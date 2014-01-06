Tokina AT-X Pro 100mm f/2.8 Macro

Lens Description: The AT-X 100 PRO D is a new macro lens capable of life-sized (1:1) reproduction at 11.8 in. (30 cm). The lens\' multi-coating have been re-engineered to match the highly reflective silicon based CCD and CMOS sensors in today\'s digital SLR cameras. This lens gives the best of both worlds because optics still give full coverage and excellent sharpness on 35mm film. A macro lens that can handle both the digital and film worlds with ease. The AT-X 100 PRO D also has a very convenient focus limiter switch that can lock the focus out of the closes focus making it focus faster when used as a moderate telephoto lens that is excellent portraits as well. Other features of the AT-X 100 PRO D are: Tokina One Touch Focus Clutch Mechanism for fast easy switching between manual and Auto focus. 55mm non-rotating filter thread for use with macro ring flashes and special effects filters. The AT-X 100 PRO D also comes with a deep bayonet mounted lens hood.

Tokina AT-X 100mm f/2.8 Pro D Macro Specifications