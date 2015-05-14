Home / Lens Database / Nikon / Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon 85mm f/1.8G

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 2012-01-06

MSRP Price: $499

Made in: Japan

Infrared Rating: Good

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: Updated and optimized for digital, this fast aperture compact medium telephoto FX-format portrait lens offers crisp and natural image reproduction for stills and HD video.

Photography Life Review Summary: I have been shooting with the Nikon 85mm f/1.8G lens for a number of years and I have been enjoying it a lot. It is a light and compact portrait lens that balances really well on any modern Nikon DSLR. It produces beautiful images with plenty of sharpness, contrast and colors – exactly what portrait photographers look for in portrait lenses. Its AF performance is impressive and the lens delivers accurate results no matter what Nikon DSLR it is attached to. And best of all, with its low price of $499 MSRP, this lens is a steal, especially when compared to its big brother, the Nikon 85mm f/1.4G! Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G Review by Photography Life.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G Specifications

Lens Specifications
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length85mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35 mm Film
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Maximum Reproduction Ratio0.12x
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/1.8
Minimum Aperturef/16
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)18°50'
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)28°30'
Optical Information
Lens Elements9
Lens Groups9
Diaphragm Blades7
Nano Crystal CoatNo
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)Yes
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)Yes
Internal FocusingYes
Minimum Focus Distance2.62 ft.
Focus Mode SwitchAuto, Manual
G-typeYes
Distance InformationYes
Filter Information
Filter Size67mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions(Approx.) 3.1x2.9 in. (Diameter x Length), 80x73mm (Diameter x Length)
Weight(Approx.) 12.4 oz. (350g)
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack
Supplied AccessoriesLC-6 Snap-on Front Lens Cap, HB-62 Bayonet Lens Hood, LF-4 Rear Lens Cap, CL-1015 Semi-soft Lens Case

Lens Construction

Nikon 85mm f1.8G Lens Construction

MTF Chart

Nikon-85mm-f1.8G-MTF

Image Samples

Nikon 85mm f/1.8G Sample #3 Nikon 85mm f/1.8G Bokeh Crazy Nikon D800 Sample (20)

Nikon D800 - Night AF Sample 2 Nikon D800 Image Samples (9) Nikon D800 Sample (23)

Nikon D800 Sample (54) Nikon D800 Sample (46) Nikon D800 Sample (18)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) John Young
    May 14, 2015 at 2:44 pm

    I have the 85mm 1.8G and its a superb lens, used it for the first time at a recent wedding and I was blown away by how sharp it is even wide open

  2. 2) Anjitha
    January 13, 2016 at 12:34 am

    I need to purchase a good portrait lens. I am stuck on decision of 50mm f/1.4 or 85mm f/1.8 both lenses are in my affordable range of price. which one is best ?

