While many of the Black Friday deals are still available, some of the deals are sold out by now. However, considering that today is a Cyber Monday, there are plenty of great deals available on electronics that were not available before. I compiled a list of last minute hand-picked deals for our readers, so check these out!
Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals
- Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016, Silver), 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 Quad-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 455 GPU: $1,899 ($900 Off). The previous model that was discounted by $1,000 was for the 256 GB SSD version and this one has double the storage. If you want the top MacBook Pro model with 1 TB of storage, it is currently discounted to $2,499 ($1,000 Off).
- QNAP TS-853A 8-Bay NAS/DAS Enclosure: $649 ($200 Off). An excellent 8-bay NAS / DAS for QNAP and with a $200 discount, it is a steal. Comes with 4 GB of RAM that you can expand to 8 GB.
- Dracast LED500 LED Light with V-Mount Battery Plate: $199 ($500 Off). A solid, powerful and fairly accurate LED light that can work plugged in, or off a battery. I have a smaller versiuon of this LED light and I find it to be excellent. This is a steal at this price.
- G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE USB 3.0 Type C Hard Drive: $44.95 ($35). A great deal for a small and portable drive that can be plugged directly into the new MacBook Pro laptops.
- Seagate 8 TB Backup Plus 3.0 External Drive with USB Hub: $149.99 ($50 Off). If you need an external hard drive to store your photos or backups,
this hard drive is discounted by $50 today.
- Canon 5D Mark III + WD 4 TB Portable HDD, SanDisk 64 GB Extreme Pro SD Card, Lowepro Backpack: $2,099 ($700 Off). Further discounts on the older 5D Mark III to get rid of the stock.
- Netgear Orbi Wireless Router: $237.99 ($162 Off). This is the best price I have seen on this rock-solid router that I have been personally a big fan of. Very stable network throughput and works better compared to a number of mesh wireless network devices I have seen in the past year. This pack comes with a router and a booster, but if you need more boosters, you can install more for a larger home. Two are plenty enough for a standard 2500-3500 square foot home, even if you have plenty of IoT devices.
- Intel Core i7-7700K 4.2 Ghz Quad-Core CPU: $287.89 ($40 Off). If you want to build a Kaby Lake PC and need a fast CPU, this is a great deal.
Check out my Ultimate PC Build for Photography Needs article for more details.
- GoPro HERO6 Black: $449 ($50 Off). A good deal on the latest version of GoPro. The older HERO5 is discounted down to $349.
- SanDisk 64 GB Extreme Plus microSDXC Memory Card: $44.99 ($12 Off). If you need a solid memory card for your GoPro, phone or a compact camera, this is a great memory card to buy. The cheaper Extreme version is currently $27.49.
- Pelican 1510 Carry-On Case with Foam Set: $129.95 ($45 Off). This is an excellent case that you can take with you anywhere and it is carry-on size.
- Epson Perfection V600 Photo Scanner: $209.99 ($20 Off). A great scanner that you can use to scan photos, documents and 35mm or medium format film. I own this one and its scanning quality is superb, especially for the price.
Comments
Oops today is Tuesday down under!!!
Christine, it is still Monday in the USA :)
Thanks, Nasim!
Nasim,
Thanks for your Black Friday tip on the D750/grip/24-120 bundle. Almost $3,500 worth of merchandise for about $1,998. It just arrived and I’m amazed at how much smaller it is compared to my D500. Nice size for travel. Might add the new 70-300 P to keep things light.
I appreciate all that you and your staff do. May your holidays be bright and your New Year
brighter,
Steve