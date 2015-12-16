Lens Aperture Chart for Beginners

Aperture is a confusing topic for beginners in photography – it controls so many variables in your images, from exposure to depth of field, which can make it quite difficult to grasp initially. To make matters worse, the F-numbers of aperture are backwards from what you may expect! A small aperture is a large F-number, and a large aperture is a small F-number. I certainly was confused by aperture when I first started taking pictures, and it took me quite a while to really understand how it works. Nasim already covered aperture in-depth for beginners, but I wanted to pass along a quick diagram that I made – hopefully something that you will find useful. This chart covers the most important effects of aperture in photography, as well as common terms that photographers use to describe their settings.
Aperture is a property of your lenses – essentially a pupil that opens or closes to let light pass. The circles in the chart below represent the actual aperture size in your lens, which shrinks as you move from f/1.4 to f/22. To make this diagram as clear as possible, I did not darken or lighten any of the sample illustrations (as would occur in the real world). Instead, I simply wrote “brightest” through “darkest” to show the effects that you would see, if only the aperture was adjusted in the lens.
(For the experts: This is an intentionally simplistic chart, meant as a guide for beginners. I didn’t go into detail on the more complex aspects of aperture such as diffraction, sunstars, lens aberrations, etc. – because aperture is tough enough to grasp for many beginners as it is! At the same time, my illustrations are exaggerated to show the point more clearly.)
Without further delay, here is the aperture diagram:
Feel free to download and print this chart if you find it useful – just right-click on the image, then select “save as” and pick the location where you want to store it. If you are a beginner and you want more information on aperture, I strongly recommend that you read Nasim’s wonderful article: Understanding Aperture – A Beginner’s Guide.
I hope this helps!
hi, is it not possible to set aperture 5.6 and still have all in focus, if you have manual focus ring on the lens?
Phil that depends on what you are taking a picture of. If you are taking a picture of a flat wall where everything is the same distance from the lens yes it will all be in focus. In that same regard if you are shooting a subject where there is a very very large differences in distances between objects 5.6 will not render them all in focus.
There are some focus aids on lenses where it shows a scale of distances and has marks for apertures, what ever falls between those marks is reasonably in focus. Usually they start at f/8 but it depends on the lens.
This should be a footnote on that graph so that beginners are not mislead:
“If you are taking a picture of a flat wall where everything is the same distance from the lens yes it will all be in focus. In that same regard if you are shooting a subject where there is a very very large differences in distances between objects 5.6 will not render them all in focus.”
Andrew’s reply was spot-on. For any beginners who are confused about finer points of aperture, including the distance between subjects, our original aperture article can help quite a bit: https://photographylife.com/what-is-aperture-in-photography
The picture in that chart covers that. Your subject (person, wall, etc) is in focus, but the background (house) is not.
Exactly, it is not always the case. There should be indication of distance in the graph.
Distance is just one of a multitude of factors that can affect the final outcome, in this case the depth of field. The article starts with a disclaimer that it’s not going to discuss those factors. With that in mind, it is trivial to understand that the chart is showing the effects of varying aperture when all other factors, including distance to subject, are constant. That kind of understanding isn’t something particular to photography. It’s a basic tenet of any scientific experiment: isolate the variable under study.
The chart is meant for beginners in photography, not science.
“It’s a basic tenet of any scientific experiment: isolate the variable under study.”
A fun topic. I beleive it was with my Nikon F2A that I could see the F stop numbers on the lens itself right through the camera viewfinder. I could rotate that F stop ring and hear, click, click, click… very simple – just right for my brain! Is my memory correct? Was that in the F2A viewfinder? Its been a long time since I had that camera whcih to be quite honest was my favorite of all time.
There were a lot of manual focus Nikon that had that feature. My FM3a has it as well and I’d love to switch to film full time but I’m lazy and digital is just easier.
I don’t know what digital Nikon you own but on my cameras (D200, D300s, D810) you can change the aperture setting to read from the ring on the lens so you can go back to changing the aperture by twisting that little collar. It’s under the controls menu.
Wish I had this when I started . The other thing when starting out is that just as you think you kind of grasp it then other articles you read use their own different descriptive terms as well ; ” use wide aperture” is that for a wide view?… ”stop down your aperture 2 stops ” what? … ”use narrow aperture” is that the same as small?… etc etc We do not make it easy that is for sure but this chart did.
That’s completely true — photographers have so many terms for aperture, and it makes it much harder for a beginner to understand what’s going on. I think that some articles say “narrow” to make it less confusing, but that only works if you remember that the aperture is like a pupil in your lens! I’m glad that you found the chart readable. Hopefully it helps some beginners who are confused by all these terms :)
“To make matters worse, the F-numbers of aperture are backwards from what you may expect! A small aperture is a large F-number, and a large aperture is a small F-number.”
This is absolutely incorrect. How come is 1/2.8 smaller than 1/16, for instance. This is simple math and “/” is the universal symbol for division. If people chose to ignore it, its their problem.
F – stands for focal length. Then, f/2.8 means a given focal length divided by 2.8.
Of course that’s true! But most cameras don’t show aperture as a fraction — they (generally) show it as F5.6 or F11 on the top screen, the LCD, and the viewfinder. For a beginner, this absolutely is backwards.
It’s all well and good to say that aperture is a fraction when you read about it online, but when you actually go out into the field, there probably won’t be a fraction sign to help you. Perhaps this never confused you, but most people find this tricky to understand at first.
Spencer
I would like to see more on diffraction some day.
When I was shooting chromes I would not-infrequently set my wide lens to f-32, turn the focus ring all the way over to the 32 mark, and get a picture that was in focus from 18 inches to infinity. (Think wildflower in front of a mountain view.) Seemed to be completely sharp.
But now that I am learning digital with a DX Nikon, I find that my focus goes to hell when I set it past f-16 — and I don’t even think about taking the infinity mark off of dead center!
I’d like to know what’s going on. And it’d be nice to have a method (including info on equipment) for getting those ultra-deep images again.
Spencer, It is very kind of you to document, then share, this very important topic with the readers of Photography Life. Your aperture diagram is excellent!
I totally agree with your very important statement: “To make matters worse, the F-numbers of aperture are backwards from what you may expect! A small aperture is a large F-number, and a large aperture is a small F-number.” This problem is perhaps exemplified by the notation “f/#” — what the heck does that mean to even mathematicians and scientists? It is gobbledegook masquerading as science: the accurate modern term for which is “pseudoscience”!
The fact that YOU don’t understand something doesn’t make it “gobbledegook” or “pseudoscience”. I apologize if that sounds insulting, but you have just insulted every optical engineer in the world. The notation f/# notation means the focal length of the lens divided by the number. So, for example, if you have a 50mm lens set to f/2, the actual aperture would be 50/2 = 25mm. However, knowing the actual numerical value of the aperture isn’t very useful. What matters, with regard to calculating exposure is the ratio of the focal length of the lens to the size of the aperture, which curiously enough, is what the notation represents. The engineers and physicists who design optics actually do know what they are doing, whether you understand it or not.
The f-number has the symbol N = f/D. Occasionally the notation f# is used instead of N. Frequently used is f/#, which is gobbledegook. Obviously, f/2.8 is valid as is f/N, but f/# is incorrect. I did not state this in my original comment because the article is for beginners.
Nice intro. For those who are interested in some of the math behind the f/ number sequence (1.4, 2, 2.8, 4 etc…. actually the square root of 2), the following may be helpful.
http://www.uscoles.com/fstop.htm
(the authors of this website cover a variety of subjects, mostly doing with film, medium format, bounce flash, etc., all done with a less than serious approach – makes for some relaxing and entertaining reading compared to overly serious & self-important commentary one is likely to encounter on internet forums…..)
Not taking in account the Focal Lengh to evaluate your DOF is wrong. You can shoot at 14mm f/2.8 and have a really large DOF.
Its quite sad that the articles from this site are becoming worst. ROMANAS NARYŠKIN wrote excellent articles, its a shame that he is not writing anything lately.
I’m saddened by your comment. Spencer wrote his article for beginners, not for people who are, or who think they are, experts.
Selecting a suitable f-stop (aka: f-number; focal ratio; relative aperture) is, in my opinion, the most difficult thing to understand, let alone master, for beginners.
By all means write and submit what you feel to be a better article on this topic for publication on Photography Life.
Benji, Nasim and the team are indeed building a wonderful library. I have previously stated:
“I usually spend many hours writing [as in: editing, rewriting, and creating many typos during the process!] each of my long technical comments.
The reason that I do this because I think Nasim has created a website that might qualify as being one of the best [as in both technically accurate and easy to understand] encyclopaedias of photography that is available on the World Wide Web — it’s a gold mine of interesting information and education.
When I read comments on articles claiming that the author is wrong, or is just promoting a product, I think it is important to challenge such claims, rather than ignoring them. Leaving such claims unchallenged will likely cause non-expert readers of this website to doubt its authenticity.”
“In my opinion, Photography Life is a truly wonderful resource because Nasim uses by far the most important principle of the scientific method: self-correction. Unlike most websites, he appends updates to articles when necessary in the light of new evidence.”
We truly appreciate readers like you, Pete! Long before I worked for Photography Life, this site was my go-to for information on photography. It is rare to find a website where the comments are as insightful as the articles — if not more so — and I think that is one of the hallmarks of Photography Life.
Pete, one of your fans here. Thank you for your wonderful contributions and kind words. I often hear from others that the comments at PL are even more educational than the articles themselves, which we owe to amazing readers like you, who spend the time writing responses and different perspectives on the matter.
I am really happy to say that none of us at PL suffer from pride issues. If we are wrong, we will always openly admit that and update articles (I have been wrong countless times!). Thanks to people like you, we have learned a lot and continue learning every day. Together, we can make this site a good education resource, which we can pass on to future generations…
Nasim, Thank you very much for your kind words. Perhaps I’m old fashioned, but I believe that it is a privilege to be allowed to write comments on someone’s website — especially websites such as yours that are dedicated to providing educational information for current and future generations.
Thank you for being a long time follower. We try hard to make this site a pleasant place to be and I am sorry that you have been disappointed with content. Romanas was a great contributor without a doubt, but he had his own priorities he wanted to pursue. Most likely he won’t be coming back, at least not any time soon.
“Smaller the Number, the Bigger the Hole”. If this is not clear, buy a roll of Kodachrome 64, and tape the pictures on the back of the camera, until you can afford a light meter to put on your Nikon F . Worked well for me.
It helps that film costs money every time you get this wrong!
Hi Cox, i am a avid reader of photographylife. As usual you have posted a great review on the aperature with diagram thanks for all the effort. However i have recently gone through the “Landscape photo graphy Guide, as i am a enthusiast landscape photographer. There i found that f number to be set in between f8-f11 for landscape photography. My question is if higher f value makes both foreground and background more prominent then should we always maintain max possible f number while we will be shooting landscape ? For example the landscape comprises a distance hills as well flowing river at the foreground.
Your comment is very clever! Absolutely – if an aperture of f/22 gets everything in focus for most landscapes, why do we typically recommend using f/8 or f/11 instead?
The answer is one of the topics that I intentionally did not cover in this article, for simplicity’s sake: diffraction.
When light is squeezed through a small hole – as is the case with a small aperture like f/22 – the wavelengths of light interfere with themselves. The ultimate result is that your photos grow less sharp at small apertures.
I strongly recommend testing this for yourself. It is pretty easy to see that your photos become blurrier as you go from f/8 to f/22 or even f/32. However, this loss of sharpness is not devastating – if you need a large depth of field, by all means shoot at a smaller aperture than f/8 or f/11.
Personally, I don’t mind using f/16 or so if I need a large depth of field. But if I can, I try to stick to f/8 and f/11, which is typically a good compromise between depth of field and diffraction. I definitely wouldn’t go beyond f/16 or f/22 if you can help it.
Let me know if you still have any questions!
Does a f/5.6 400 mm tele have the same depth of field than a f/2.8 400 mm at f/5.6?
The same question applies for any lens.
Yes! That’s the great thing about aperture. If you use the same focal length at a given aperture, then you will always get the same depth of field, no matter which lens you use.
The difference between a 400mm f/5.6 lens and a 400mm f/2.8 lens is simply that the 2.8 lens allows you to use apertures between f/2.8 and f/5.6, which the 400mm f/5.6 cannot do. However, in the shared aperture range (everything beyond f/5.6), the lenses will have exactly the same depth of field.
Of course, a 24mm lens at f/5.6 will not have the same apparent depth of field as a 400mm lens at f/5.6.
Let me know if you have any more questions!
Thank you for taking the time to explain things in a very easy and technical way. I think I understand the difference between f/1.2 and f/4.0…My canon only goes from 3.4-8.0…my question is, are there lens adapter/filters or whatever they are called to put on the camera to give me that f/1.2-f/1.4 aperture?
Second question…the aperture…is it used for low and bright lighting as well as how much you want to focus in on in the picture? I guess I’m trying to understand better, the need for adjusting the aperture….I am complete beginner so please, be gentle :) I hope I have asked the question correctly…I do understand the smaller the number the larger the circumference allowing more light in, which is always good right?? I really don’t quite understand sorry.
Hi Andrea,
Yes, I understand your questions! Have you read our main article on aperture? It’s very helpful for beginners: https://photographylife.com/what-is-aperture-in-photography
There are no filters that can give you an aperture of f/1.4 if yours goes to f/3.4, unfortunately. You can only get a larger aperture (larger as in f/1.2 or f/1.4) if you buy a different lens. If your camera has a built-in lens, you are stuck with the range that it offers.
Typically, when you use aperture, the most important thing is the amount of the photograph that is in focus. Whether it is bright or dark outside, you will want to use a large aperture (like f/1.4, or even f/3.4) if your goal is to have a blurry background. This is very common if you are shooting someone’s portrait.
When you want most of a scene in focus (like a landscape) you will want to use an aperture more like f/5.6 or f/8. However, there’s a catch — when it gets too dark, you won’t be able to use these apertures (your photo will be too dark, since they don’t let in much light). So, if you have to, you may need to photograph a nighttime landscape at an aperture of f/3.4. It won’t be perfect, but it will be better than a photo that is too dark!
If this still doesn’t make much sense, I definitely encourage you to read that article.
Thanks Spencer for your prompt response. Yes I do believe I read the article last night as well as several others. How you explained this above is how I was understanding it but I wanted to be sure. The camera I have is a point and shoot. Its a canon sx520 Hs. It has a 42 optic zoom, wide angle, very nice camera that retails at 399, I purchased it refurbished. It has some lens/filters you can buy that fit it, a telephoto, uv, wide angle. etc…I am just unsure if any of those would help to get that aperture to that 1.2-1.4 range.
I want to start learning photography to do as a career and where I live, the demand is extremely high and the talent is very poor and yet they are making all sorts of money. I am a perfectionist when it comes to things I create therefore I want to do things the right way. I don’t know if getting a DSLR camera is an option just yet for me, I would like to understand and be able to use what I know to make a great image even with the camera I have now. If I am able to do that I feel confident enough to make that more expensive purchase and continue with time and money into this career choice. I have always loved photography especially of nature and the area I live is full of wonderful landscapes that I’d like to take family and individual sessions at. I feel really good about this, but I am unsure if I will be able to use this camera for professional grade photos…I intend on purchasing that screen calibration, and lightroom for this venture and I am very good at editing photos, always have been, so I feel pretty confident on those aspects. I am just trying to understand the most I can of what makes a photo appear sharp and professional and if the camera I have can even do that. Thank you for reading this and any helpful advice, it is very appreciated :)
