Nikon PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED

Nikon PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED

Lens Summary

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon PC-E 24mm f/3.5D

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Manual Focus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 2008-01-28

MSRP Price: $2199.95

Made in: Japan

Infrared Rating: Good

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: This ultra-wide lens with perspective control features tilt, shift and rotation capability, perfect for architectural, nature and commercial photography.

Photography Life Review Summary: Overall, I am very pleased with this lens and I will be adding it to my gear list soon, primarily for my landscape photography needs. If you are an architecture or landscape photographer, I recommend adding the Nikon 24mm f/3.5D PC-E to your gear list as well, especially if photography is your bread and butter. Read the full Nikon PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED Review by Photography Life.

Nikon PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED Specifications

Lens Specifications
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length24mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Maximum Reproduction Ratio0.37x
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture Information
Aperture RingYes
Maximum Aperturef/3.5
Minimum Aperturef/32
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)61°
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)84°
Optical Information
Lens Elements13
Lens Groups10
Diaphragm Blades9
Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements3
Aspherical Elements3
Nano Crystal CoatYes
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)Yes
Focus Information
FocusManual Focus
Built-in Focus MotorNo
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)No
Minimum Focus Distance0.7 ft. (0.21m)
Distance InformationYes
Filter Information
Filter Size77mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingYes
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions(Approx.) 3.2x4.3 in. (Diameter x Length) 82.5x108mm (Diameter x Length)
Weight(Approx.) 25.7 oz. (730g)
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack
Supplied AccessoriesHB-41 Bayonet Hood, CL-1120 Flexible Lens Pouch

Lens Construction

PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED Construction

MTF Chart

PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED MTF Curve

Image Samples

PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED sample 8 PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED sample 1

PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED sample 7 PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED sample 6

PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED sample 5 PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED sample 4

PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED sample 3 PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED sample 2

  1. 1) Graham Hobart
    June 1, 2013 at 10:07 am

    If you want to see an article that Nikon World magazine has on this lens go to this month’s issue:

    http://www.nikonusa.com!

    In it I discuss the reasons for me using the lens and the features that no other lens can achieve. The 24 tilt shift is extremely sharp and delivers an image that is worthy of the hefty price that accompanies it.

    • 1.1) richard warren
      July 3, 2017 at 8:13 pm

      Looking at the 24mm PC-E. Came across your note on the Photography Life Lens Database, referring to “an article that Nikon World magazine has on this lens in this month’s issue”, but no matter what I do, I can’t trace that issue of the magazine on the web – not on Nikon USA, and not on Google either.

      Tried to email Nikon USA, but their website doesn’t work and it seems to be impossible to do that.

      Have you any idea how I can access a copy to download the article?

