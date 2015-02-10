Home / Lens Database / Sigma / Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM A

Lens Summary

Brand: Sigma

Also Known As: Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Nikon F, Canon EF, Sigma SA

Release Date: 2015-02-10

MSRP Price: $849

Made in: Japan

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: A wide and fast Nikon F-mount prime, the 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Lens is a member of the highly regarded Art line of Sigma's Global Vision Series and is characterized by its advanced optical construction and robust physical design. The combination of three "F" Low Dispersion (FLD) elements and four Special Low Dispersion elements help to achieve a marked reduction in chromatic aberrations, while a pair of aspherical elements, with one positioned in the rear of the lens, minimize a variety of additional distortions and aberrations. The 15-element-in-11-group optical design is poised to deliver consistent peripheral brightness and sharpness, even when working at the bright f/1.4 maximum aperture. A Super Multi Coating has been applied to lens elements, too, to reduce flare and ghosting for higher contrast and color fidelity.

Photography Life Review Summary: Sigma has done a great job rolling out excellent Art-series lenses and the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 Art is not an exception. As you can see from the previous pages of this review, the lens shines in a number of ways when compared to lenses like Nikon 24mm f/1.4G or Samyang 24mm f/1.4, with its impressive sharpness, distortion and chromatic aberration characteristics. It balances well, is built like a tank, and once it is calibrated with the Sigma dock, it autofocuses very well with high precision. And with its very attractive price of $850, it is over 2.3x more expensive than the Nikon 24mm f/1.4G and 1.8x more expensive than the Canon EF 24mm f/1.4L II USM, making it of excellent value. Read the full Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Review by Photography Life.

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Specifications

Lens Specifications
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length24mm
Mount TypeNikon F, Canon EF, Sigma SA
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)Full Frame / APS-C
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Maximum Reproduction Ratio1:5.3
Optical Stabilization (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/1.4
Minimum Aperturef/16
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)84.1°
Optical Information
Lens Elements15
Lens Groups11
Diaphragm Blades9 (Rounded)
Low Dispersion Glass Elements4
"F" Low Dispersion Glass Elemenets3
Aspherical Elements2
Nano CoatingNo
Super Multi-Layer CoatingYes
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM)Yes
Minimum Focus Distance0.25m
Filter Information
Filter Size77mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions85 x 90.2mm
Weight665g
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack

Lens Construction

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens Construction

MTF Chart

Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art MTF Chart

Image Samples

Sigma 24mm f1.4 Art Image Sample (37) Sigma 24mm f1.4 Art Image Sample (29) Sigma 24mm f1.4 Art Image Sample (28)

Sigma 24mm f1.4 Art Image Sample (18) Sigma 24mm f1.4 Art Image Sample (19) Sigma 24mm f1.4 Art Image Sample (9)

