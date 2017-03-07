Lens Description: High-performance wide-angle zoom features Nano Crystal Coat and VR image stabilization for dramatically sharper still images and video capture.

Photography Life Review Summary: After weeks of testing the Nikon 16-35mm VR, I am very impressed with its performance and contrast. I do not see a reason to buy the more expensive Nikon 17-35mm f/2.8D anymore. Another big plus to the Nikon 16-35mm is Vibration Reduction, which truly does help when you shoot hand-held in dim environments. I took this lens for a real challenge and shot in very dark corners of Denver and VR worked beautifully, allowing me to shoot at extremely slow shutter speeds of 1/10th of a second and slower – something I have never been able to do with the 17-35mm or the 24-70mm lenses. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR Review by Photography Life.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR Specifications