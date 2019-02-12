How Good is the New Adobe Enhance Details Tool?

Today Adobe announced a bunch of important updates to its ecosystem, with Lightroom Classic CC, Lightroom CC and mobile versions of apps receiving some new features. For example, the desktop version of Lightroom CC finally received the ability to stitch HDRs, panoramas, and HDR panoramas, while Lightroom Classic CC now has better tethering support for Nikon cameras (you can read about these changes in Adobe’s announcement post). However, the most exciting new feature any Creative Cloud subscriber can now access is called “Enhance Details”, which uses machine learning and computational photography to enhance the level of detail in images. This feature is accessible through Adobe Camera RAW, Lightroom Classic CC and Lightroom CC for both Mac and PC platforms. What’s so exciting about it? Well, it brings new levels of detail to images we have never seen before and these details can be applied to all existing RAW images. In fact, as I went through this feature in Lightroom, I discovered that this feature not only enhances sharpness in images, but also adds details that have never been there before in the first place. This essentially makes “Enhance Details” a very powerful tool. Let’s take a look at a few sample images to see exactly what happens.
When you open up Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic CC or ACR, you can right-click on a photo and there is now a new option titled “Enhance Details” (o be able to use this feature, you must use a RAW image – it cannot work with previously merged HDR, Panorama or pixel-shifted RAW images). Once you do that, a new window will pop-up titled “Enhance Details Preview”, from which you can see the enhancement potential of an image:
Clicking inside the preview (which can be moved around by scrolling) reveals what the image looks like without the enhancement tool, as shown below:
If the differences between the two aren’t evident right away, take a look at the below before / after, which shows what this tool does in terms of bringing out details that weren’t there in the first place:
You are looking at a RAW image from the Fuji X-H1 at 3:1 zoom ratio, so things are zoomed in much more than they should be. However, pay attention to what happens in the “after” image – it has so much more detail in comparison. First of all, there are now colors on subjects that were either not there before, or were very weak. Take a look at the blue column on the left side, which barely stood out in the original RAW file. Also pay attention to all the details and colors in hung clothes and satellite dishes on the rooftop. These changes are very subtle, but they do result in a lot more detail than I started with.
Once you click the “Enhance” button, depending on the size and the resolution of the image, it might take anywhere from several seconds to several minutes. For the above image, it took rightly 20 seconds on an iMac Pro, so your mileage might vary. Once the image enhancement process is complete, if you use Lightroom, you will end up with another image in your catalog, as seen below:
The image will be named just like the original image, with the word “Enhanced” added at the end of it. It is important to point out that the new image is of DNG format, so you can continue to edit it like a normal RAW file. However, you cannot add additional detail to it using the same tool. Also, since there are more details now in the image, you can expect the tool to yield much larger image sizes. The image above started out at just 25.3 MB (Lossless Compressed RAW), but the resulting DNG file took 120 MB of space, which is almost 4x the size! Lastly, it seems like the tool is in more of a “beta” state. When I tried to load Nikon Z7 files into it, Lightroom crashed on more than one occasion.
Let’s take a look at another image, this time from the Nikon Z7. Here is the before and after, but this time directly from Lightroom’s comparison tool (open the image in a separate window to see the full size):
Here, we can’t really see much enhancement to the image. I looked through the whole file at 3:1 zoom and I just couldn’t see much improvement to the image. I went from a 61 MB file to a 206 MB DNG practically without any noticeable difference. There were a few areas where the tool added just a tad more detail (such as in power lines and the edges of the buildings), but I didn’t see nearly as much of an improvement as on images from Fuji RAW files. My suspicion is that the Nikon Z7 with the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S combo has such an insane amount of detail, that the machine learning process just can’t add more. From my experiments so far, it looks like the tool works best on slightly defocused subjects, or perhaps images taken at diffraction-limited apertures. So once again, depending on what photo you are feeding into the tool, your mileage might vary.
Overall, the new Enhance Details tool looks great. If Adobe can figure out the bugs and make it rock solid, this might be the tool to use for a select number of images – especially those that you want to print in as much detail as possible. I would definitely recommend it to any Fuji X-series shooter – it seems to make a very noticeable difference in images.
On another note, Lightroom Classic CC is slower than ever. I really wish Adobe found a way to fix all the slow-down issues rather than stacking more features on top of it. I guess the future is with Lightroom CC now, since that’s the software that has been rewritten from scratch…
I really appreciated update also I can’t stop wondering why Adobe need to use big guns (I should say rocket!) like AI while a tiny low powered compact like the X100F can make a super clean JPEG, not mentioning adding a step in the workflow as a bandaid. It is half a solution we have here for Fuji shooter (other Bayer matrix sensors were far better supported in LR). I try to see only the positive half here, I won’t have to buy a 3rd party tool :-)
I’ll make some test tonight with foliage.
I hope they have plans to make that part of the LR core :)
Your mention of JPEG and concerns with workflow steps stands you very firmly in a certain group of photographers. Enhance is concerned with RAW files not jpgs also RAW images will necessarily require many more steps in processing before an artist (photographer) realises their final vision. Also Enhance is concerned with very fine detail that may already be compromised in a X100F JPEG.
Ian,
I understand the comment of bitonio differently from your response. I think what bitonio is saying is this: a tiny low powered compact X100f captures a RAW file (like any camera does, even a 1999 jpg output only camera captures a RAW file first) and the demosaicing and developing process of this little camera to output a jpg (even after shooting a RAW file only and developing it in-camera) is still far ahead of what Adobe is capable with their products when running on an x thousand dollar high end computer.
I wish I could test this feature. Unfortunately, when I install Lightroom Classic 8.2 on a Windows 10 machine with all the latest updates and try to run Lightroom, all it produces is a crash report; Lightroom crashes before it starts. I hope I’m the only one that has this problem.
Peter, I did not have this issue on a Win 10 pro machine. Perhaps starting LR with a reset will allow it to at least start up? Perhaps some plugin is interfering?
Other users have reported their Windows machine didn’t push for the Win10 1809 update. This is required to run Lightoom Classic CC.
I have been in touch with Adobe support. They simply reinstalled LR 8.1. I have 1809, so that should not be a problem. Since Adobe didn’t recommend a reset, I inferred that a reset wouldn’t help.
Hope Adobe can help you out with this. I haven’t tested this on my Windows 10 workstation yet, but now I am curious to find out. I am running Windows 10 + October update and all the latest patches…
It’s a pretty interesting strategy that adobe ultimately seem to want to replace Lightroom cc classic with Lightroom cc but yet they keep adding features to Lightroom cc classic which virtually guarantees that Lightroom cc will never catch up. +1 on performance. If they’re going to continue to update classic rather than sustain it, they need to make performance a priority.
Nate, I fully agree. I am running a very beefy machine and despite its speed, Lightroom slows down to a crawl, which is very frustrating. I wish Adobe delivered real fixes to Lightroom Classic CC instead of “band-aids”, but I guess it is not possible, since the code for Classic is so old and so broken. That’s why the direction is Lightroom CC, Classic will probably be discontinued at some point due to all the issues and performance concerns.
Is Enhance Detail actually enhancing existing details or manufacturing them?
Werner, I am pretty sure it is both. It is not just some “smart sharpening” algorithm. In the case of the Fuji RAW file presented above, you can see that it added detail that was not there…
I am not able to use this new tool on Fujifilm .raf files as it writes colored boxes over the dng image. Works as it should for .arw and .cr files from Sony and Canon. So, it’s premature for me to comment. Thanks for the detailed article.
David, that’s interesting. I used it on the Fuji X-H1 RAF files without any issues. I wonder if your particular camera is unsupported…
I downloaded the update last night, but only so that I could process my Z6 raw files without lightroom turning them purple.
I was so excited that the white balance worked normally that I missed this feature – it looks like it might be useful for ‘normal’ resolution cameras!
Charlie, yes, give it a try – it seems to be an interesting feature!
This is a joke right? I definitely do not see 30% enhanced quality that Adobe claims. In fact, I can search for the enhancements carefully and believe I find some tiny color changes that you only will find of you go on a pixle base and believe in the feature.
In fact I could not prove, those color changes make the picture more accurate or even enhanced. I made a video comparing unenhanced and enhanced without telling which is which. I doubt you can tell the difference…
youtu.be/e_5VE6lm6jE
Julian, I think it is up to 30% enhanced quality, LOL :D On a serious note, as I showed in the comparison above, I couldn’t see any differences in my files from the Nikon Z7 either, so I think it is a matter of what camera you use and whether you have too much detail already in images. When using files from the X-H1, I could see quite a bit of differences at pixel level, as shown in the article.
Note that the Enhance Detail feature requires Windows 10 version 1809 which was initially released in October 2018, but proved to be troublesome and its roll-out was paused. Microsoft currently state: “We encourage you to wait until the feature update is offered to your device automatically”.
In my case Microsoft are not “offering” this “feature update” (i.e. version 1809) to any of my “devices”. Hence I am currently running Windows 10 version 1803 which, even though it is up to date (as of 13 February 2019), does not support the Enhance Detail feature. Adobe Raw reports “Enhance Details requires Windows 10 October 2018 or later”. This message is confusing: having the latest update to Windows 10 version 1803 is not sufficient, you must have Windows 10 version 1809.
Personally I am going to wait until Microsoft decide that it is safe to push 1809 to my PC’s.
I had the same problem (auto-updated to Windows 10 October 2018, but version 1803). I resolved it by following the isntructions here: – support.microsoft.com/en-us…the-update
The Update Assistant (I installed the new version) will verify whether your hardware is up to the task and if so, just download the 1809 manually.
Tony, I have the October update installed on my Windows 10 machines and I haven’t had any problems. Not sure why Microsoft is not pushing it to all the machines, but mine are all patched up and have been for a while now.
Hi,
To be honest, I’m quite disappointed by this update : my blurb module is not working properly : the layout and the choice of book are not saved. Therfore it’s not possible to prepare a book and export it.
I think I’ll have to download and set up the blurb app to do it in two steps : first export the pictures to DD, second use the blurb soft to create the book…
What a waste of time ! :o
Kind regards,
G. Lepage
gaetanlepage.myportfolio.com/work
Thanks for letting us know!
Yes, like others here any improvements via Enhance are almost imperceptible with the big negative (if you excuse the pun) being yet another file (the DNG) being created. The improvements I do see look like a change in contrast. In the roof top example above look at the ladies face with is definitely lightened as well as adjacent dark tones get darker. It is something for nothing so I am not complaining but also wish Adobe would improve LR CC Classic performance.
Ian, fully agree with you on the latter. Adobe really needs to make performance the priority. While the company has delivered performance improvements for extracting images and doing other tasks, nothing has changed as far as the general performance of the software while doing basic editing tasks. It is incredibly frustrating!
Can’t really tell any difference in the enhanced and non-enhanced pics. However, on the speed note, I guess I have’t experienced any slowness. I see comments (mostly from authors who don’t like Adobe) complain about the speed. I’ve used CP1 and Adobe and don’t really notice any difference. And I have a 2 year old iMac and uncompressed RAW files from the D850.
LTM, like I pointed out, it really depends on what you are feeding the algorithm. I noticed that if my images already have plenty of detail, all I end up with is a single large DNG file. So far I only see differences with Fuji RAW files and those cameras that have a low-pass filter.
As for performance issues, I am not sure how you are happy with such sluggish performance. I am running a very fast PC and an iMac Pro and both machines struggle with doing basic editing. Lightroom is nowhere as responsive as Photoshop or other software on my end.
Is it just me, or do the before’s look so much better?
Brian, I guess it is all individual preference. I am not particularly happy about the resulted DNG file, which is almost 5x the size. I would only use this tool selectively, and only if it made justifiable difference.
I am still waiting for the enhance composition button – which will better the photo by 30%. Of course it will require me to update windows, slow down Lightroom and only output a dng.
I’ll leave room for negative space below.
LOL Ross, that’s a good one :)
how can i use it ACR? cant find that feature ..
That’s a good question. Adobe said it was available in ACR, but I can’t find the darn tool there either…go figure!
Looks more like the tool is “manufacturing” details to me. I’ll pass both because I can’t see any meaningful difference and also because Adobe is a shit company and I don’t wanna contribute to their rape of users. So Capture One Pro it is ;)
Red, there is definitely some manufacturing of details taking place, as shown in the X-H1 example.