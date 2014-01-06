Home / Lens Database / Fujifilm / Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R

Lens Summary

Brand: Fujifilm

Also Known As: Fuji 56mm f/1.2

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: APS-C / DX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Fujifilm X

Release Date: 2014-01-06

MSRP Price: $999

Made in: Japan

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: The XF56mm F1.2 R is less than half the size of an equivalent lens on a full-frame camera and offers fast, quiet autofocusing that ensures stress-free shooting for both the photographer and the model. It also delivers incredible resolving power for high quality results that are enhanced by the unique skin tone reproduction technology found in Fujifilm’s X-mount cameras. Using the XF56mm and selecting one of two PRO Negative modes from the Film Simulation menu on the camera body will ensure users can capture beautiful portraits with rich tonal gradations reminiscent of images from film cameras.Like all other lenses in the XF line up, the XF56mm F1.2 R is designed with an impressive attention to detail. It has a design that sits comfortably in the hand and exterior features including a metal aperture ring for a premium quality feel. 

Photography Life Review Summary: The XF 56mm f/1.2 R is one of Fujifilm’s finest lenses, and is ideally suited to portrait photography. For such a fast lens, it is exceptionally sharp edge to edge, something one normally does not see on most portrait lenses out there. It is also very well built and not too heavy, especially when compared to its DSLR equivalents. However, what sets this lens apart from others, is its beautiful rendering of out-of-focus areas. Fuji has set the bar high regarding the optical qualities of this lens and it delivered an exceptional tool for the Fuji X system. Read the full Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R Review by Photography Life.

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R Specifications

Lens Specifications
Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length56mm
Mount TypeFujifilm X
FormatAPS-C / DX
Compatible Format(s)APS-C Sensor
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Maximum Reproduction Ratio0.09x
Image StabilizationNo
Aperture Information
Aperture RingYes
Maximum Aperturef/1.2
Minimum Aperturef/16
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)28.5°
Optical Information
Lens Elements11
Lens Groups8
Diaphragm Blades7 (rounded)
Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements2
Aspherical Elements1
Nano CoatingNo
Anti-Reflective CoatingNo
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Silent Wave / UltraSonic MotorNo
Internal FocusingYes
Minimum Focus Distance0.70m
Filter Information
Filter Size62mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions73.2 x 69.7mm
Weight405g
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack

Lens Construction

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R Lens Construction

MTF Chart

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R MTF Chart

