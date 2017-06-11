Lens Description: A fast and versatile wide-angle prime, the AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED from Nikon is a flexible lens designed for FX-format F-mount DSLRs. Pairing with the comfortable focal length is the bright f/1.4 maximum aperture, which benefits working in low-light conditions and also offers increased control over depth of field. The optical construction utilizes extra low-dispersion glass to correct chromatic aberrations and color fringing for notable clarity and color fidelity, and a Nano Crystal Coat has also been applied to suppress lens flare and ghosting for greater contrast when working in strong lighting conditions.

Photography Life Review Summary: Nikon stuffed the 28mm f/1.4E with everything in its arsenal to make it an outstanding lens and it certainly paid off – I am sure that for many years in the future, it will be regarded as one of Nikon’s finest. And that’s what I expected to see from this lens in the first place…after-all, the Nikon 28mm f/1.4D it replaced had always received high praises from photographers all over the world, so it had to live up to those expectations. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED Review by Photography Life.

