Lightroom Classic and Lightroom CC Announced — Subscription Only

Four years is a long time in the digital realm. In the past four years, new products, services, and software have uprooted many parts of the old world and put something new in its place. It also is enough time — as many people suspected, but wasn’t confirmed until today — for a company to break a promise. I’m talking about Adobe, with their new release of two separate versions of Lightroom: a split “Lightroom CC” and “Lightroom Classic CC.” Both of them are subscription only, which runs counter to Adobe’s own words during the release of Lightroom 5: “Future versions of Lightroom will be made available via traditional perpetual licenses indefinitely” (source). Although it helps to define indefinitely just to be sure — dictionary.com says “without fixed or specified limit; unlimited” — it should be clear that Adobe’s sentiment has shifted dramatically since then, as they’ve seen their profits soar with the Creative Cloud. Below, I’ll dive into some new features in these Lightroom releases. I’ll also provide some suggestions if, like me, you are against the idea of monthly payments in order to access a catalog-based editing software (which makes you keep paying if you want the ability to re-edit your old photos).
1) The Two Versions
For the first time, Adobe split Lightroom into two separate versions — Lightroom Classic CC and Lightroom CC. What’s their reasoning?
Well, to quote Adobe’s press release, here’s what they say about Lightroom CC:
Featuring a streamlined user interface, Lightroom CC enables powerful editing in full resolution across mobile, desktop and the web. With Lightroom CC, photographers can make edits on one device and automatically synchronize their changes everywhere.
And this is how they describe about Lightroom CC Classic:
As contrasted with the cloud-centric, anywhere workflows of Lightroom CC, the new Lightroom Classic CC continues to focus on a more traditional desktop-first workflow with local storage and file and folder control.
Also, there’s also this fun point (emphasis mine):
…Lightroom Classic CC, previously known as Lightroom CC…
Keeping track of that? So, Lightroom CC is now called Lightroom Classic CC, while the new Lightroom CC is a totally new thing. That makes sense, right?
On the off chance that you’re confused by this naming convention, here are the main differences between the two pieces of software:
- Lightroom Classic: This is just the next update in the normal Lightroom lineup. It’s the successor to Lightroom 6 (or, if you already have it, Lightroom CC). You can’t buy it as a standalone product — only by subscription.
- Lightroom CC: This is a brand new product. It has a different interface than the Lightroom you’ve used before, and, arguably, it has a different target audience. You can’t open a photo in Lightroom CC without storing it in the cloud. However, any photos that you have uploaded to Adobe’s cloud servers can be accessed from any device, and the Lightroom CC interface stays consistent across all of them. So, you can edit a full-resolution RAW file from your phone just like from a desktop, and all the edits you make in one place will sync between all your devices. Like Lightroom Classic, it’s subscription-only.
2) Looking at the New Features
These new versions of Lightroom have some important features worth mentioning. I’ll dive into the separate features of Lightroom Classic and Lightroom CC here:
2.1) Lightroom Classic CC
Let’s start with Lightroom Classic, since it’s the “main” update to the existing Lightroom versions. It has one big upgrade that Adobe is emphasizing more than any other: speed.
It’s no secret that Lightroom is a slow program. In a speed comparison between different generations of Lightroom, we found that the newest Lightroom CC took more time to render 1:1 previews of the same images than any other Lightroom version. That comparison went all the way back to Lightroom 2, which was released in 2008.
Adobe doesn’t offer any specifics, so it remains to be seen exactly how much of a speed boost the new version will have. Personally, though, my guess is that it will be significant — otherwise, it would be embarrassing for Adobe to hype this improvement more than any other (though they have advertised speed improvements in the past, usually inaccurately).
Once we’ve tested the speed, we’ll post it in a separate article. But you can see from the chart below that they have a long way to go. (This is based upon importing 823 photos, converting them to 1:1 previews, and then exporting 250 of them):
|Lightroom Version
|Image Import
|1:1 Previews
|Image Export
|Images were exported in down-sampled resolution of 2048 pixels long
|Lightroom 2.7
|00:00:35
|00:21:39
|00:06:17
|Lightroom 3.6
|00:00:21
|00:27:03
|00:06:47
|Lightroom 4.4
|00:00:15
|00:43:05
|00:08:35
|Lightroom 5.7
|00:00:17
|00:41:39
|00:08:15
|Lightroom 6.6.1 / CC 2015.6.1
|00:00:20
|00:47:32
|00:06:16
What about other new features? The biggest one is an interesting new way to refine the local adjustments that you make. It’s called “range masking,” and the idea is that you can add a local adjustment, and then not apply it to areas of certain brightness or color levels.
So, if there’s a tree sticking up from the horizon, this makes it much easier to edit the sky behind it selectively. You can create a gradient to darken the sky, for example, and then only apply that gradient to areas that are above a certain luminance value. To me, this is a valuable new feature that I think many people won’t pay as much attention to initially (since Adobe is spending more energy focusing on advertising their speed improvements). Here’s the video that Adobe released about the new range masking feature:
2.2) Lightroom CC
Lightroom CC is a different beast altogether. When you open the program, you won’t see the typical Lightroom interface. It’s an entirely separate product, which probably would not replace Lightroom Classic for most photographers.
Why does it exist? Fair question. The goal here is to let you edit your photos on any device, from your phone to your desktop, and see the adjustments sync from device to device — since the edits are all stored in the cloud. This includes editing the full-resolution, original files, including RAW images.
“Wait!” you might say. “How can I possibly edit full-resolution RAW photos on my phone without draining storage?”
That’s the crux of this new product — it’s all cloud-based. You cannot edit a single photo in Lightroom CC that isn’t hosted on Adobe’s cloud. So, if you have an existing file structure on your desktop, it’s irrelevant here. You need to copy (or just move) your desktop-based files to Adobe’s server in order to edit a photo in Lightroom CC.
This isn’t just an advanced version of Lightroom Mobile. For all intents and purposes, it’s a brand new product, with much greater focus on multi-device editing than Lightroom ever had before.
It sounds good, especially when you consider that Lightroom CC is included in Adobe’s $10/month photography plan, along with Photoshop and Lightroom Classic. In theory, this could be the only copy of Lightroom that you ever use. After all, it has many of the same features and adjustments as Lightroom Classic, just with a different interface, and a separate place to store your files. (Indeed, Adobe is advertising it as a product that can work as your sole Lightroom version).
In practice, though, there are a couple issues. First, the version included in Adobe’s photography plan only comes with 20 gigabytes of storage. So, forget about hosting your entire image library in the cloud. Second, in order to access one terabyte of cloud data, you need to pay an additional $10 per month — and many of us have photo libraries larger than 1 terabyte, which raises the price even further. On top of that, there are obvious security and upload speed issues that come with cloud storage, so my assumption is that most people will not use Lightroom CC as their primary photo workflow, at least for now.
Lastly, one interesting thing about Lightroom CC is that it has the ability to filter your images by keyword — keywords that it selects via machine learning, rather than you writing manually. So, you can search for “cactus,” and it will return a set of photos that it thinks contain a cactus. Cool feature? Necessary for your business? Just plain creepy? You decide.
3) A Note on the Price
Ten dollars a month for both new versions of Lightroom, as well as Photoshop CC, is not a bad price if you rely on these products. Even if you pay the additional $10 per month to access 1TB of cloud storage, the price isn’t awful. Adobe has endured a lot of backlash from photographers because of their subscription plan, and, in my opinion, the low price is the only thing that’s staved off some of the harshest criticism. However, there’s one thing to remember about subscription pricing: Adobe can raise it whenever they want.
I’m not saying that they might do this. What I am saying is that this is something they’ve already done. Not to the photography plan — not yet — but, in the same release for these two new versions of Lightroom, Adobe also announced a series of price increases.
Specifically, they’re raising the prices for everyone who has a “Single App” plan (such as if you only own the standalone version of Adobe Premiere, or anything else), as well as the “All Apps” plan (if you have the entire suite) by 6 percent, beginning in March, or when you renew your contract. That’s not a huge increase yet (it mainly follows USD inflation), but I wouldn’t be so confident that future price increases will be so minor. In fact, at the same time they announced this development, Adobe also raised the price of the “Creative Cloud for Teams” plan from $70 per month to $80 per month — a 14 percent increase. That’s more than twice the rate of inflation since 2013, at least for the US dollar.
Right now, buying a standalone version of Photoshop CC costs $20 per month (which will rise to $21.20 per month beginning in March if they follow their stated “6 percent” increase). Yet, buying Photoshop CC bundled with Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic, and 20GB of cloud storage costs $10 per month.
I hope that I’m wrong, but this structure doesn’t seem stable to me. Aside from rises due to inflation, which are understandable, I have a hard time imagining that this price will remain so low indefinitely (by which I really do mean forever). It might! We just don’t know.
4) Future Lightroom 6 Updates?
After 2017, Adobe won’t release a single new update to Lightroom 6. No new camera support, lens profiles, bug fixes, or extra features.
Then again, it’s not like Lightroom 6 users have gotten any extra features so far. It’s already a dumbed-down release. Lightroom 6 doesn’t include Adobe’s dehaze tool. It doesn’t let you alter “whites” and “blacks” sliders with a local adjustment brush. Nor does it have the boundary warp feature for merging panoramas. (All of these have been in the CC version for more than a year.)
Still, the fact that Adobe has continued to release camera and lens updates for Lightroom 6 has been useful, and they’re now officially cutting that off. So, you can’t just stick with Lightroom 6 forever, unless you only plan to use cameras and lenses that Adobe already supports (or will with in the next few months). If a new mirrorless Nikon D851 comes to market three months from now and sends shockwaves through the camera world, you’ll never be able to open its NEF files in Lightroom 6 (although some third-party companies might build D851 NEF to DNG file converters that still allow RAW editing; we’ll have to see).
This just furthers a pattern that we’ve seen from Adobe for a while. Lightroom 6 was never meant to be a complete software package, despite its $150 price. Perhaps Adobe calculated that a slimmer Lightroom 6 would convince people to upgrade to the CC version, or maybe they simply didn’t want to invest in providing updates for people whose money they already had. Either way, the confirmation of Lightroom 6’s demise is not something that surprises me, but it’s still a huge frustration.
5) Support for D850 NEF Files
Do you have the new D850, and you can’t wait to start editing the NEF files in Lightroom? If you have the CC version, the good news is that you should be able to edit those files today.
If you’re still using Lightroom 6, support for the D850 will take about a week to arrive — October 26.
This delay is annoying, but it doesn’t bother me as much as other parts of Adobe’s press release. For one, I don’t have a D850! But even if I did, one week isn’t too long to wait. I don’t know if Adobe has nefarious reasons for delaying Lightroom 6 D850 support, or if they simply weren’t able to get the update out in time for today’s announcement. I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt here, if only because October 26 isn’t too far away.
But it does say something about Adobe’s priorities. Which version of Lightroom did Adobe prioritize for D850 support? One that no one owned until today. That’s not a way to keep existing Lightroom 6 owners happy, to say the least.
6) The Problem with Subscription Catalog Software
Lightroom is catalog-based software. That means that any edit you make, any keyword you assign, and any rating/flag you apply is only visible in Lightroom. You can export a finalized JPEG or TIFF file out into the world with all these edits embedded, but the adjustments themselves aren’t accessible outside of Lightroom.
For subscription software, that’s a worrying prospect. What happens if you buy Lightroom Classic CC, make a bunch of edits to your photos, and then cancel your subscription? Do you lose access to all your files? Is Adobe holding your photos hostage?
A lot of people don’t know the answers to these questions. Luckily, the reality is not quite so dark — but it’s not all perfect, either.
After you cancel a CC subscription, you have full access to all your edited files, as well as the organizational structure that you’ve already created. On top of that, you can export those photos just like normal, enabling you to edit them in other software programs.
The biggest thing that you can’t do once you cancel your subscription is edit your old photos within Lightroom. Although that seems reasonable on the surface, it’s a more nuanced issue than you might think. Specifically, what happens if you look back at one of your favorite photos, but you realize that you over-sharpened it in Lightroom? If you’ve canceled your subscription, you only have three choices: accept the over-sharpneing, pay for Lightroom access again, or start editing the RAW photo from scratch in your new software.
I’m not sure what the solution is for Adobe in this regard. I think they’re already pretty fair about allowing you access to many of Lightroom’s features after you drop a subscription — but that doesn’t make things better for people who find themselves in this situation. As I see it, this is a flaw with catalog-based subscription software in general. By definition, you’ll be cut off from some part of your catalog if you ever stop paying the monthly fee.
7) Alternatives to Lightroom
If you don’t plan to buy into Adobe’s subscription model, what can you do? Are there any good alternatives to Lightroom on the market?
There definitely are some alternatives. The biggest names in cataloging software are Capture One, ACDSee Ultimate, and Corel AfterShot Pro.
If you don’t need a catalog, and you simply want a RAW photo editor, there are many more options. This is far from a complete list, but some of the top names are Affinity Photo, ON1 Photo RAW, Photo Ninja, DxO Optics Pro, and RawTherapee.
Should you switch? It’s a tough question. Personally, my plan going forward is to keep my copy of Lightroom 6 for editing old photos, and test out some alternative standalone products for post-processing any new images I take. Capture One seems the most promising for now, but I’m planning to test other cataloging software as well before switching. But I certainly won’t be buying the subscription version of Lightroom — I can say that for sure.
If you are planning to switch, I’d recommend doing so sooner rather than later. The simple reason is that you should get ahead of the curve. The more time you wait, the more photos you’ll have in Lightroom’s ecosystem, and the harder it will be to switch. Personally, I don’t want to become even more reliant on Lightroom in the next two or three years, because the transition is already going to be tricky enough.
8) Where to Purchase
If you’re not already a Creative Cloud subscriber, you can purchase a subscription at the link below (not an affiliate link). If you do find the new Lightroom CC option interesting, and you plan to use it for more than just a handful of photos, you’ll probably want the $20/month 1TB storage photo plan rather than the $10/month version with 20GB. Or, you could buy Lightroom CC standalone — without Photoshop or Lightroom Classic — for $10/month:
9) Conclusion
Although I’ve pointed out a lot of negatives about this new Lightroom release, I will say one good thing: For existing Lightroom CC users, the update to Lightroom Classic seems like it will be a useful one. The biggest issue with Lightroom has been its lack of speed, as we tested before. If Adobe genuinely has improved the performance of this new software — specifically when exporting batches of photos, rendering 1:1 previews, and applying multiple local adjustments — a lot of photographers will be happy.
But there’s another crowd of people who have avoided Adobe’s CC subscription model so far on the promise that future standalone Lightroom versions would exist, and this development is a bit of a slap in the face for them. Personally, I’m not opposed to buying subscription software for certain things, but I draw the line with a product that harms my ability to re-edit existing work if I choose to unsubscribe.
For that reason, at least for me, this announcement didn’t simply fail to convince me to buy Lightroom CC or Lightroom Classic. Instead, it tipped my hand toward finally switching over to a competing product.
Comments
Riiiight. Ok, so they have never heard of data-caps and slow networks. They also have not experienced editing across multiple >uncalibrated< screens. I can see how my ipad would look great then get it to my calibrated 4k monitor and it looks way too warm. Do they address this??
Hi Sean, unless you calibrate your iPad or smartphone screens via third-party hardware (which is possible with X-rite and Datacolor’s calibration tools), there is no way to get consistent color across multiple devices. So, it doesn’t matter whether it’s Adobe or any other company creating multi-platform software. However, if you do calibrate all your devices, the colors will be roughly similar between them (though not totally identical, which is never really possible).
It’s important to mention that these issues only apply to Lightroom CC, not the new Lightroom Classic (which is the actual upgrade to prior Lightroom software, like Lightroom 6). I suspect that many CC subscribers won’t even use the new Lightroom CC, since it is an entirely new product that fulfills a different need from Lightroom’s traditional use.
Outstanding critique Spencer. Thank you!
Thank you, Bud, glad that you liked the article! This certainly is a frustrating development for many photographers.
This is the coffin nail for LR for the Pros. Maybe this is intended. Who wants TBs of important files in the cloud? And if you dislike the CC licensing system / depending on regular payments to access your edits! you will likely opt out of the Adobe ecosystem. After LR613 I will likely switch to C1. As the D850 will be my Jack-of-all-trades in the next 2-3 years I might have 2 years for this switch.
Hi Sören, agreed — although this might gain Adobe more CC subscribers, it will cause them to lose many other photographers along the way. I’m sure they’ve done the math and realized they’ll earn more this way, though.
For what it’s worth, I’d like to clarify that you don’t need to put all your photos in the cloud if you want the new version of Lightroom. The new version is “Lightroom Classic,” which works no differently than normal. It has the same interface and everything, just with speed and masking improvements.
The cloud storage is only relevant if you want to use the new “Lightroom CC.” You don’t have to use it, and I suspect that many photographers won’t. It’s a brand new program that essentially costs an extra $10/month to use (since you’ll want the full 1TB of cloud storage if you buy it). Adobe is only including it for “free” with this update as a sort of advertisement. It really shouldn’t even be branded as a Lightroom product, to be frank — although it has many of the same editing algorithms, it’s meant for a totally different purpose (multi-device, cloud-based editing and organization rather than as a cataloging software to edit/organize photos on your computer).
It’s very clear on their site, their marketing literature, and the naming of Classic CC that it’s days are numbered as well. No idea how long but I will not be surprised to read of it being terminated in the next few years.
Yes, I noticed that too, and it seemed strange. In one of their promotional videos, it felt like they went *too far* out of their way to insist that they were going to keep releasing updates for Lightroom Classic. But once Lightroom CC has all the features of Lightroom Classic (which isn’t the case yet), it would not surprise me if they cease to offer the Classic version. We’ll have to wait and see.
“Who wants TBs of important files in the cloud?” A lot of businesses apparently. With SAP, IBM and others booking billions of dollars annually for real “Cloud Based” services someone is writing those checks.
Oh Adobe, we’re done here.
The demise of the LR perpetual licence is sad but not unexpected. Adobe is in my view a greedy and untrustworthy company. Unfortunately this is all too common today.
Personally I’m not interested in renting my software. I’m still using a D7000 and have LR4, DxO Optics Pro 9 and Affinity Photo. When LR4 is no longer viable, due to a camera or computer upgrade, I will ditch LR.
Optics Pro is a fine raw converter. Capture NX-D is usable if you want Nikon’s own raw conversion engine. Affinity Photo is a fine Photoshop replacement, and Serif are working on a DAM application which we should see next year, so there are options for those not wanting to pay Adobe the monthly tithe.
I certainly hope that Serif releases a genuine Lightroom competitor — that is, one with a cataloging system. I’ve used Affinity photo before and liked it quite a bit.
It looks to me that ON1’s 2018 Beta has catalog capability. I haven’t tried it yet as I just downloaded it today.
I tried to update DxO, but the updates failed multiple times. I tried their tech support and after awhile they passed it up to developers. They have been unresponsive. So it looks like for me DxO is no longer viable. (That’s why I looked at ON1.)
I tried On1 raw 2017 a year (side by side with Lightroom and Capture One) but the quality of their raw conversion is just not good enough. The color rendition (at least for my Nikon D750 and D5500) is not good (although you can tweak) but also highlight recovery and also noise reduction is not what you expect. They advertise with being “Lightning fast” but until now the program was very slow. Capture One is just in an other league IMO.
I’m done with Adobe. I know they don’t care at all. They show that with their horrible support already but this is the end. I won’t go CaptureOne as the full version is expensive and they may go to subscription eventually. So many of the other options are lame, buggy, or sporadically updated.
One possibility is to wait and continue using your current version of Lightroom until a better replacement reaches the market. Capture One’s subscription model worries me as well, and many of the other pieces of cataloging software out there are known for having major issues. There were rumors earlier this year about Affinity Photo building a Lightroom competitor. I’ve used Affinity Photo before and found it to be a good Photoshop alternative. That might be the first place I look if/when it arrives on market.
Also, if you aren’t tied to a catalog system, there are many other RAW converters on the market — too many for me to even provide suggestions, because I only have limited experience with a couple of them. Many of them have quite good reviews. Like you, I’m looking to jump ship as soon as possible.
Good article, you nailed it.
I will make a prediction here: by this time next year, the now $9.99/month photographer bundle will cost $19.99/month, and people will bitch and scream but ultimately they will have so much time invested in the software that they’ll pay up.
Not me though, I’m already demoing Capture1, and I like it so far so that is probably what I’ll end up using.
That is very possible. If Adobe is going to eliminate one of their plans, I suspect that it will be the Lightroom Classic + Lightroom CC + Photoshop CC + 20GB storage plan for $10/month. It wouldn’t surprise me if they discard that in favor of the Lightroom Classic + Lightroom CC + Photoshop CC + 1TB plan for $20/month as their only photography bundle (which is already one of the options they’re offering).
But these things are very tricky to predict, and I certainly hope I’m incorrect here.
I’ll bet that after the new year, Adobe will start jacking the price to match the standalone…
Thank you Spencer,
I have a 1 meg download speed and 0.2 meg upload speed in good weather, so this is about as useful to me as a fart in a storm.
I have not touched the subscription model for all the reasons stated in other comments made here. I am currently trialling On 1, which seems pretty good especially as I get to choose whether or not their upgrades (actual work) are useful to me and if I like them then I am happy to pay for their work. There will be a certain amount of work in switching, it is not completely straight forward but it is now not just necessary but desirable too.
Thank you Adobe for helping me get started in photography. Goodbye and enjoy your journey, as I will mine.
Has anyone looked at the small print of terms of use for CC. Because if they are using Cloud and AI to tag/keyword the photos that get uploaded, I’m almost certain, even though I have not looked at it (could not find it on adobe’s website), that they have to infringe on the copyright of the images, i.e. as a phtogafer you will have to signing away some of your rights to the image in order to use CC. Can some confirmed that my suspicion is unjustified?
I read this article with some interest. As far as the subscription issue is concerned, mine went from AUD$10 to now over AUD$14 per month. The reason, amongst other things, “We make adjustments from time to time with currency fluctuations….etc, etc” Right! Basically we are getting screwed.
Whilst I like LR, I don’t like the idea of renting my software as you are in the hands greedy companies who only care about profit.
Wow, I hadn’t heard of that before. Thanks for adding this. So, it’s not just that they’ve already raised the prices of standalone and suite software — they’ve also raised the photography bundle’s price in some places. Personally, I would be surprised if this $10 USD/month pricing for Lightroom+Photoshop stays for more than a couple years (perhaps until the next major update).
From stand-alone to subscription at 10 euro per month is already a raised price with 50 a year. 120 euro per year vs 79 per year for an upgrade (i do not use or need photoshop). A ridiculous price difference already!
For now, the classic version of LR + Photoshop at $10/mo is acceptable. I’m not a big fan of putting all my eggs in the cloud but rather save to multiple internal & secure external hard drives(off site). That said, photo publishing sites like SmugMug also provide cloud storage in their subscription. So it’s a mix. The future—who knows but don’t be surprised that, not if but when, a LR/Photoshop competitor gains enough traction, there will be assimilation. It’s a long favored business model; resistance is futile.
Hi,
Is possible to use the supplied cloud storage to edit let’s see the last 5 jobs then go and download in my catalog the way I use it now? That will bridge the gap between the LR Classic and LR Cloud and assure that I own and store my work
Hi,
Is possible to use the supplied cloud storage to edit let’s see the last 10 jobs then go and download from the cloud to my local storage the way I use it now? That will bridge the gap between the LR Classic and LR Cloud and assure that I own and store my work. Will the integrity of the catalog preserved in this case?
I tend to use Photoshop for editing. I only use Lightroom for organising and cataloging. I have found that get much better value out of Photomechanic for adding IPTC key words and metadata and for reviewing/ selecting. Nothing beats it for adding vital IPTC information efficiently. I have looked at the free trial version of Pixave for searching using IPTC info and it is impressive. I will keep Lightroom Classic but only if the cost of the Photoshop/Lightroom bundle does not go up.
Adobe will sufferer a bootlegging scourge after this move.
The problem with subscription-based software is that it makes a company lazy and slow when it comes to releasing new features. You have no choice but to use their software and hope they will update it as promised. Contrast this with standalone software where a company has to constantly deliver new, ground-breaking features so as to incentivize the consumer to pay an upgrade fee. To me, when a company moves to subscription-based model it is an indication that they are running out of ideas and want to lock-in the customer into a stale product.
That is really hard to believe!
It’s definitely true that some of this software has reached an “end point” of sorts — most of the basic issues have been fixed for several years now, and the new updates (such as the new way to create selective masks for local adjustments) are nice, but not in the same vein as, for example, the Lightroom 3 to Lightroom 4 upgrade. That one reworked many of the sliders and gave us an entirely new process variation (which this new version did as well, although not to the same dramatic degree of changes).
For that reason, I’m interested to see where the next Lightroom Classic upgrades go. Will we see a full, high-budget revamp of the software within the next few years? Could “Classic” merge with “CC” to create a cloud-only beast? Perhaps there will be more modest upgrades, instead — or even less than that. I’m watching closely, but I don’t feel sure enough to make any predictions yet.
I’m an advanced amateur. Have never made a dime in photography. Yet, I have done numerous weddings, shoot employee photos for several companies, all at no charge. The customer pays for all: film, processing, and/or printing. I realize many non pros may have an issue with subscription software. Most of the articles written here are by professionals including the owner of the forum. It really irks me that some call Adobe greedy. Adobe is in business to make as much money as they possibly can, period! If you are a pro, you pass on the cost of your equipment, even if it is old and paid for. You charge for your time post processing. And you try to make as much money as you possibly can. Is that also greed, or just making a living?
Are you talking about Nasim when you say the owner of this forum? I assure you that he is equally frustrated by this :)
Adobe is a company. They’re out to make money. Fine by me if they do it — but when they pull something like this, promising to release standalone versions of Lightroom “indefinitely,” and then only releasing one more standalone ever (and a slimmed-down version at that), I’m sure you can see why photographers would choose to put their money elsewhere. That includes pros and amateurs alike — really, anyone who is imagining themselves down the road and realizing that this route holds much more uncertainty, as well as potentially a higher cost.
“making as much money as you possible can” as a photographer is clearly not a good business plan. You have to concentrate on your craft and the impact of your imaging vision. Financial success is important but a third-party independent workflow that does not make you dependent on the success and/or decisions of another firm is also important. If you plan to spend your “life” … and time to make money better be a banker.
I do not understand why Adobe has chosen this route. Likely the accountants in this firm totally took over some years ago.
For what it’s worth using this new Lightroom CC Classic build on an AMD Ryzen 1700X CPU with 32GB RAM on a high bandwidth M.2 SSD, a 608 image (20 MP) 1:1 preview build with simultaneous 1920 x 1080 jpeg export (with some output sharpening and some water marking on the export) is showing all eight (8) physical AND all eight (8) logical cores utilized well and ALL pretty heavily loaded as well.
I can feel the warmth emanating from my computer with all the core usage. I though better multiple core usage that was pretty exciting.
I think Adobe might just be making better use of multiple cores more so than in the previous version.
If you’re going to be looking at cataloging software, you really owe it to yourself to take a look at a real digital asset management program. Most of them can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, but IMatch 2017 https://www.photools.com/ is both very powerful and much more reasonably priced. It’s not an image editor, but it works transparently with most image programs including DxO, Lightroom, etc. And it’s based on open standards, so no risk of your important metadata being locked away in a proprietary format. A new companion product, IMatch Anywhere, enables you to access IMatch databases remotely, from any device and operating system.
I am another one who is done with LR. I have version 5.7 because that was the last version that worked for me. I downloaded 5.8 and tried to work with it for 12 hours and it was so slow that I un -installed it and went back to 5.7
Not only did they lie as Spencer repeatedly pointed out in this article but there is also this:
” I am deeply concerned about the lack of selective syncing. EVERYTHING goes into the cloud. All of your client photos, including images that aren’t yet cleared for publishing. Any personal photos, etc.”
And if you have third party plug-ins there is this little gem:
“No plug-ins. That’s right. NONE of your third-party plugins will work in Lightroom CC, and I’ve been told not to hold my breath waiting.” Both of these quotes come from https://photofocus.com/2017/10/18/what-the-heck-is-the-new-lightroom-cc/
There have been times I have been tempted to purchase some more third party plug ins when a sale came on for them, but now am glad I did not as that is now money wasted. I will still use it until I find something better but will not purchase LR 6 or any other version.
People say that the apple app store versions of lightroom and photoshop are very fast, and smoother then desktop versions. Thats because og newer architecture.
for Sony camera owners, Capture One Pro costs only a fraction of the normal price, for them, switching should ne a nobrainer
I will not use Lightroom in future. I have used it since version 1 and have wasted money on a product that is now at end-of-life for me. I use Capture One (by Phase 1) which I have preferred over Lightroom for the past year or more.
As far as I’m concerned Adobe no longer exist.
Well, I can already edit my photos on all of my devices and other computers, (mobile, laptop, web). Yes I edit only photos that had been added into a collection and I edit only the smart previews generated for those photos. Which is great. Because it’s faster, because you are not editing the original raw. Sometimes I do edits on the go, but then export from my laptop. Also when I taake a dng photo with my phone, the full resolution dng appears in my library in lightroom. So I don’t see exactly the point in having a separate app with the sole purpose that you can edit the full size dng everywhere. This could simply be done by having a toolbox next to a collection in lightroom classic “sync collection in full size”.
But I am quite happy with the lightroom classic. It seems faster at doing certain things, and luminosity and color selection are great!
I agree entirely that a subscription model for catalog-based software is outrageous.
I’ll be holding on to my LR 5 copy for now, hoping that one of the competitors will soon offer an import function (*) for all LR edits. The first to manage this will strike gold!
(* “reading” the edits and metadata shouldn’t be too tough, as LR uses a simple sql database, how this info is translated into their own software is where the challenge lies…)
I still have LR version 5.7 and use it occasionally, but the last 1-2 years I have more or less dropped it and use Capture NX-D.
Generally, I think it is easier to get good results with NX-D and probably because Nikon knows how to process NEFs better than anybody else.
In some cases I open my NEFs directly from NX-D which converts them to TIF for processing in Capture NX-2, wich uses selection control points (u-points, same as used by the NIK collections). In Capture NX-2 the TIFs can be saved to JPEG, TIF, NEF.
NX-D It is of course not as advanced as LR, but it is a completely free program which is a bit underrated in my opinion.
This step from Adobe was to be expected. As I do not use Photoshop and do not need every update, a price of 120 euro per year (instead of about 79 euro fo an update) is already a difference of 50 euro a year (if you buy every update). A ridiculous price difference! I used and tested a bunch of alternative raw converters an in my experience Capture One is the only real alternative if you want really high quality conversion. You need to invest time to learn the program but when you master it is an fantastic professional raw converter that can even beat Lightroom.
Well, Lightroom CC it surely not intended for professional use.
No tethered shooting, No print options, No watermarks.
Seem very much like an app for the hobby users.
Capture One must be clapping their hands right now. I can’t believe their luck.
A hint to the Photographylife team: as you wrot a bunch of usefull articles about using Lightroom I think it is time to write articles about using Capture One. Every article will be highly appreciated!
On the second of February 2017, Adobe increased the price of the CC plan in the UK. So they have done it in the past!