Lens Summary
Brand: Fujifilm
Also Known As: Fuji 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OIS
Lens Type: Zoom Lens
Format: APS-C / DX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Fujifilm X
Release Date: 2016-01-15
MSRP Price: $1899
Made in: Japan
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: A long-reaching zoom optimized for use in harsh climates, the XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens is designed for Fujifilm X-series mirrorless cameras and provides a 152-609mm equivalent focal length range. Ideally suited for wildlife and sports applications, the versatile telephoto range benefits photographing distant, moving subjects, and is reinforced by a twin linear AF motor for fast performance, as well as five stop-effective optical image stabilization to minimize the appearance of camera shake. Further benefitting its use outdoors, this 100-400mm lens also sports a weather-sealed construction and fluorine-coated front element to guard against dust and moisture from affecting the lens' performance.
Photography Life Review Summary: Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by how well this lens performed, especially for a super-telephoto zoom. I would not hesitate to recommend it to any Fujifilm shooter who is looking for a lens with extended reach. If you are a DSLR owner, and primarily shoot sports and wildlife, you are probably best to stick with your current system. However, if you are considering moving to a mirrorless camera for other reasons, Fuji is now a viable option if you enjoy shooting sports and wildlife as well. Read the full Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Review by Photography Life.
Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Zoom Lens
|Focal Length
|100-400mm
|Mount Type
|Fujifilm X
|Format
|APS-C / DX
|Compatible Format(s)
|APS-C
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|Yes
|Maximum Reproduction Ratio
|0.19x
|Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/4.5-5.6
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|16.2°
|Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|4.1°
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|21
|Lens Groups
|14
|Diaphragm Blades
|9 (Rounded)
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|5
|Special Glass Elements
|1 Super ED
|Nano Coating
|No
|Anti-Reflective Coating
|No
|Fluorine Coating
|Yes
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|Silent Wave / UltraSonic Motor
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|1.75m
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|77mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|Yes
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|Yes
|Dimensions
|94.8 x 210.5mm
|Weight
|1,375g
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
