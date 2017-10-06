Lens Description: The EF-S 10–18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM lens combines optical excellence with cutting-edge performance, providing an ultra-wide angle of view in a compact, portable package, perfect for EOS cameras with an APS-C sensor. It has a 4 group optical zoom system and includes a large-diameter element, an aspherical lens element, a UD lens element and enhanced lens coatings for high-contrast, high-resolution images with minimal glare and aberration. A circular, 7-blade aperture helps ensure fine background blur and the Canon Optical Image Stabilizer system provides up to four equivalent stops of shake correction. The lens has a stepping motor (STM) and a refined focus mechanism for smooth and continuous AF during video recording. It also has a rear focusing system, plus a high speed CPU and improved AF algorithm for high-speed AF; and offers full-time manual focus for quick adjustments. The EF-S 10–18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM delivers reliable, speedy and quiet wide-angle performance, making it an ideal lens for everyday photography, travel, stills and video recording.

Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM Specifications