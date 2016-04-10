Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 35mm f/1.8G DX
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: APS-C / DX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 2009-04-09
MSRP Price: $199.95
Made in: China
Infrared Rating: Poor
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: Fast, lightweight f/1.8 prime DX-format NIKKOR lens perfect for low-light conditions, travel, environmental portrait and general photography.
Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|35mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|APS-C / DX
|Compatible Format(s)
|DX
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.16x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/1.8
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|0.16x
|Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|44°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|8
|Lens Groups
|6
|Diaphragm Blades
|7
|Aspherical Elements
|1
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|Yes
|Rear Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|0.98 ft. (0.3m)
|Focus Mode Switch
|Auto, Manual, Auto/Manual
|G-type
|Yes
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|52mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|(Approx.) 2.8x2.1 in. (Diameter x Length), 70x52.5mm (Diameter x Length)
|Weight
|(Approx.) 7 oz. (200g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|HB-46 Bayonet Lens Hood, LC-52 Snap-On Front Lens Cap, LF-1 Rear Lens Cap, CL-0913 Soft Case
Lens Construction and MTF Chart
Image Samples
Reader Interactions
Comments
I love this lens but I found the next situation: Had one and loved it until I sold it. Then eventually (yes… I know…) bought the same model again and I found it to be really softer than the first copy shooting wide open. Anyway, I believe this lens offers impressive sharpness at f5.6, and being able to go up to f1.8 is handy if sharpness is not your main concern. Bokeh is not excellent, but you can get nice results if you know where and how to shoot. Sorry about my english!
Your english is perfect
Sorry I forgot about the stars! I’d say its a 4/5 stars. Not 5/5 for being so soft wide open and for the poor bokeh, but is so cheap and compact tgat I love it
Terribly disappointed with this lens. Images are NOT SHARP when you zoom in to 100% in Photoshop etc and resulting images are not suitable for stock photography (Fotolia, Shutterstock). I’ve tried manual versus auto focus, different f-stops, different shutter speeds, all the above on bright sunny days and none of the images are sharp, even at f/8-18. Nothing, anywhere within my RAW file is in focus. My other lenses don’t have any problems, so it’s only this lens. Lots of wasted time and energy getting what I thought were great shots until I got home. Nikon support has not been very supportive. Very disappointed. Sending lens back to Nikon for warranty repair, maybe they will fix it – or tell me “too bad, that’s a limit of the lens”.
This lense was a terrible disappointment on my D7000; so much so that I wanted to sell it but on my D500 the results are gorgeous..