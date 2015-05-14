Lens Description: Updated and optimized for digital, this fast aperture compact medium telephoto FX-format portrait lens offers crisp and natural image reproduction for stills and HD video.

Photography Life Review Summary: I have been shooting with the Nikon 85mm f/1.8G lens for a number of years and I have been enjoying it a lot. It is a light and compact portrait lens that balances really well on any modern Nikon DSLR. It produces beautiful images with plenty of sharpness, contrast and colors – exactly what portrait photographers look for in portrait lenses. Its AF performance is impressive and the lens delivers accurate results no matter what Nikon DSLR it is attached to. And best of all, with its low price of $499 MSRP, this lens is a steal, especially when compared to its big brother, the Nikon 85mm f/1.4G! Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G Review by Photography Life.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G Specifications