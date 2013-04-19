Lens Summary
Brand: Nikon
Also Known As: Nikon 135mm f/2D DC
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Nikon F
Release Date: 1995-09-01
MSRP Price: $1389.95
Made in: Japan
Infrared Rating: Good
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: This high-performance, medium telephoto features Defocus Image Control allowing for control of the degree of focus in the foreground or background.
Nikon AF DC NIKKOR 135mm f/2D Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|135mm
|Mount Type
|Nikon F
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|FX, DX, FX in DX Crop Mode, 35mm Film
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.48x
|Vibration Reduction (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|Yes
|Maximum Aperture
|f/2
|Minimum Aperture
|f/16
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|12°
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|18°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|7
|Lens Groups
|6
|Diaphragm Blades
|9
|Nano Crystal Coat
|No
|Super Integrated Coat (SIC)
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|No
|Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
|No
|Rear Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|4.0 ft. (1.1m)
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|72mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|Yes
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|(Approx.) 3.1x4.7 in. (Diameter x Length) 79x120mm (Diameter x Length)
|Weight
|(Approx.) 28.7 oz. (815g)
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|72mm lens cap Rear lens cap
Lens Construction
MTF Chart
Comments
I love that lens. The Defocus Control might sound a bit old fashion in some ways but I find it really interesting to use especially for the background. The lens is beautifully made and is sharp. I never really understood some of the criticism some people post about that lens, personnally I think it is excellent.
Question for anybody with experience with this lens: How good is the focus speed? Especially wondering because I shoot a lot of sports, sometimes in low light locations, and f/2 would be ideal for those. I don’t want to spend 6K on the 200mm f/2.
Thanks,
WEJ
William. I have owned it for two years. AF is quite fast on a D700. You won’t be disappointed. I use it regularly for moving subjects in low light (theater mostly). The AF seldom hunts in low-light. I don’t bother with the defocus control. Shoot it wide open – its sharp and the bokeh is very nice. This is my favorite lens, and I own many – all primes. I agree with your philosophy on the 200 f2. This is a close as you can get without spending $6k. Perhaps you already bought it now that I noticed how old your post is…
I am going to buy one today after i leave from work:) Had been checking out the reveiws and comments for so long and now its getting too crazy, time to buy today. I use D610
Rizwan, it’s been a few months now, did you get the lens? How do you like it? Can you believe this design is 25 years old now? That’s like half the age of the F Mount!
Rizwan I have having D610 Just ad i want to know how do you feel about this lens
The Lens is really good it works perfectly with my D610 int term of sharpness,focus speed and it focus very precise.I used it for Portrait so Focusing speed is not much important.
Photographylife, have you guys thought about doing a review of this lens?
Keep up the good work!
It would be great to see them rent the lens and do a review.
The defocus is very simple to use. Not scary at all. The only scary thing is that Nikon HAVE put a patent in for a 135mm f1.8 which may or may not be a vaporware ruse to worry Canon, and if you couple that with how old this design is you can easily get into worrying whether you should buy it now or wait. Their next 135 will be sharper and more contrasty, likely using their nano coating, but whether we will see another DC design ever again is debatable.
BTW how to use the DC: select your aperture. Select the DC to the same aperture and shoot. BUT if you start setting crazy settings on the DC that do not correspond with the actual aperture you can get foggy “effects”. I don’t own it but I certainly have played with one.
As to buying or waiting… buy! Well, buy if you want this price point.
It seems, in recent times, whenever Nikon updates a higher-end lens it gets at least $1000 more expensive.
80-400
200-400
200/2
300/2.8
etc.
In some cases the improvements are arguably worth it (80-400) but in others (200-400, 200/2) the original is 99% as good. I love this lens as I write below, ut if Nikon comes out with a new 135 1.8 or 2, with or without DC, I expect the price to easily break $2K. At that point, the Zeiss 135/2 is going to take a massive amount of beating. No AF on the Zeiss but everything else seems absolutely superb. This Nikkor 135/2 DC is all I need and I’m glad to own it, but I think Nikon shoots itself in the foot if it upgrades this lens and doubles the price in the process.
This is a fun lens that, in a sense, is made for digital because it takes practice to understand the defocus effect. If you buy this lens, before taking it into the field, spend an afternoon (or two) around the house taking mundane test shots to get a feel for how the bokeh renders.
Please note: the “defocus” in the name does not mean this lens is soft. It’s not soft at all. As with just about every lens in the world it suffers a little bitt for sharpness at max aperture. Between f/2.8 and f/4 it gets as sharp as you need it to be. The “defocus” refers to those parts of the image that are purposely out of focus. You can make those as creamy as you like by, say, shooting at f/2.8 but setting rear defocus to 5.6.
If you have the space and creativity, this might bump your 85mm out of being your principal portrait lens. Whenever possible, this is the lens I use for portraiture.
This lens does suffer a little for contrast and will not AF on D3x00/5×00.
Once you shoot with this lens, somewhat like with Zeiss glass, your images will have a certain ‘look’ that will separate it from all your other Nikkors.
Build 5/5 (solid, heavy)
Overall IQ: 4.5/5
Standard IQ: 4/5
IQ with DC: 5/5
DC-learning-curve: not that long
AF speed 4/5
Overall: 5/5. If I could only own one prime lens, this (or perhaps its little brother, the 105 DC) would be the one.