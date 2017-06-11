Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 28mm f/1.4E
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 2017-05-31
MSRP Price: $1999.95
Made in: Thailand
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: A fast and versatile wide-angle prime, the AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED from Nikon is a flexible lens designed for FX-format F-mount DSLRs. Pairing with the comfortable focal length is the bright f/1.4 maximum aperture, which benefits working in low-light conditions and also offers increased control over depth of field. The optical construction utilizes extra low-dispersion glass to correct chromatic aberrations and color fringing for notable clarity and color fidelity, and a Nano Crystal Coat has also been applied to suppress lens flare and ghosting for greater contrast when working in strong lighting conditions.
Photography Life Review Summary: Nikon stuffed the 28mm f/1.4E with everything in its arsenal to make it an outstanding lens and it certainly paid off – I am sure that for many years in the future, it will be regarded as one of Nikon’s finest. And that’s what I expected to see from this lens in the first place…after-all, the Nikon 28mm f/1.4D it replaced had always received high praises from photographers all over the world, so it had to live up to those expectations. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED Review by Photography Life.
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|28mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|Full Frame / APS-C
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.17x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/1.4
|Minimum Aperture
|f/16
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|53°
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|75°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|14
|Lens Groups
|11
|Diaphragm Blades
|9 (Rounded)
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|2
|Aspherical Elements
|3
|Nano Crystal Coat
|Yes
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|Yes
|Fluorine Coating
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|Yes
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|0.92 ft. (0.28m) from focal plane
|Electronic Diaphragm
|Yes
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|77mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|Yes
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|3.2 in. (83 mm) x 3.9 in. (100.5 mm)
|Weight
|22.8 oz. (645 g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|LC-77 Snap-On Front Lens Cap 77mm, LF-4 Rear Lens Cap, HB-83 Bayonet Lens Hood, CL-1118 Soft Lens Case
Lens Construction
MTF Chart
Image Samples
Reader Interactions
Comments
Can’t wait until you guys do a real world test of my most used wide angle focal lenght. I really love this focal lenght. It’s wide and tells a story without being so wide as to loose the subject. For me it is a very versatile focal lenght.
Hi, I really do like your reviews very much and wonder if you will also do one about this lens. I have it in the moment on loan from NPS for two weeks and find the results superb. With best wishes and thanks for all your amazing work!!