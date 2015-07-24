Lens Summary
Brand: Canon
Also Known As: Canon FD 35mm f/2 S.S.C II
Lens Type: Prime Lens
Format: Full Frame / FX
Focus: Manual Focus
Lens Mount: Canon FD
Release Date: 1976-01-01
MSRP Price: N/A
Made in: Japan
Production Status: Discontinued
Lens Description: The Canon FD 35 mm f/ 2 S.S.C (II) is a high-quality fast wide-angle lens for Canon FD film SLR cameras.rnrnThis is the second update version of the lens. As different from the previous version, it has a smaller aperture (22 vs. 16) and weight. Besides, this version does not use radiothorium.rnrnEarlier on, Canon lenses of this series used thorium, a rare-earth element. Thorium was added to bulk glass to increase a refractive index ( as a rule, a high refractive index causes high dispersion).That allowed manufacturers to make lenses thinner. In the 1970s thorium was replaced with some other safe elements. rnrnIn due time the Canon FD 35 mm f/ 2 S.S.C used to be Canon\'s standard-bearer. It was one of the first lenses with \"the system of floating elements\".rnrnThe S.S.C. abbreviation (for Super Spectra Coating) means that the then revolutionary technology of lens coating was applied by Canon for increasing optical transmission, decreasing flare, and achieving natural color balance.rnrnThe Canon FD 35 mm f/ 2 S.S.C (II) is incompatible with the modern Canon EF system because of its construction and flange focal distance.
Canon FD 35mm f/2 SSC II Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|Lens Type
|Prime Lens
|Focal Length
|35mm
|Mount Type
|Canon FD
|Format
|Full Frame / FX
|Compatible Format(s)
|35mm SLR
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Image Stabilizer (Image Stabilization)
|No
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|Yes
|Maximum Aperture
|f/2
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Maximum Angle of View (Full Frame format)
|N/A
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|9
|Lens Groups
|8
|Diaphragm Blades
|8
|SWC (SubWavelength Structure Coating)
|No
|Super Spectra Coating
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Manual Focus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|No
|UltraSonic Motor (USM)
|No
|Minimum Focus Distance
|0.3m
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|55mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Metal
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Weight
|345
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
Reader Interactions
User Review Policy: All user reviews are moderated. If you would like your review to be posted, please make sure that there is enough valuable information for others to read. Two or three word reviews will be deleted. Also, please do not forget to give a star ranking to the reviewed product. Thank you!
Comments
This lens has surprising resolving power and renders nice images. The distortion however is not highly corrected geometrically. Light fall off when wide open is significant as well. For the age it is a great piece of gear with rock solid construction. These lenses often have significant yellowing due to the thorium oxide in the elements. Exposing them to UV light helps restore their original transmittance. I have generated a lens profile to correct the above issues available here https://goo.gl/5Ko9I2 or soon via the Photoshop lens profile downloader
I don’t believe the SSC Series II lens discussed here used the thorium, the previous models (with min. apt. F16 did. )
I have the 35mm f2 BL FD lens with Thorium glass. The yellowing is hard to see. I bought it to give me a brighter screen on my F1n & EF. Previously I used the f3.5 version which is smaller and lighter. As light abroad is brighter, I take the f3.5 version with me and use the f2 at home. Thus, I’ve not had the problem of the f2 setting alarms off at the airport. I’ve not noticed a lot of difference in results between the two lenses. The f3.5 is sharp and a very capable performer. I much prefer the earlier, chrome monting ring lenses to the later designs. I’m fortunate that all my lenses have 55mm filter threads, this makes filter buying simpler – the later lenses are 52mm.