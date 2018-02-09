Lens Description: An ultra-wide zoom lens with a constant f/2.8 aperture, the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Lens from Sigma is an outstanding option for architectural and landscape shooters with full-frame Nikon F cameras. A part of the esteemed Art-series of lenses, a sophisticated optical design is used that incorporates three FLD, three SLD, and three aspherical elements to help reduce chromatic aberrations and keep distortion under control. A Super Multi-Layer coating has also been applied to suppress lens flare and ghosting for accurate color fidelity and high contrast.

Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Specifications