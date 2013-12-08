Lens Description: If you're looking for an outstanding grab-and-go lens - the kind you'll keep on your camera for nearly every situation - check out the new AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR. Optimized to draw full potential from Nikon’s high-resolution DX-format image sensors, it delivers beautiful ultra-sharp photos and videos with softly blurred backgrounds. Its versatile 7.8x zoom range (18mm to 140mm) lets you shoot everything from wide-angle family portraits to telephoto close-ups on the sports field. 4 stops of VR image stabliization means sharper handheld photos and video, especially when shooting in low light or at maximum focal length. You can even get as close as 1.48-feet from your subject for macro-style close-ups!
Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area
|Lens Type
|Zoom Lens
|Focal Length
|18-140mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|APS-C / DX
|Compatible Format(s)
|DX, FX in DX Crop Mode
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Zoom Ratio
|7.8x
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.23x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/3.5-5.6
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22-38
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|76°
|Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|11°30'
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|17
|Lens Groups
|12
|Diaphragm Blades
|7
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|1
|Aspherical Elements
|1
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|Yes
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|0.45 m/1.48 ft
|Focus Mode Switch
|Auto.Manual
|G-type
|Yes
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|67mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|78 x 97mm
|Weight
|490g
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|LC-67 Snap-on Front Lens Cap 67mm, LF-4 Rear Lens Cap
Comments
I have the d7100 and was using it almost exclusively with the 35 f1.8 with very satisfying results, not to mention the convenience of a relatively light weight system. I picked up the 18-140 recently after reading several reviews that emphasized the superior sharpness of the lens and how it is well suited to the new 24mp sensors. I was able to pick up a new “white box” lens (discounted because it was part of a kit that was sold separately) for only $450 Cdn. I am very happy with the lens. It truly is sharp throughout all its zoom range and as a non professional photographer it meets my needs for an all purpose walk around/vacation lens (I have the Sony RX100, which I love and is an amazing camera but I still prefer and enjoy lugging around the d7100 because vacations are my time to shoot–work keeps me too busy). The 18-140 impressed me most with its VR. If shooting inanimate objects, there is no need to throw on a flash or switch to my 35 f1.8. I am able to consistently get sharp results with the VR even beyond 4 stops. I can shoot an indoor scene hand held at night zoomed in to 140 mm at f5.6 with ISO 800 at 1/6 second with sharp results and acceptable bokeh. The only drawback remains the well documented distortion for which I have not yet seen a firmware release to correct it. Despite that, I am very happy with this lens at that price for my needs. At $600 I may not have been able to stomach the distortion and remain so satisfied.
Hi, are you saying they released firmware for the D7100 or firmware for the d7100 plus the 18-140 lens?
I have this lens and when it works, it is great but often I feel like the images are not sharp. For landscapes it is great but for definition, I’m not so happy. Colors are beautiful though.I just can not pinpoint why I am having trouble. I’ve complained about this and searched for solutions. Still searching.
I did one upgrade. I will search for answers
Hi J Priest, I hope you get to read this, I only just found the article and your question.
Nikon have still not (April 2015) released a firmware upgrade for the D5200 auto distortion, but I think you may mis-understand what the firmware is. It is simply an auto-correction of the pincushion and barrel distortion all lenses have, to some extent, with I think, Macro lenses being the exception, with most of them having zero or negligable curve.
This firmware will not change definition or colour, it is simply to flatten a distorted image which has pincushion or barrel distortion, so that straight lines (in architecture or objects in the image like posts, train tracks etc) become straight again.
There is an ‘auto distortion’ setting in most nikon cameras these days which uses the firmware to do the corrections. What went wrong though is that Nikon released the 18-140mm lens some time after they released the D7100 and D5200. I have written to Nikon twice, asking for a firmware for my D5200 which allows the auto-distortion to work with the lens – they have not bothered to reply, or release any firmware update, so on my camera, with this lens fitted, the Auto Distortion build into the camera, is greyed out on the menu, and is ‘not available with the current camera settings’ (in other words, with this lens fitted).
Shame on Nikon!
That said, this is a really great walk-around holiday lens, and if you take a tripod, it’s great for landscapes too, in low light, or, in bright light, the VR works perfectly. If you have an APS-C camera and don’t want to spend the cost of the camera body x 2 on a new lens, this is a great choice. The distortion can be easily fixed in Adobe Camera Raw, Lightroom, or DXo Optics Pro, the latter one detects what camera and lens was used and does this for you automatically (that is, DXo Optics Pro)
If you want to get a pro level lens you could look at the Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 VC which has excellent press reviews and on the DXo Mark test site, it beat the Nikkor equivalent lens on Chromatic Abberaton and sharpness, when used on a D800. Not cheap, but 2/3rds the price of the $1800 Nikon!
J. Priest
I find the images from my D5300 len 18-140 are not sharp either, especialy under 70 mm
If you find the solution, pls help! thank you
Mine’s gone back to Nikon Twice. It’s soft at 18mm at infinity . I cannot get Nikon or the shop I bought it from to accept responsibility. I have also an old 24 120 non vr zoom which is miles better . I can’t afford to waste the money I spent on this dog
i use this lens with D5500 at close up more often.. it is very good at it… landscape? i can’t even get sharp at 18mm. My solution is just ride its blurring, shoot close and blur the background. For landscape, get another lens. THIS IS ONLY MY OPINION.
After the third attempt by Nikon to put mine right. I lost confidence in it and the camera. Sold it for a Pentax ks,2 and a sigma 17 to 50 f2.8 and the 50 to 200 Pentax. Both cracking lenses. Happy now.
I like that KS-2 the problem is availability in my country, i can’t find even a shadow of it. That’s why i have Nikon.
Grood for you Rob!
Happy Shooting!
Hey,
I have a Nikon D5300 camera
Please advise is this lens compatible with the camera?
Thanks
Yes its suited for Nikon D3xxx, D5xxx and D7xxx series.
Hi Nasim, I’ve always loved the way you’ve described other lenses in quit a good detail for even the lay man could understand the effect of the tech specs of a lense on it’s output. e.g the review about ‘Nikon 70-300mm VR Review’. I came to your website in search of a similar level review for this lense as well but was left dissapointed to find no such reviews. I would request you to give your reviews about this lense as well on similar lines. Thankyou in advance!!