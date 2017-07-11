Lens Description: Nikon proudly presents an update to its versatile full-frame 70-300mm tele zoom with improvements to image quality, autofocus, speed, VR image stabilization and more. The lens strikes an outstanding balance between size, zoom power and Vibration Reduction, making it a great choice for handheld photos and videos of sports, action, concerts, weddings, wildlife and more. Whether you shoot an FX or DX camera, the AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR frees you to shoot on-the-go from nearly any distance.

Nikon AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR Specifications