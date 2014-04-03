Home / Lens Database / Nikon / Nikon NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 Ai-S

Nikon NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 Ai-S

Lens DB5 User Reviews

Nikon NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 Ai-S

Lens Summary

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon 50mm f/1.4 AIS

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Manual Focus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 1981-09-01

MSRP Price: $469.95

Made in: Japan

Infrared Rating: Good

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: This exceptional low-light manual focus lens is perfect for travel and portrait work and any situation where a extremely limited depth of field is desired.

Photography Life Review Summary: A very good manual focus 50mm f/1.4 prime with impressive performance characteristics. Starts out a little weak wide open, but performs admirably past f/2.0, even on a high-resolution digital SLR like Nikon D800E. Distortion is moderate, but vignetting levels are very high at f/1.4, reaching as many as 3 stops in the extreme corners.

Nikon NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 Ai-S Specifications

Lens Specifications
* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area 
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length50mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture Information
Aperture RingYes
Maximum Aperturef/1.4
Minimum Aperturef/16
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)46°
Optical Information
Lens Elements7
Lens Groups6
Diaphragm Blades7
Nano Crystal CoatNo
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)No
Focus Information
FocusManual Focus
Built-in Focus MotorNo
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)No
Minimum Focus Distance1.5 ft.
Filter Information
Filter Size52mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions(Approx.) 2.5x1.6 in. (Diameter x Length), 63.5x40.6mm (Diameter x Length)
Weight(Approx.) 8.8 oz. (246.4g)
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack
Supplied Accessories52mm front lens cap, Rear lens cap

MTF Performance

Here is how the lens performed according to Imatest:

The NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 Ai-S is a superb performer – whether mounted on a classic Nikon film camera, or a modern high-resolution DSLR like Nikon D800. Although the lens starts pretty weak at f/1.4, its performance is actually better in the center compared to modern AF-S equivalents. When stopped down to f/2, the lens shows very impressive center performance. Corners are weak due to field curvature, but improve dramatically when stopped down. Peak performance is reached at f/5.6, where the lens has an excellent balance of performance across the image frame. The lens does not suffer from noticeable focus shift issues like many other lenses do, which is good news.

Distortion

Distortion levels are moderate, in line with other 50mm primes. Imatest measured barrel distortion at -1.10.

Chromatic Aberration

Chromatic aberration is controlled quite well. Imatest measured under 1 pixel of CA at all apertures, which is very good:

Vignetting

Vignetting levels are very high, reaching as much as 3 stops in the corners. Stopping down reduces sharpness significantly, with vignetting levels normalizing at around the f/4 mark:

Here is the worst case scenario, shot at f/1.4:

Nikon NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 Ai-S Vignetting

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Randle P. McMurphy
    April 3, 2014 at 3:43 am

    I own this version of the Nikkor 1,4/50 and also the Pre-AI for my Nikkormat film cameras
    they are build many ways better than the AF one.

    The optical performance is near to perfect and you can get this lens as a bargain on Ebay !!

    Reply
    • 1.1) Carlos
      June 6, 2016 at 2:53 pm

      Which of the two do you like best? I want to buy the non-ai then convert it for my Nikon FM2

      Would love to get your input.

      Reply
      • 1.1.1) Randle P. McMurphy
        October 18, 2016 at 3:42 am

        Dear Carlos,
        for me its a very subjective thing. I love the mechanical perfection of the Nikkor pre-ai lenses.
        You can get the Nikkor S.C 1,4/50 which means it has the same multicoating like the AI version
        so optical on the same level but better build !

        Reply
  2. 2) wieslaw
    November 23, 2014 at 6:49 pm

    thank you for sharing

    Reply
  3. 3) Clayton Summers
    September 13, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Question about the MTF data. This is clearly not the normal MTF that ranges from 0 to 1. It also does not look like lp/mm. It might be lp/inch, but could also be lp/ph (line pairs per picture height). Can you please lable the vertical axis so we know what units this data is in?

    Reply

User Review Policy: All user reviews are moderated. If you would like your review to be posted, please make sure that there is enough valuable information for others to read. Two or three word reviews will be deleted. Also, please do not forget to give a star ranking to the reviewed product. Thank you!

Post Your Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *