Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED VR

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G VR

Lens Type: Zoom Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 2008-07-29

MSRP Price: $589 (Check Current Price)

Made in: Japan

Infrared Rating: Good

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: This high-power, high-performance 4.3x telephoto zoom with VR image stabilization lens allows better hand-held telephoto shooting ED glass.

Photography Life Review Summary: Despite being a consumer zoom level, the Nikon 70-300mm proved to be an excellent lens when it comes to performance, value and weight. Although it does have a few drawbacks such as focus speed and focus accuracy in low-light, inferior overall performance on full-frame bodies, visible distortion and reduced performance as you get closer to 300mm, it is still a great lens that can be used for sports, nature, portrait and wildlife photographers that have a tight budget or want to be able to travel light. Sharpness and contrast-wise, it definitely beats any other consumer telephoto lens in the 200-300mm range category. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED VR Review by Photography Life.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED VR Specifications

Lens Specifications
* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area 
Lens TypeZoom Lens
Focal Length70-300mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Zoom Ratio4.3x
Maximum Reproduction Ratio0.25x
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)Yes
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/4.5
Minimum Aperturef/32
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)22°50'
Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)22°50'
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)34°20'
Optical Information
Lens Elements17
Lens Groups12
Diaphragm Blades9
Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements2
Nano Crystal CoatNo
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)Yes
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)Yes
Internal FocusingYes
Minimum Focus Distance4.9 ft. (1.5m)
Focus Mode SwitchAuto, Manual, Auto/Manual
G-typeYes
Distance InformationYes
Filter Information
Filter Size67mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions(Approx.) 3.1x5.6 in. (Diameter x Length), 80x143.5mm (Diameter x Length)
Weight(Approx.) 26.3 oz. (745g)
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack
Supplied AccessoriesLC-67 67mm snap-on front lens cap, LF-1 rear lens cap, HB-36 bayonet hood, CL-1022 flexible lens pouch

Lens Construction

AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED Construction

MTF Chart

AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED MTF Wide AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED MTF tele

Image Samples

AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f4.5-5.6G IF-ED (6) AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f4.5-5.6G IF-ED (5)

AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f4.5-5.6G IF-ED (4) AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f4.5-5.6G IF-ED (3)

AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f4.5-5.6G IF-ED (2) AF-S VR Zoom-Nikkor 70-300mm f4.5-5.6G IF-ED (1)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Steve Sanders
    June 24, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    This is a surprisingly good consumer lens for the price, particularly for stills. And now, with the D500 it is also much faster and better in low light.

  2. Profile photo of Neal F Harris 2) Neal F Harris
    December 13, 2016 at 9:18 am

    I recently bought this lens, tried it out with my Nikon D3300 for 4 days in sun, clouds, different settings and I could not get any sharp images. I was very surprised at these results considering all reviews I’d read and it being a Nikkor lens. I returned it.

  3. 3) Guillaume Sénéchal
    June 6, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Hi,
    I want another lens with a longer focal range. Do you think I should simply buy the 55-300mm, or is the 70-300mm worth paying a little bit more.

