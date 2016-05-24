Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 600mm f/5.6 IF-ED
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Manual Focus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 1975-01-01
MSRP Price: N/A
Made in: Japan
Production Status: Discontinued
Nikon NIKKOR 600mm f/5.6 IF-ED Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|600mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|35mm SLR
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|Yes
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|Yes
|Maximum Aperture
|f/5.6
|Minimum Aperture
|f/32
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|5°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|9
|Lens Groups
|7
|Diaphragm Blades
|6
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Manual Focus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|No
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|No
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|5m
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|39mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Slip-in
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|Yes
|Dimensions
|387 x 132mm
|Weight
|2.8kg
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
Comments
Old and heavy, but when you get it in focus, it will deliver impressive sharpness.
Can be a challenge to focus (it is manual, though focus confirmation dots will work in view finder of my camera bodies).
Needs significant support. I don’t try to hand-hold this 6 lb lens = 3 lb body.
I purchased used, but it came with lens hood and case. I’m happy, but could learn to appreciate VR and AF. Price was attractive for me.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR REVIEW. i HAVE JUST BEEN GIVEN A LENS AND NEED TO KNOW IF IT WILL WORK WITH A MODERN CAMERA BODY NIKON D5500. I have fitted it in the normal way getting a reasonable image in the viewfinder but on taking a photo get notice saying “NO LENS FITTED” AND OF COURSE NO PHOTO.
Thank you for your time and answer or reference to who could give me a how to reply ( I also have the tele-converter.
Also what do you think the on line value is today for a trade-in for a more modern lens
Kind Regards
Robert
Email:
[email protected]
Hi,
I am just coming across this question. I frequently use old lenses with a Nikon D5300 and D750. There are other places to look around but what I have found is:
Set camera to Manual Mode. Set aperture ring to smallest opening / biggest number usually f32 or f22. If you don’t do this, you might get an error message and flashing FE message. You can then control the aperture from the camera body.
When I use a teleconverter, open up the lens to the largest opening (smallest f number) otherwise you will have a tiny opening. Manual mode should work.
I have an older version 600mm f5.6, which the camera does not “recognize” I go to the camera menu for “Non CPU Lens Data” and it guides you to put in the focal length (600mm for me) and largest aperture (5.6 for my lens), then I simply use the aperture ring on the lens to change apertures and it reads out in the camera’s display. I have just gotten the lens and it performs nicely. I paid just under $800. I think the next version which goes to f32 (mine only goes to f22) will go from $850 to $1,200 on eBay.
I hope this was helpful.
VSK