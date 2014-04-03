Lens Description: This exceptional low-light manual focus lens is perfect for travel and portrait work and any situation where a extremely limited depth of field is desired. Photography Life Review Summary: A very good manual focus 50mm f/1.4 prime with impressive performance characteristics. Starts out a little weak wide open, but performs admirably past f/2.0, even on a high-resolution digital SLR like Nikon D800E. Distortion is moderate, but vignetting levels are very high at f/1.4, reaching as many as 3 stops in the extreme corners. Nikon NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 Ai-S Specifications Lens Specifications Lens Type Prime Lens Focal Length 50mm Mount Type Nikon F Format Full Frame / FX Compatible Format(s) FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film Compatible with Teleconverters No Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization) No Aperture Information Aperture Ring Yes Maximum Aperture f/1.4 Minimum Aperture f/16 Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format) 46° Optical Information Lens Elements 7 Lens Groups 6 Diaphragm Blades 7 Nano Crystal Coat No Super Integrated Coat (SIC) No Focus Information Focus Manual Focus Built-in Focus Motor No Silent Wave Motor (SWM) No Minimum Focus Distance 1.5 ft. Filter Information Filter Size 52mm Accepts Filter Type Screw-on Physical Characteristics Weather / Dust Sealing No Mount Material Metal Tripod Collar No Dimensions (Approx.) 2.5x1.6 in. (Diameter x Length), 63.5x40.6mm (Diameter x Length) Weight (Approx.) 8.8 oz. (246.4g) Other Information Available in Colors Black Supplied Accessories 52mm front lens cap, Rear lens cap

MTF Performance

Here is how the lens performed according to Imatest:

The NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 Ai-S is a superb performer – whether mounted on a classic Nikon film camera, or a modern high-resolution DSLR like Nikon D800. Although the lens starts pretty weak at f/1.4, its performance is actually better in the center compared to modern AF-S equivalents. When stopped down to f/2, the lens shows very impressive center performance. Corners are weak due to field curvature, but improve dramatically when stopped down. Peak performance is reached at f/5.6, where the lens has an excellent balance of performance across the image frame. The lens does not suffer from noticeable focus shift issues like many other lenses do, which is good news.

Distortion

Distortion levels are moderate, in line with other 50mm primes. Imatest measured barrel distortion at -1.10.

Chromatic Aberration

Chromatic aberration is controlled quite well. Imatest measured under 1 pixel of CA at all apertures, which is very good:

Vignetting

Vignetting levels are very high, reaching as much as 3 stops in the corners. Stopping down reduces sharpness significantly, with vignetting levels normalizing at around the f/4 mark:

Here is the worst case scenario, shot at f/1.4: