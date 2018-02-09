Lens Summary
Brand: Sigma
Also Known As: Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 Art
Lens Type: Zoom Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Nikon F, Canon EF, Sigma SA
Release Date: 2018-02-09
MSRP Price: $1599
Made in: Japan
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: An ultra-wide zoom lens with a constant f/2.8 aperture, the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Lens from Sigma is an outstanding option for architectural and landscape shooters with full-frame Nikon F cameras. A part of the esteemed Art-series of lenses, a sophisticated optical design is used that incorporates three FLD, three SLD, and three aspherical elements to help reduce chromatic aberrations and keep distortion under control. A Super Multi-Layer coating has also been applied to suppress lens flare and ghosting for accurate color fidelity and high contrast.
Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Zoom Lens
|Focal Length
|14-24mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F, Canon EF, Sigma SA
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|Full Frame / APS-C
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Zoom Ratio
|1.7x
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|1:5.4
|Optical Stabilization (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/2.8
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|114.2°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|17
|Lens Groups
|11
|Diaphragm Blades
|9 (Rounded)
|Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|3
|"F" Low Dispersion Glass Elemenets
|3
|Aspherical Elements
|3
|Nano Coating
|No
|Super Multi-Layer Coating
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM)
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|26-28cm/10.2-11.0in
|Electronic Diaphragm
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|N/A
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|Yes
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|96.4mm x 135.1mm/3.8in. x 5.3in.
|Weight
|1,150g/40.6oz.
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
