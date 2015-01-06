Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR

Lens Description: Introducing a thrilling new 300mm f/4 prime lens capable of changing the way pro and serious enthusiasts shoot. At just 147.5mm long and 755g—over 30% shorter and 1.5lbs lighter than its predecessor—the AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR is the world's lightest 300mm full-frame AF lens. (As of January 5, 2015. Statement based on Nikon research.) The secret to its remarkable size? A Nikon-designed Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element, a first for the NIKKOR DSLR lens lineup. But handling isn't the only advantage; the PF element also performs brilliantly—achieve new levels of sharpness and clarity with virtually no chromatic aberration or ghosting. Whether you shoot fashion, portraits, nature, wildlife, sports, action or today's big stories, the AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR will help you capture stunning views of the decisive moment.

Photography Life Review Summary: The biggest benefit of the updated lens design is not just its improved sharpness, but its amazingly compact and lightweight design plus built-in image stabilization, which makes the 300mm f/4E VR a breeze to hand-hold. Sports and wildlife photographers will be very happy with this lens, since they will no longer need to worry about using a monopod or a tripod to stabilize the lens – thanks to the lighter weight and incredibly useful image stabilization, the lens is capable of producing very sharp and beautiful images. With its ability to be coupled with all three Nikon teleconverters, the 300mm f/4E VR can be quite a versatile lens that is capable of getting closer to action, all the way to 600mm (although AF performance with 1.7x and 2.0x teleconverters does get a bit sluggish). And with its $2K MSRP price, the Nikkor 300mm f/4E VR seems like a no-brainer for anyone who wants to get a high-quality telephoto prime lens without spending a ton of money on the much heavier and bulkier 300mm f/2.8G VR II. In fact, the 300mm f/4E VR could be a great companion to sports and wildlife shooters who cannot take their big guns when traveling. Personally, I own the 200-400mm f/4G VR lens and although I love it for its versatility, I often end up taking my 300mm f/4 lens with me when traveling, as it is much easier to transport. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR Review by Photography Life.

