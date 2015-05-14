Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 85mm f/1.8G
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 2012-01-06
MSRP Price: $499
Made in: Japan
Infrared Rating: Good
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: Updated and optimized for digital, this fast aperture compact medium telephoto FX-format portrait lens offers crisp and natural image reproduction for stills and HD video.
Photography Life Review Summary: I have been shooting with the Nikon 85mm f/1.8G lens for a number of years and I have been enjoying it a lot. It is a light and compact portrait lens that balances really well on any modern Nikon DSLR. It produces beautiful images with plenty of sharpness, contrast and colors – exactly what portrait photographers look for in portrait lenses. Its AF performance is impressive and the lens delivers accurate results no matter what Nikon DSLR it is attached to. And best of all, with its low price of $499 MSRP, this lens is a steal, especially when compared to its big brother, the Nikon 85mm f/1.4G! Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G Review by Photography Life.
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|85mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35 mm Film
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.12x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/1.8
|Minimum Aperture
|f/16
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|18°50'
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|28°30'
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|9
|Lens Groups
|9
|Diaphragm Blades
|7
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|Yes
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|2.62 ft.
|Focus Mode Switch
|Auto, Manual
|G-type
|Yes
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|67mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|(Approx.) 3.1x2.9 in. (Diameter x Length), 80x73mm (Diameter x Length)
|Weight
|(Approx.) 12.4 oz. (350g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|LC-6 Snap-on Front Lens Cap, HB-62 Bayonet Lens Hood, LF-4 Rear Lens Cap, CL-1015 Semi-soft Lens Case
Lens Construction
MTF Chart
Image Samples
Comments
I have the 85mm 1.8G and its a superb lens, used it for the first time at a recent wedding and I was blown away by how sharp it is even wide open
I need to purchase a good portrait lens. I am stuck on decision of 50mm f/1.4 or 85mm f/1.8 both lenses are in my affordable range of price. which one is best ?