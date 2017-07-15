Home / Lens Database / Nikon / Nikon NIKKOR 28mm f/2.8 Ai-S

Nikon NIKKOR 28mm f/2.8 Ai-S

Nikon NIKKOR 28mm f/2.8 Ai-S

Lens Summary

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon 28mm f/2.8 AIS

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Manual Focus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 1975-09-01

MSRP Price: $539.95

Made in: Japan

Infrared Rating: Good

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: Standard manual focus wide-angle lens for landscapes and general photography.

Nikon NIKKOR 28mm f/2.8 Ai-S Specifications

Lens Specifications
* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area 
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length28mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture Information
Aperture RingYes
Maximum Aperturef/2.8
Minimum Aperturef/22
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)74°
Optical Information
Lens Elements8
Lens Groups8
Nano Crystal CoatNo
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)No
Focus Information
FocusManual Focus
Built-in Focus MotorNo
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)No
Minimum Focus Distance0.7 ft. (0.21m)
Filter Information
Filter Size52mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingYes
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions(Approx.) 2.5x1.8 in. (Diameter x Length) 63.5x45.7mm (Diameter x Length)
Weight(Approx.) 8.8 oz. (249g)
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack
Supplied Accessories52mm front lens cap, rear lens cap

  1. 1) Hank Taylor
    July 15, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    If I were looking for one lens for any of my Nikon’s I wouldn’t hesitate to rate this one right up there. Although its a manual focus lens but what a lens! Smooth, sharp beautifully made. Quality you don’t find in the more modern design plastic lenses. It focus closer them most 28mm. It’s my go to lens when traveling and shooting street scenes . Just per-focus and adjust for lighting you can’t lose. I ‘m little disappointed when I hear someone complains he needs an automatic. Hell, when I was a Marine Photographer in the 50’s we used 4×5 Speed Graphics (nothing automatic and changing films with a sheet film holder wasn’t automatic.) By all means if you are looking for a top 28mm you really have to go far to beat this beauty.

