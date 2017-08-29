Lens Summary
Brand: Sony
Also Known As: Sony E 10-18mm f/4 OSS
Lens Type: Zoom Lens
Format: APS-C / DX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Sony E
Release Date: 2012-09-12
MSRP Price: $848
Made in: Japan
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: The SEL-1018 super wide-angle zoom lens is perfect for taking photos of sweeping landscapes and producing striking images with emphasized perspective. If you're seeking a wider minimum focal length than offered by standard wide-angle zoom lenses, the SEL-1018 is the ideal choice for you. Featuring a minimum focal length of only 10mm (15mm in 35mm camera equivalency), the SEL-1018 wide-angle zoom lens delivers highly-detailed, super wide-angle photos. With a constant maximum aperture of f/4 through the entire focal length range, you'll be able to use the widest aperture at every focal length. Even in low light, you can take advantage of the bright aperture to utilize fast shutter speeds without needing to increase ISO sensitivity.
Sony E 10-18mm f/4 OSS Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Zoom Lens
|Focal Length
|10-18mm
|Mount Type
|Sony E
|Format
|APS-C / DX
|Compatible Format(s)
|APS-C Sensor
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Zoom Ratio
|1.8x
|Optical SteadyShot / AntiShake (Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/4
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|109°-76°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|10
|Lens Groups
|8
|Diaphragm Blades
|7
|Nano AR Coating
|No
|Anti-Reflective / Multi-Layered / T* Coating
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Direct Drive Super Sonic wave Motor (DDSSM)
|Yes
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|0.25m
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|62mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|70 x 63.5mm
|Weight
|225g
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
Lens Construction and MTF Chart
Comments
This lens is tack sharp and the equal of my Sony Zeiss 16 – 35mm. Vignetting is noticeable on my A7Rii, but easy to compensate for. Will be trying it on the Sony 6500 I just purchased.