Nikon NIKKOR 35mm f/2

Nikkor 35mm f/2

Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 35mm f/2
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Manual Focus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 1981-01-01
MSRP Price: N/A
Made in: Japan
Production Status: Discontinued


Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length35mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture RingYes
Maximum Aperturef/2
Minimum Aperturef/22
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)64°
Lens Elements8
Lens Groups7
Diaphragm Blades6
Nano Crystal CoatNo
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)No
FocusManual Focus
Built-in Focus MotorNo
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)No
Minimum Focus Distance0.30m
Filter Size52mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions52 x 64mm
Weight280g
Available in ColorsBlack

Comments

  1. 1) Randle P. McMurphy
    April 11, 2016 at 6:13 am

    I was lucky and got a Nikkor O.C. 2,0/35 on a Ebay auction.
    The 35 never was my favourit focal lens so it stayed unused
    for quite a while in my storage.
    In a mood I picked it for a task the 50 seems to be not “enough”
    and was impressed how wonderful this lens works with my D700.

    • 1.1) Steve Bailey
      January 28, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      I just purchased one of these 35mm f2.0 to marry up with my D700 and I am looking forward to some winning photographs. I have in the last year fallen in love with prime lenses.

