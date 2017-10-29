Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon Reflex 1000mm f/11
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Manual Focus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 1976-01-01
MSRP Price: N/A
Made in: Japan
Production Status: Discontinued
Lens Description: Catadioptric (mirror) lens that offers extremely long focal length in a compact barrel size.
Nikon NIKKOR-Reflex 1000mm f/11 Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|1000mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|35mm SLR
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/11
|Minimum Aperture
|f/11
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|0°-2°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|5
|Lens Groups
|5
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Manual Focus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|No
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|No
|Minimum Focus Distance
|8m
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|39mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Slip-in
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Plastic
|Tripod Collar
|Yes
|Dimensions
|240 x 120mm
|Weight
|1900g
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
I have had the Nikon 1000mm mirror lens for 25 years and I use it for wildlife photography, mostly. It requires a hefty tripod because of it’s weight AND because it needs to be extremely stable to get sharp results. The f11 aperture is limiting, but pushing the ISO (either film or digital cameras) will help, plus shooting on a bright day is usually a necessity! This lens produces sharp results if you follow these simple rules and it has been one of my choices for prime lenses.