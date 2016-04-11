Nikon NIKKOR 35mm f/2 Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|35mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|Yes
|Maximum Aperture
|f/2
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|64°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|8
|Lens Groups
|7
|Diaphragm Blades
|6
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Manual Focus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|No
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|No
|Minimum Focus Distance
|0.30m
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|52mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|52 x 64mm
|Weight
|280g
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
Comments
I was lucky and got a Nikkor O.C. 2,0/35 on a Ebay auction.
The 35 never was my favourit focal lens so it stayed unused
for quite a while in my storage.
In a mood I picked it for a task the 50 seems to be not “enough”
and was impressed how wonderful this lens works with my D700.
I just purchased one of these 35mm f2.0 to marry up with my D700 and I am looking forward to some winning photographs. I have in the last year fallen in love with prime lenses.