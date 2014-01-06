Lens Description: The XF56mm F1.2 R is less than half the size of an equivalent lens on a full-frame camera and offers fast, quiet autofocusing that ensures stress-free shooting for both the photographer and the model. It also delivers incredible resolving power for high quality results that are enhanced by the unique skin tone reproduction technology found in Fujifilm’s X-mount cameras. Using the XF56mm and selecting one of two PRO Negative modes from the Film Simulation menu on the camera body will ensure users can capture beautiful portraits with rich tonal gradations reminiscent of images from film cameras.Like all other lenses in the XF line up, the XF56mm F1.2 R is designed with an impressive attention to detail. It has a design that sits comfortably in the hand and exterior features including a metal aperture ring for a premium quality feel.

Photography Life Review Summary: The XF 56mm f/1.2 R is one of Fujifilm’s finest lenses, and is ideally suited to portrait photography. For such a fast lens, it is exceptionally sharp edge to edge, something one normally does not see on most portrait lenses out there. It is also very well built and not too heavy, especially when compared to its DSLR equivalents. However, what sets this lens apart from others, is its beautiful rendering of out-of-focus areas. Fuji has set the bar high regarding the optical qualities of this lens and it delivered an exceptional tool for the Fuji X system. Read the full Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R Review by Photography Life.

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R Specifications