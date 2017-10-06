Home / Lens Database / Canon / Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM

Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM

Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM

Lens Summary

Brand: Canon

Also Known As: Canon 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS

Lens Type: Zoom Lens

Format: APS-C / DX

Focus: Autofocus

Lens Mount: Canon EF-S

Release Date: 2014-05-13

MSRP Price: $299

Made in: Taiwan, China

Production Status: In Production

Lens Description: The EF-S 10–18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM lens combines optical excellence with cutting-edge performance, providing an ultra-wide angle of view in a compact, portable package, perfect for EOS cameras with an APS-C sensor. It has a 4 group optical zoom system and includes a large-diameter element, an aspherical lens element, a UD lens element and enhanced lens coatings for high-contrast, high-resolution images with minimal glare and aberration. A circular, 7-blade aperture helps ensure fine background blur and the Canon Optical Image Stabilizer system provides up to four equivalent stops of shake correction. The lens has a stepping motor (STM) and a refined focus mechanism for smooth and continuous AF during video recording. It also has a rear focusing system, plus a high speed CPU and improved AF algorithm for high-speed AF; and offers full-time manual focus for quick adjustments. The EF-S 10–18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM delivers reliable, speedy and quiet wide-angle performance, making it an ideal lens for everyday photography, travel, stills and video recording.

Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM Specifications

Lens Specifications
* Supplied accessories may differ depending on country or area 
Lens TypeZoom Lens
Focal Length10-18mm
Mount TypeCanon EF-S
FormatAPS-C / DX
Compatible Format(s)APS-C
Compatible with TeleconvertersNo
Zoom Ratio0.15x
Image Stabilizer (Image Stabilization)Yes
Aperture Information
Aperture RingNo
Maximum Aperturef/4.5-5.6
Minimum Aperturef/22-29
Maximum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)107° 30'
Minimum Angle of View (APS-C or smaller format)74° 20'
Optical Information
Lens Elements14
Lens Groups11
Diaphragm Blades7
Extra-Low Dispersion Glass Elements1 UD Element
Aspherical Elements1
SWC (SubWavelength Structure Coating)No
Super Spectra CoatingNo
Focus Information
FocusAutofocus
Built-in Focus MotorYes
UltraSonic Motor (USM)No
Stepper Motor (STM)Yes
Rear FocusingYes
Minimum Focus Distance8.66
Distance InformationYes
Filter Information
Filter Size67mm
Accepts Filter TypeScrew-on
Physical Characteristics
Weather / Dust SealingNo
Mount MaterialPlastic
Tripod CollarNo
Dimensions2.9 x 2.8 in., 8.5 oz. / 74.6 x 72.0mm
Weight240g
Other Information
Available in ColorsBlack
Supplied AccessoriesLens Case LP1116, Lens Hood EW-73C

MTF Chart

Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM MTF Wide Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM MTF Tele

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Piotr Rybarczyk (piotrart)
    October 6, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Although it is an EF-S lens, it can be used in the 14-18 range on a full frame after conversion
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/piotrart/sets/72157686259878784

    Reply

