Lens Description: This ultra-wide lens with perspective control features tilt, shift and rotation capability, perfect for architectural, nature and commercial photography.

Photography Life Review Summary: Overall, I am very pleased with this lens and I will be adding it to my gear list soon, primarily for my landscape photography needs. If you are an architecture or landscape photographer, I recommend adding the Nikon 24mm f/3.5D PC-E to your gear list as well, especially if photography is your bread and butter. Read the full Nikon PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED Review by Photography Life.

Nikon PC-E NIKKOR 24mm f/3.5D ED Specifications