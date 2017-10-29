Home / Lens Database / Nikon / Nikon NIKKOR-Reflex 1000mm f/11

Nikon NIKKOR-Reflex 1000mm f/11

Lens DB1 User Review

Nikon NIKKOR-Reflex 1000mm f/11

Lens Summary

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon Reflex 1000mm f/11

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Manual Focus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 1976-01-01

MSRP Price: N/A

Made in: Japan

Production Status: Discontinued

Lens Description: Catadioptric (mirror) lens that offers extremely long focal length in a compact barrel size.

Nikon NIKKOR-Reflex 1000mm f/11 Specifications

Lens Specifications
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length1000mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)35mm SLR
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/11
Minimum Aperturef/11
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)0°-2°
Optical Information
Lens Elements5
Lens Groups5
Nano Crystal CoatNo
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)No
Focus Information
FocusManual Focus
Built-in Focus MotorNo
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)No
Minimum Focus Distance8m
Filter Information
Filter Size39mm
Accepts Filter TypeSlip-in
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialPlastic
Tripod CollarYes
Dimensions240 x 120mm
Weight1900g
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) William Harrison
    October 29, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I have had the Nikon 1000mm mirror lens for 25 years and I use it for wildlife photography, mostly. It requires a hefty tripod because of it’s weight AND because it needs to be extremely stable to get sharp results. The f11 aperture is limiting, but pushing the ISO (either film or digital cameras) will help, plus shooting on a bright day is usually a necessity! This lens produces sharp results if you follow these simple rules and it has been one of my choices for prime lenses.

    Reply

User Review Policy: All user reviews are moderated. If you would like your review to be posted, please make sure that there is enough valuable information for others to read. Two or three word reviews will be deleted. Also, please do not forget to give a star ranking to the reviewed product. Thank you!

Post Your Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *