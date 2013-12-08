Lens Description: If you're looking for an outstanding grab-and-go lens - the kind you'll keep on your camera for nearly every situation - check out the new AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR. Optimized to draw full potential from Nikon’s high-resolution DX-format image sensors, it delivers beautiful ultra-sharp photos and videos with softly blurred backgrounds. Its versatile 7.8x zoom range (18mm to 140mm) lets you shoot everything from wide-angle family portraits to telephoto close-ups on the sports field. 4 stops of VR image stabliization means sharper handheld photos and video, especially when shooting in low light or at maximum focal length. You can even get as close as 1.48-feet from your subject for macro-style close-ups!





Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Specifications

Lens Specifications Lens Type Zoom Lens Focal Length 18-140mm Mount Type Nikon F Format APS-C / DX Compatible Format(s) DX, FX in DX Crop Mode Compatible with Teleconverters No Zoom Ratio 7.8x Maximum Reproduction Ratio 0.23x Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization) Yes Aperture Information Aperture Ring No Maximum Aperture f/3.5-5.6 Minimum Aperture f/22-38 Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format) 76° Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format) 11°30' Optical Information Lens Elements 17 Lens Groups 12 Diaphragm Blades 7 Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements 1 Aspherical Elements 1 Nano Crystal Coat No Super Integrated Coat (SIC) Yes Focus Information Focus Autofocus Built-in Focus Motor Yes Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Yes Internal Focusing Yes Minimum Focus Distance 0.45 m/1.48 ft Focus Mode Switch Auto.Manual G-type Yes Distance Information Yes Filter Information Filter Size 67mm Accepts Filter Type Screw-on Physical Characteristics Weather / Dust Sealing No Mount Material Metal Tripod Collar No Dimensions 78 x 97mm Weight 490g Other Information Available in Colors Black Supplied Accessories LC-67 Snap-on Front Lens Cap 67mm, LF-4 Rear Lens Cap

Lens Construction

MTF Charts