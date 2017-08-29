Home / Lens Database / Sony / Sony E 10-18mm f/4 OSS

Sony E 10-18mm f/4 OSS

Lens DB1 User Review

Sony E 10-18mm f/4 OSS

Lens Summary

Brand: Sony

Also Known As: Sony E 10-18mm f/4 OSS

Lens Type: Zoom Lens

Format: APS-C / DX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Sony E

Release Date: 2012-09-12

MSRP Price: $848

Made in: Japan

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: The SEL-1018 super wide-angle zoom lens is perfect for taking photos of sweeping landscapes and producing striking images with emphasized perspective. If you're seeking a wider minimum focal length than offered by standard wide-angle zoom lenses, the SEL-1018 is the ideal choice for you. Featuring a minimum focal length of only 10mm (15mm in 35mm camera equivalency), the SEL-1018 wide-angle zoom lens delivers highly-detailed, super wide-angle photos. With a constant maximum aperture of f/4 through the entire focal length range, you'll be able to use the widest aperture at every focal length. Even in low light, you can take advantage of the bright aperture to utilize fast shutter speeds without needing to increase ISO sensitivity.

Sony E 10-18mm f/4 OSS Specifications

Lens Specifications
Lens TypeZoom Lens
Focal Length10-18mm
Mount TypeSony E
FormatAPS-C / DX
Compatible Format(s)APS-C Sensor
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Zoom Ratio1.8x
Optical SteadyShot / AntiShake (Image Stabilization)Yes
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/4
Minimum Aperturef/22
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)109°-76°
Optical Information
Lens Elements10
Lens Groups8
Diaphragm Blades7
Nano AR CoatingNo
Anti-Reflective / Multi-Layered / T* CoatingNo
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Direct Drive Super Sonic wave Motor (DDSSM)Yes
Internal FocusingYes
Minimum Focus Distance0.25m
Filter Information
Filter Size62mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions70 x 63.5mm
Weight225g
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack

Lens Construction and MTF Chart

Sony E 10-18mm f/4 OSS Lens Construction and MTF Chart

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Ed Cone
    August 29, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    This lens is tack sharp and the equal of my Sony Zeiss 16 – 35mm. Vignetting is noticeable on my A7Rii, but easy to compensate for. Will be trying it on the Sony 6500 I just purchased.

    Reply

User Review Policy: All user reviews are moderated. If you would like your review to be posted, please make sure that there is enough valuable information for others to read. Two or three word reviews will be deleted. Also, please do not forget to give a star ranking to the reviewed product. Thank you!

Post Your Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *