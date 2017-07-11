Home / Lens Database / Nikon / Nikon AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR

Nikon AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR

Lens Summary

Brand: Nikon

Also Known As: Nikon 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E VR AF-P

Lens Type: Zoom Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Nikon F

Release Date: 2017-07-11

MSRP Price: $699.90

Made in: Thailand

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: Nikon proudly presents an update to its versatile full-frame 70-300mm tele zoom with improvements to image quality, autofocus, speed, VR image stabilization and more. The lens strikes an outstanding balance between size, zoom power and Vibration Reduction, making it a great choice for handheld photos and videos of sports, action, concerts, weddings, wildlife and more. Whether you shoot an FX or DX camera, the AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR frees you to shoot on-the-go from nearly any distance.

Nikon AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR Specifications

Lens Specifications
Lens TypeZoom Lens
Focal Length70-300mm
Mount TypeNikon F
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)Full Frame / APS-C
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Zoom Ratio4.3x
Maximum Reproduction Ratio0.25x
Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)Yes
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/4.5-5.6
Minimum Aperturef/32-40
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)22°50'
Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)5°20'
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)34°20'
Optical Information
Lens Elements18
Lens Groups14
Diaphragm Blades9 (Rounded)
Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements1
Nano Crystal CoatNo
Super Integrated Coat (SIC)Yes
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Silent Wave Motor (SWM)No
Pulse Motor (AF-P)Yes
Internal FocusingYes
Minimum Focus Distance3.94 ft. (1.2 m)
Electronic DiaphragmYes
Filter Information
Filter Size67mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingYes
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions3.2 in. (80.5 mm) x 5.7 in. (146 mm)
Weight24 oz. (680 g)
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack
Supplied AccessoriesLC-67 Snap-on Front Lens Cap 67mm, LF-4 Rear Lens Cap, HB-82 Bayonet Lens Hood, CL-1022 Soft Lens Case

Lens Construction

Nikon AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR Lens Construction

MTF Chart

Nikon AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR MTF Chart

  1. 1) Aziz Denli
    July 11, 2017 at 3:01 am

    Is it competable with TC 1.4.

