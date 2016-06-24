Lens Description: This high-power, high-performance 4.3x telephoto zoom with VR image stabilization lens allows better hand-held telephoto shooting ED glass.

Photography Life Review Summary: Despite being a consumer zoom level, the Nikon 70-300mm proved to be an excellent lens when it comes to performance, value and weight. Although it does have a few drawbacks such as focus speed and focus accuracy in low-light, inferior overall performance on full-frame bodies, visible distortion and reduced performance as you get closer to 300mm, it is still a great lens that can be used for sports, nature, portrait and wildlife photographers that have a tight budget or want to be able to travel light. Sharpness and contrast-wise, it definitely beats any other consumer telephoto lens in the 200-300mm range category. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED VR Review by Photography Life.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED VR Specifications