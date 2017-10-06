Lens Summary
Brand: Canon
Also Known As: Canon 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS
Lens Type: Zoom Lens
Format: APS-C / DX
Focus: Autofocus
Lens Mount: Canon EF-S
Release Date: 2014-05-13
MSRP Price: $299
Made in: Taiwan, China
Production Status: In Production
Lens Description: The EF-S 10–18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM lens combines optical excellence with cutting-edge performance, providing an ultra-wide angle of view in a compact, portable package, perfect for EOS cameras with an APS-C sensor. It has a 4 group optical zoom system and includes a large-diameter element, an aspherical lens element, a UD lens element and enhanced lens coatings for high-contrast, high-resolution images with minimal glare and aberration. A circular, 7-blade aperture helps ensure fine background blur and the Canon Optical Image Stabilizer system provides up to four equivalent stops of shake correction. The lens has a stepping motor (STM) and a refined focus mechanism for smooth and continuous AF during video recording. It also has a rear focusing system, plus a high speed CPU and improved AF algorithm for high-speed AF; and offers full-time manual focus for quick adjustments. The EF-S 10–18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM delivers reliable, speedy and quiet wide-angle performance, making it an ideal lens for everyday photography, travel, stills and video recording.
Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM Specifications
|Lens Specifications
|* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area
|Lens Type
|Zoom Lens
|Focal Length
|10-18mm
|Mount Type
|Canon EF-S
|Format
|APS-C / DX
|Compatible Format(s)
|APS-C
|Compatible with Teleconverters
|No
|Zoom Ratio
|0.15x
|Image Stabilizer (Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Aperture Information
|Aperture Ring
|No
|Maximum Aperture
|f/4.5-5.6
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22-29
|Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|107° 30'
|Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)
|74° 20'
|Optical Information
|Lens Elements
|14
|Lens Groups
|11
|Diaphragm Blades
|7
|Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements
|1 UD Element
|Aspherical Elements
|1
|SWC (SubWavelength Structure Coating)
|No
|Super Spectra Coating
|No
|Focus Information
|Focus
|Autofocus
|Built-in Focus Motor
|Yes
|UltraSonic Motor (USM)
|No
|Stepper Motor (STM)
|Yes
|Rear Focusing
|Yes
|Minimum Focus Distance
|8.66
|Distance Information
|Yes
|Filter Information
|Filter Size
|67mm
|Accepts Filter Type
|Screw-on
|Physical Characteristics
|Weather / Dust Sealing
|No
|Mount Material
|Plastic
|Tripod Collar
|No
|Dimensions
|2.9 x 2.8 in., 8.5 oz. / 74.6 x 72.0mm
|Weight
|240g
|Other Information
|Available in Colors
|Black
|Supplied Accessories
|Lens Case LP1116, Lens Hood EW-73C
MTF Chart
Reader Interactions
User Review Policy: All user reviews are moderated. If you would like your review to be posted, please make sure that there is enough valuable information for others to read. Two or three word reviews will be deleted. Also, please do not forget to give a star ranking to the reviewed product. Thank you!
Comments
Although it is an EF-S lens, it can be used in the 14-18 range on a full frame after conversion
https://www.flickr.com/photos/piotrart/sets/72157686259878784