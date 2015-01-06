Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR

Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 300mm f/4E VR
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 2015-01-06
MSRP Price: $1999.95
Made in: Japan
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: Introducing a thrilling new 300mm f/4 prime lens capable of changing the way pro and serious enthusiasts shoot. At just 147.5mm long and 755g—over 30% shorter and 1.5lbs lighter than its predecessor—the AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR is the world's lightest 300mm full-frame AF lens. (As of January 5, 2015. Statement based on Nikon research.) The secret to its remarkable size? A Nikon-designed Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element, a first for the NIKKOR DSLR lens lineup. But handling isn't the only advantage; the PF element also performs brilliantly—achieve new levels of sharpness and clarity with virtually no chromatic aberration or ghosting. Whether you shoot fashion, portraits, nature, wildlife, sports, action or today's big stories, the AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR will help you capture stunning views of the decisive moment.
Photography Life Review Summary: The biggest benefit of the updated lens design is not just its improved sharpness, but its amazingly compact and lightweight design plus built-in image stabilization, which makes the 300mm f/4E VR a breeze to hand-hold. Sports and wildlife photographers will be very happy with this lens, since they will no longer need to worry about using a monopod or a tripod to stabilize the lens – thanks to the lighter weight and incredibly useful image stabilization, the lens is capable of producing very sharp and beautiful images. With its ability to be coupled with all three Nikon teleconverters, the 300mm f/4E VR can be quite a versatile lens that is capable of getting closer to action, all the way to 600mm (although AF performance with 1.7x and 2.0x teleconverters does get a bit sluggish). And with its $2K MSRP price, the Nikkor 300mm f/4E VR seems like a no-brainer for anyone who wants to get a high-quality telephoto prime lens without spending a ton of money on the much heavier and bulkier 300mm f/2.8G VR II. In fact, the 300mm f/4E VR could be a great companion to sports and wildlife shooters who cannot take their big guns when traveling. Personally, I own the 200-400mm f/4G VR lens and although I love it for its versatility, I often end up taking my 300mm f/4 lens with me when traveling, as it is much easier to transport. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR Review by Photography Life.
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|300mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|FX/35mm
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|Yes
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.24x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/4
|Minimum Aperture
|f/32
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|5°20'
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|8°10'
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|16
|Lens Groups
|10
|Diaphragm Blades
|9
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|1
|Aspherical Elements
|1
|Nano Crystal Coat
|Yes
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|Yes
|Fluorine Coating
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|Yes
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|4.6 ft. (1.4m)
|Focus Mode Switch
|Manual, Manual/Auto, Auto/Manual
|G-type
|Yes
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|77mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|Yes
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|3.5 in. (89 mm) x 5.8 in. (147.5 mm)
|Weight
|26.6 oz. (755 g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
Reader Interactions
Comments
Now I wait for 16-35 f2.8 update with 77mm filter thread
I currently use the 300f2.8 with TC1.4 as my main Wildlife lens here in Africa. I also use it with a 2.0 TC on a D810. I cannot justify to pay all the extra $$$ for a 500 or 600 lens. For me it is perfect. But this is fantastic news. I will buy it and use on my Df or D600. As second combo. I love primes and this on a Safari vehicle were we often get very close to big African animals will be a killer lightweight combo. I am very exited. Now when do we see a DX camera upgrade for the D300s in a lightweight body. With this lens,
Nice and compact good for the smaller Nikon DSLR cameras
Long overdue. I’ll be interested to hear how it compares to the current 300mm f4 and how well it does with the various teleconverters…
The long wait is finally over…
I’m waiting for the 500mm equivalent……….Sigh…
Amazing lens! Better be selling my AF-S 80-400 VR II soon!
Had a chance to try it. Simply brilliant in sharpness.
A must-have for travel portraits.
The impending release of the D500 reignited my interest in the 300mm F4 PF lens, so I took a look at my local camera shop recently. Fortunately, they also had a 200-500mm and an old model 300mm F4 AFS for comparisons. Using a D7100 body, I took some frames from around 5m to 50m distance with the 200-500 first (300-750 on dx). This lens is good because it’s hand-holdable and the VR seems to work well. Focusing is fine, but not noticeably fast, and the zoom throw seems a bit long to me. Next up was the old model 300mm F4 (450 on dx), which I have to say is a beautifully built lens which balances well on the 7100 and the AF was noticeably faster, so I was considering it given prices are competitive now as well. But moving on to the 300mm PF last showed another bump in AF speed, the benefit of VR and the compactness makes the handling amazing. I really think this could be the ideal sport/wildlife package with the D500. I just wonder if Nikon may bring out a 400mm f4 or 500mm f5.6 PF to accompany it, could be the end of the monopod!
This lens is made in China, not in Japan. Please recheck.