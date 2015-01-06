Home / Lens Database / Nikon / Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR

Lens DB10 User Reviews

AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR

Lens Summary

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon 300mm f/4E VR

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 2015-01-06

MSRP Price: $1999.95

Made in: Japan

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: Introducing a thrilling new 300mm f/4 prime lens capable of changing the way pro and serious enthusiasts shoot. At just 147.5mm long and 755g—over 30% shorter and 1.5lbs lighter than its predecessor—the AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR is the world's lightest 300mm full-frame AF lens. (As of January 5, 2015. Statement based on Nikon research.) The secret to its remarkable size? A Nikon-designed Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element, a first for the NIKKOR DSLR lens lineup. But handling isn't the only advantage; the PF element also performs brilliantly—achieve new levels of sharpness and clarity with virtually no chromatic aberration or ghosting. Whether you shoot fashion, portraits, nature, wildlife, sports, action or today's big stories, the AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR will help you capture stunning views of the decisive moment.

Photography Life Review Summary: The biggest benefit of the updated lens design is not just its improved sharpness, but its amazingly compact and lightweight design plus built-in image stabilization, which makes the 300mm f/4E VR a breeze to hand-hold. Sports and wildlife photographers will be very happy with this lens, since they will no longer need to worry about using a monopod or a tripod to stabilize the lens – thanks to the lighter weight and incredibly useful image stabilization, the lens is capable of producing very sharp and beautiful images. With its ability to be coupled with all three Nikon teleconverters, the 300mm f/4E VR can be quite a versatile lens that is capable of getting closer to action, all the way to 600mm (although AF performance with 1.7x and 2.0x teleconverters does get a bit sluggish). And with its $2K MSRP price, the Nikkor 300mm f/4E VR seems like a no-brainer for anyone who wants to get a high-quality telephoto prime lens without spending a ton of money on the much heavier and bulkier 300mm f/2.8G VR II. In fact, the 300mm f/4E VR could be a great companion to sports and wildlife shooters who cannot take their big guns when traveling. Personally, I own the 200-400mm f/4G VR lens and although I love it for its versatility, I often end up taking my 300mm f/4 lens with me when traveling, as it is much easier to transport. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR Review by Photography Life.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR Specifications

Lens Specifications
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length300mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)FX/35mm
Compatible with TeleconvertersYes
Maximum Reproduction Ratio0.24x
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)Yes
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/4
Minimum Aperturef/32
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)5°20'
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)8°10'
Optical Information
Lens Elements16
Lens Groups10
Diaphragm Blades9
Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements1
Aspherical Elements1
Nano Crystal CoatYes
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)Yes
Fluorine CoatingYes
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)Yes
Internal FocusingYes
Minimum Focus Distance4.6 ft. (1.4m)
Focus Mode SwitchManual, Manual/Auto, Auto/Manual
G-typeYes
Distance InformationYes
Filter Information
Filter Size77mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingYes
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions3.5 in. (89 mm) x 5.8 in. (147.5 mm)
Weight26.6 oz. (755 g)
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack

MTF Chart

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR MTF Chart

Lens Construction

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR Lens Construction

Image Samples

Nikon 300mm f4E FL VR Sample Images (1) Nikon 300mm f4E FL VR Sample Images (8) Nikon 300mm f4E FL VR Sample Images (11)

Nikon 300mm f4E FL VR Sample Images (18) Nikon 300mm f4E FL VR Sample Images (21) Nikon 300mm f4E FL VR Sample Images (23)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) John
    January 6, 2015 at 12:37 am

    Now I wait for 16-35 f2.8 update with 77mm filter thread

  2. 2) James
    January 6, 2015 at 2:08 am

    I currently use the 300f2.8 with TC1.4 as my main Wildlife lens here in Africa. I also use it with a 2.0 TC on a D810. I cannot justify to pay all the extra $$$ for a 500 or 600 lens. For me it is perfect. But this is fantastic news. I will buy it and use on my Df or D600. As second combo. I love primes and this on a Safari vehicle were we often get very close to big African animals will be a killer lightweight combo. I am very exited. Now when do we see a DX camera upgrade for the D300s in a lightweight body. With this lens,

  3. 3) John Torcasio
    January 6, 2015 at 2:58 am

    Nice and compact good for the smaller Nikon DSLR cameras

  4. 4) Brian
    January 6, 2015 at 9:28 am

    Long overdue. I’ll be interested to hear how it compares to the current 300mm f4 and how well it does with the various teleconverters…

  5. 5) Siva Kumar N
    January 7, 2015 at 4:09 am

    The long wait is finally over…

    • 5.1) Betty
      February 2, 2015 at 8:50 am

      I’m waiting for the 500mm equivalent……….Sigh…

  6. 6) Eriksson Tord
    January 9, 2015 at 3:13 pm

    Amazing lens! Better be selling my AF-S 80-400 VR II soon!

  7. 7) Olga De
    April 12, 2015 at 12:54 am

    Had a chance to try it. Simply brilliant in sharpness.
    A must-have for travel portraits.

  8. 8) Burghclerebilly
    January 18, 2016 at 10:43 am

    The impending release of the D500 reignited my interest in the 300mm F4 PF lens, so I took a look at my local camera shop recently. Fortunately, they also had a 200-500mm and an old model 300mm F4 AFS for comparisons. Using a D7100 body, I took some frames from around 5m to 50m distance with the 200-500 first (300-750 on dx). This lens is good because it’s hand-holdable and the VR seems to work well. Focusing is fine, but not noticeably fast, and the zoom throw seems a bit long to me. Next up was the old model 300mm F4 (450 on dx), which I have to say is a beautifully built lens which balances well on the 7100 and the AF was noticeably faster, so I was considering it given prices are competitive now as well. But moving on to the 300mm PF last showed another bump in AF speed, the benefit of VR and the compactness makes the handling amazing. I really think this could be the ideal sport/wildlife package with the D500. I just wonder if Nikon may bring out a 400mm f4 or 500mm f5.6 PF to accompany it, could be the end of the monopod!

  9. 9) Georg
    June 10, 2017 at 4:51 am

    This lens is made in China, not in Japan. Please recheck.

