Lightroom Classic vs Lightroom CC

Following Adobe’s announcement of two new versions of Lightroom, there has been some confusion about the exact purpose of each one. Many photographers on Adobe’s subscription plan are looking forward to using the new version of Lightroom and gaining the most recent feature set. But, which one is the new version? The two new options are called “Lightroom Classic” and “Lightroom CC,” and they’re quite different from one another. In fact, I suspect that many photographers won’t even use Lightroom CC at all, and they’ll stick entirely to Lightroom Classic. Below, I’ll outline the differences between the two.
1) The Naming Headache
For more than two years, Adobe has offered both Lightroom 6 and Lightroom CC on the market. At first, the only difference was that Lightroom 6 was a standalone, perpetual-license product, while Lightroom CC was part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud subscription model. Over time, Adobe started adding some features to Lightroom CC that didn’t (and still don’t) exist in Lightroom 6 — things like the dehaze tool and local adjustments to the “whites” and “blacks” sliders.
A few days ago, Adobe announced an update to continue the Lightroom line: Lightroom Classic. This is the update to both Lightroom 6 and the original Lightroom CC. The interface on Lightroom Classic is exactly the same as the interface in the older versions of Lightroom. This is the upgrade that we all expected — a very traditional continuation of Adobe’s current product line.
On the other hand, the new Lightroom CC is entirely different. It has very little to do with any product that Adobe has created in the past (although it does use Adobe’s Camera RAW tools for post-processing, just like Photoshop and Lightroom have done before). It is, essentially, a brand new piece of software meant for a totally different purpose.
If you were using Lightroom CC prior to October 18, you’re now using Lightroom Classic. You can add on an additional subscription to the new Lightroom CC, which is its own, separate thing.
So:
- The new Lightroom Classic: An upgrade everyone expected, with the same interface as prior versions of Lightroom, and some new features
- The new Lightroom CC: An unexpected product with a different target audience, strangely given the same name as one of Lightroom’s earlier, normal releases
2) Comparing Features Between the New Lightroom Products
|Feature
|Lightroom Classic
|Lightroom CC
|Options upon import
|Same as in prior Lightroom releases
|Limited; only “Add to album”
|Organize with folders
|Yes
|No
|Organize with collections
|Yes
|Yes, but called albums
|Smart collections
|Yes
|No
|Rename photos
|Yes
|No
|Artificial intelligence keywording
|No
|Yes
|Face recognition
|Yes
|No
|Flags and stars
|Yes
|Yes
|Color labels
|Yes
|No
|“Basic” panel adjustments
|Yes
|Yes, in a different order than usual
|Clarity and dehaze adjustments
|Yes
|Yes
|Tone curve adjustments
|Yes
|No
|HSL panel adjustments
|Yes
|Yes
|Split toning adjustments
|Yes
|No
|Sharpening and noise reduction adjustments
|Yes
|Yes
|Lens corrections
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera calibration panel
|Yes
|No
|Adjustment history
|Yes
|No
|Soft proofing
|Yes
|No
|Compare, survey, and reference views
|Yes
|No
|Local adjustments (brush, gradient, radial tools)
|Yes
|Yes
|Healing tool
|Yes
|Yes
|Merge HDRs
|Yes
|No
|Merge panoramas
|Yes
|No
|Edit full-resolution images on mobile devices
|No
|Yes
|Edit on mobile devices at all
|Yes, but only as smart previews; Lightroom mobile
|Yes
|Map module and geotagging
|Yes
|No
|Tethered capture
|Yes
|No
|Printing module
|Yes
|No
|Book, web, and slideshow modules
|Yes
|No
|Images must be on Adobe’s cloud server
|No
|Yes, if you want to use CC’s unique features
|Edits on one device instantly sync to others
|Yes, but only smart previews and Lightroom mobile
|Yes
|Plugin support
|Yes
|No
|Original photos backed up to the cloud
|No
|Yes
|Create snapshots
|Yes
|No
|Create virtual copies
|Yes
|No
|Create actual copies
|Yes
|No
|Sync settings
|Yes
|No
|Color and tonal adjustments on video
|No
|Yes
|Original files can be stored locally
|Yes
|Yes — click “Store a copy of all photos locally”
|Can be split into multiple catalogs
|Yes
|No
|Edit unlimited photos without extra cost
|Yes
|No — 1TB storage limit before price increase
|Greatest magnification to view photos
|11:1
|2:1
|Secondary screen
|Yes
|No
|Export file types
|JPEG, TIFF, DNG, PSD, Original
|JPEG
|Export color space
|sRGB, Adobe RGB, ProPhoto
|sRGB
|Export with watermark
|Yes
|No
|Price
|$9.99 per month with Photoshop
|$9.99 per month with 1TB cloud storage
Basically, Lightroom Classic really is “classic.” If there’s something you’ve been able to do in prior versions of Lightroom, you can do it in Lightroom Classic as well.
Lightroom CC is very streamlined and doesn’t offer as many advanced options. To me, the organizational side of things seems to mimic Apple’s “photos” app for the iPhone in many respects. It lets you add photos to different albums, search via artificial intelligence keywords, and edit full-resolution photos on your phone. It also doesn’t have a huge learning curve; it should be pretty easy for most people to figure out what’s going on.
Even though Lightroom Classic has more advanced editing features, some of the good ones made their way to Lightroom CC as well. That includes things like local adjustments, for example, which are a must-have for advanced editing. Lightroom CC also has an artificial intelligence keyword search tool, which is an useful way to find a set of photos with the same subject. For example, consider this image, with a search for “cactus”:
3) Who should use Lightroom Classic?
Are you an advanced photographer? Have you used Lightroom before in the past? If so, Lightroom Classic is the obvious path for your work.
It simply has a much wider net of features. As nice as the artificial intelligence keyword search in Lightroom CC can be, most professionals will care more about things like plugins, multiple catalogs, fully-fledged develop features, watermarks, and so on. Lightroom Classic fills the same market segment as all the prior versions of Lightroom did.
Target audience:
- Advanced or professional photographers who have used Lightroom in the past and appreciate its in-depth feature set.
4) Who should use Lightroom CC?
Adobe markets a lot of the new features of Lightroom CC, but they don’t really say who the target audience is. However, I think that there is a clear target audience, and it’s not who you might expect.
In many ways, Lightroom CC can seem overly slimmed-down. It doesn’t have many features that photographers consider valuable, or even necessary for professional work. Yet, I would argue that one of the biggest benefits of Lightroom CC is that it doesn’t offer many of these advanced features. And that’s because Lightroom CC’s biggest target audience isn’t advanced photographers — it’s photographers who aren’t paid to take pictures, and value ease of use more than overall technical capability or features.
For example, beginners don’t need the option to export photos in ProPhoto or Adobe RGB color spaces, because it’s likely to cause more harm than good. The same is true for exporting as TIFFs or PSD files — the target audience for Lightroom CC can and should only be exporting as sRGB JPEGs.
In that sense, Lightroom CC competes more with Apple Photos than it does with something like Capture One or Lightroom Classic. It has a very consumer-oriented design and feature set to make the learning curve as easy as possible, while still containing fairly advanced editing and organizational features.
Does that mean advanced photographers would never use Lightroom CC? Actually, there are some circumstances where I see Lightroom CC as holding a distinct advantage even for professionals.
For example, if you do a lot of social media marketing, you’ll want the ability to edit videos on the go (i.e., behind-the-scenes smartphone videos). Lightroom CC can do that, and Lightroom Classic can’t.
I can see YouTube creators and iPhoneographers relying on the relatively advanced post-processing abilities of Lightroom CC to post quick content in the field. That’s also true for editing your social-media-targeted photos on a desktop, then seeing the finalized edits immediately on your phone (and ready for instant export on the go).
In short, Lightroom CC is built for mobile creators, in addition to more casual photographers. If you’re an advanced photographer who doesn’t use your phone as an integral part of your brand and marketing strategy, I can’t think of many cases when Lightroom CC makes as much sense.
Target audience:
- Casual, hobbyist photographers who want an easy-to-learn, yet surprisingly powerful, post-processing app for multiple-platform editing.
- Professionals with an active social media or YouTube presence who consistently create/share content on the go, especially with smartphones.
5) Pricing
The pricing for Lightroom Classic is exactly the same as usual — $10/month with Adobe’s photography package, which also includes Photoshop. This package also now includes Lightroom CC, but only with 20GB of cloud storage, which won’t be nearly enough for most photographers. It’s meant to give you a taste of the product rather than act as functional software for most uses.
If you want to upgrade that 20GB of storage to 1TB, you’ll have to pay an additional $10/month, taking the total price up to $20/month. Or, if you don’t need Lightroom Classic and Photoshop, you can get just Lightroom CC and 1TB of cloud storage for $10/month. And, 1TB might not be enough for your uses, either. (Although I will emphasize that I don’t expect most professional photographers to host their entire library on Lightroom CC, even if they find it to be a valuable product — instead, my impression is that it’s meant for hosting content that you specifically plan to take, edit, or export on your phone.)
You can purchase any of these plans here:
6) Conclusion
A lot of professionals will look at the feature set for Lightroom CC in disbelief. No watermarks on export? No plugin support, virtual copies, history panel, or even color labels?
But the biggest target audience for Lightroom CC — casual photographers — neither needs nor wants most of those things. Photographers who do want them will prefer Lightroom Classic, instead. Even professional social media photographers who do use Lightroom CC are likely to use it in tandem with Lightroom Classic rather than on its own.
Personally, in a strange sense, I think I’m more likely to get Lightroom CC in the long run than Lightroom Classic. That’s because I would never rely on a subscription catalog software for editing my main photos (as I’ve already covered), so Lightroom Classic is completely out of the cards. However, if I eventually shift toward doing a lot of social media marketing and mobile photo/video, Lightroom CC actually fills a void in the market. I’m not saying that I will buy it — at least for now, I’m not planning to — but that it’s an entirely separate entity from what we’ve seen before, and photographers are only beginning to come up with creative ways to use it.
So, although the press release caused some confusion, I can see why Adobe split Lightroom into two parts. Perhaps they should have adjusted their naming convention (something like “Lightroom CC” for the main program and “Lightroom Social” for the new one would make more sense to me), but there’s a reason why both products exist. They fill different segments in the market with less overlap than you might expect.
Comments
I understand why they are doing this, but the Lightroom CC isn’t at all compelling to me.
If I wanted a software like this I would use free (not considering the cloud storage) Apple Photos, which I use for managing my final pictures & iPhone captures. It has a similar feature set, arguably even better design, much better sync options (at least in Apple ecosystem) and performance.
My RAWs will stay in Lightroom CC Classic, however I am a bit nervous now I seen the dead of Lightroom 6. I am not switching now but will keep my eyes open for alternatives.
Mirek, I think you summed up the thoughts of many photographers! Lightroom CC has its uses, but I suspect that most of this website’s readers (and just advanced photographers in general) won’t find it especially useful.
As for Lightroom Classic, I’m simply not going to buy a subscription cataloging product, period. The price isn’t the main issue. Instead, the biggest problem is that that if Adobe ever does something unworkable with Lightroom — say, makes it a cloud-only software, or abandons it completely — your photos won’t be able to leave the system. And if Adobe does decide to raise their prices, you either abandon ship (leaving behind all your edit history, and likely your photo organization), or pay the extra price. Not something I’d ever join, whether it costs $20/month, $10/month, or $0.99/month.
Spencer, terrific write up. I both enjoyed it and learned much. Noting in your final comments that you will not pay a subscription for a cataloging product, you especially hit a nerve with me. I am not a pro but over time I have become much more particular about my photo quality. I was about to order Lightroom CC, then they make this change and I am back to confused again! Regardless, I had been using Picasa over the years, then they switched to Google photos as you no doubt know. I uploaded an album to Google Photos I was not too concerned with to test features and found that if I wanted to download back to my PC, I was able to do so one photo at a time but not the entire album! They also came back to me in very small jpeg size…….someone told me that they since changed it so one can download the full album. Don’t know if the small jpeg problem was addressed.
Regardless the idea of losing photos to the cloud and not maintaining control is out for me! Am afraid that this could be the future for Lightroom. I was leaning toward Lightroom Classic…… Which cataloging program are you using or will you be using in lieu of Lightroom for your cataloging of photos, and will it be used in conjunction with Lightroom or will it be stand alone? Must one store the photos with Adobe in the cloud if using Lightroom Classic?
A few more things for your chart, Spencer:
Lightroom CC has no map module or geotagging (nor web or book modules for that matter, but location data is extremely important to me), no tethered capture, and most importantly–NO PRINTING. Of course, you could export and print with another app, but that’s pretty lame in my opinion.
Thank you, Aaron, I’ve added those points!
Totally agree with all that was said. I will add that I expect we will see lots of migration of different features to the new LR app (since that is what it is). I see this as an opening salvo. I think I will use it for my cell phone photography and not worry about upload/download speeds for RAW files. Yes, it can do those things and Adobe is talking about those capabilities, but for now, too slow to really use, except in a pinch or if you have broadband and want an extra copy in the cloud for some selects while on the road. Mostly, I will use it for what it is intended. Once again, Adobe is saying one thing but dong another. This is not for professionals although, who knows, down the road some things pros need will be useful in the new app.
By the way, since I turned 60 this year, I was thinking of renaming myself as “Mike Davern Classic”. This is not to be confused with “Mike Davern Social” who lives on Facebook and somehow appears to be somewhat younger and 20lbs lighter in weight. Just an FYI.
I have the $10 photography plan and have domfor years. From what it says on the Adobe website I should just have 20GB of storeage, but it clearly says I have 1TB when I load up the new Lightroom CC. I have PS and LR Classic and LR CC and 1TB for just $10. Having spoken to one of my friends, he confirmed the same thing. Anyone else? I’m worried it’s a sneaky ploy to get me to go over the 20gb limit and then in a month’s time I’ll get an email saying “you now need to pay $20/month”
Dan, that’s the first I’ve heard of this, but it definitely seems like an issue. You might want to contact Adobe directly.
I do know that Adobe is running a promotion for existing CC users to get one year of the 1TB bundle at a better price ($15/month), but that doesn’t seem to be what you’re experiencing.
I tend to disagree that CC version is for casual photographers. In my opinion, Lightroom CC is the future and classic will eventually be retired once all of its features ported into the new app.
BTW HSL is there hidden in color tab. Click the Color wheel and it will appear.
Thank you, Salis, I fixed the HSL references!
I agree that Lightroom CC looks to be Adobe’s focus in the future. However, for now, I really see it as targeted toward casual photographers. You can’t even add watermarks, export as TIFFs, or use third-party plugins. For many pros, those are fundamental must-haves.
Eventually, most likely, Adobe will add those features — but, for now, it feels like they’re just dipping their toe in the water.
Very helpful overview and discussion, Spencer. I was already sure to not get involved in the CC model for LR Classic, and now your table convinced me that I will never get “LR Social” either. (Great naming suggestion – Adobe should pay you a healthy sum and start using it!)
To me, LR Social almost feels like a plug-in to LR Classic, but I can see now why LR Social exists. However, what I can’t fathom is how Adobe can justify to it’s longtime Classic users to leave out the innovative features such as AI tagging. I hope for the Classic users that this will eventually trickle down (up?) to what I consider the “full” application…
Thank you for your clarifying article on the subject. I was not aware of this change and name confusion. This adds to the range of all of Adobe’s different package solutions and confusing naming of these.
I have used Lightroom for many years and converted to CC Photo for approx. 2 years ago. My experience so far is that Photoshop is not used at all and I feel that I pay too much for just the rights to Lightroom. Would love to have a license that gave me ongoing upgrade and storage for just Lightroom Classic.
As an avid enthusiast for landscape photography, I have learned to appreciate the possibilities in Lightroom. Particularly the combination of organizing the image quantity, with import and labeling, as well as the powerful adjusting tools that are now available. One of the reasons I upgraded to a version that gave me Photoshop, was the possibility of focus stacking. However, I have not used this after a few tests.
Another great article from Photography Life.
I wonder if you guys are planning to write more articles / tutorials on Capture One? From what I’ve seen it is a very capable software but I’m used to LR. I’m wondering what the learning curve is?
Personally, I’m still on LR 5 and I was excited about the upcoming release of LR but I’m very disappointed about the fact that Adobe dropped the perpetual licence. I an way, we should have seen it coming since they didn’t release all the new features in LR 6 perpetual. But I’m still pissed about there decision. I don’t want a subscription program and even if I did, 12 Euro per month is way to expensive (I’m not a pro photographer).
Prior to this change I was considering moving from the standalone Lightroom 6 to Lightroom cc. This included Portfolio, an attractive addition for a non professional who likes to display his work. The Photography option with Lightroom Classic seems no longer to include this. I say ‘seems’ as even Adobe representatives are unclear. If it is the case, it’s a considerable downgrade.
It still says that it is available with the photography 9.99 bundle from the portfolio page, but only on a yearly subscription basis. Take that for what it’s worth, since it is proven beyond any reasonable doubt that Adobe can change their mind at a second notice.
I was thinking about that bundle for that reason also, but I just do not trust Adobe at all, so I won’t be going that way after all.
so you still can’t purchase lightroom classic outright as stand alone?
I had a quick look at the new Lightroom CC before uninstalling it, because I couldn’t see any Metadata or Plug-in feature, which rules out its use with the LensTagger component that I frequently use to help identify photos taken with non-native adapted lenses on mirrorless systems.
I’m sure I’m not going to be alone in offering a hearty” Thankyou!” for all the work you (and others) have put in to sort out a wholly unnecessary confusion caused by Adobe’s ridiculous name game. At one point I was seriously considering just walking away from digital as I don’t want to live in the cloud but now I think I will go with LR Classic for a while. I’ve only been using LR for about a year and I dont really want to tackle something else new just yet. I’ll simply make sure to export a good quality jpeg of anything I feel proud of. Just in case…
It did occur to me that Adobe’s extra efforts to push LR CC could just be because it is a new product – newer in some ways than its name suggests (silly, silly marketing department). Then I realised that it could also be because they have identified cloud storage as their new cash cow. If they can only get enough users signed up to CC the demand for storage is going to grow indefinitely with no further effort required on the part of Adobe. Professional photographers might generate lots of data but the casual snapper, as I recall, keeps everything…
Cynical? Me?
Spencer:
Thank you for your research on this. I currently use Lightroom 6, not the subscription version (I, too, have an aversion for paying for a perpetual license of any software). Am I correct in understanding that Lightroom 6 inherits the same upgrades to Lightroom CC (the old, online version now named Lightroom Classic, not the new one)? In particular, I’m thinking of the dehaze sliders and photo stacking feature.
Thanks,
Al Gentile
Perhaps the new version could have been called Lightlightroom / Lightroomlight!
I don’t care about payment and the strings attached debate, I care only about speed performance. So I will try and update to the classic version. Not much left to loose I guess because performance was annoying slow.
I’ve been demoing classic over the week-end(NOT uninstalling 6.12), it does seem marginally faster for certain task, but it does suffer from stability issues not present with 6.12 (had quite a few freezes, slow response and hangup, all of which I do not get with 6.12).
I did leave the graphic card acceleration ON(running a GTX 1060 6GB, latest driver), and it did pickup the preferences from my previous install which I did not change. Still, not that impressed, even moreso since I care nothing for the 1 or 2 new features that have been sprinkled on. Only thing nice is that it natively open file from a D850 without having to convert to DNG.
Thanks Spencer. I’m trying to build a system for lightroom looking at the intel 7740 processors but am hearing that the new lightroom might use more cores than the old version. Do you think it makes sense to go with a 6 core i7 with a lower clock speed and more pci lanes or is it still better to go with the highest overall clock speed?
Obviously Adobe does not seem to introduce any more stand alone. I was hoping to get a new version like Lr7 as I still use lr5.
I understand that many things are on cloud bases and that may be the way things are, but I do not like Adobe forces us not to have a newer stand alone version. People already have many subscription based other services like phones, cable, etc. in life. I do not want any more than I have now. I believe many people feel the same.
I do not think I will switch to subscription based Classis or cc. Well after reading this article, I will most likely I get Lr 6 while I start looking for other alternatives to get out of Lr some day soon.
Obviously Adobe does not seem to introduce any more stand alone version I was hoping to get a new version like Lr7 as I still use lr5.
I understand many things are on cloud bases and that may be the way things are, but I do not like Adobe forces us toward subscription base only and leaves us no choice. People already have many subscription based other services like phones, cable, etc. in life. I feel I do not want any more than I have now as a hobby photagrapher. I believe many people feel the same.
I do not think I will switch to subscription based Classis or cc. Well, after reading this article, I will most likely I get Lr 6 while I start looking for other alternatives to get out of Lr some day soon.
Wonderful clarifying article Spencer, I really enjoy your posts BTW. Lo and behold yesterday I didn’t see LightRoom CC as an option on my iMac “CC” Menu Bar so I didn’t think it came with my LightRoom Classic CC, but it’s there today and I’m installing it now for future investigation.
I still don’t know if LightRoom Classic CC is my permanent home for Raw processing, but I’m a Capture NX2 refugee that owns a pair of D500, so I had to have something over the last 18 months (other than Capture NX-D which has its own quirks that I haven’t got my head around either ;-).
I probably need to get better at LightRoom Raw conversion and editing so I can more fully approximate what NX-D does for RAW conversion – then I’d be happy.
I was reluctantly going to purchase stand alone Lightroom for a new computer a clean start and completely offline. clearly Adobe is happy to change at a whim and bully customers into a tame herd of monthly fee payers. Thanks for saving me from that choice.