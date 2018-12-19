Lightroom vs Capture One: Should You Switch?

There is always a second fiddle – a silver medalist who chases after gold, a challenger just half a step behind the leader. In the world of RAW post-processing software, the undisputed champion is Adobe Lightroom; competing products enjoy nowhere near its popularity. But that alone doesn’t make Lightroom the best. Arguably its biggest rival, Capture One, includes several features that Lightroom lacks (and vice versa). Below, I’ve tested both side-by-side to see which comes out ahead.
Keep in mind that I’m comparing the newest version of Capture One Pro 12 versus Lightroom Classic CC, updated in November and December of 2018, respectively.
1. Where Lightroom Beats Capture One
1.1. Organizing Photos
Assuming you’re using the newest version, Lightroom has some useful features for organizing your photos that don’t appear in Capture One. Specifically, Lightroom’s face detection feature is very useful for event photographers, sorting photos of people with impressive accuracy. The same is true of Lightroom CC’s automatic artificial intelligence keywording. Although this feature is only in Lightroom CC, while most photographers are likely using Lightroom Classic, this keyword tool has a lot of potential to be the organizational system of the future.
Aside from those shiny new features, the two programs are similar. You can use Capture One’s “filter > search” tool to sort through your images by a wide range of criteria, akin to Lightroom’s filter bar. This surprised me; it seems common knowledge in the photography community that Lightroom is better for organization, but aside from the face detection and automatic keywording, that doesn’t appear to be true. Instead, both programs have very similar feature sets for organization overall.
1.2. Third-Party Resources
Lightroom is far ahead of Capture One in terms of third-party resources – everything from tutorials to plugins and presets you can buy.
For starters, Capture One didn’t even allow third-party plugins until their November 2018 update, and only a handful exist at the moment. That compares to hundreds of Lightroom plugins that expand its capabilities beyond the standard software.
And by virtue of being the more popular option, Lightroom’s tutorial and preset ecosystems are much larger than those of Capture One. Although you’ll be able to find answers to typical issues that arise in either program, if you have a more obscure question, it’s almost always easier to find the answer online for Lightroom.
1.3. Panoramas and HDR
We’ve raved above Lightroom’s built-in panorama and HDR features before, since it’s the only software that creates these files as DNGs rather than enormous TIFFs. The HDR conversion in Lightroom also looks far more natural than that of almost any other product on the market.
Capture One, by comparison, doesn’t have a built-in panorama or HDR feature at all. You need to use third-party software if you plan to make either of these edits, no other way around it. Personally, as a landscape and nature photographer, this is one of the features I missed most in Capture One.
1.4. History Panel
It seems that most photographers aren’t nearly as bothered by this as I am, but Capture One doesn’t have a history panel in its post-processing tabs. Although you can undo edits to your heart’s content – and reset adjustments, including local edits, more easily than in Lightroom – I miss the ability to look through a photo’s entire edit history at once. Personally, this is one way in which I make sure that my edits haven’t gone too wild over the course of editing an image.
Some Capture One users create Clone Variants at different points while editing the photo, making for a slightly easier way to compare stages in history, but it’s not really the same. This isn’t a dealbreaker for me, but it’s up there with HDR and panoramas in features I’d most like to see in future versions.
1.5. Adjustment Max Strength
It’s not a big deal, but some of Capture One’s sliders aren’t as intense as Lightroom’s at their maximum settings. The most obvious example is Capture One’s Highlights slider, which falls well short of what Lightroom’s can do.
Then again, you can compound the effect of Capture One’s weaker sliders by adding new adjustment layers and pushing each one’s settings as far as possible. I find that one new layer is all it takes for Capture One to adjust highlights just as strong as Lightroom at its maximum.
1.6. Camera and Lens Support
Lightroom is almost always faster to support new cameras’ RAW files than Capture One. Just take a look at the Nikon Z7, for example. Lightroom supported it since October 15, 2018, while it took Capture One until November 29 to do the same. Lightroom also has support for more lenses in total, particularly more obscure options or older versions.
This isn’t a big deal to most users, since almost every camera out there gets Capture One’s support in the end (including medium format cameras from other brands, although that’s a new development). And chances are good that your lens has a profile in both software packages without issue. Still, this is a win for Lightroom, and one that makes a difference to some users.
1.7. Price
There are two versions of Lightroom today, CC and Classic (see: what’s the difference?). Both are sold as part of Adobe’s subscription model for $10/month. That bundle also comes with Photoshop CC. Adobe charges an added $10/month for every terabyte of images you store on their cloud, although most photographers just keep images locally instead.
For most users, Capture One is more expensive. If you prepay for a yearly subscription of Capture One, it’s $180, working out to $15/month. Or, you can buy a standalone version of Capture One for $300, then upgrade if you want a future version for $120.
Either way, Capture One works out to be more expensive in the long run, unless you buy the standalone and rarely or never upgrade to the newest version. Then again, you might prefer to buy from a company that has a standalone option simply because it’s easier to switch if they go a direction you don’t like – and upgrade only when you feel that it is worth the money.
2. Where Capture One Beats Lightroom
2.1. Interface
Capture One and Lightroom simply have different interfaces, and you’ll get used to either over time. But Capture One has two big advantages that Lightroom does not: customizability and assignable keyboard shortcuts.
Unlike Lightroom, you can change around the layout of Capture One almost any way you want. I started out by setting mine up specifically to mimic Lightroom as much as possible, making the transition easier, and I’ve gradually changed things since then. As of December 2018, Lightroom now lets you rearrange the Develop tools as you want, but that’s about the limit of its customizability.
Equally important is that Capture One lets you create keyboard shortcuts from scratch, or reassign the ones that appear by default. Are you used to Lightroom’s shortcuts and think it will be difficult to change? Just set the same ones in Capture One, or create your own entirely.
2.2. Layers
Capture One has layers! This has been one of the most requested features in Lightroom for ages, although it seems unlikely at this point to appear. Instead, Lightroom has adjustment points for brushes or gradients, which isn’t really the same.
First, Capture One still lets you do brushes and gradients (as part of layer masks), but their implementation isn’t nearly as slow. Lightroom starts to lag a lot once you add a handful of local adjustments, while Capture One hardly slows down at all. It still works like a charm in photos where I’ve added a dozen layers or more.
One top of that, far more adjustments are possible with Capture One’s layers than Lightroom’s local edits, including nearly every adjustment that you can make to the base layer itself. That’s much better than in Lightroom, which only has a slightly expanded Basics panel to work with.
Lastly, the layer system lets you change the opacity of your local adjustments if you realize you want to tone them down. It’s also much easier to toggle the adjustments on and off, saving you quite a bit of time at this stage. Big win for Capture One.
2.3. Color Adjustments
Capture One’s color editing capabilities are far beyond those of Lightroom and its HSL panel. As much as I like those sliders, Capture One’s are much more flexible, with boundaries you can adjust freely. Do you want to affect the greens in your photo – but not the yellow-greens at all, and not the cyans even a little bit? That’s impossible in Lightroom and trivial in Capture One. I’ve also grown to love the “pick color correction” eyedropper that lets you pin this down even further – far better than Lightroom’s comparable “adjust HSL by dragging” tool.
That’s not even mentioning the shadow/midtone/highlight categories for Capture One’s “Color Balance” tool (similar to Lightroom’s split toning), while Lightroom only has shadow and highlight adjustments.
Especially in combination with layers, all these extra color adjustment tools make Capture One far and away better for dealing with tricky lighting conditions. They take some time to learn, of course – but the results are worth the effort.
2.4 Spot Healing
Capture One’s built-in healing layer adjustment is better than Lightroom’s spot heal brush for a number of reasons. First, it simply is quicker; Lightroom can lag significantly when you heal large areas of an image, while it is a relatively quick process with Capture One. Second, the healing points don’t overlap as they do in Lightroom, making finer adjustments easier. Even ignoring those points, it tends to look more natural than Lightroom’s tool on balance, nearly at the level of Photoshop’s spot healing brush.
2.5. Tethering
I almost never shoot tethered, but photographers who do praise Capture One’s implementation nearly universally over Lightroom’s. Capture One lets you output your camera’s live view image to your laptop, while Lightroom does not. Capture One also has far more ability to control your camera settings (even details as small as flash curtain sync mode), while Lightroom is nowhere close.
Tethered shooters probably already know all this. Frankly, tethered shooters are probably all using Capture One already. But if you aren’t, it’s a big positive in Capture One’s chart.
2.6. Annotations
If you shoot studio sessions and send your work to other photographers to edit, Capture One has a great annotations feature that doesn’t exist in Lightroom. You can add notes directly to the photo, making it obvious which edits you want your team to make. That’s another big boost for studio photographers using Capture One rather than Lightroom.
2.7. Choice Between Sessions and Catalog
If you don’t like working with catalogs, or if you go through too many images for a catalog system to be viable, Capture One also has a system of sessions. This organizational method puts all your edits in a sidecar file next to your original image, rather than centralizing everything in a single database file.
Sessions are great for photographers who do a lot of individual shoots and have a good hard drive file organization system. Personally, the catalog setup is better for my own work, but that’s not true for everyone – especially a lot of studio pros for whom Capture One is a popular choice.
Either way, it’s good to have options. Lightroom only has a catalog system, and Capture One gives you a choice.
2.8. Speed and Performance
When browsing photos, Capture One is significantly snappier than Lightroom overall (referring to Lightroom Classic). This is especially clear if you magnify individual images while culling your work, or when applying a large number of local adjustments. Here are the specific times I measured for various tasks, working with 36 megapixel RAW files:
|Lightroom Classic
|Capture One Pro 12
|Import 45 Images
|72 seconds
|72 seconds
|Generate 45 Previews
|218 seconds
|74 seconds
|Export 52 JPEGs
|178 seconds
|217 seconds
|Single Image, 1:1 Render
|9.3 seconds
|1.2 seconds
It’s worth mentioning that even though Capture One was slower about 20% slower than Lightroom on export, Lightroom froze completely on my computer while exporting the 52 images for this test. As far as I noticed, Capture One didn’t slow down at all doing the same thing.
3. Ties and Mixed Results
3.1. Learning Curve
Lightroom is a bit simpler and more lightweight than Capture One. The extra customization options of Capture One’s layout are useful, but they also add to some complexity that Lightroom doesn’t have. Between the two, by a small margin, I’d say that Lightroom is easier to learn from scratch.
However, if you’re migrating from Lightroom to Capture One (or vice versa), the learning curve isn’t as bad as people say. You can arrange Capture One to mimic Lightroom in the most important ways, including for sorting and culling your images. And although the post-processing tools are a bit different overall, you’ll get the hang of them in a matter of weeks, maybe just days, if you play with them enough.
So even though Lightroom is perhaps a bit quicker to learn overall, this one is essentially a tie.
3.2. Export Options
At first glance, Lightroom looks better for exporting than does Capture One. If you follow the standard “right click > export” path, you can’t access any export presets on Capture One, while it’s trivial to do so in Lightroom.
However, it turns out that Capture One’s export tools are just in a different place than those of Lightroom. Rather than a single export dialog, they’re contained in five tools that you need to add to your export tab: Process Recipes, Process Recipe (yes, those two are different), Output Location, Output Naming, and Process Summary. When you do, Capture One and Lightroom have almost complete parity in export options.
Capture One even leads if you want to export several different versions of a given photo (or photos) at once, without re-entering the export dialog. It also lets you pick more output sharpening settings if you so choose. However, Lightroom’s export options can be improved with several third-party plugins that don’t currently exist for Capture One.
3.3. Default Color Quality
Color rendition is a critical topic, and it’s often considered a solid win in Capture One’s corner. But is that really true?
On one hand, Capture One has better color adjustment tools, and it’s more flexible overall in this department. On the other hand, the default colors are a bit trickier to analyze, and the advantage could go other way. Both programs certainly have different colors by default, but I wouldn’t go so far as to say that one is better than the other.
Part of that is simply because each program gives you several choices for the default color processing. Lightroom isn’t stuck just with Adobe Standard; you also have Camera Standard, Camera Vivid, and so on. Capture One, in turn, has an Auto Curve but also several other options, like Portrait and Film High Contrast.
To make things simpler, let’s just compare the standard options from both – Adobe Standard for Lightroom, and Auto Curve for Capture One. How do the colors look side by side in a sample landscape photo? The photos below are completely unedited, all settings at their defaults. Lightroom is the “before” image on the left, and Capture One is the “after” image on the right:
There are differences in the images above – the Capture One file is more magenta, despite both files using out-of-camera tint and white balance – but it’s hard to say which one is better. Maybe a photo with a person in the scene will clear things up. Again, Lightroom is on the left:
Now we see some very useful differences. Immediately, you can tell that the Capture One file is more saturated and colorful. The greens look more alive, and the subject also has more color in his clothes and face. So, Capture One wins – or does it?
In truth, the extra saturation is not necessarily a good thing (or necessarily bad). Although the Capture One file is more “finished” by default, my impression is that the colors in the Lightroom file are a bit more accurate, and perhaps easier to adjust with further post-production. The hardshell jacket is, in reality, a teal color more than than blue – and the yellow mid-layer is nearer to green than orange. Both of those match closer with Lightroom’s interpretation than with Capture One’s.
Then again, I’m confident that a bit of editing in either program could get the files to match almost exactly. And if color accuracy is your game, you’ll be working with custom profiles in either software anyway, making it almost a non-issue.
So, the Capture One photo might look better out of the box, but the Lightroom image has strengths of its own. Depending on your needs, either one could be ideal for the work you do.
4. Switching from Lightroom to Capture One
Although Capture One theoretically can read Lightroom catalogs to make it easier to switch, it is very limited in the adjustments it can import – mainly cropping and certain metadata tags like star ratings and collections. Personally, transferring is an all-or-nothing issue for me, so Capture One’s ability to read Lightroom catalogs isn’t very helpful to my work. Of course, it’s not like any other RAW processing software can do better.
The simple fact is that switching from Lightroom to Capture One isn’t going to be easy – although it might not be as bad as you think. You can still export images from your Lightroom catalog even when the software expires, which really is a lifesaver. Do that for your older, edited photos, and use Capture One to process your new ones. (You can always re-edit old photos from scratch in Capture One, of course, or export TIFFs from Lightroom to pick up where you left off.)
5. Summary
Here are the areas in which Lightroom is ahead:
- Face detection for photo organization (and AI keywording in Lightroom CC, but not Lightroom Classic)
- More third-party resources, by a wide margin
- Inclusion of panorama and HDR features
- Inclusion of history panel
- Stronger adjustments at maximum strength
- Quicker to support new cameras’ RAW files and various lens profiles
- Better price, especially factoring Photoshop into the mix
And the categories where Capture One wins out:
- Highly customizable interface and keyboard shortcuts
- Inclusion of layers
- Better color adjustment options
- Quicker and more flexible spot healing adjustment
- Stronger tethered shooting capabilities
- Inclusion of annotations feature
- Ability to choose between sessions and catalog systems
- Faster and more stable overall
We also have a few ties and mixed cases:
- Learning curve – Lightroom is somewhat easier to learn, but both are easy enough if you’ve used something similar in the past, and both are tricky if you’re starting from scratch.
- Export options – Lightroom has perhaps a bit more flexibility due to third-party plugins, but Capture One has some extra options by default, such as more advanced output sharpening.
- Default color rendition – Capture One’s photos are more saturated and “finalized” without any edits applied, but that’s not always what you want.
6. And the Winner Is…
Capture One.
I could say there is no real winner – that either choice might be the right one depending on your needs. But even if some users need Lightroom for their particular work, Capture One is better than Lightroom overall. Its color editing features are unparalleled, and the layers capability is a clear step above Lightroom. On top of that, Capture One’s extensive customizability lets you match it more closely to your individual needs, and its added speed and stability over Lightroom are big time savers in the long run.
That’s my takeaway, and I believe that most photographers who try both side by side for a long enough time will agree. The differences may not make or break a typical photo, but they do exist.
Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean you should get Capture One. It’s missing certain features that some photographers may consider a dealbreaker, like built-in panoramas and various third-party resources only available for Lightroom. It’s also more expensive. The $10/month deal for both Lightroom and Photoshop is an excellent price, making it much harder to justify Capture One’s $300 price tag by comparison (and $120 upgrades). Capture One isn’t just competing against Lightroom – it’s also competing against the vastly larger feature set of Photoshop.
Then again, this article is just about Capture One and Lightroom. In that comparison, Capture One is ahead, although I wouldn’t call the margin extreme. If you’re a satisfied Lightroom user, don’t switch; it’s not worth the learning curve and new start to your library. If the price difference looks like an issue, don’t switch. But if you’re starting from scratch or leaving Adobe’s ecosystem no matter what, keep a sharp eye on Capture One. It might just be the best Lightroom alternative out there (we’re testing more, too).
You can read more information about both products on their respective websites: Capture One and Adobe Lightroom.
Personally, I’m in the process of making the full switch from Lightroom to Capture One. Let me know below if you have any questions or have made such a switch yourself. I know that many of our readers are contemplating something similar – or have decided against it – and I’m interested to hear your perspective either way.
We’re also testing Skylum Luminar soon (which now has DAM capabilities), as well as ON1, DxO PhotoLab, and others. So, let us know which possible Lightroom alternatives should be our top priority for review. Also see our Alien Skin Exposure review and comparison with Lightroom.
Comments
On the issue of spot healing, I find that Capture One’s heal adjustment layer is amazingly good at editng anything larger than a spot. Almost as good ad Photoshop’s heal tool.
Good point, Marq, thank you! I missed that one completely – updating the article now, although it might take a few minutes for the changes to appear for everyone.
I cannot agree to this fully. Although technically, most of the times the healed parts of the image are okay, but why the heck do I have to create new layer for every healed spot that is not in the same way (relatively) positioned to the source spot?
It is a strange system, agreed! Although at least the new layers don’t slow down Capture One by any significant degree.
Wait. A new layer for every spot? Isn’t that a show stopper? (And does Capture one still have a 16 layer limit?)
No. There is a separate spot tool which does not require a layer. Repair layers (heal, clone) are for more complex repairs.
You’re still limited to 16 total layers, but this isn’t really a problem in terms of spot healing. There’s a separate spot healing tool that approximates what earlier versions of Lightroom could do, healing a given spot of dust or single object in your photo. That one doesn’t require a new layer each time, so you can heal any number of dust spots or small elements in an image without issue.
It’s only the large-scale healing adjustment that requires a new layer, as Roger says – and even that lets you heal more than just a single brush stroke. Its only limitation is that it allows just one source for the healing adjustment. So, I don’t think that most people will ever hit the 16 layer limit due to overusing the heal layers.
If you have a lot of dust spots, does it mean you have to add a new layer for every spot?
No. At least that hasn’t been my experience with Capture One. I routinely fix multiple spots without adding layers. That said, I am now digging into the docs to better understand what Jens is referring to. I can see where it could be useful at times to not rely on Capture One automatically picking the source for the heal…If I am understanding him correctly at least.
There is a spot removal tool, which is unlinked to the layers system. You can add as many spot removals as you can, AFAIK. I use it to remove dust, spots and some tiny hot pixels.
I’m new to RAW-photography, and still only use CC Lightroom. I thought to go into Lightroom Classic, but after this article I decided to use my energy to learn Capture One instead. There’s too a limited version that follows my camera, I’ve started exploring this.
But before I get Capture One Pro I’ve decided that I will read every single article on this excellent site, and to watch Mark Galer’s very useful videos on the Alpha Cameras 10 times.
Øyvind, you’re welcome.
About a year ago I switched to C1 and never looked back since. Capture One features some nice tools, indeed. The latest version (12) is even better, you can watch photographers testing the new tools in YouTube. Each iteration of C1 is leaping forward way ahead of Lightroom, which gets only small updates, without break-through features at all for years already.
Yes. But at least we have layers. Haha…
We don’t have to create a layer for every spot. Just for those “in-between” areas. Imagine spot healing as a circle and some finer areas not healed. We cannot spot-heal the same area twice. So we need to create another layer on top to do that.
The software rental business leaves you completely at the mercy of the software vendor. If the rates are very affordable today, that’s basically the market capture strategy of the drug dealer. If they go out of business tomorrow (or turn greedy, because they’ve become a monopoly), your software can simply stop working and leave you high and dry.
Rental might make some sense for a professional for whom the need to stay on the bleeding edge of software and the fact that income is generated from it would be important criteria. Also the fact that the rental could be offset as a business expense.
For the hobbyist with no pressing need to upgrade to the “latest and the greatest”, ownership is probably cheaper and more desirable.
If one goes for the rental option, it may well be worth upgrading storage and converting important image files to a format that remains accessible if the core software ever stops working.
Bharat, you bring up an important point, and a big factor in my decision to switch from Lightroom in the first place.
At a fundamental level, I like having the flexibility to jump ship between software options as my needs change. Right now, my photos are very deeply tied to Lightroom’s ecosystem, and I have a difficult process ahead as I switch – but it will only get worse the longer I wait, so it’s better now than later.
So far, I’ve been happy to see that Adobe has not raised the price of the photography bundle, and it very well may be that they continue with the $10/month price for a while. However, I believe it is possible that they will eventually get rid of Lightroom Classic (even the name “Classic” doesn’t inspire confidence) and switch entirely to Lightroom CC, or at least stop updating it with the best features. Because Lightroom CC requires all photos to be stored on Adobe’s cloud – at $10 extra per terabyte – it’s not something I’d be willing to use for my current needs.
From Adobe’s standpoint, it would make a lot of sense to focus most of their future efforts on Lightroom CC. Once a customer’s photos and organizational structure are all stored with Adobe, it will be extraordinarily difficult to switch away, far harder than it is today by comparison. But maybe the potential outcry would be enough to prevent them from doing so.
I have no idea whether Adobe will eliminate Classic entirely, focus their best features on CC, or prioritize both equally in the future. I’d just rather not wait and see, editing all my new photos in Lightroom along the way.
Either way, Lightroom is losing ground to other software options in some important areas anyway, so the switch is useful for me on a number of levels. But I know my needs aren’t the same as those of other photographers, so I can’t say whether most people should do the same thing in this situation. I’m also lucky enough to have a standalone version of Photoshop CS6, so I don’t need to look for a Photoshop alternative as well.
cost, and lack of running cost, is one of the reasons I do happily stick to DxO
I bought optics pro 10 Elite in 2016 for 200€, then got a free upgrade to photo lab in 2018.
I am a family hobbyist on a budget,
good but affordable editing software is my road map, just like cheap gear (D700 and premium AFD glass for a couple of years)
I am a user of both LR and Capture One and Dxo. LR for anything coming from my Pentax 645Z* and the mass of pictures with which I return from my travels. Capture One for anything coming from my Leica M9 and DxO for anything coming from my Canon 6D taken in low light situations because of DxO’s superior denoising algorithm. Now to your comparison of LR and Capture One: what I missed in this excellent and relevant account is – at least in my experience – that LR struggles to get sharp results without showing ‘worms’ where Capture One always looks better in that respect. That is the one and up to now only aspect of LR that makes me hate it – although I use it the most. If only it could integrate DxO and Capture One then my photographic world would be perfect. Do you agree or am I completely missing it?
*Capture One refuses this but now has a pact with Fuji – maybe I should switch from Pentax 645Z to a Fuji GFX 50R…..
I agree with your observation about sharpness; even at default settings Capture One manages to reveal a level of detail/clarity on photos taken with my Sony a7rII & rIII that I don’t get with LR or DXO no matter how I fiddle with various settings in those programs (this difference is especially obvious with, say, foliage on trees). I also think (I’m not alone in this) that Capture One handles colors from Sony files better than LR does (in my experience LR does color best with Canon and Olympus files). Capture One, LR and DXO all have their various strengths and I keep all three, but I use Capture One far more often than the other two.
It’s a bit difficult to comment generally on the sharpness differences between the two programs, since it can depend strongly on the files in question. For example, files from certain X-Trans Fuji cameras are generally considered to have better detail in Capture One than in Lightroom (though I don’t have any on-hand to test personally). But files from Nikon, Canon, Sony, and various other manufacturers will each be their own story. Without testing RAW files from each manufacturer, I don’t want to say immediately that one is better than the other.
However, I do like Capture One’s “structure” option under Clarity, which acts as a broader layer of sharpening. And Capture One offers more extensive export sharpening options as well.
There’s an interesting comparison article on this by Martin Evening who suggests that the difference is mainly a different philosophy to default sharpening and that you can mimic Capture One’s approach in Lightroom. insider.kelbyone.com/adobe…n-evening/
You definitely can mimic the base look in Lightroom. Heck, you can mimic it with enough effort in other raw converters. However, that’s where it ends. Lightroom just doesn’t have the chops to go head to head with Capture One in the editing side while still in raw. I used Lightroom for years and years and have only been using C1 for a few months but it is simply faster to use C1. Incidentally, I used a variation of his preset recommendations in Lightroom. It was useful as a starting point.
I don’t really like subscription software.
I prefer to buy it, and when a really useful update comes along, make a new decision on whether to upgrade or wait for the next one.
Raw editing is either Iridient Developer or sometimes Raw Power.
Full Application, currently Photoscape X.
Same here, I strongly prefer standalone software when there’s a choice. I skipped Lightroom 5 entirely because I didn’t think the upgrade was worth the price, and I’m now switching from Lightroom to another software option entirely – something that is made more difficult with my Adobe subscription.
Hi Spencer,
Thanks for the comparison. I am still using LR 5.7 but since I just bought a Fuji X-T3 I need to switch (since I don’t like the subscription business model). I am hesitating between CaptureOne and ON1 PhotoRaw (unfortunately DxO don’t support the XTrans cameras). So I am looking forward to your review of PhotoRaw. They are very good at marketing their product which seems very complete, with layers, HDR, Panorama and tons of options for a low price. I would love to have your expert opinion on it to know if this is a serious option or not.
Nicolas
Hello Nicholas,
I have been using On1 for a couple of years now and have just upgraded to the 2019 version. I have to say the only thing I now use Lightroom 6 for is the print module. On1 is a really good blend of attributes from Lightroom and Photoshop which make post processing a very creative experience.
They also have a migration tool that, I understand, is very good.
I would recommend On1, good luck.
Des
Thank you, Nicholas, ON1 Photo RAW is on the top of my list to review!
Spencer
I can’t wait to read it. Thanks to you and Nasim to make available such great articles that make most of us a challenge when having to choose what direction to follow.
regads
Luc
Glad to see this series of articles underway – thanks Spencer. Having been reading your (and Nasim’s) articles for some time now, I put a lot of weight on your views. I also appreciate that this is one interactive web site where almost invariably comments are also constructive and helpful. I have been leaning towards ON1, but also will be very interested in DxO – especially in context of the additional products available such as the Nik Software (which you previously noted using regularly with LR) and ViewPoint. It is clear that no one product does everything, and Adobe has market advantage resulting in greater 3rd party support, further consolidating the potential for near-monopoly – the only way this will change and become more competitive to all photographer’s advantage is if alternatives become truly viable, and supported. Thorough (and trusted) reviews as done on photographylife are very helpful in taking the risk to change!
Thank you for planning that, Spencer.
Their 2019 version looks awesome, and I can’t wait to see your impression of it.
Hello Nicolas, I had no experience with any softwares when I decided to get CO (9 at that time) based on reviews then. Had a communication with a well know professional photographer, Peter Eastway in Sydney, who advised to go for it (CO). It took me a while to learn but now I am delighted I chose it over LR especially since I bought a Fuji X-T2 early this year where there is no issue with the color rendering. I love the ability to use layers, and the color editor tool is fantastic. There is now a lot more resources than when I first started, and recently the excellent ‘Photographer’s Guide to Capture One 11 by Nils Wille christoffersen.
Odile
Great article Spencer.
I mainly shoot Street, Travel & Landscapes and I switched from Adobe LR+PS to Capture One + Affinity Photo, a year ago and its been excellent.
As mentioned in the article, the color adjustment tools in Capture one is way superior and the inclusion of Layers, Masking tools (allowing nearly all the adjustments available), saving round trips to other Tools (PS/AP) – which is time saving.
Few things I miss in Capture one certainly are the Panoramas, HDR and Blending options – which may show up in the future versions of the tool.
While, I do agree that, that with every upgrade Capture one would work out to be slightly expensive compared to LR+PS combo, though, I’ve gotten used to Capture one workflow, now that I’ve nearly used it for a year, along with the advantages and speed offered by Capture one – makes me want to stick to it.
Happy to hear that you like Capture One, Santosh, thanks for your comments! How are you liking Affinity as a Photoshop replacement? I’ve used it a bit, but nothing extensive yet. I do have a standalone Photoshop CS6 that I’m keeping for my more advanced post-processing needs, but I’m interested in more current Photoshop replacements as well.
I have moved from Lightroom cc and Photoshop cc to Capture one and Affinity Photo
I do like Affinity Photo but it lacks Luminosity masking. So I switch back to Photoshop CS6 which I had.
Affinity Photo has great potential to replace Photoshop CC. The need to make sure all plugins work in their program
Hi Spencer,
Affinity photo pretty much covers most of the tasks reserved for PS, though, has slightly different way of approaching Luminosity masks, mainly with usage of blend ranges. You can find some macros from Affinity’s forum that mimic selection of different luminosity masks and other tasks.
I still believe PS is more polished, though AP has potential to grow and find it faster to use compared to PS.
You can find great deals on AP and its definitely value for money – that way it becomes easier to leave Adobe subscription based world.
Also, AP has a dedicated App for iPad, incase you would like to try editing on the go (using the iPad).
Thanks for an excellent comparison of Lightroom and Capture One. I am in the process of switching from LR to C1 having used the 30 day trial and convinced myself that I prefer the results I am getting in C1 so I have purchased the 1 year C1 subscription a few days ago using a 10% discount from a youtube channel. I am a wildlife photographer and the thing that really got my attention was the better sharpening and noise handling in C1. I use 3rd party plugins in LR for sharpening and noise reduction but the built-in sharpening and noise reduction in C1 looks significantly better to me. Another big plus for me is that I shoot both Nikon and Fuji cameras and C1 does a much better job of processing the Fuji raw files than LR. A third benefit is that I edit with two large monitors and the “Window\Workspace\Dual Monitor – Large Viewer” option in C1 allows me to easily make full use of them. The other points you covered in the article fit with my experience too.
Glad you enjoyed the article, Paul, thank you! Have you found Capture One good from a culling perspective for wildlife photography? It’s not a problem for landscapes, but I don’t shoot large volumes of images very often, so I’ve only tangentially looked at things like Capture One’s focus check and “compare” tool.
Yes Spencer the culling works very well. I prefer it to LR for a number of reasons. I like that C1 does a permanent delete. In LR the deleted files go to the waste basket so it then needs emptying. Also I get errors in LR where it struggles to delete some files. I have tried the focus check and it looks interesting but I think I prefer judging the quality by eye.
Very nice sum up! As a Fujifilm-user I find that Capture One process the RAF-files in a much better way compared to Lightroom. No artifacts when sharpening is applied and richer and more accurate colors. And the incorporation of Fuji film simulations in Capture One 12 made the deal for me personally.
And I completely disagree. I feel that most people have no clear understanding of what a RAW image really is (certainly those claiming jpg’s are better ;-) ) – what to expect from white-balance, color settings, sharpness, etc. Every RAW convertor is not only converting, regarding color and noise settings it also deploys a kind of standard recipe that is quite different. No tool has identical white balance settings versus another one. I find the C1 out-of-the-box translation of X-trans RAW’s not very compelling in this respect and it’s certainly not showing you the best you can achieve with Fuji. Even for the GFX, which has a Bayer CFA: in pixel peeping the images remain more ‘muddy’ than in Lr – the detail is not present to the same extend. Trying to adjust the standard recipe – I can tweak Lightroom in a way it’s never far off from what f.i. the best-in-class tool Iridient is – but C1 remains still worse. As we are merely dealing with previews, I’m basically checking the influence on the jpg (and other) exports too. Again C1 can’t convince for being such a complicated and more expensive tool. Already in my Nikon era, I experienced a lot of difficulty to get the colors right, and I don’t mean: sensational, but just neutral. In the real world a fair bit of people and certainly non-photographers won’t notice the difference, in particular also not when you start comparing prints. There might be a number of underlying reasons – I’m on Mac, I calibrate my displays very decently – even the model of cameras I’m using might influence what I’m seeing. Throughout various versions – including C1 v12 I’ve been running benchmarks, not only comparing it with Lr. No problem to admit that Lr didn’t do a very good job with the 16MP X-trans, but the X-Pro2 24MP can be extremely good and even beating a lot of standard Bayer translations (also not free of artifacts btw) if you know how to tweak your settings. Same with GFX. I’m going to be honest, for the real refined work I’m often using Ps. Beyond anything both tools can do, there’s nothing offering you the same kind of capabilities including controlling your printing.
I’ve tried CP1 and it’s nice, but I just don’t see the speed difference while tethering nor performance wise.. I’m sure others may have noticed the differences in this area and probably others. But I think they are both great programs, but I don’t see myself switching from LR, especially after having thousands of pics already edited in the LR system. Maybe if I’m just getting into photography and trying them both out, but still might give a slight edge to LR (if I was heavy into Photoshop). All in all, I’m not dissatisfied with LR itself.
Hi Spencer,
a great in-depth read. Although comparisons like that are always a bit subjective I find this kind of universally valid. Personally I switched from Lightroom 4 to COP 8 (I think) 3,5 years ago and I’m almost totally happy and never regret it. The RAW editing was (and probably is) far ahead regarding my Canon and Fuji images. I can live with COP’s disadvantages. After learning and practising Affinity Photo since 2 years, I am an adobeless “post producer”.
But as you mentioned there are strong competitors on the way, like Luminar, ON1 and Alien Skin. I hope there programs will rough up the market further so that users like us will benefit from innovations, new features and more competition in general.
Best regards,
Jens
Thank you, Jens! Glad you like Affinity – I’ve used it before, and I’m going to look into it more to make sure I feel comfortable recommending it as a potential Photoshop replacement. The price is certainly good for anyone who is thinking of trying it out for that purpose.
So far, I found a lot of RAW-converters doing a more or less excellent job. I came from Apple Aperture, never tried and never will try LR for certain reasons. Lately the biggest reason is, Adobes benefits exploded with the subscription models, I just don’t see us users benefitting as much.
I gave Capture One the first try with version 7. Now, after 5 major releases and no more Aperture development, I grew to the development procedures, still hate parts of CaptureOne (like importing files and not being able to choose projects or albums while the import dialogue is shown) but also see the efforts they did. And I still miss the organising part of Aperture terribly. I found it elegant and simple. Face detection and “places” (or map features), making simple websites, slide shows, even printed albums is one thing, but organising pictures in smart albums, getting much more EXIF choices (like serial number of lenses), duplicate one smart album and adjust the copy’s settings are simple time savers – and Capture One always slows me down and buries the pictures in the dark grey desert of their interface. I find it hard to find pictures again.
In Aperture I could right click on a picture in a smart album and choose “show me in project” – in C1 this allocation takes endless time. It might not bother most readers here, but Capture One only has reference manuals in English – my user interface is German. So finding a command or parameter is even harder to do because they have some weird translations – or cut the notification so soon that it doesn’t make sense anymore.
It’s a great tool, but given the quirks I kept on asking support to improve since 5 versions, I find it far too expensive. Mind you, at most expensive times, Aperture was roughly 200$ and updates were free. Apple also was terribly slow with new cameras. But it took the Phase One guys more than 8 months to implement support for compressed Fuji RAWs. Meaning, gigabytes of useless RAW overhead are wasting diskspace. In one version the dispaly went mad, when setting the RAW format to 4:5 or squarish.
You mention Aperture and I wonder if you have tried RawPower in the App store. It doesn’t have the organization features of Aperture, but does expose the Apple Raw engine controls missing in Photos. It is inexpensive and performs very well. If you organize images in the file system, it uses that. (It can interface with the Photos Library, but I just use the direct connection to my images in the file system.) RawPower is written by the guy who managed the Aperture Raw Engine.
David
I know RAW Power, but after I tried I have to say, it’s rather cumbersome and only a tiny part of what Aperture used to be. Not to mention the sluggish updates of Apple RAW converter – once it was a cool thing, but today they only know how to sell phones. I have to say, it was harsh when they just killed it although literally bleeding money and I lost trust in Apple. Aperture was never the “best there is” RAW converter, but in a comparison line LR vs C1 Aperture still would be a viable alternative – and to me the best package of the three.
Joachim, agreed, the organization system of Capture One has some room for improvement. It’s fine for simpler requirements, but has a lot of quirks when you’re looking for advanced features. Even finding a way to switch quickly between a grid view and a full-screen view, then flip left to right between images, takes much more effort than one would expect! I know that some photographers use a third-party DAM software and then Capture One sessions rather than the catalog, but I haven’t tried that route yet.
Lightroom is not sold as a standalone, with CC it is bundled with Photoshop. Thus, I feel Capture One must be compared with LR + PS. With that, I see no advantage in Capture One.
I do. Each added program means added fuzz. I don’t know if the combination LR + PS are working non-destructively, but last time I checked, an export as TIF or DNG is essential to work in PS. Hence, more files, more time needed.
Amen
I was waiting for someone to make this point. I use LR and PS together and find them basically seamless. I do most of my processing in LR. If, after LR processing, the image needs something more (like better spot healing, or compositing, or whatever), I send it out to PS. It comes back looking just fine. As to those who talk about added “fuzz” in the image, I work in DNG to begin with, so I don’t think there’s any conversion, and specifically, no lossy conversion, involved. I’ve certainly never noticed any image degradaton resulting from a round trip to PS. And it’s not like you need to make a bunch of round trips; it’s a matter of doing your thing in LR, then finishing in PS, so one round trip. But even when I have messed up and had to make several PS trips, I still haven’t noticed any changes in the images. So, really, the fair comparison is with the LR ecosystem, not just the LR component of it.
Oh, and a second thing that got left out: the book module. Does Capture 1 have one? (I’m not asking this rhetorically; I just don’t know.) I find the one in LR very handy.
Thanks for your comments, Barry. Capture One has no book module, so if you like using the one in Lightroom, it probably isn’t a good idea to switch!
And you’re right, any comparison against Lightroom is really a comparison against Photoshop + Lightroom. However, since there are some inexpensive or free Photoshop replacements on the market, such as Affinity and GIMP, I don’t think it is essential that Capture One (or any other Lightroom competitor we look at) covers any more than Lightroom’s features in order to be considered a worthwhile purchase. Personally, I’m using Capture One in combination with a standalone Photoshop CS6 at the moment, and that setup has worked well so far.
Spencer
Since Capture One does not have the ability to do panoramas which third party software would you recommend?
Patrick Kelley
I’m still searching for one myself, and I’m using standalone Photoshop CS6’s panorama stitching tools in the meantime. Two of the best known are Hugin (free) and PTGUI (paid), but I have not tried them personally.
Hello Spencer
It’s a great review thanks. My main question is: can all my bought presets work in capture one newest version?
If so I would switch because I don’t want to upgrade my Mac to the new Os and have to switch to a new monthly subscription fee, never.
No. Presets are specific to the app. CaptureOne has its own presets. Some included and some purchasable. I purchased a couple out of curiosity. I’d say you’re better off making your own or find some inexpensive third party options.
Absolutely. So far I never found a style in C1 which brought me faster to what I saw when I took the picture than my own attempts. My attempt usually is a bit slow, but eventually they bring me to my picture. I also tried some of their new styles, but I guess they are working best for the people they developed them.
I found info the other day about converting LR presets into Styles for C1. I have not tried it yet but if anyone does try it would like to know how well it works. www.picture-instruments.com/produ….php?id=17
www.picture-instruments.com/produ….php?id=17 to convert LR presets to Styles. I have not tried it yet.
What third party addons do you guys like for Lightroom? You mentioned them a few times in the article, but never gave any examples. Sorry if this is the wrong place for a question like this. Thanks for taking the time to write up this article.
I mention some in an article I recently wrote for the Canberra Photographic Society: canberraphotographicsociety.wordpress.com/2018/…-workflow/
Good article.
Capture One is leading in image editing, something Adobe always left to PhotoShop.
So C1 is more one tool against the duo LR+PS.
Obviously, editing possibilities of C1 are not as strong as those of PS, but this is a good compromise, and avoid the need of PS for most cases.
Another point I would have like to see in that article is about the default image quality of the RAW engine.
As far as I remember, years before the subscription concepts, C1 started to get popular thanks to a better RAW engine than ACR, meaning you could get more of your RAW with C1, e.g. sharper picture before going into the post sharpening filter, or which engine can get a better sky when overexposed?
This one one reason I am using C1 since v4 Express, shooting with Canon then Panasonic cameras.
Since then, both Adobe and PhaseOne updated their RAW engine many times. I wonder if the RAW engine is still a strong market differentiation.
Excellent article, Spencer! Thank you.
I’ve moved from Lightroom to Capture One early in the year and what I can say is that has been a wise decision. I’m very happy with Capture One and there is no way I would go back to Lightroom now. Capture One’s workflow is way better than Lightroom’s and speeds up the photo processing tremendously and the final result is also way better than the one I was getting with Lightroom.
The last version of Capture One even comes with Luminosity masking which for me is a big plus as I used it extensively in Photoshop before (nomore!). Nowadays, after processing the photos in Capture One I still export them to Photoshop and the only reason I do that has a name: Nik Collection’s Color Efex Pro 4, that I like to use for final touches. If and when Capture One integrates Nik Collection I will say bye once and for all to the Adobe Plan!
The only other issues I miss in Capture One are VSCO’s presets and the use of my Loupedeck keyboard (although Capture One is now sorting this last one out, with their latest move on integration – Loupedeck already has a beta version and is working on a full blown version).
Lightroom vs Capture One: Should You Switch?
Simple answer is YES !!! Just like using a Wacom, the more you use it the quicker, easier, more productive you become. I still don’t buy into the premise that organizationally Lightroom wins… ‘Sessions’ are still at the core of Capture One, built on the idea that pro photographers already have an efficient filling system and backups set up for their unique needs. Many long time Adobe pro users would still rather use Adobe Bridge over Lightroom for organizing files even today!
As for cost, Capture One seems to be included with more and more camera systems for free these days ( like to see them expand on this ) and is available as either a ‘monthly rental’ or a full product ‘buyout’ with new version upgrade pricing for the rest of us, really the best of both worlds.
Basically I have come to the same conclusions. After years with Lightroom I finally changed to CaptureOne. It was a bit more painful than I hoped but once I got “it” things went smoothly. It really is faster to get a better result from CaptureOne than Lightroom.
On the perpetual license front I’ll go with C1. If Adobe would have a better exit ramp than taking away everything but a few modules in Lightroom I’d still use it. But they clearly are positioning themselves to keep everything on their servers and you paying rent in perpetuity for access to your files. With C1, if I ever decide to stop I can create a VM with a supported OS and use it for as long as I care to.
Balanced review, thanks you! C1 upgrade this year was up to $149, so I had to think long and hard about continuing down this path. In the end, I decided the new features were worth it. It seems the subscription model is the way of the future, as vendors look to have a stable cash flow (even Apple with iOS seems to be pushing app developers to go that route, which of course keeps Apple’s 30% flowing). In a sense, this is also a potential benefit for users, since the developer of our favorite apps going out of business is not a good thing. OTOH, it does work to lock us in. Never an easy choice.
From a cash flow perspective, LR+PS for $120/year looks like thew cheapest option. Other competitors seem to be going to the annual upgrade route at a cost relatively close to the LR+PS package (Luminar is cheaper for the moment, but still not there). And many competitors have a “will be released in an upcoming version/upgrade” program (looking at you On1 and Luminar).
Stability of the developer is important when choosing software (tho even Apple/Aperture didn’t protect us). Will the developer, usually a relatively small entity, be around in five years? Adobe clearly will be, Phase One/Capture One also very likely. The others- ??? Will the small company be bought up by Google etc (Nik, Media Pro etc) and left to wither?
Like it or not, Subscription seems to be the wave of the future. Unless the developer is still in business, future OS upgrades will eventually cut off zombie applications (unless you dedicate a computer to that OS/application).
I cant justify paying for subscription software or $300 software of any kind. If i was a pro and it was my job…..fine. Snapseed, edits RAW, free, runs on a tablet which is all I bring when i travel.
Really great to see this comparison and am looking forward to your thoughts on Luminar 3 as well. I am in a similar situation of not wanting to continue an Adobe subscription, and had actually cancelled mine and gone back to LR6 for now, but I recently bought a camera that LR6 cannot raws for.
I’ve been playing with the Luminar 2018 trial, and just tried Luminar 3, but so far am a little concerned about their sluggishness even while running on a 2017 15″ Macbook Pro.
Luminar is near the top of our list to review!
Spencer,
Thanks for a great comparative review. I agree with all aspects of your assessment. I originally used Lightroom, but now I use Capture One. I consider myself competent in both. With the exception of HDR and panoramas, I have found that anything I can do in Lightroom, I can also do in Capture One; and vise versa. I just find it easier to fine tune tones, colors, etc, using layers, in Capture One. For example: If I want to adjust the color of only the red flowers in a flower arrangement without changing similar red colors elsewhere in the photo, I can open a layer, brush over the flowers to select only the flowers, use the color picker to select the red color I which to change, and adjust the hue and saturation as desired–all within a few seconds. I also find that I prefer Sessions in Capture One to the catalog approach. But I still subscribe to Adobe’s photography bundle, because I use Photoshop with luminosity masks for some processing.
Thank you, Jack, glad you liked the article. Color adjustments especially are far ahead in Capture One. My hope is that they will eventually add more advanced layer capabilities to blend multiple images together, with luminosity masks and different blending modes. It does seem like each Capture One update in the past has added some useful new features.
Fantastic article Spencer,
As a Fuji user I feel the only good option for us is C1. However, I tried it in the past and struggled to learn it. With v12 I sat down and went through the online tutorials and it ended up being actually pretty easy to pick up. Now I really enjoy and like it much better than LR, with the layers and color adjustments I feel I can avoid and in many cases end up with a better result than I can in PS. Although LR only recently added alternative color profiles that are decent, it still feels like C1 default colors and tones are better in my opinion.
One thing to check on is with the LR HDR – it was previously published by Scott Kelby that PS merge to HDR pro 32-bit was better. I’ve tested it and found it to be true as well. LR seems to rob sharpness for some reason.
www.lightstalking.com/why-y…oto-merge/
That’s all good information to know, thank you Mel!
I use darktable. For me it’s good enough. I don’t want to pay more then 100 Dollars.
Darktable is not just good enough, it is awesome. The results are great and if you manage to calibrate your camera, respectively define its colour space (icc profile) you’ll even get better output on skin tones than Nikon’s great in camera JPG engine. Since I do not really know LR or C1 I’d love to read a comparison between those and the open source applications like Darktable (DT) or Raw Therapee (RT).
Hello there. Great review. I’m really looking forward to your review of Luminar 2018 though. This is the program I’m most interested in at the moment. Interested in knowing what you think of it.
Have a great end of the year and happy shooting!
I guess many people do not print anymore, but this is for me a big deal. So I hope when you do further reviews that the print functionality is also tested.
Thank you for the suggestion, Peter!
I’m just in the process of switching to Capture One now.
The Focus Mask is a great “plus” for C1. The mask highlights areas that are in focus not only in the edited image, but also for “all” the library previews. It is much easier when returning from sports or event work with thousands of images to review.
One big disadvantage of C1 Pro is the lack of books on the subject. I like to have a simplified new-user manual and a reference tomb of which LR has dozens, BUT sadly C1 Pro does not but a single book. With LR, I love the option of being able to choose the book(s) that are best for my needs. I realize that many users now prefer videos, but some of us still like the printed word.
There is the user guide: www.phaseone.com/en/Su…tware.aspx
Good article as always.
Capture One is a mature software and works great from the start.
I used it for quite some time, tried LR once and never had the interest in switching. Learning curve is one of the main challenge when you make the switch. Once you get over it, you’ll find yourself at home again.
I did make the switch.. to Darktable, since I switch completely to use Linux. The costs of the commercial softwares, especially the subscription model, for a 3rd world country citizen, costs quite some luck. From my experience, whatever apps you use, once you get past the learning curve, it will work smoothly for you. Every apps may have its own limitation (like this LR vs C1, they have their own strength & weakness), but you’ll find a way to get it done. Photography is about being creative anyway :)
Cheers!
I switch from LR to Capture One months ago and never regretted it. Performance, better/advanced editing tools, recipes. LR has better organizational capabilities which I miss but not a huge deal. Capture One will do better. Just having recipes in C1 saves an enormous amount of time. Love it! And yes, I think images look better in C1. Not sure how they do that. But then again, I love how Phase One images look. So there must be something there.
I think LR is perfectly fine for those whose editing is pretty simple and your volume isn’t too high. But once your libraries reach 40k – 50k, time to start a new library. LR just chugs when it reaches those numbers..
please unsubscribe me….Amy Etra
I don’t know what email you have..I never signed up for this
Is it our emails which you wish to unsubscribe to? If so, there’s an unsubscribe button at the bottom of each email. Or, if you’re trying to unsubscribe to pop-up notifications on your browser, click the red bell at the bottom-right of every page on this website, and click “unsubscribe.” Hope this helps!
If you are thinking about buying or upgrading C1, you have until the end of the year to take advantage of a 10% discount code (go to Alex on Raw website to get code). C1 just announced the discount code program will not be renewed next year,
I have switched from LR to DxO Photolab and never looked back. After DxO Optics Pro was enriched with Nik’s U-points (and local adjustments in general) and became Photolab I do not see a single thing it misses compared to LR (I do not use catalogues, just photo editing). Add leading noise reduction and built in perfect lens softness compensation and you have superb photo editing package. To be fair it must be noted that there is still much room for futher improvements, especilly features. Lack of some of them is sometimes very surprising if not annoying (e.g. image rotation which cannot be done iteratively by small steps but rather by dragging the image by mouse which is very imprecise). Go to Photolab’s public forum and you will find many more requests. Having said that, I still do not regret purchase of the software and I am a happy user. Would be definitely interested in a review and comparison on PL.
I switched from Aperture to DxO about two years ago. I was sorry to leave Aperture because of its organizational and culling features. I’m not a “power user” by any stretch of the imagination, so I was looking for a program that would do very good raw conversions, have excellent noise reduction and gave me some basic tools. I mostly use Fast Raw Viewer for culling (but it too lacks many of Aperture’s best organization and culling features) and then import into DxO for raw conversion, minor corrections, etc. Before switching to DxO, I looked at a variety of programs (ON1, Capture One, etc), but none seemed to offer what I really wanted; were too complex for my needs; or perhaps they were not yet ready for prime time. I do also use Polarr from time to time which I like but need to explore further.
I agree with Nardew’s assessment of DxO and also would be very interested in a review of it.
Spenser, here’s a suggestion for a related topic. I suspect (no empirical evidence, of course) there’s a fair number of PL readers who are at my level (not power user) of basic usage and are not LR/PS experts. I’d love to see a more general article on workflow from camera to final output (either print or web) that is not LR/PS based in its examples.
Spencer:
As always, a good article! Thank you.
As one who switched to C1 five years ago, with occasional attempts to use LR in between, I think I am qualified to point out many things, but here’s just one: you rightly point out that C1’s Highlight slider doesn’t go very far/far enough. I don’t use that slider for anything beyond minor adjustments, but instead use the Highlight section of the three way Color Balance tool. It is far more effective and since I agree with you that C1’s color management is top notch, I am often in that area anyway. Obviously, it is equally effective in the Shadows and Midtones sections.
As for my ‘runner up’, DxO PhotoLab 2 is exceptional as a RAW Converter, but lacks layers. A notable omission but still an excellent program.
Finally, my experience has been that C1’s upgrades have always been meaningful, no tinkering, and C1 12 is no exception – Luma Range is a good example of that. (Does LR only have RGB curves or does it also have Luma curves)?
Lightroom doesn’t have Capture One’s Luma curve adjustment, that’s another benefit of C1 without a doubt!
Good article, but I believe you forgot to mention Lightroom’s ability to sync photos with other devices, even RAW files, which is incredibly useful. Whenever I go on a trip, I carry my iPad Pro, import the RAW files, edit them and they sync with my desktop computer at home. LR mobile on iPad Pro is also really fast!
Thanks for adding this, Ricardo, agreed – it’s a great feature for photographers with a workflow that values mobile editing.
And there is another reason to C1 is better than LR. Infrared! C1 allows you to properly white balance an infrared image from a converted camera. Lr does not go low enough in the scale to do this properly. BAZINGA!
Good addition, thank you, Jon!
Hi Spencer,
Thanks for the great article.
I´ve been C1 user since its version 6. Before decision making at that time I made comparioson between C1 and LR (don´t remember version, I believe 3). At that time C1 was clearly easier to learn and use and I got much better results e.g. in landscape photos. Of course, many things have changed from those times, but I still very satisfied in my selection. I manage my photos in a separate DAM software, which means I´m using sessions in C1. I think a separate DAM makes things much more effectively and better than even LR does today. I would not do archiving in any post prosessing software, ever.
Markku, there’s a lot to be said for that approach. It makes things easier to transition to new software over time.
Luminar 3 by Skylum is out now, wonder what a comparison to that would be like?
We’re working on that one next, or perhaps after ON1!
Spencer
You put a lot of work and effort into this article, thanks! What a great discussion as a spin-off.
Like several above I don’t want to be tethered to the web for a subscription for the same reasons already mentioned.
PS6 has done a lot of heavy lifting for me but can’t handle complicated stitching, as in large spherical panos, so PTGui became a necessary part of my workflow 8 or 9 years ago. ON1 Raw has become a powerful and useful tool. I bought it original for it’s resize capabilities and now use it for most of my RAW work with PS6 as touch up and correcting perspective for architectural work. With the delivery of ON1 Raw 2019, the balance seems to be tipping a little further in the ON1 direction.
Looking forward to your future look at ON1 Raw…. it certainly works for me.
Thanks,
KC
Glad you enjoyed the article and comments, thank you, Ken! Keep an eye out, we’re working on an ON1 comparison soon.
Hmmm , I don’t know if I like the terms of this comparative. I mean, nobody today has Lightroom alone. So the comparative, I suggest, should be between Lightroom, Photoshop, etc., and Capture One. I have to say that I know Photoshop badly and I do not know Capture One at all. But my question is this: if I switch to Capture One, am I better served than if I continue to use, not Lightroom but the entire the Adobe suite?
Best regards!
Sure thing! In the comparison between Capture One vs Lightroom + Photoshop, the Adobe combo has far more features in total. However, there are Photoshop alternatives on the market, many of which are free or very well-priced. For example, does the combo of “Capture One + Affinity” vs “Lightroom + Photoshop” still favor Adobe? That’s harder to say, but hopefully this article helps out on at least the Capture One vs Lightroom side of things.
I’ve been a C1 user since version 6, and while there is much I really like about it, it does have some irritations for those of us who are not Pros and use mainly ‘enthusiast’ cameras and lenses. The range of lenses supported is very poor, and this does have an effect on your workflow. Yes you can do manual adjustments, but this is probably the poorest part of the program, and I doubt that even a Brain Surgeon would have a light enough touch to remove pincushion distortion with sliders that seem ‘linear’ rather than ‘logarithmic’ and seem to have all the adjustments in the first 1%. All of the other RAW converters are far better than C1 in this respect, and it really does let down the program in my opinion. If you do have a lens that is supported though the corrections are almost instantaneous and very good, but I get the impression that they are really far more interested in the Pro market than in the enthusiast market, and the current higher price of the program probably reflects that. I’ve stuck with Version 10 as I can’t see any real value in forking out a small fortune when I still have to take many of my .jpegs into Photoshop and then use Adobe Camera RAW to do corrections that should be done in the RAW converter, as is the case with Lightroom, DxO Photolab, ON1 Photo RAW and even the new Topaz Studio.
Speaking of the new Topaz Studio RAW Converter, this is free to download, and comes with some plug-ins, but you do have to pay for any additional ones such as AI Clear, though many photographers may already have some the Topaz ‘Classic’ plug-ins such as ‘Clarity’ and ‘Adjust’ etc. and if you do then these will also work in the Studio decoder as well. Another benefit is that if you are using Photoshop CC then you can take your .jpegs or tiffs into the Studio program and use that to enhance them. Maybe you could add this on to your list for reviews in the future if it isn’t there already, this may be an ideal program for many newcomers who don’t want to fork out a fortune on their software.
I guess we are lucky that we now have so much choice, and can try out many or all of them to see which we personally prefer, though software is a bit like lenses, we invest a lot in them and then want to stick with them no matter what because changing is often a lot of hassle.
One final comment about C1, if you are new to the program then their regular live webinars are a great way of learning how to get the best out of it, as you can ask questions and see how things are done which is a very helpful feature.
I’ve never had a problem navigating elements or photoshop but the learning curve for Capture One slays me. At 73, I suppose my ancient brain is atrophying.
I really do wish there was a written manual for it instead of just videos.
C1 provides much betters detalization for my Fuji XT2 RAFs, but I disagree with import times. LR on my Win/AMD machine does import TIMES faster
Excellent article. Was wondering if another option is Alien Skin ExposureX4? It does raw processing and it is a standalone software not requiring a subscription. It is touted to be a good substitute for Lightroom.
Between Capture One and Alien Skin Exposure, I preferred Capture One pretty significantly. I’ll work on doing a larger article comparing all the options at the same time, though.
I am 77 and have been doing photography for 7 years. I have always used Lr and have version 6. I use the history panel extensively in my workflow.
When Adobe changed to the subsubscription module I tried ON1 RAW. Whilst it was a reasonable editing tool the drawbacks where that it did not have a history panel and the learning curve for a 77 year old was far, far too long.
I do not use photoshop and hence do not wish to aquire the Adobe subscription model of Clasic and Photoshop. If Adobe brought out a subsciption model only for Lr Classic I would probably go down that route. Does anyone know if this is ever likely to happen?
Cheers
Stan
Stan
Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s very likely that Adobe will do so, at least not for a lower price than the current $10/month.
You’ve probably seen the Lightroom CC subscription they have, but it’s also $10/month (which comes with 1TB cloud storage for the price). However, if your standalone LR6 works with the camera you have at the moment, there might not be a need to switch. Even if you get a new camera that isn’t supported, you can always use Adobe’s free DNG converter to change your files to something Adobe can read. And it’s quite possible that while you wait, one of the other software companies will release an update with a history panel. You might also look into Alien Skin Exposure, which has a very similar layout to Lightroom, and also includes a history panel.
If you have a lot of dust spots, does it mean you have to add a new layer for every spot?
No, you can do as many dust spot heals as you want on a given layer. It’s only for larger cloning or subject replacement edits that you’ll need to create one of C1’s separate Heal or Clone layers.
I’m a headshot/portrait photographer using Classic/PS – many of my cohorts have made the switch and don’t regret it, but still seem to go to PS for retouching skin – freq separation retouching. Anyone do skin retouching in C1 only and if so, can it match PS? If not, how do you get from C1 to PS and back?
Capture 1 is competition to LR and this is good. If LR was the only game in town, I don’t think we would see the improvements we are getting. I suspect that Adobe will catch up with LR pretty soon!
I have tried C1 several times (demos). The UI was complicated to me and every time I decided “hey let’s buy and try for 1 year”, I saw the price and just stepped back. I mean, why is it so expensive anyway? I think they can have a simpler version for less price (I know there is a simpler version but that is just too simple. For example a version without any tethering).
Spencer,
Thanks for a very detailed and pragmatic comparison. I decided to switch from Lightroom due to the subscription issues and have been contemplating my choices. Capture One is at the top of my list.
You mention two key feature gaps – panorama and HDR. Are there other software packages that you feel (a) do panorama and HDR well, and (b) integrate into a Capture One-based work flow well? Do they necessarily involve generating large TIFFs?
Pete
Hi Peter, I’m looking into various panorama and HDR programs for this purpose. The integration with Capture One isn’t the problem, but the TIFFs will be – Lightroom is the only software that can output DNG panoramas and HDRs (though Capture One can edit Lightroom’s DNG panoramas and HDRs). So, it’s TIFFs or JPEGs if you’re stitching in third-party software, I’m afraid.
You omitted the most compelling advantage of Capture One over LR: Capture One has a demonstrably better raw converter. Differences in controls matter a bit less when the image needs less work to begin with. This was the main reason why I switched, followed closely by tethering (which I use daily).
Spencer
That’s a very useful article
You said you were interested to hear perspectives and I wrote mine up in an article just a few days ago, including additional programs and alternatives: canberraphotographicsociety.wordpress.com/2018/…-workflow/
I’m staying with Lightroom Classic CC and Photoshop CC though I recognise Capture One has some very powerful capabilities. I haven’t tried Capture One but I don’t feel I’m lacking in quality or efficiency in my current editing processes. I don’t have a problem with the subscription approach and there would be a big overhead for me to completely learn a new system. I have 160,000 images in Lightroom. Replacing Lightroom with Capture One would be a massive process and keeping both would cost more than twice as much. That also applies if I move to Capture One plus Photoshop CC because Photoshop alone costs more than the Photography package.
I wonder if there may be something similar to a Nikon vs Canon debate here. Luminar and On 1 appear to be producing products based on Lightroom but Lightroom is a moving target. Capture One has just acquired some impressive new capabilities but Lightroom developers are sure to be watching and contemplating whether they can go one better in a future release.
I produce about 2,000 finalised images a year. I find that Lightroom has some useful features that permit fast efficient processing of most images. I have the impression that Capture One, though powerful, is not as attuned to bulk processing. What is your take on this?
Did you try to use CO at all?
No, not so far. Just read reviews and watched some videos.
try it – Capture One has 30 day demo – you will NOT look back…
I will. Not so much because of this review (and I didn’t make the change with Martin Bailey about three years ago) but because of the new luminosity masking feature.
It’s going to make life complicated if I go that way though because apart from other pros and cons, I’ll have to maintain Lightroom for existing images (unless I want to reprocess them) and it seems I’ll have to have many small catalogues.
I wonder where did you get that LR is the undisputed champion? LR stinks. I have lr with my ps subscription but still choose to pay for CO – there is not much to compare imho- but that’s just me…
I presume you’re replying to me though it’s an additional comment rather than a reply.
You’re putting words in my mouth. Where did I say or imply the “Lightroom is the undisputed champion” either in the comment above or in my article that I linked to. There is no question that Lightroom is the dominant player in the market though.
I have known about Capture One for a long time and have recently realised that I should check it out. What triggered that is not Spencer’s review but the new luminosity mask capability.
You say that LR stinks. I really have no idea what you’re referring to. Lightroom for me is fast and simple and powerful, particularly as supplemented by Photoshop. There are also some people in these comments that have gone to Capture One and then back to Lightroom. Capture One is clearly more powerful in some respects but since you no longer use Lightroom I wonder whether you are implicitly comparing an old version with the current version of Capture One.
I can see several drawbacks with the prospect of a switch to Capture One. One is the effective restriction on catalogue size. It might not matter for my travel images but I have 70,000 live music images. and may occasionally want to find performances for a particular musician over the years. Lightroom’s effectively unlimited catalogue is useful here.
Another is that I can’t import regional edits into Capture One which means there’s no point importing anything at all unless I want to rework those images from scratch.
So, why do you think Lightroom stinks and what do you find preferable in Capture One?
So what about Capture One as a “plugin ” for Lightroom Classic? Any review of that workflow?
I would like you to do a test with On1. My gripe with it is they bring out a new version every year is seems, and those who push it are big LR6 users
Let me add a bit of a different twist.
I have ever used a very old version of LR, but I do not like the way Adobe messes with my PC. I never used it again. And with the subscription thing it is totally out of the question. I like ownership of my PC and software (that is also why I do not like Mac).
I have used CO since version 6. I use exclusively Sessions. The whole catalog thing in CO is a disaster from conception.
When Catalog came out in CO version 7 my assumption was that they would make a Catalog for all the images processed in Sessions. They had just bought MediaPro, so I thought that was for getting expertise on Catalogs. No such luck.
A CO catalog is the same as a Session, except it stores processing parameters in the database instead of a file. For me a CO catalog is just a super-session.
I am maybe a bit of a purist in data management issues because it was my job professionally. But for me a Catalog is a place to manage, search and export images. One should never ever edit an image in a catalog. That is a no-no in data management.
So neither LR, nor CO, nor darktable are image catalogs in my view.
CO is an excellent Raw Processor and I like the Session as a data organization tool. darktable is also an excellent Raw Processor (and I have added a Session tool using Lua). Probably darktable is just as powerful as CO but with a bit more “technical” user interface, less user friendly. But for image catalog neither of them are any good.
I have started building my own catalog actually, since I can not find a proper one. I have made a web application (to run on my intranet, not externally) that imports the final edits from CO or darktable Sessions as JPG. I also import all of the metadata. The web application allows me to filter using these metadata across all the imported Sessions, whether from CO or darktable. Smartlists or Named Lists of images can be created and saved and images are viewed in a web contact sheet using Galleria.
So I keep my Sessions as the data source where I do edits and reprocessing, but use a web application for viewing and finding images.
This also solves my problem of wanting to move from CO to darktable. I just keep my old images in CO and use darktable whenever I want to for newer ones. To the Catalog they look the same.
Why do I want to move from CO to darktable ?? Linux is the number one reason. But also I found that CO is targeting almost exclusively professional photographers. CO does not care about hobbyists. I have made many request/suggestions for better image management. But all these have been totally ignored. Everyone wants good Raw Processing but not everyone is obsessed with keyboard shortcuts and printing options. There has never been an update for WebContactSheets for instance as far as I can remember. And CO is proprietary format. Once you have thousands of images in CO you can not easily move them anywhere else. That is probably true for most Raw Processors, but CO seems particularly closed format.
I wish that some vendor would “get” the concept of a proper catalog and implement it.
Just to offer an alternate perspective, I have never ever used a catalog. It is something of an alien concept to me. I invented my own excellent file system, added a bunch of editing folders, conversion folders and holding folders, and just do my work. Anyone can grow it exponentially as you need more folders, and set up your file system in a way that is logical to you. Nothing ties me to any software, there is no exporting necessary, no program organizes me according to someone else’s logic, and it is just easy, fast and sensible. Just some food for thought.
What took you so long, Elaine? I was waiting for days until one human being pops up and tells us, “all this digital asset management is rubbish, I have my own genial system which is soooo far better” although you never took the effort to actually set up and work with catalogs. “no exporting necessary”, great, you show just the RAW files in the internet. Or the JPGs out of camera, just what one does to avoid exporting… I know a couple of people with “their own excellent file system” so much better than anything else and they just need hours to find certain pictures. But hey, each to be as happy as possible. :D
Joachim, your rudeness to almost everybody never fails to take my breath away. Sometimes you write something polite and I think Joachim has finally learned his lesson. But then you find somebody else to go after, and you attack again. I just wish it wasn’t me this time. I think that a small part of the reason you do this apart from your cultural condescension is your lack of English comprehension. Non English speakers often have trouble with English idiomatic expression. In this instance you really failed to understand me. I will now explain to you that ‘exporting’ files is not the same as ‘converting’ files. To export a file is to move it from inside someplace to outside someplace. I have indeed never had reason to do this via an export command, either from camera or to or from a catalog. I use a card reader to upload my pictures to my folders. To convert a file is to make a jpeg out of a RAW file after processing it. If LR is using the word ‘export’ to mean ‘convert’, it may have led to your confusion. When I am done processing my pictures, I convert them to jpeg directly into the folder where I want them. Regarding my file system. I was not bragging about my file system. I think everybody develops an excellent file system of their own, that is why they use it, and why I never offered any detail about mine. And I don’t lose photos and don’t have to spend hours searching for them. I was simply saying to a man who seems uncomfortable with the catalog system that there are alternatives that work well. As for you Joachim, I have noticed that you manage to be polite and respectful to Nasim and Spencer and other male staff memebers. Try it all the time. Please stop attacking and picking on other readers and develop a case of politeness to everyone. Everybody on this site will be grateful. ;)
Capture One’s session system answers that. Instead of catalog just start new session, point towards your system folder you would like to be a root of your session and :) – specially nice when you tether on a different system (I can tether to my laptop, make selections with the client and then just copy the session folder to my editing workstation with selections and pre-edits all there.
LR also comes with a very useful features that don’t exist in C1 to my knowledge: Synced collections. This may or may not be important to you. For me, having the ability to share a collection through a url with clients is super useful. I can get their comments and selects/favorites right in my catalog. I also get options on how I display the images and if they can download the files is super useful.
The LR subscription also come with Adobe portfolio.
Spencer,
At the end of your excellent review you write, “So, let us know which possible Lightroom alternatives should be our top priority for review.” In my experience native software – Canon’s Digital Photo Professional and Olympus’s Viewer, for example – are viable (and free) alternatives to commercial software for many of us amateurs (and at least some professionals). So, I suggest that a PL article comparing and contrasting the two classes of native and commercial software (not individual programs) might be very educational. In addition, I would be very interested in reading comments about this from other photographers, especially those who have used both. Thanks.
Good idea, Greg, thanks for the suggestion!
Bought C1, could not get used to the interface, did not see any difference in raw processing compared with LR.
Have 1.3 millions images in LR, runs fine.
Recently reluctantly upgraded to the subscription.
Adobe is a big, solid company, probably will be here in the long run.
Subscriptions are the future, the only way mature software products can generate revenue.
Always looking for better options but will take a lot to make me change.
I can honestly say I am pretty happy with LR.
Full Disclosure: I have taken classes, sat through many seminars, read books, talked at length with well-known photographers, and purchased multiple copies of Lightroom, but could never seem to warm up to it; so I am always looking for a replacement I can use! Evidently, there is a group, admittedly a small group of photographers out here like me!
I agree with @Roger Knopf – C1’s raw conversion is beautiful.
A number of years ago, I won a Capture One license, version 7 I believe. I tried it but never found the time to learn it. The UI is quite different than Photoshop. Fast forward a couple of versions and I was invited to participate as an audience member at the CreativeLive studio for a live two-day C1 – version 9 seminar. As I had forgotten more than I ever knew about the software, and felt I should at least know the interface, I downloaded v9 and processed an image using a trial license. Picking a random raw image from a group that I could never seem to get back to work with, I was amazed at the tonal gradation if C1’s raw converter and the finished image was stunning. I tried to duplicate the results using Photoshop, but the finished image was flat by comparison. Much more testing and I found ACR was the poorest raw converter when compared to C1, DxO Optics Pro, and even Nikon’s View NX2.
It took a while, but my current workflow for RAW conversion uses DxO PhotoLab for sorting and batch conversion of large shoots; but for portraits and fine art, I use Capture One. Probably because I know it as well as I do, I haven’t been able to replace Photoshop for major image manipulation, although PhotoLab with it’s built-in Nik U-Point is getting closer!
Actually, I am now viewing PhotoLab as a usable (for me) replacement for the Lightroom that most everyone else uses extensively…
I wish C1 would create color profiles that mimic camera colors. For example, LR’s camera calibrations closely match Nikon’s picture controls. These colors are a closer match to what I see in reality. The standard profile on C1 is always too red. I like options, and C1 does not have them (unless I manually tweak things, which is added time).
I WANT to leave Adobe because I think their subscription model is trash, but LR does what I want.
Couple of points…
I do like Capture One for processing, but in my workspace it is very much inferior to Lightroom as my main working environment.
If your main image store is on a networked drive (e.g., on a NAS) Capture One is very slow. It seems to need to read the original raw file much more and so generates vastly more network traffic than Lightroom does. My workstation is connected to my NAS (where all my raw image files are kept) by gigabit ethernet and Lightroom is fine, but Capture One is dreadfully slow. (If I ask Capture One to look at images on my local drive it is quite quick, but that is not how I need to have my work stored.)
I have about 250k images in my Lightroom catalogue, and LR deals with this just fine. I can search through the whole catalogue in an instant. Capture One seems to seize up with a catalogue of more than about 1k images. I have had the program hang repeatedly when the catalogue grows. I think that it is better when you are working on a limited number of images (as might result from a particular job) rather than handling all of the images from one’s entire career.
These are things that I can (and do) work around, but for me, the real killer is the lack of editing history. I use this extensively in Lightroom, and often have multiple forks in processing in multiple virtual copies of an image. Capture One’s clones are all very well, but they do not work in retrospect. In LR, I can jump back many processing steps, create a virtual copy, and then jump ahead again to where I left off. For me, this is Lightroom’s killer feature, and I cannot imagine not having this as part of my main workflow in future. I also use the history as a fantastic teaching tool, but that is by-the-bye.
Now, if Capture One provided editing history, then it would almost certainly have me as a convert!
I totally agree with your penultimate paragraph. I have tried ON1 RAW and come to the same conclusion. The real killers are the lack of editing history (which I use extensively in Lightroom) and I cannot go back and rework clones.
I totally agree with your penultimate paragraph. I have tried ON1 RAW and come to the same conclusion. The real killers are the lack of editing history (which I use extensively in Lightroom) and I cannot go back and rework clones.
how to use camera profile in capture one?
i like the way it turn photo into a contrasty look when i use vivid, in a way that contrast and saturation can’t…
Hi Spencer
Congrats on a very well written article – I enjoyed it thoroughly, even if my blood pressure did elevate when you mentioned lightroom’s lack of layers. I’ve been using LR since the first beta and there was an intense online discussion about how the adjustment brush would be implemented. The argument against is being a mask on a new layer allowing the use of all the editing adjustments had two legs: performance difficulties and ui challenges. Adobe did not feel they could create an intuitive ui where the user could combine masking, layer differentiation and tool selection. They wanted to keep it simple. They had something already developed. I suspect they wanted something they could keep adding features to incentivize future sales. Grrrr.
I did note one small error in your layer advantages of C1 that you might want to test and correct in the article. You say: “Lastly, the layer system lets you change the opacity of your local adjustments if you realize you want to tone them down.” You can do this for adjustments in LR. In the adjustments panel there is a tiny triangle above the temp slider and to the right. It collapses the adjustments to a single adjustment panel that allows you to tweak the opacity.
I’m looking forward to future articles on other software. Not a huge fan of subscription.
Nice article. I agree most completely as I’ve traced a similar path as you.
I switched from LR to C1 due to the Adobe’s policy of forcing the subscription method. I was a stand-alone version user for years and while I quickly got the hand at C1, I really liked the layers system and more powerful colors tools, exactly the points I was missing in LR.
The only thing I keep missing from LR is the HDR and panoramas in RAW format features. Hopefully Capture One will feature those as well.
I am a hobbyist photographer and am natively using Lightroom 6 (standalone). I also have Luminar 3 and like results I get. I am currently experimenting (not in a systematic fashion though) DxO Photolab 2 and On1 Photoraw 2019. I cannot say I have found the Holy Grail yet. I like On1 as it contains all the functions I need, including Stitching and HDR, but I don’t like the look and feel that much and I have the impression it takes me longer to get to a good result. On Luminar 3, I tend to overcook the photos. In DxO I like the results best, and find it fairly quick to process photos, but it does not read the LR HDR DNG files (although it should as the underlying camera type is supported, so not sure what’s happening).
Where I struggles is with file handling, sidecars, disk space usage, and ultimately flexibility to migrate/move to other programs or to avoid lock-in. That might be an extra review point in future reviews (and thank you for your excellent review above). I don’t understand where Luminar keeps its edits, and why the *.state files need to take up so much space and whether I need them (just for the history?). I am not sure that the *.lmr file type will lock me in. I can cope with missing functionality, but will not move if I am uncertain whether whatever move it is will lock me in and I will regret it in the future.
Hi Stefan
I have tried ON1 RAW and come to the conclusion that real killers are the lack of editing history (which I use extensively in Lightroom6) and I cannot go back and rework clones. I also found the learing curve too long and there are no books available.
Cheers
Stan
Good article, Spencer. I’d love to switch from Lightroom (6.14) to C1. A few things at stopping me from doing that and one of it is propper handling of geo information. LR is (now: was!) great with the map view and all, C1 is nowhere near.
Oh and I’d love to have a way to use my midi controller with Capture One and AFAIK it’s not possible (yet) – this is the plugin ecosystem thing.