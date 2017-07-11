Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E VR AF-P
Lens Type: Zoom Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 2017-07-11
MSRP Price: $699.90
Made in: Thailand
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: Nikon proudly presents an update to its versatile full-frame 70-300mm tele zoom with improvements to image quality, autofocus, speed, VR image stabilization and more. The lens strikes an outstanding balance between size, zoom power and Vibration Reduction, making it a great choice for handheld photos and videos of sports, action, concerts, weddings, wildlife and more. Whether you shoot an FX or DX camera, the AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR frees you to shoot on-the-go from nearly any distance.
Nikon AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area
|Lens Type
|Zoom Lens
|Focal Length
|70-300mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|Full Frame / APS-C
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Zoom Ratio
|4.3x
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.25x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/4.5-5.6
|Minimum Aperture
|f/32-40
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|22°50'
|Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|5°20'
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|34°20'
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|18
|Lens Groups
|14
|Diaphragm Blades
|9 (Rounded)
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|1
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|No
|Pulse Motor (AF-P)
|Yes
|Internal Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|3.94 ft. (1.2 m)
|Electronic Diaphragm
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|67mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|Yes
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|3.2 in. (80.5 mm) x 5.7 in. (146 mm)
|Weight
|24 oz. (680 g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|LC-67 Snap-on Front Lens Cap 67mm, LF-4 Rear Lens Cap, HB-82 Bayonet Lens Hood, CL-1022 Soft Lens Case
Lens Construction
MTF Chart
Reader Interactions
User Review Policy: All user reviews are moderated. If you would like your review to be posted, please make sure that there is enough valuable information for others to read. Two or three word reviews will be deleted. Also, please do not forget to give a star ranking to the reviewed product. Thank you!
Comments
Is it competable with TC 1.4.