Tokina AT-X 100mm f/2.8 Pro D Macro

Tokina AT-X Pro 100mm f/2.8 Macro

Brand: Tokina

Also Known As: Tokina 100mm f/2.8 Macro

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Canon EF, Nikon F

Release Date: 2009-03-01

MSRP Price: $379

Made in: Japan

Infrared Rating: Good

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: The AT-X 100 PRO D is a new macro lens capable of life-sized (1:1) reproduction at 11.8 in. (30 cm). The lens\' multi-coating have been re-engineered to match the highly reflective silicon based CCD and CMOS sensors in today\'s digital SLR cameras. This lens gives the best of both worlds because optics still give full coverage and excellent sharpness on 35mm film. A macro lens that can handle both the digital and film worlds with ease. The AT-X 100 PRO D also has a very convenient focus limiter switch that can lock the focus out of the closes focus making it focus faster when used as a moderate telephoto lens that is excellent portraits as well. Other features of the AT-X 100 PRO D are: Tokina One Touch Focus Clutch Mechanism for fast easy switching between manual and Auto focus. 55mm non-rotating filter thread for use with macro ring flashes and special effects filters. The AT-X 100 PRO D also comes with a deep bayonet mounted lens hood.

Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length100mm
Mount TypeCanon EF, Nikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)Canon EF, Nikon F
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Maximum Reproduction Ratio1:1
Image StabilizationNo
Aperture RingYes
Maximum Aperturef/2.8
Minimum Aperturef/32
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)24°
Lens Elements9
Lens Groups8
Diaphragm Blades9
Nano CoatingNo
Anti-Reflective CoatingNo
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Silent Wave / UltraSonic MotorNo
Minimum Focus Distance0.30m
Distance InformationYes
Filter Size55mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialPlastic
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions73.7 x 95mm
Weight540g
Available in ColorsBlack

Tokina AT-X Pro 100mm f/2.8 Macro diagram

Tokina AT-X Pro 100mm f/2.8 Macro MTF chart

  1. 1) Ravi R
    January 6, 2014 at 3:27 pm

    I Just ordered this lens after it has gotten great reviews from many photog sites…. plus less expensive compared to Nikon.

    I never put any lens on my camera, except nikon…
    But when I do, its usually Tokina.
    Keep clicking my friends.

    Will update my findings.

  2. 2) Les L
    September 3, 2014 at 12:04 am

    I originally purchased a Nikon 105mm f2.8 Vr macro. It is a very high quality lens but after using it for a few weeks I found one issue that was hard to deal with. I use a Nikon D7000 and with the Nikon mounted on this camera on my tripod it was very front heavy and unbalanced. Try as I might it just was a problem for me. I had the opportunity to use a Tokina 100mm f2.8 macro Pro and it felt so much better. It doesn’t have VR but I wasn’t using VR when tripod shooting and even on handheld macro shooting VR doesn’t work well. The Tokina is a very well constructed lens and feels tough and like it will just last. It balances on my camera and tripod so much better than the Nikon 105mm. If the Nikon had a tripod collar that would have helped a lot but it doesn’t. I returned the Nikon and bought the Tokina 100mm f2.8 macro and it produces photos of equal quality to the Nikon in my opinion. The Tokina is a very sharp lens even at f2.8 and is tack sharp by f8. The look and quality will remind you of Nikon Professional quality lenses but then Tokina was started by Nikon Engineers. I am very satisfied with this lens and have no regrets in my choice of Macro lens. I have to say the Nikon 105mm f2.8 macro VR is a very high quality lens but it is also three times more expensive than the Tokina which makes the Tokina one heck of a bargain for the Tokina is a very high quality lens also and an extremely good macro lens. The fact that it has an aperture collar will also make it very useful with many bellows and extension tubes. I really recommend this lens if you are into serious macro photography.

  3. 3) Michel Crabol
    August 18, 2015 at 2:53 pm

    Bought this model after looking at reviews. I am very pleased with the quality of the pictures. I only use it in manual mode as the autofocus is slightly off. It has now developed a fault; between 31cm and 40cm the diaphragm doesn’t close. The Canon body reports : “communication error 01, clean the contacts”. This can be checked by pressing the depth of field preview button which should close the diaphragm. This means that between those distances I can only shoot at f2.8.
    Has anybody seen this before? I expect it will be costly to repair….

    • 3.1) Balázs Bodócs
      February 11, 2016 at 8:42 am

      The aperture flex cable needs a replacement. It costs a very small amount of money.

    • 3.2) Gang
      July 18, 2017 at 10:28 am

      I bought same lens and have same “communication error”. Have you fixed your lens?

  4. 4) Jose
    December 7, 2015 at 1:09 am

    This Tokina lens is fun to use. The auto focus works just fine most of the time on the Nikon d810. There have been some times when it hunts but it’s quick to switch to manual mode. I’m still experimenting with Nikon picture control modes for the best results from the camera and lens.I’m using NXD to develop picts. The macro pictures are sharp with good contrast. Good reviews from photography life and Ken Rockwe
    the most interesting man in world- he can a ride six white horses simultaneously While Straddling a fence.
    Keep thirsty my friends

  5. 5) Vasco
    May 30, 2017 at 8:20 am

    The lens is very clear st clase distance but I can’t make sharp Photos in infinity focus.
    What I am doing wrong.
    Thank you.
    Vasco

