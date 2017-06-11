Home / Lens Database / Nikon / Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon 28mm f/1.4E

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 2017-05-31

MSRP Price: $1999.95

Made in: Thailand

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: A fast and versatile wide-angle prime, the AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED from Nikon is a flexible lens designed for FX-format F-mount DSLRs. Pairing with the comfortable focal length is the bright f/1.4 maximum aperture, which benefits working in low-light conditions and also offers increased control over depth of field. The optical construction utilizes extra low-dispersion glass to correct chromatic aberrations and color fringing for notable clarity and color fidelity, and a Nano Crystal Coat has also been applied to suppress lens flare and ghosting for greater contrast when working in strong lighting conditions.

Photography Life Review Summary: Nikon stuffed the 28mm f/1.4E with everything in its arsenal to make it an outstanding lens and it certainly paid off – I am sure that for many years in the future, it will be regarded as one of Nikon’s finest. And that’s what I expected to see from this lens in the first place…after-all, the Nikon 28mm f/1.4D it replaced had always received high praises from photographers all over the world, so it had to live up to those expectations. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED Review by Photography Life.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED Specifications

* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area 
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length28mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)Full Frame / APS-C
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Maximum Reproduction Ratio0.17x
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/1.4
Minimum Aperturef/16
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)53°
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)75°
Lens Elements14
Lens Groups11
Diaphragm Blades9 (Rounded)
Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements2
Aspherical Elements3
Nano Crystal CoatYes
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)Yes
Fluorine CoatingYes
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)Yes
Internal FocusingYes
Minimum Focus Distance0.92 ft. (0.28m) from focal plane
Electronic DiaphragmYes
Distance InformationYes
Filter Size77mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Weather / Dust SealingYes
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions3.2 in. (83 mm) x 3.9 in. (100.5 mm)
Weight22.8 oz. (645 g)
Available in ColorsBlack
Supplied AccessoriesLC-77 Snap-On Front Lens Cap 77mm, LF-4 Rear Lens Cap, HB-83 Bayonet Lens Hood, CL-1118 Soft Lens Case

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED Lens Construction

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED MTF Chart

Nikon 28mm f/1.4E Image Sample (24) Nikon 28mm f/1.4E Image Sample (20) Nikon 28mm f/1.4E Image Sample (12)

Nikon 28mm f/1.4E Image Sample (3) Nikon 28mm f/1.4E Image Sample (6) Nikon 28mm f/1.4E Image Sample (8)

  1. 1) Troy Phillips
    June 11, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Can’t wait until you guys do a real world test of my most used wide angle focal lenght. I really love this focal lenght. It’s wide and tells a story without being so wide as to loose the subject. For me it is a very versatile focal lenght.

  2. 2) Micha Theiner
    August 3, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Hi, I really do like your reviews very much and wonder if you will also do one about this lens. I have it in the moment on loan from NPS for two weeks and find the results superb. With best wishes and thanks for all your amazing work!!

