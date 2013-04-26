Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD

Lens Description: Tamron's SP 24-70mm is a high quality, highly functional, high speed standard zoom lens covering the 24-70mm focal range. It includes both Tamron's proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) Image stabilization to reduce shake and its USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) motor, enabling speedy, silent autofocusing. This SP (Super Performance) series lens makes full use of specialized glass elements in its lens layout, designed with top priority on image quality, including three LD elements and two XR (Extra Refractive Index) glasses. Tamron has minimized all types of chromatic aberration in the SP 24-70mm, making it a lens at the top of its class whether you use it on a digital APS-C, full frame, or 35mm SLR camera. The SP 24-70mm F/2.8 aperture enables a balance between brilliant resolution and beautiful soft blur effects. This ideal lens makes full use of Tamron's rounded diaphragm and the uncontrived, artistic blur that it provides. It is also Tamron's first lens to feature our new moisture-resistant construction. Portraits, Landscapes, Studio Shoots, this is the lens for them all. Capture the finest details of your images in precisely the way you have always wanted to. Extend your art to the limits of your inspiration with the Tamron SP 24-70mm. Specifications: Model Name A007; Focal Length 24-70mm; Format size Di Maximum Aperture F/2.8, Diagonal Angle of View 84°04' - 34°21' (for full frame 35mm format cameras) 60°20' - 22°33' (for APS-C format cameras) Lens Construction 17 elements, 12 groups; Minimum Focus Distance 15

Photography Life Review Summary: Considering all advantages and disadvantages of the Tamron 24-70mm and the fact that it is $600 cheaper than the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G, I consider it a great buy. Tamron did a good job in designing this lens and as I have pointed out a number of times, image stabilization is certainly a big plus when comparing it to the much more expensive Nikon and Canon (Mark II) counterparts. Read the full Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD Review by Photography Life.

Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD Specifications