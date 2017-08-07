Home / Lens Database / Nikon / Nikon NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4 Ai-S

Nikon NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4 Ai-S

Lens DB1 User Review

Lens Summary

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon 35mm f/1.4 Ai-S

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Manual Focus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 1981-09-01

MSRP Price: $1199.95

Made in: Japan

Infrared Rating: Poor

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: Versatile, ultra-fast wide-angle lens captures classic images with super-sharp results.

Nikon NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4 Ai-S Specifications

Lens Specifications
* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area 
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length35mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)FX, DX, FX in DX Xrop Mode, 35mm Film
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Maximum Reproduction Ratio01/01/1900
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture Information
Aperture RingYes
Maximum Aperturef/1.4
Minimum Aperturef/16
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)62°
Optical Information
Lens Elements9
Lens Groups7
Diaphragm Blades7
Nano Crystal CoatNo
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)No
Focus Information
FocusManual Focus
Built-in Focus MotorNo
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)No
Minimum Focus Distance1.0 ft.
Filter Information
Filter Size52mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingYes
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions(Approx.) 2.7x2.4 in. (Diameter x Length) 68.6x60.9mm (Diameter x Length)
Weight(Approx.) 14.1 oz. (399g)
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack
Supplied AccessoriesFront lens cap, Rear lens cap

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Jose Banta
    August 7, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    This is not a review but I couldn’t help but notice that on B-H website their spec’s show this lens has SIC coating. I am interested in this lens it has been on back order quite frequently.
    Thanks for the good website.

