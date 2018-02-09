Home / Lens Database / Sigma / Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art

Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art

Sigma 14-24mm f2.8 DG HSM Art

Lens Summary

Brand: Sigma

Also Known As: Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 Art

Lens Type: Zoom Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Nikon F, Canon EF, Sigma SA

Release Date: 2018-02-09

MSRP Price: $1599

Made in: Japan

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: An ultra-wide zoom lens with a constant f/2.8 aperture, the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Lens from Sigma is an outstanding option for architectural and landscape shooters with full-frame Nikon F cameras. A part of the esteemed Art-series of lenses, a sophisticated optical design is used that incorporates three FLD, three SLD, and three aspherical elements to help reduce chromatic aberrations and keep distortion under control. A Super Multi-Layer coating has also been applied to suppress lens flare and ghosting for accurate color fidelity and high contrast.

Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Specifications

Lens Specifications
Lens TypeZoom Lens
Focal Length14-24mm
Mount TypeNikon F, Canon EF, Sigma SA
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)Full Frame / APS-C
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Zoom Ratio1.7x
Maximum Reproduction Ratio1:5.4
Optical Stabilization (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/2.8
Minimum Aperturef/22
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)114.2°
Optical Information
Lens Elements17
Lens Groups11
Diaphragm Blades9 (Rounded)
Low Dispersion Glass Elements3
"F" Low Dispersion Glass Elemenets3
Aspherical Elements3
Nano CoatingNo
Super Multi-Layer CoatingYes
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM)Yes
Minimum Focus Distance26-28cm/10.2-11.0in
Electronic DiaphragmYes
Filter Information
Filter SizeN/A
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingYes
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions96.4mm x 135.1mm/3.8in. x 5.3in.
Weight1,150g/40.6oz.
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack

Lens Construction

Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Lens Construction

MTF Chart

Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art MTF Chart

