Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 50mm f/1.4 AIS
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Manual Focus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 1981-09-01
MSRP Price: $469.95
Made in: Japan
Infrared Rating: Good
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: This exceptional low-light manual focus lens is perfect for travel and portrait work and any situation where a extremely limited depth of field is desired.
Photography Life Review Summary: A very good manual focus 50mm f/1.4 prime with impressive performance characteristics. Starts out a little weak wide open, but performs admirably past f/2.0, even on a high-resolution digital SLR like Nikon D800E. Distortion is moderate, but vignetting levels are very high at f/1.4, reaching as many as 3 stops in the extreme corners.
Nikon NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 Ai-S Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|50mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|Yes
|Maximum Aperture
|f/1.4
|Minimum Aperture
|f/16
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|46°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|7
|Lens Groups
|6
|Diaphragm Blades
|7
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Manual Focus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|No
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|No
|Minimum Focus Distance
|1.5 ft.
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|52mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|(Approx.) 2.5x1.6 in. (Diameter x Length), 63.5x40.6mm (Diameter x Length)
|Weight
|(Approx.) 8.8 oz. (246.4g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|52mm front lens cap, Rear lens cap
MTF Performance
Here is how the lens performed according to Imatest:
The NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 Ai-S is a superb performer – whether mounted on a classic Nikon film camera, or a modern high-resolution DSLR like Nikon D800. Although the lens starts pretty weak at f/1.4, its performance is actually better in the center compared to modern AF-S equivalents. When stopped down to f/2, the lens shows very impressive center performance. Corners are weak due to field curvature, but improve dramatically when stopped down. Peak performance is reached at f/5.6, where the lens has an excellent balance of performance across the image frame. The lens does not suffer from noticeable focus shift issues like many other lenses do, which is good news.
Distortion
Distortion levels are moderate, in line with other 50mm primes. Imatest measured barrel distortion at -1.10.
Chromatic Aberration
Chromatic aberration is controlled quite well. Imatest measured under 1 pixel of CA at all apertures, which is very good:
Vignetting
Vignetting levels are very high, reaching as much as 3 stops in the corners. Stopping down reduces sharpness significantly, with vignetting levels normalizing at around the f/4 mark:
Here is the worst case scenario, shot at f/1.4:
Reader Interactions
Comments
I own this version of the Nikkor 1,4/50 and also the Pre-AI for my Nikkormat film cameras
they are build many ways better than the AF one.
The optical performance is near to perfect and you can get this lens as a bargain on Ebay !!
Which of the two do you like best? I want to buy the non-ai then convert it for my Nikon FM2
Would love to get your input.
Dear Carlos,
for me its a very subjective thing. I love the mechanical perfection of the Nikkor pre-ai lenses.
You can get the Nikkor S.C 1,4/50 which means it has the same multicoating like the AI version
so optical on the same level but better build !
thank you for sharing
Question about the MTF data. This is clearly not the normal MTF that ranges from 0 to 1. It also does not look like lp/mm. It might be lp/inch, but could also be lp/ph (line pairs per picture height). Can you please lable the vertical axis so we know what units this data is in?