Lightroom 6.14 vs CC 7.1 vs 7.2 Performance Comparison

Adobe Lightroom is known to be a disappointingly slow post-processing tool, especially when it comes to basic operations such as importing, preview generation and image culling, as well as more advanced operations that involve using features such as spot healing. Adobe’s development team is aware of these issues and the company says that it is committed in delivering updates that will make Lightroom faster. The latest version of Lightroom Classic CC 7.2 has been delivered a couple of days ago and it seems like this release is mostly focused on improving Lightroom performance. I decided to see how much faster Lightroom has actually gotten by measuring its performance on a typical laptop, as well as on a desktop PC. Let’s take a look at how Lightroom 6 and CC 7.1 stack up against the most current version CC 7.2.
I wanted to examine Lightroom performance in two different environments – when using an Apple MacBook Pro (Late 2016 Model with Core i7 CPU, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB Storage) and when using a Desktop PC (i7-6700K Skylake, 64 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD Storage). The idea was to put three versions of Lightroom to test – Lightroom 6.14 (Last), CC 7.1 and CC 7.2 to see what differences there are when performing three measurable tasks: Import Speed, 1:1 Preview Generation, HDR Stitching, Panorama Stitching and Image Export. Unfortunately, although I really wanted to test Lightroom’s develop performance, there was no way to perform measurable results with consistent data.
To perform the tests, I loaded 500 RAW files from Fuji GFX 50S and Fuji X-T1. For 1:1 Previews and Exports, I only worked with a total of 50 RAW images from the GFX 50S (since it would have taken forever to extract all images). For export, I used JPEG 85% Quality, 2048 pixel long resolution and Output Sharpening set to “High”. For each test I created a brand new Lightroom catalog to make sure that I was starting out clean. Let’s take a look at the comparison of Lightroom 6.14, 7.1 and 7.2 when using the Apple MacBook Pro:
1) Lightroom CC 7.1 vs 7.2 Performance on Apple MacBook Pro
|Apple MacBook Pro 2017
|Lightroom 6.14
|Lightroom CC 7.1
|% Change
|Lightroom CC 7.2
|% Faster
|Import 500 Images
|151 sec
|140 sec
|7.9%
|148 sec
|-5.4%
|Generate 1:1 Previews (50 RAW Images)
|392 sec
|210 sec
|86.6%
|174 sec
|20.7%
|HDR Stitch (3 RAW Images)
|17sec
|18 sec
|-5.5%
|15 sec
|20.0%
|Panorama Stitch (12 RAW Images)
|188 sec
|178 sec
|5.6%
|231 sec
|22.9%
|RAW to JPEG Export
|131 sec
|125 sec
|4.8%
|101 sec
|23.8%
There is definitely a noticeable difference in import speed between Lightroom 6.14 and CC 7.1. However, I found the same process to actually take a bit longer on the new CC 7.2 when using the MacBook Pro. When it comes to generating 1:1 previews, I saw a noticeable boost in performance when going from Lightroom 6.14 to CC 7.1. And with CC 7.2, the process completes even 21% faster, which is impressive. Although there wasn’t much difference in RAW export between Lightroom 6.14 and CC 7.1, there was definitely a change from CC 7.1 to 7.2 – the MacBook Pro was able to export files around 24% faster. Stitching HDR images was also a little faster.
However, I noticed reduced Panorama stitching performance when going from Lightroom CC 7.1 to 7.2. I am guessing that the amount of memory was the culprit here – with 12x 45 MP images from the Nikon D850, the laptop might have struggled with allocating enough RAM for the stitching process. Strangely, Lightroom CC 7.1 was actually the fastest in making panoramas on this machine.
Let’s now take a look at how the results differed in a desktop environment. This time, I’m also including Lightroom 6.14 in the comparison:
2) Lightroom CC 7.2 vs 7.2 Performance on Desktop PC
|Desktop PC
|Lightroom 6.14
|Lightroom CC 7.1
|% Change
|Lightroom CC 7.2
|% Faster
|Import 500 Images
|110 sec
|49 sec
|124.5%
|51 sec
|-3.9%
|Generate 1:1 Previews (50 RAW Images)
|483 sec
|416 sec
|16.1%
|275 sec
|51.3%
|HDR Stitch (3 RAW Images)
|13 sec
|12 sec
|8.3%
|12 sec
|0%
|Panorama Stitch (12 RAW Images)
|179 sec
|178 sec
|0%
|66 sec
|169.7%
|RAW to JPEG Export
|157 sec
|153 sec
|2.60%
|89 sec
|71.9%
Based on the above numbers, Lightroom 6.14 is clearly the slowest of the bunch. Its import speed was abysmal compared to CC 7.1 – it was over twice slower. There is little difference in 1:1 preview generation, HDR and Panorama stitching between Lightroom 6.14 and CC 7.1, and practically no difference when exporting images. However, when comparing Lightroom 6.14 and CC 7.1 to the latest 7.2 release, the differences are very clear – preview generation was 51% faster, a large 12 image panorama stitch was a whopping 169.7% faster and the export speed also improved by 72% – big differences indeed. It is worth noting that Lightroom CC 7.2 used more CPU resources compared to 7.1 or 6.14 during the above operations.
The above means that depending on your hardware setup, you will experience different levels of performance improvements. It is clear that for panorama stitching, you need as much RAM as possible to get Lightroom to stitch faster. And it looks like the CPU cores you have, the bigger the advantage too.
3) Post-Processing and Overall Responsiveness
Sadly, since it is difficult to perform exactly the same post-processing tasks in Lightroom between different environments, I was not able to perform any measurable tests. I tried editing an image with 7.1 and then tried to edit the same image in 7.2 and I did not see any differences in performance. While it is nice to see Adobe improve preview generation and export performance, many of us Lightroom users would love to see performance improvements in the Develop module – that’s where the biggest pain lies. Unfortunately, even when using a fast computer, Lightroom can get very sluggish when doing image editing. It would be nice to see superior performance when using the Adjustment Brush, Spot Healing, Lens Corrections and other tools. I would also love to see Adobe take better advantage of GPU acceleration, so that more processing load could be passed on to a dedicated GPU, for those of us who have fast GPU cards.
Overall, Adobe is certainly heading in the right direction with these updates, but we would love to see more performance improvements, especially when doing post-processing work in the Develop module.
Comments
Indeed, Develop module is most important, import tasks are executed only once, but develop module is pain all the time. I’ve noticed initial improvement in Develop module indeed, but it lasts only some time, probably until RAM buffer is filled in, but then it starts severely to deteriorate – even with my SSD. There is still huge lag if you have to do more adjustments and sometimes is just impossible to wait until I see something changes on the screen after brush moved.
So I can not see much of improvement. For me, Lightroom 5 was the fastest of all, so it is really pity that they can not keep up with the performance of that version. Right now the tasks that some time ago was easily made in Lighroom 5, I am forced to import in photoshop only because I need to do the job done…
I am still using version 7.0 because upgrading to 7.0.1 or 7.1 causes a blue screen of death and crashes my system.
Which is weird because why are there no problems at version 7.0 at the same system??
Still no solution there :-(
You hit the nail on the head – nice to see Adobe heading in the right direction but Develop module is where all the pain and suffering lies, rather than the one-time import and export processes. Clearer guidance from them is n what hardware will best perform would also be helpful as I do t see any impact from having a high-end graphic board expect on my bank balance.
Was your MacBook Pro 13″ (2 core) or 15″ (4 core)? GPU turned on or off? Was cache size increased and how much SSD (roughly) was available for swapping?
Totally agree about the develop process being the primary pain point. When it comes to preview generation I just start the process and take a break.
Thank you for doing this comparison. PhotographyLife is excellent work!
I don’t think Adobe Lightroom is slow in the develop module. I use Lightroom 6.14 on a 2015 MacBook Pro 2.0 i7 with 16 Gb RAM. Yes, it can takes 30 seconds to import 100 pictures, and maybe 5 seconds to export 15 developed photos. But I am not bothered with it. The slowest part in the proces is me – thinking and evaluating. :-)
Recently upgraded to 8700k/32GB memory and I didn’t notice big improvements with 7.1, but after 7.2 everything looks snappy previews are faster almost no loads for GFXx files. Now I can stitch a panorama in the background and stitch another one for preview at the same time. It wasn’t possible before as my Lightroom freezes. Overall I’m happy but I would love to see much better GPU optimization. Check this page: www.pugetsystems.com/labs/…ance-1110/
The real problem with Adobe has always been the lack of optimized code, hardware certainly plays a part but the base code inn Lightroom really does need a complete re-write. When you see/do comparisons between Final Cut and Premiere it becomes so self-evident. Adobe is falling behind everyone, as far as software engineering goes…
Come on guys, have some patience. Adobe will make everything right once they finish counting their insane amount of profits.
If you want speed and cloud integration use the new Lightroom CC. It is smoking fast in comparison and runs amazingly well on Ipad Pro as well as Surface Pro. I know it requires a change in mindset and I also know it will not work for many photographer’s data storage (including mine), but this is the future. It would be nice if Adobe started over with Lightroom Classic CC, but we know that is highly unlikely. Adobe is rightly be pointing toward a better cloud driven future. It would also be nice if they gave you the option for local storage (maybe in the form of a plug in) so you can get the best of both worlds, but it’s early. I am 100% sure something like this will come.
I know Adobe doesn’t do much to earn our patience, but in this case, it is required.
Ha, amazed I am actually defending Adobe on this…..
Sorry to reply to self – Lightroom CC does not support plugins and I don’t want to give that impression when I mentioned adding support for local storage through a plugin.
I do think Lightroom CC will eventually support plugins for obvious reasons, and it is one of the major shortcomings vs Lightroom Classic CC.
I imagine it’s safe to assume that Adobe won’t bother backporting any of these changes to the 6.xx version. I have zero interest in their subscription model and I’m still disappointed with what felt like a very minor jump from the 5x to 6x releases.
No, they have already made their very last update to release 6. It’s a dead product now from a non-subscription point of view. I’m only using it for now because I have it. At some point it will be replaced. Then my only Adobe product will be Photoshop CS6 on a VM that I use when I need it.
It would be interesting to add a comparison with Lightroom 5. Lr5 does not do HDR or Panorama so the test would only include import, preview generation, and export.
Remarkable: 1:1 preview generation was fastest in Lightroom 2.7! From your other article I calcuate that LR 2.7 is 121% faster than LR 6 and above I find that LR CC 7.2 is only 76% faster than LR 6. Whow, that’s what I call progess.