Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR

Lens Summary

Brand: Fujifilm

Also Known As: Fuji 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OIS

Lens Type: Zoom Lens

Format: APS-C / DX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Fujifilm X

Release Date: 2016-01-15

MSRP Price: $1899

Made in: Japan

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: A long-reaching zoom optimized for use in harsh climates, the XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens is designed for Fujifilm X-series mirrorless cameras and provides a 152-609mm equivalent focal length range. Ideally suited for wildlife and sports applications, the versatile telephoto range benefits photographing distant, moving subjects, and is reinforced by a twin linear AF motor for fast performance, as well as five stop-effective optical image stabilization to minimize the appearance of camera shake. Further benefitting its use outdoors, this 100-400mm lens also sports a weather-sealed construction and fluorine-coated front element to guard against dust and moisture from affecting the lens' performance.

Photography Life Review Summary: Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by how well this lens performed, especially for a super-telephoto zoom. I would not hesitate to recommend it to any Fujifilm shooter who is looking for a lens with extended reach. If you are a DSLR owner, and primarily shoot sports and wildlife, you are probably best to stick with your current system. However, if you are considering moving to a mirrorless camera for other reasons, Fuji is now a viable option if you enjoy shooting sports and wildlife as well. Read the full Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Review by Photography Life.

Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Specifications

Lens Specifications
Lens TypeZoom Lens
Focal Length100-400mm
Mount TypeFujifilm X
FormatAPS-C / DX
Compatible Format(s)APS-C
Compatible with TeleconvertersYes
Maximum Reproduction Ratio0.19x
Image StabilizationYes
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/4.5-5.6
Minimum Aperturef/22
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)16.2°
Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)4.1°
Optical Information
Lens Elements21
Lens Groups14
Diaphragm Blades9 (Rounded)
Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements5
Special Glass Elements1 Super ED
Nano CoatingNo
Anti-Reflective CoatingNo
Fluorine CoatingYes
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
Silent Wave / UltraSonic MotorYes
Minimum Focus Distance1.75m
Filter Information
Filter Size77mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingYes
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarYes
Dimensions94.8 x 210.5mm
Weight1,375g
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack

Lens Construction

Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens Construction

MTF Chart

Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR MTF Chart

Image Samples

Fuji 100-400 Lens Review_Sunset Great Egret Fuji 100-400 Lens Review_Turtle

Roseate spoonbill 1 Fuji 100-400 Lens Review_Osprey Fuji 100-400 Lens Review_Moon

Reader Interactions

