Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD

Brand: Tamron
Also Known As: Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8
Lens Type: Zoom Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Autofocus
Release Date: 2012-02-06
MSRP Price: $1299
Made in: Japan
Infrared Rating: Good
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: Tamron's SP 24-70mm is a high quality, highly functional, high speed standard zoom lens covering the 24-70mm focal range. It includes both Tamron's proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) Image stabilization to reduce shake and its USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) motor, enabling speedy, silent autofocusing. This SP (Super Performance) series lens makes full use of specialized glass elements in its lens layout, designed with top priority on image quality, including three LD elements and two XR (Extra Refractive Index) glasses. Tamron has minimized all types of chromatic aberration in the SP 24-70mm, making it a lens at the top of its class whether you use it on a digital APS-C, full frame, or 35mm SLR camera. The SP 24-70mm F/2.8 aperture enables a balance between brilliant resolution and beautiful soft blur effects. This ideal lens makes full use of Tamron's rounded diaphragm and the uncontrived, artistic blur that it provides. It is also Tamron's first lens to feature our new moisture-resistant construction. Portraits, Landscapes, Studio Shoots, this is the lens for them all. Capture the finest details of your images in precisely the way you have always wanted to. Extend your art to the limits of your inspiration with the Tamron SP 24-70mm. Specifications: Model Name A007; Focal Length 24-70mm; Format size Di Maximum Aperture F/2.8, Diagonal Angle of View 84°04' - 34°21' (for full frame 35mm format cameras) 60°20' - 22°33' (for APS-C format cameras) Lens Construction 17 elements, 12 groups; Minimum Focus Distance 15
Photography Life Review Summary: Considering all advantages and disadvantages of the Tamron 24-70mm and the fact that it is $600 cheaper than the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G, I consider it a great buy. Tamron did a good job in designing this lens and as I have pointed out a number of times, image stabilization is certainly a big plus when comparing it to the much more expensive Nikon and Canon (Mark II) counterparts. Read the full Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD Review by Photography Life.
Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Zoom Lens
|Focal Length
|24-70mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F, Canon EF
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|Full Frame / APS-C
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Zoom Ratio
|2.91x
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|1:5
|Vibration Compensation (Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/2.8
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|84° 4'
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|17
|Lens Groups
|12
|Diaphragm Blades
|9 (Rounded)
|Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|3
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|2
|Aspherical Elements
|4
|eBAND Coating
|No
|BBAR Coating
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Ultrasonic Silent Drive (USD)
|Yes
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|1.25' (38.10 cm)
|Electronic Diaphragm
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|82mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|8.89 x 11.68cm
|Weight
|825g
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
I bought this lens in April 2013 for my D600 when I found my Nikon 35-70 mm inner lenses being covered with fungus. I paid 849,00 € (Luxembourg) for the Tamron. I now started using it quite a bit, and must say that I am impressed by the quality of the outcoming images. Very sharp in the major part of the frame, still sharp at the edges, although at 70mm a tiny amount of vignetting starts to kick in. I believe that the quality of the lens, paired with it’s interresting price tag and the fact it is stabilized makes this a no-brainer for the D600. I can highly recommend this lens.
Impressed by several testresults, I decided to give Tamron a try over the original Nikkor 24-70. In the end my conclusion is being more than satisfied by this lens. Sharpness and resolution are highly impressing, even with maximum aperture and imho slightly better than the original Nikkor. CA’s are very low, barrel distortion only schlightly at 24 mm and lens vignetting is easily correctedover lens profiles in Lightroom and Photoshop.
But beware! My first copy came with unacceptable flaws. Underneath f/5.6 no sharpness at all. Tamron’s production control is obviously NOT 100%. My reseller took back this one and the second one comes with impressing and almost impeccable optical and mechanical performance, to be truely recommended, considering the fact that you save 30% on price and get a very good preforming VR in addition.
A great lens. I am very happy with mine. Very sharp at all apertures, VC works like a charm and really well built. Has some vignetting, but Lightroom is really good at correction the distortion and vignettes.
Amazing value for money.
I don’t get it, everywhere proper reviews conclude this is an amazing lens, yet, I tried 5 on my canon 5D2, and all of them sucked big time. Images always came out as if they had some camera shake (something I don’t have with other lenses), and that’s also with the VC switched off. The VC is extremely jump on all of them. Basically it looks like the VC cannot keep up with rapid movements. something my canon lenses never had any problems with. the worst canon lens I used (IS wise), is the 24-105. I ended up trading in the Tamron for a sigma 24-105. I’ll accept the 1 stop loss in aperture, but the OS on Sigma is stellar. Waaaay better than the Tamron, and also better than the Canon IS on the 24-105. WHy Sigma discontinued that lens is beyond me. It outpeforms Canon and Nikon on all grounds.