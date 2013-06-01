Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon PC-E 24mm f/3.5D
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Manual Focus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 2008-01-28
MSRP Price: $2199.95
Made in: Japan
Infrared Rating: Good
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: This ultra-wide lens with perspective control features tilt, shift and rotation capability, perfect for architectural, nature and commercial photography.
Photography Life Review Summary: Overall, I am very pleased with this lens and I will be adding it to my gear list soon, primarily for my landscape photography needs. If you are an architecture or landscape photographer, I recommend adding the Nikon 24mm f/3.5D PC-E to your gear list as well, especially if photography is your bread and butter. Read the full Nikon PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED Review by Photography Life.
Nikon PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|24mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.37x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|Yes
|Maximum Aperture
|f/3.5
|Minimum Aperture
|f/32
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|61°
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|84°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|13
|Lens Groups
|10
|Diaphragm Blades
|9
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|3
|Aspherical Elements
|3
|Nano Crystal Coat
|Yes
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Manual Focus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|No
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|No
|Minimum Focus Distance
|0.7 ft. (0.21m)
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|77mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|Yes
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|(Approx.) 3.2x4.3 in. (Diameter x Length) 82.5x108mm (Diameter x Length)
|Weight
|(Approx.) 25.7 oz. (730g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|HB-41 Bayonet Hood, CL-1120 Flexible Lens Pouch
Lens Construction
MTF Chart
Image Samples
Comments
If you want to see an article that Nikon World magazine has on this lens go to this month’s issue:
http://www.nikonusa.com!
In it I discuss the reasons for me using the lens and the features that no other lens can achieve. The 24 tilt shift is extremely sharp and delivers an image that is worthy of the hefty price that accompanies it.
Looking at the 24mm PC-E. Came across your note on the Photography Life Lens Database, referring to “an article that Nikon World magazine has on this lens in this month’s issue”, but no matter what I do, I can’t trace that issue of the magazine on the web – not on Nikon USA, and not on Google either.
Tried to email Nikon USA, but their website doesn’t work and it seems to be impossible to do that.
Have you any idea how I can access a copy to download the article?