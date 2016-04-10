Home / Lens Database / Nikon / Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G

Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G

Lens Summary

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon 35mm f/1.8G DX

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: APS-C / DX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 2009-04-09

MSRP Price: $199.95

Made in: China

Infrared Rating: Poor

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: Fast, lightweight f/1.8 prime DX-format NIKKOR lens perfect for low-light conditions, travel, environmental portrait and general photography.

Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Specifications

Lens Specifications
* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area 
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length35mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatAPS-C / DX
Compatible Format(s)DX
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Maximum Reproduction Ratio0.16x
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/1.8
Minimum Aperturef/22
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)0.16x
Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)44°
Optical Information
Lens Elements8
Lens Groups6
Diaphragm Blades7
Aspherical Elements1
Nano Crystal CoatNo
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)Yes
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)Yes
Rear FocusingYes
Minimum Focus Distance0.98 ft. (0.3m)
Focus Mode SwitchAuto, Manual, Auto/Manual
G-typeYes
Distance InformationYes
Filter Information
Filter Size52mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions(Approx.) 2.8x2.1 in. (Diameter x Length), 70x52.5mm (Diameter x Length)
Weight(Approx.) 7 oz. (200g)
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack
Supplied AccessoriesHB-46 Bayonet Lens Hood, LC-52 Snap-On Front Lens Cap, LF-1 Rear Lens Cap, CL-0913 Soft Case

Lens Construction and MTF Chart

AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Construction AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Wide_Tele

Image Samples

AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Sample 6 AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Sample 5

AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Sample 4 AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Sample 3

AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Sample 2 AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Sample 1

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Armando Andrés Meabe
    April 10, 2016 at 8:11 pm

    I love this lens but I found the next situation: Had one and loved it until I sold it. Then eventually (yes… I know…) bought the same model again and I found it to be really softer than the first copy shooting wide open. Anyway, I believe this lens offers impressive sharpness at f5.6, and being able to go up to f1.8 is handy if sharpness is not your main concern. Bokeh is not excellent, but you can get nice results if you know where and how to shoot. Sorry about my english!

    Reply
    • 1.1) Ramon Taboada
      July 1, 2016 at 7:17 pm

      Your english is perfect

      Reply
  2. 2) Armando Andrés Meabe
    April 10, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    Sorry I forgot about the stars! I’d say its a 4/5 stars. Not 5/5 for being so soft wide open and for the poor bokeh, but is so cheap and compact tgat I love it

    Reply
  3. 3) Anna Garrison
    March 5, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Terribly disappointed with this lens. Images are NOT SHARP when you zoom in to 100% in Photoshop etc and resulting images are not suitable for stock photography (Fotolia, Shutterstock). I’ve tried manual versus auto focus, different f-stops, different shutter speeds, all the above on bright sunny days and none of the images are sharp, even at f/8-18. Nothing, anywhere within my RAW file is in focus. My other lenses don’t have any problems, so it’s only this lens. Lots of wasted time and energy getting what I thought were great shots until I got home. Nikon support has not been very supportive. Very disappointed. Sending lens back to Nikon for warranty repair, maybe they will fix it – or tell me “too bad, that’s a limit of the lens”.

    Reply
  4. 4) JJ
    May 13, 2017 at 8:58 am

    This lense was a terrible disappointment on my D7000; so much so that I wanted to sell it but on my D500 the results are gorgeous..

    Reply
  5. 5) Rowell Evangelista
    December 12, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Like others, I noticed that the bokeh is not as good as others, and the image is too soft at 1.8. I constantly have to enhance the raw file to get sharper photos. I also have the same lens in 50mm, and that lens produces better bokeh, but I appreciate the slightly wider field of view that 35mm gives vs 50mm, which makes it better for indoor pictures. I use the 50mm for outdoor shots when moving farther away from the subject isn’t a problem.

    Reply

User Review Policy: All user reviews are moderated. If you would like your review to be posted, please make sure that there is enough valuable information for others to read. Two or three word reviews will be deleted. Also, please do not forget to give a star ranking to the reviewed product. Thank you!

