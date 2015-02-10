Lens Description: A wide and fast Nikon F-mount prime, the 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Lens is a member of the highly regarded Art line of Sigma's Global Vision Series and is characterized by its advanced optical construction and robust physical design. The combination of three "F" Low Dispersion (FLD) elements and four Special Low Dispersion elements help to achieve a marked reduction in chromatic aberrations, while a pair of aspherical elements, with one positioned in the rear of the lens, minimize a variety of additional distortions and aberrations. The 15-element-in-11-group optical design is poised to deliver consistent peripheral brightness and sharpness, even when working at the bright f/1.4 maximum aperture. A Super Multi Coating has been applied to lens elements, too, to reduce flare and ghosting for higher contrast and color fidelity.

Photography Life Review Summary: Sigma has done a great job rolling out excellent Art-series lenses and the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art is not an exception. As you can see from the previous pages of this review, the lens shines in a number of ways when compared to lenses like Nikon 24mm f/1.4G or Samyang 24mm f/1.4, with its impressive sharpness, distortion and chromatic aberration characteristics. It balances well, is built like a tank, and once it is calibrated with the Sigma dock, it autofocuses very well with high precision. And with its very attractive price of $850, it is over 2.3x more expensive than the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G and 1.8x more expensive than the Canon EF 24mm f/1.4L II USM, making it of excellent value. Read the full Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Review by Photography Life.

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Specifications