Nikon NIKKOR 28mm f/2.8 Ai-S Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|28mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|Yes
|Maximum Aperture
|f/2.8
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|74°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|8
|Lens Groups
|8
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Manual Focus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|No
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|No
|Minimum Focus Distance
|0.7 ft. (0.21m)
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|52mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|Yes
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|(Approx.) 2.5x1.8 in. (Diameter x Length) 63.5x45.7mm (Diameter x Length)
|Weight
|(Approx.) 8.8 oz. (249g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|52mm front lens cap, rear lens cap
If I were looking for one lens for any of my Nikon’s I wouldn’t hesitate to rate this one right up there. Although its a manual focus lens but what a lens! Smooth, sharp beautifully made. Quality you don’t find in the more modern design plastic lenses. It focus closer them most 28mm. It’s my go to lens when traveling and shooting street scenes . Just per-focus and adjust for lighting you can’t lose. I ‘m little disappointed when I hear someone complains he needs an automatic. Hell, when I was a Marine Photographer in the 50’s we used 4×5 Speed Graphics (nothing automatic and changing films with a sheet film holder wasn’t automatic.) By all means if you are looking for a top 28mm you really have to go far to beat this beauty.