Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G VR
Lens Type: Zoom Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 2008-07-29
MSRP Price: $589 (Check Current Price)
Made in: Japan
Infrared Rating: Good
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: This high-power, high-performance 4.3x telephoto zoom with VR image stabilization lens allows better hand-held telephoto shooting ED glass.
Photography Life Review Summary: Despite being a consumer zoom level, the Nikon 70-300mm proved to be an excellent lens when it comes to performance, value and weight. Although it does have a few drawbacks such as focus speed and focus accuracy in low-light, inferior overall performance on full-frame bodies, visible distortion and reduced performance as you get closer to 300mm, it is still a great lens that can be used for sports, nature, portrait and wildlife photographers that have a tight budget or want to be able to travel light. Sharpness and contrast-wise, it definitely beats any other consumer telephoto lens in the 200-300mm range category. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED VR Review by Photography Life.
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED VR Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area
|Lens Type
|Zoom Lens
|Focal Length
|70-300mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Zoom Ratio
|4.3x
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.25x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/4.5
|Minimum Aperture
|f/32
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|22°50'
|Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|22°50'
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|34°20'
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|17
|Lens Groups
|12
|Diaphragm Blades
|9
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|2
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|Yes
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|4.9 ft. (1.5m)
|Focus Mode Switch
|Auto, Manual, Auto/Manual
|G-type
|Yes
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|67mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|(Approx.) 3.1x5.6 in. (Diameter x Length), 80x143.5mm (Diameter x Length)
|Weight
|(Approx.) 26.3 oz. (745g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|LC-67 67mm snap-on front lens cap, LF-1 rear lens cap, HB-36 bayonet hood, CL-1022 flexible lens pouch
Lens Construction
MTF Chart
Image Samples
Reader Interactions
User Review Policy: All user reviews are moderated. If you would like your review to be posted, please make sure that there is enough valuable information for others to read. Two or three word reviews will be deleted. Also, please do not forget to give a star ranking to the reviewed product. Thank you!
Comments
This is a surprisingly good consumer lens for the price, particularly for stills. And now, with the D500 it is also much faster and better in low light.
I recently bought this lens, tried it out with my Nikon D3300 for 4 days in sun, clouds, different settings and I could not get any sharp images. I was very surprised at these results considering all reviews I’d read and it being a Nikkor lens. I returned it.
Hi,
I want another lens with a longer focal range. Do you think I should simply buy the 55-300mm, or is the 70-300mm worth paying a little bit more.