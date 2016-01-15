Lens Description: A long-reaching zoom optimized for use in harsh climates, the XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens is designed for Fujifilm X-series mirrorless cameras and provides a 152-609mm equivalent focal length range. Ideally suited for wildlife and sports applications, the versatile telephoto range benefits photographing distant, moving subjects, and is reinforced by a twin linear AF motor for fast performance, as well as five stop-effective optical image stabilization to minimize the appearance of camera shake. Further benefitting its use outdoors, this 100-400mm lens also sports a weather-sealed construction and fluorine-coated front element to guard against dust and moisture from affecting the lens' performance.

Photography Life Review Summary: Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by how well this lens performed, especially for a super-telephoto zoom. I would not hesitate to recommend it to any Fujifilm shooter who is looking for a lens with extended reach. If you are a DSLR owner, and primarily shoot sports and wildlife, you are probably best to stick with your current system. However, if you are considering moving to a mirrorless camera for other reasons, Fuji is now a viable option if you enjoy shooting sports and wildlife as well. Read the full Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Review by Photography Life.

Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Specifications