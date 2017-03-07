Home / Lens Database / Nikon / Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR

Lens Summary

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR

Lens Type: Zoom Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 2010-02-09

MSRP Price: $1259.95

Made in: Thailand

Infrared Rating: Poor

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: High-performance wide-angle zoom features Nano Crystal Coat and VR image stabilization for dramatically sharper still images and video capture.

Photography Life Review Summary: After weeks of testing the Nikon 16-35mm VR, I am very impressed with its performance and contrast. I do not see a reason to buy the more expensive Nikon 17-35mm f/2.8D anymore. Another big plus to the Nikon 16-35mm is Vibration Reduction, which truly does help when you shoot hand-held in dim environments. I took this lens for a real challenge and shot in very dark corners of Denver and VR worked beautifully, allowing me to shoot at extremely slow shutter speeds of 1/10th of a second and slower – something I have never been able to do with the 17-35mm or the 24-70mm lenses. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR Review by Photography Life.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR Specifications

Lens Specifications
* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area 
Lens TypeZoom Lens
Focal Length16-35mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Zoom Ratio2.2x
Maximum Reproduction Ratio0.25x
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)Yes
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/4
Minimum Aperturef/22
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)83°
Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)44°
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)107°
Optical Information
Lens Elements17
Lens Groups12
Diaphragm Blades9
Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements2
Aspherical Elements3
Nano Crystal CoatYes
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)No
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)Yes
Internal FocusingYes
Minimum Focus Distance6.6 ft.6.40.95 ft (0.29m) at a focal length of 16mm or 35mm, 0.9 ft (0.28m) at a focal length between 20mm and 28mm
Focus Mode SwitchAuto, Manual
G-typeYes
Distance InformationYes
Filter Information
Filter Size77mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingYes
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions(Approx.) 3.2×4.9 in. (Diameter x Length) 82.5x125mm (Diameter x Length)
Weight(Approx.) 24.0 oz. (680g)
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack Only
Supplied AccessoriesHB-23 Bayonet Lens Hood, LC-77 Snap-on Front Lens Cap, LF-1 Rear Lens Cap, CL-1120 Soft Case

Lens Construction

AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR Lens Construction

MTF Chart

AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR MTF Wide AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR MTF Tele

Image Samples

Nikon 16-35mm VR Sample 3 Nikon 16-35mm VR Sample 2 Resized

Nikon 16-35mm VR Sample 1 Resized Nikon 16-35mm f4.0 VR - Restaurant Interior

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) SUJAN KR. DAS
    March 7, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Is there any difference of lens performance between made in Japan and made in Thiland?

    Reply
  2. 2) Prasad Shinez
    June 14, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I have gone through many reviews of this lens and decided to buy one. Unfortunately there is no stock with the Saudi Arabian Agent M/S Ahmed Abdul Wahid company, hence will buy one online. Thank you for giving us a detailed review of this lens which I wanted to use for my Landscape photography.

    Reply

