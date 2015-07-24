Home / Lens Database / Canon / Canon FD 35mm f/2 SSC II

Canon FD 35mm f/2 SSC II

Canon FD 35mm f/2 S.S.C II

Brand: Canon

Also Known As: Canon FD 35mm f/2 S.S.C II

Lens Type: Prime Lens

Format: Full Frame / FX

Focus: Manual Focus

Lens Mount: Canon FD

Release Date: 1976-01-01

MSRP Price: N/A

Made in: Japan

Production Status: Discontinued

Lens Description: The Canon FD 35 mm f/ 2 S.S.C (II) is a high-quality fast wide-angle lens for Canon FD film SLR cameras.rnrnThis is the second update version of the lens. As different from the previous version, it has a smaller aperture (22 vs. 16) and weight. Besides, this version does not use radiothorium.rnrnEarlier on, Canon lenses of this series used thorium, a rare-earth element. Thorium was added to bulk glass to increase a refractive index ( as a rule, a high refractive index causes high dispersion).That allowed manufacturers to make lenses thinner. In the 1970s thorium was replaced with some other safe elements. rnrnIn due time the Canon FD 35 mm f/ 2 S.S.C used to be Canon\'s standard-bearer. It was one of the first lenses with \"the system of floating elements\".rnrnThe S.S.C. abbreviation (for Super Spectra Coating) means that the then revolutionary technology of lens coating was applied by Canon for increasing optical transmission, decreasing flare, and achieving natural color balance.rnrnThe Canon FD 35 mm f/ 2 S.S.C (II) is incompatible with the modern Canon EF system because of its construction and flange focal distance.

Lens TypePrime Lens
Focal Length35mm
Mount TypeCanon FD
FormatFull Frame / FX
Compatible Format(s)35mm SLR
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Image Stabilizer (Image Stabilization)No
Aperture RingYes
Maximum Aperturef/2
Minimum Aperturef/22
Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)N/A
Lens Elements9
Lens Groups8
Diaphragm Blades8
SWC (SubWavelength Structure Coating)No
Super Spectra CoatingNo
FocusManual Focus
Built-in Focus MotorNo
UltraSonic Motor (USM)No
Minimum Focus Distance0.3m
Filter Size55mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialMetal
Tripod CollarNo
Weight345
Available in ColorsBlack

  1. 1) Alex Gee
    July 24, 2015 at 1:55 am

    This lens has surprising resolving power and renders nice images. The distortion however is not highly corrected geometrically. Light fall off when wide open is significant as well. For the age it is a great piece of gear with rock solid construction. These lenses often have significant yellowing due to the thorium oxide in the elements. Exposing them to UV light helps restore their original transmittance. I have generated a lens profile to correct the above issues available here https://goo.gl/5Ko9I2 or soon via the Photoshop lens profile downloader

    • 1.1) Don Jones
      July 31, 2016 at 8:33 am

      I don’t believe the SSC Series II lens discussed here used the thorium, the previous models (with min. apt. F16 did. )

  2. 2) Toby Madrigal
    July 15, 2017 at 5:07 am

    I have the 35mm f2 BL FD lens with Thorium glass. The yellowing is hard to see. I bought it to give me a brighter screen on my F1n & EF. Previously I used the f3.5 version which is smaller and lighter. As light abroad is brighter, I take the f3.5 version with me and use the f2 at home. Thus, I’ve not had the problem of the f2 setting alarms off at the airport. I’ve not noticed a lot of difference in results between the two lenses. The f3.5 is sharp and a very capable performer. I much prefer the earlier, chrome monting ring lenses to the later designs. I’m fortunate that all my lenses have 55mm filter threads, this makes filter buying simpler – the later lenses are 52mm.

