Lens Description: The Nikon AF Nikkor 35-105 mm f/3.5-4.5 is a kit zoom lens for Nikon F cameras. It belongs to the first generation of Nikon autofocus lenses, which had a thin plastic focus ring (the second version featured a broader rubberized focus ring). In macro mode the minimum focusing distance is reduced to 0.28 m, and in so doing a 1:3.5 scale is achieved.





Nikon NIKKOR 35-105mm f/3.5-4.5 Specifications