Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6E VR
Lens Type: Zoom Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 2015-08-04
MSRP Price: $1399.95
Made in: Thailand
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: Wherever your passion lies, this outstanding super telephoto zoom lens can bring it into focus. Capture and share stunning views of birds, wildlife, motorsports, athletes, performers, landmarks and other faraway subjects. A fast f/5.6 constant aperture gives your shots beautifully out-of-focus backgrounds across the entire zoom range. Turn fast-moving action into dazzling photo sequences—the electromagnetic diaphragm operates in sync for the fastest subjects and shutter speeds while Vibration Reduction image stabilization keeps your shots sharp and steady. And in the rare cases when additional reach is needed, you can increase the AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR's zoom power with an optional Nikon 1.4x, 1.7x or 2x teleconverter.
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Zoom Lens
|Focal Length
|200-500mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|FX/35mm
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|Yes
|Zoom Ratio
|2.5x
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.22x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/5.6
|Minimum Aperture
|f/32
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|8°00'
|Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|3°10'
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|12°20'
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|19
|Lens Groups
|12
|Diaphragm Blades
|9
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|3
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|Yes
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|7.2 ft. (2.2m)
|Electronic Diaphragm
|Yes
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|95mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|Yes
|Dimensions
|4.2 in. (108 mm) x 10.5 in. (267.5 mm)
|Weight
|81.2 oz. (2300 g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|HB-71 Bayonet Hood, CL-1434 Semi-Soft Case
Lens Construction
MTF Chart
Comments
Hi,
Seems Nikons answer for recently launched Tamron and Sigma 150-600, despretely waiting for detailed review.
Regards,
ilyas
Clearly a lens for wildlife photography, but no weather sealing! How much could that have added to the cost? The Sigma Sport has more reach and is sealed. A bit more, but probably worth it.
I am debating to buy between Nikon 200 – 500 and Sigma 150-600 Sport. I will be going to Safari in 2016. I have Nikon D4 and D810 bodies. Would you please suggest the best lens among these two for the wild life photography?
Thanks,
V
In most cases we blame our lenses. Truly speaking, lens is a important factor but men behind the lens is more important always. How best you can utilize your gear that’s up to you. Sigma & Tamron both have released telephoto lens not long ago. Again Nikon has released 200-500 mm lens last year. Someone must purchase his gear basing on his purpose and never the less budget. If you ask me which lens I should go with, definitely I’ll go with the Nikon. May be those lens has 100mm more reach, but Nikon will provide you very sharp and quality picture if you even crop your picture. It’s absolutely my personal opinion with due respect to all third-party lens.
Dear all
I bought this lens as soon as I heard about it. Without having touched it, without having read Reviews. I always wanted this zoom range for airshows and wildlife. The 80-400mm never really hit me as I have a 300mm 2.8. I was thinking about Sigma and Tamron but for me 500mm was enough and I wanted to stick to Nikon lenses.
I have used it now for a while. It is great! Sharp, right zoom range for me, not too heavy, super Vibration reduction. I am really happy with it and the Price is moderate. I used it in light rain and on beach and did not have a Problem.
I have been using it with Nikon D810. While it may not be 100% perfect if you look at every Pixel, I am fully happy with it. In July, we will be going on a Safari in Africa, it will definetely be in my bag.
I am sometimes a bit worried about banging it against something when Extended to 500mm and lens Hood on, I wouldnt want to test the stability of it when Extended. Also, I find it cumbersome to handle without straps. Ill probably buy a sling to attache to the lens foot. The zoom ring takes quite some rotating to move from 200mm to 500mm, you have to Change your grip once at least. This is somewhat irritating for airshows where I often want to use the full zoom range as aircrafts are approaching. But still, it is an amazing lens. I havent tried with converter (I rather crop the Images from my Nikon D810).
Definetely recommended!
Yours, Hanspeter Dinner, Switzerland.
How did the 200-500mm do on safari in Africa? Trying to decide between 200-500mm vs 300mm f/2.8 with teleconverter? Your opinion is greatly appreciated.
I have come down to the Tamron G2 150-600mm versus the Nikon 200-500 lens. I have used the Tamron G1 150-600. The Arca Swiss Mount and lower weight on the G2 are appealing, but most reviews I read which tried both the G2 and the Nikon 200-500 pick the heavier Nikon as the better lens. They are both the same price to me at $1,400. The lack of the Arca Swiss Mount on the Nikon is a problem as I have a New carbon fiber tripod which has that feature. You have used both I see. Yor associate rated the Tamron better and again most of the other reviews pick the Nikon. Lots of sample variation in these less expensive lens. I’d be buying from B&H as I have had the best luck with them.