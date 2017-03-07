Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR
Lens Type: Zoom Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 2010-02-09
MSRP Price: $1259.95
Made in: Thailand
Infrared Rating: Poor
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: High-performance wide-angle zoom features Nano Crystal Coat and VR image stabilization for dramatically sharper still images and video capture.
Photography Life Review Summary: After weeks of testing the Nikon 16-35mm VR, I am very impressed with its performance and contrast. I do not see a reason to buy the more expensive Nikon 17-35mm f/2.8D anymore. Another big plus to the Nikon 16-35mm is Vibration Reduction, which truly does help when you shoot hand-held in dim environments. I took this lens for a real challenge and shot in very dark corners of Denver and VR worked beautifully, allowing me to shoot at extremely slow shutter speeds of 1/10th of a second and slower – something I have never been able to do with the 17-35mm or the 24-70mm lenses. Read the full Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR Review by Photography Life.
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Zoom Lens
|Focal Length
|16-35mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Zoom Ratio
|2.2x
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.25x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/4
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|83°
|Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|44°
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|107°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|17
|Lens Groups
|12
|Diaphragm Blades
|9
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|2
|Aspherical Elements
|3
|Nano Crystal Coat
|Yes
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|Yes
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|6.6 ft.6.40.95 ft (0.29m) at a focal length of 16mm or 35mm, 0.9 ft (0.28m) at a focal length between 20mm and 28mm
|Focus Mode Switch
|Auto, Manual
|G-type
|Yes
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|77mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|Yes
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|(Approx.) 3.2×4.9 in. (Diameter x Length) 82.5x125mm (Diameter x Length)
|Weight
|(Approx.) 24.0 oz. (680g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black Only
|Supplied Accessories
|HB-23 Bayonet Lens Hood, LC-77 Snap-on Front Lens Cap, LF-1 Rear Lens Cap, CL-1120 Soft Case
Lens Construction
MTF Chart
Image Samples
Is there any difference of lens performance between made in Japan and made in Thiland?
I have gone through many reviews of this lens and decided to buy one. Unfortunately there is no stock with the Saudi Arabian Agent M/S Ahmed Abdul Wahid company, hence will buy one online. Thank you for giving us a detailed review of this lens which I wanted to use for my Landscape photography.