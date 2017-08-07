Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 35mm f/1.4 Ai-S
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Manual Focus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 1981-09-01
MSRP Price: $1199.95
Made in: Japan
Infrared Rating: Poor
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: Versatile, ultra-fast wide-angle lens captures classic images with super-sharp results.
Nikon NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4 Ai-S Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|35mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|FX, DX, FX in DX Xrop Mode, 35mm Film
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|01/01/1900
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|Yes
|Maximum Aperture
|f/1.4
|Minimum Aperture
|f/16
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|62°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|9
|Lens Groups
|7
|Diaphragm Blades
|7
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Manual Focus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|No
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|No
|Minimum Focus Distance
|1.0 ft.
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|52mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|Yes
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|(Approx.) 2.7x2.4 in. (Diameter x Length) 68.6x60.9mm (Diameter x Length)
|Weight
|(Approx.) 14.1 oz. (399g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|Front lens cap, Rear lens cap
Comments
This is not a review but I couldn’t help but notice that on B-H website their spec’s show this lens has SIC coating. I am interested in this lens it has been on back order quite frequently.
Thanks for the good website.