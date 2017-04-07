For the past few years now, the digital photography camera market has been on a steady decline. Some people blame it on smartphones taking over the big chunk of camera sales, while others have related other factors to the decreased camera sales. While we have written a number of articles on this topic, I personally don’t think that there is only one factor that can be singled out as the root cause – I believe there are a number of different factors contributing to the shrinking sales. One of such factors could be “Last Camera Syndrome”, which many photographers seem to be experiencing lately. With image sensors pretty much hitting the innovation wall, we have only seen camera manufacturers pushing more resolution and feature upgrades lately, which does not seem to sit well with potential buyers. And if we take a look at the entry-level cameras, they all seem to only contribute to the camera pollution, with nothing new and exciting, just refreshed model numbers for the sake of grabbing news headlines. We no longer see big leaps in image quality as we had previously seen in the past, with more photographers settling on one camera – their last camera.
Perhaps one of the biggest spikes in camera gear interest was experienced at the time Nikon debuted the D800 and D800E cameras and Canon released its 5D Mark III in 2012. It was a huge year. The Canon 5D Mark III transformed the movie recording industry, whereas every Nikon shooter was pixel-peeping 36 MP images from the D800 / D800E and realizing how big of a jump it was from the previous-generation 12 MP sensor. It took Nikon months to fulfill all the pre-orders, because the demand was just too high. Nikon was also busy rehashing its prime lens line-up, releasing more and more superb f/1.8 lenses for the mass market. And Canon was busy selling the 5D Mark III and a boatload of lenses to a whole new market segment. Without a doubt, 2012 was the golden year for the big two.
Lack of Innovation
Fast forward five years. Neither Nikon nor Canon have been able to bring anything as innovative to the market. The Nikon D810 was a very marginal, but functional upgrade – arguably the camera the Nikon D800/D800E should have been when it was released. While interest in the D810 was definitely there, it was nowhere close to the hype the D800 and D800E generated. After the D600 fiasco, Nikon brought out the very balanced Nikon D750, but it also failed to generate huge sales. Canon pushed hard on its 50 MP 5DS and 5DSR cameras, but neither really took off and the 5D Mark IV was an utter disappointment for folks interested in video features.
Meanwhile, other camera manufacturers have been rolling out mirrorless technology as fast as they can. Although mirrorless cameras are definitely gaining market share, they have not fully caught up with DSLRs for capturing fast action and have their own set of disadvantages (see DSLR vs mirrorless). Despite the technological appeal of mirrorless cameras, their market penetration and resulting sales have been fairly low.
More Resolution, Features and Bigger Sensors
The push for more resolution has not resulted in immediate market recovery (see How Much Resolution Do You Really Need?) and adding extra features does not seem to be helping either, so now we see companies attempting to go for the good old “bigger is better” or “smaller and lighter” tactics. Full-frame cameras have never been cheaper, and Fuji with Hasselblad are opening up the “affordable” medium format territory for professional and enthusiast photographers wanting bigger sensors. Unfortunately, with the very marginal improvements over full-frame cameras and the high barrier of entry for the masses, medium format will most likely stay in a very small niche, so its role won’t affect the big picture. At the end of the day though, all camera systems produce very similar image quality for a given sensor size and even smaller 1″ sensors can be excellent choices for most photographers out there.
Buying Cameras is No Longer an Investment
With so many different cameras, the market is now flooded with way too many options. If in the past I used the word “invest” when talking about cameras, I can no longer call any camera purchase an investment, since they depreciate in value faster than ever – very similar to what happened to the computer and TV industries. Because of this, the cost of changing camera systems and upgrading has become prohibitively high for many.
In short, it seems like we have already hit the innovation wall when it comes to sensor technology, and most photographers don’t feel the urge to upgrade to the latest and greatest as they have done in the past. Now you might be wondering, what does the “Last Camera Syndrome” have to do with all this?
What is Last Camera Syndrome?
Last Camera Syndrome is experienced when one intends to purchase a camera that they are not willing to upgrade in the future (until it dies or gets stolen). The intent is to find a camera that has good enough resolution, shooting speed, ISO performance and features for their needs, so that they don’t have to crave for more later. The first person to coin the term “Last Camera Syndrome” is Thom Hogan, who wrote an article back in 2013, describing the state of mind of those who experience it.
Now personally, I don’t like the word “syndrome” to describe this, since the word has negativity attached to it, similar to a disease. I can see why “Gear Acquisition Syndrome” makes sense. But not willing to buy another camera for many years in my opinion is not a bad thing, so I suggest we change the term to something friendlier, like “Last Camera State”.
Last Camera State – Good For Photographers, Bad for Camera Manufacturers
If sensors are not going to get any better, choosing not to upgrade cameras for many years is definitely good for us photographers. Why spend money if we don’t have to? Less gear lust and reduction in resulting purchases also translate to better long-term use and value of camera gear. If cameras are bought less often, the used market won’t be as flooded as it currently is. And perhaps one day, buying a camera will again be considered an investment.
At the same time, less volume will also negatively impact the bottom line of camera manufacturers. Dropping sales will result in camera manufacturers shrinking their marketing and R&D budgets, which will not only decrease the number of camera models launched in a given period (good for us), but also potentially increase camera prices in the long run (bad for us) – in a way, it is a catch 22 situation. And if sales really go sour, smaller players might quit the race altogether, which is definitely not good for everyone.
The Best “Last Camera”?
If you were to pick the best last camera for your needs, what would it be? I personally cannot single out one particular camera, because the answer is going to depend on one’s needs. However, here is a quick summary of what I would personally pick for different types of photography:
- Everyday Needs: Fuji X-T2 with a set of Fujinon primes and zooms, or equivalent Micro Four Thirds camera and lenses
- Landscape / Architecture Photography: Nikon D810 with the holy trinity (14-24mm, 24-70mm, 70-200mm)
- Sports / Wildlife Photography: Nikon D500 with 200-500mm VR and super telephoto lenses
- Portrait Photography: Any APS-C or full-frame mirrorless camera with good subject / face tracking (Fuji X-T2, Sony A7-series, etc)
Do you have the Last Camera State? If the answer is yes, please share what your last camera purchase is in the comments section below!
D7200.
For a DX body and a non-professional (but photography-“loving” amateur), it is only a notch less capable than the D500. Without a crying need for the (current) ultimate in AF speed, frame rate, buffer size, etc., there is just no reason to give it up. It does so much that after 2 years, I’m still exploring its potential and being constantly amazed. The expectations for the next D7— body now circulating don’t sound much more special, either.
So it’s maybe not my “Last Camera”, but it’s hard to see a good reason to replace it for a long time, given how incremental the advances are now.
Robb, that’s an excellent choice – the D7200 is a wonderful, very capable DSLR.
My last cameras for now are
– D3s for action and low light
– D800e for resolution and ultimate good light quality
– D5300 for walk around and travel.
I would love to see a FF sensor with modest resolution (under 24MP) in D500 body with AF points spread out almost to the edges. When that happens I will upgrade one of my FF bodies (D3s?).
Vitalishe, that’s a good list of cameras! I used to own the D3s and it was very hard to let it go. Still own the D800E, although I converted mine to infrared.
One way of looking at it is that we’re in a state that’s not too different from the days of film. A camera could easily last a decade!
David, that’s very true! I believe any modern camera can last for at least 10 years without the need to upgrade. Unless something fails or the camera is stolen, there is really no need to look at the new cameras on the market.
David has nailed it – What we have seen over the last 15 years is the digital imaging innovation bubble. So camera manufacturers will need to return to film camera production levels, as I suggest that the number of pro, semi-pro and enthusiast photographers will likely resemble analog numbers. The manufacturers who have anticipated and planned for this will be the ones who survive.
I also think, related to this, there is something about the end of a cycle on the digital photography era. A while ago the sensor and resolution were really just starting and IQ wasn’t great. Now everyone who wanted a good camera has one, taking dust on a shelf in many home. And makers did a good job, these camera are very reliable.
You made the point, why bother renewing gear unless we got stolen or you really need this little extra IQ or feature, you stick with it. I personally did EOS 10D, then 40D and my last one since 5 years now is a 7D “classic”. A 7D2 would be nice to get rid of the banding, but right now, not worth it for me. And I don’t forget changing brand/mount has a cost, and I’m not talking only about money but resell process.
Bitonio, that’s a good point – unless you really need a particular feature or your camera fails, there is no need to upgrade. Personally, I am not planning to upgrade my D810 for at least 3-4 more years. I know the D820 will be better, but the D900 will be even better too :) It never ends!
Interesting article Nasim which makes a lot of sense. I have not quite reached that point yet, I was hoping that Nikon were going to release the D820 in the first quarter of 2017 to replace my D600 . That will be my last camera for a long time, but still waiting!!!
Gary
Gary, it has been too long for many photographers like you who are waiting for the D820 – I really hope Nikon will make it happen later this year!
My last cameras are the D800, D500, and Fuji X100t. I’ve often thought that when the successor to the D810 is announced, I’ll upgrade. However I’m not sure I’ll have an inherent need. My Fuji goes traveling with me when I fly as I don’t want to worry about lenses. I’m an amateur and I have yet to utilize all of the potential of my cameras so I’ve found myself to be satisfied with what I have.
Jason, that’s a pretty good stable of camera gear you have there! Cameras that cover resolution, action and travel…looks like you shoot a little bit of everything.
I am completely happy with my XT1.
My recent purchases are : a couple of manual Yongnuo flashes, a small dye sub printer (great for on location pictures), a fish eye lens (never experienced more fun).
Unlike most of the folks, I am going to skip XT2, not because it is bad, but because I can live without it.
Maksim, I almost pulled the trigger on the X-T2 when it was on sale with the grip, but I stopped myself – did not let GAS take over. My Fuji X-T1 is like new and I love it, so I won’t be upgrading. My principle is to skip at least one generation before upgrading and I will stick to it. Looking forward to the X-T3 in a couple of years :) So you are not the only one my friend!
My “probably” the last camera is the infamous Nikon D600. With the shutter replaced by Nikon it is everything I need: relatively small and light, yet capable of producing excellent pictures with great dynamics. Why “probably”? My only complaint regarding the trusted D600 is its AF: it covers too narrow area and sometimes tend to be too slow. So one day I might switch – at the moment, however, there are no cameras at the market which would convince me to do that.
Jairplane, did Nikon completely take care of the dust issue on your D600? I had to send mine several times and Nikon eventually ended up replacing it with the D610. Not sure if other countries received different service, but I know many others in the USA that got their D600 cameras back with the same issue…
Hi Nasim,
I’m in the UK and had the same issue as you, despite my D600 being fixed, dust/oil kept coming back. Nikon offered a D610, I pushed back and they sent me a D750. I love it and see no need to upgrade it, perfect for my needs.
Nasim,
Has the Nikon completely fixed the issue? Not really. The situation is significantly better after the shutter replacement yet sensor tend to get dirtier as with my previous DSLRs. I have to clean it after some 6.000/7.000 shutter clicks.
I’m in Japan, and I’ve had to send my D600 a total of three times, but for the third time they replaced the shutter (prob the same as the D610 shutter). No problems since, but I get free sensor cleanings on it for life.
My D600 was a great camera and could have been my last camera state. The only issue was the slow focusing in low light. I also hated the add on wifi module. I had the shutter replaced but it didn’t seem to fix the oil issue but it wasn’t much of a problem as I can clean it myself. These issues were cleared up when I dropped my beloved D600 on the concrete and I upgraded to a D750 that I absolutely love. I might lust after more mp and dr but this is a camera I could do anything with.
I bought a D600 about 6 months in and never had the problem. When I sent it in for an unrelated issue, they replaced the shutter, etc. but it never gave me any problems from day one until I upgraded to the D810.
Yes Nasim always look forward to your blogs. Curiously I enjoy my D810A and D5 mainly for their high ISO sensitivity for Astro-Photograptry and for live streaming in HDMI on periscope and YouTube. You can zoom in crazy close to wildlife during live broadcasts in amazing quality and even at night with high ISO.
Thank you Christian! Would love to see your work, looks like you know what you are doing with those cameras. I would love to try out the D810A with a telescope mount for deep sky objects. I have seen some sample images that looked glorious!
Great article and certainly one I get at this point. From 2014-2016 I spent and spent on a complete new camera system (Olympus) and then when Nikon introduced the D500 I purchased two of those. I never felt the Olympus cameras I purchased were the “last” micro 4/3 cameras I would purchase. I knew their limitations and knew I would want to upgrade at some point. I haven’t pulled the trigger on the Olympus OMD-EMI Mark II (I would really want to buy two and it’s really not in the budget for awhile) Regardless, it will come. As for Nikon, the D500;s are it until it dies. They do more then I need right now and unless I start shooting a lot more video (which I would probably use Olympus for anyway) there is no reason to upgrade. They are the best cameras I’ve owned for sure – and that includes the D3s. I don’t want / need full frame, it’s fast enough to catch all the action and I get more keepers then I ever have for action sequences. They are well built and I fully expect to have them for many many years. Of course, I will be happy to repair them when they break just like I used to do with all of my film cameras in the old days.
Hi, Nasim,
I very much share your view.
I have D7100 with 80-400 for wildlife, D750 with 18-35, 24-70 and 70-200 for eveything else.
I am totally satisfied that what I’ve got and am pretty much convinced that I’ve already got my “last” camera set, although the idea of having a D500 with 200-500 or Tamron 150-600 still lingers in my mind sometimes.
Usually for serious photographic trips I’ll take the D750 mounted with 24-70 and D7100 mounted with 70-200 to avoid changing lens as far as possible. The 18-35 will sit in the backpack until a super-wide is required.
Recently I found that the DSLR combo is really too heavy to be carried around if the trip lasts for more than a few days or if much walking is required. The desire for a lighter set e.g. Fuji XT-20 with 16-55 and 55-200 is becoming stronger and stronger each day. In a recent trip with a master photographer, I watched him produce jpg photos straight from his Fuji with stunning colours and details.
Yes, I agree the Last Camera Syndrome is there, but going small and light with no compromise with quality is, I think, the way out; especially when the population is aging…..
Francis Wong
P.S. The Fuji XT-2 appears to be excellent in your review. Will the XT-20 be just as good if it is used mainly for leisure?
I have a a77 sony for 3yrs and wishing to upgrade to a99v2 but its video limitation of f3.5 is a let down the only other being a99 v1 which is 4yrs old. i have quite a bit of A mount glass and dont want to go the A7 series. One way is to contine with crop on sony and for full frame go for nikon d810 or d750 and by only 24-70 to start. Any advice sir
A few years ago, I was thinking about purchasing a D4 body, but, the fact it had two different cards ( Compact flash and XQD card put me off it. I decided to stick with my D3S, D3 and D2Xs bodies.. All low shutter count, common batteries, and common cards. My bank account is much healthier as well.
Maybe a low mileage D3X ?
Nasim, mine will shortly be the XT-2, to replace my wonderful but elderly X-Pro 1. For architecture work, however, I am considering finding a decent wide AI-S lens for my FM2 (currently have only a lovely Voigtlander 58mm for it) and shooting on black & white film. Because I clearly like swimming against the tide.
Hi, Nasim
As usual, a sensible and thought provoking article.
I’ve moved through the Nikon range, from the FE2 to finally settling on the D750. It does pretty much everything I want. Lenses are a different matter, though. My needs change, and so too do the lenses that I wish I had. Now that I seem to be concentrating on sport and wildlife, I’m moving into a more rarefied area. I loved my 300 f4 PF, but foolishly gave it to my daughter who is a better photographer than me. Now I’m looking at the 200-500 f5-6.3, but am baulking because it doesn’t have weather-sealing. Contrary to popular belief, it rains here in Australia.
By the way, I have a nice compact for travelling, but because of various limitations (shutter lag, etc), it doesn’t really cut it for anything serious.
Clay
If Pentax/Ricoh could upgrade AF-performance and make some new Limited prime FF-lenses – a 105mm 1.7 Limited for instance! – i would definitely go back again to Pentax. Then i could rest and „shoot” in peace. I owned Pentax LX, canon EOS3 and Pentax K5. Now i have very good, functional but restless D800 and D750 workhorse camera’s with efficient glass as temporary tools but Pentax is still my „first love”. The Nikon’s and the Canon’s seem never to be good enough nor finished in different ways, always on the electronic run. I would like to have an durable mechanical and ergonomic good camera with good glass which is nice to hold and work with for much more than the recent cycle of 3-4 years. Fuji’s apsc is ok but are to small for my hands and the glass for the GFX50s to big for my wallet. So i dream for an AF-upgraded Pentax K1.
Fascinating article. The D750 is an interesting example, it was kinda dismissed in this article but my understanding is that it’s been a big hit, it’s constantly in low stock in the UK and now significantly more expensive than it was when it was released. It’s a true ‘do-it-all’ camera that crosses the professional/amateur divide like few others. It’s fast enough for sports, robust enough for professionals and offers amazing high ISO performance for UK wedding photographers (it’s often dark here!) Many, many wedding photographers swear by it.
Things do always move on (I’m sure once upon a time people were saying the Canon 5D Mk1 would be all the camera they would ever need), but I do genuinely get the feeling things have settled, forced somewhat by a very challenging market.
I credit Fuji for forcing their way in to the market quite impressively by offering something genuinely different from the big two (namely excellent post-release support and a genuine desire to support and improve their cameras). Whilst Canon and Nikon have a default userbase, it’s good that that’s being disrupted as they are both incredibly cautious, particularly with their lower range models.
Wow!! Excellent article and pics they speak volumes about your skills.
Must congratulate you on the topic selection and Yes fully agree.
I was in dilemma for quite sometime (actually suffering from GAS). I have Nikon D7100 which I find an excellent excellent camera.
I have not explored it completely but still was looking for something as “back-up gear” which now I understand that for a Enthusiast like me does not
make any sense. I would use money saved on travelling and shooting more with the same gear and exploit it to fullest rather than have multiple cameras.
For me Nikon D7100 with some decent lenses is my everyday Go out gear and my Last Camera till I come to a point that I am ready and market too has something substantial to offer.
I shoot Portrait & Landscapes (I am hobbyist rather than a Professional) and use Nikon D7100 with Lens like Sigma 35mm f1.4 Art series, Sigma 17-50 mm f2.8, Tokina 11-16 mm f2.8 and Nikon 70-300 mm as my prime drivers.
My latest camera (3 months old) is a Canon EOS80d. I upgraded from a 450d only recent because ISO performance was only improving slowly so the need for a “better body” wasn’t very appealing, only resulting in a body with a higher/better type number than my 450d.
For now I’m glad I made the purchase and can use higher ISO-settings. The combination with the higher resolution (12Mp vs 24MP) gives more versatiliy in every day shooting.
IS there need for any other short term new camera body – NO. Your statement above is very clear and I can agree with it.
Greetings form the Netherlands.
Great article !
My last cameras ?
Leica M6 for films
Leica Monochrom version 1 (CCD)
Leica M typ 240
What else ?
Sadly my M6 and lenses along with other choice equipment had to go to buy into digital which my clients claimed that they wanted. Naturally all the digital cameras and computer systems are worthless and I shall never get back an M6 which was to have been “my last camera”.
Such a sad situation where there are so few cameras which make the heart leap with joy and produce superb results. A black Tonka toy lump of black plastic covered with buttons can never fit the bill…
Thankfully I still have my two Nikon F2 still working fine from the early 70’s, who would have imagined that 45 years on that they would still give more joy than anything on the market…?
Dear Nassim,
I have a D800E since 2012 in order to benefit from the very high resolution when needed. And now I bought the D500 and soon the Nikon AFS 70-200 FL in order to gain significantly in reactivity as the subject demands.
Best regards
Nice article Nasim. I love your style and devotion to your readers and to photography.
The title scared me : Last Camera.!.. in our culture it could only mean last before you die :-)
Well one never knows what will be his/ her last thing on this earth.
I’d prefer “Last Camera Stall” rather than state, which is also fine. I have the habit of keeping my gear. I cannot bother to go through the hassle of selling gear in a region where only food and tobacco sells well. So what I buy stays forever. For now I use and love my D610, Lumix G5 and Lumix LX-7 as the perfect compact. Probably D810 is my next move when it’s price goes down a little. By the way D610 DOES have the oil drops problem! I occasionally clean the sensor using a special wet pen, the other alternative being travel to Europe or US and stay at a hotel till Nikon service does its deeds. I do struggle with lenses. For amateurs it is hard to justify the steep price of quality lenses, plus we have no means to try before buy, nor practical return policy
Dear Nasim, I always enjoy your blog. Thank you for your exellent contributions. May I comment on your fascinating article about “Last Camera Syndrome”? Personally I experienced twice a “Last Camera Syndrome” This first time was around 1983. I started photography around 1980 and bought a Minolta XG9, followed by a XG-M and a year later the XD7. This camera travelled with me for many years, and I was sure that it was my last camera! However in 2001 after I got my hands on a Minolta DiMAGE 7 I experienced a severe case of “GAS”. Many digital cameras followed! Today (after 34 years) I have a “Last Camera Syndrome” for the second time. I’m enjoying a Leica M10. It also reminds me of my fathers rangefinder camera [Taron Auto SE | 40mm f2.8], which he let me use before I could buy my first camera!
Happy shooting!
Hi Nasim, great article. I reached my Last Camera State a while back. I had a Nikon D800 and D700 but wanted to upgrade the D700 to match resolution and all buttons/controls. I could have bought a D810 at that time and I was tempted but I opted for a D800e instead. I like Capture NX2 and the D810 was not supported, the camera controls were not the same or in the same places etc. so I thought I would buy the D800e for quite a bit less money and be totally standardised. I haven’t regretted my decision and love these cameras. Yes, the D500 and Fuji X-T2 interest me but every time I think about buying a D500 I take a reality check and know I’d not make as much use of it as my full frame cameras.
What I am waiting for is an upgraded Nikon 24-120mm F.4E with excellent performance and a significant weight reduction……… but I will be using it on my D800/D800e bodies.
I just bought me a Canon 5d mkIV one month ago after several years of Gear Acquisition Syndrom (two full frame bodies and a lot of mirrorless cameras from every single brand on the market), and I really feel for the first time the NEED to settle with it. I’m happy with it, the pictures are good, and while it’s not perfect by any means, I really feel that it will last me several years. For the first time in a long time I am ready to stop bying another brand in the year. And that feels good. I really don’t know what makes me wanna settle with this camera and brand, cause I never been a brand loyal guy (though I must admit i’m a bit of a Fuji Fanboy), but the most important thing is that I can focus on my photography practice more than on gear, and what’s better in other brands etc. Feels really good !
I liked this article because I’ve been saying this for some time that I think these new models the camera manufacturers are making is just a marketing and sales gimmick.
You asked an interesting question!!
My last camera (that I purchased was a D7100) however I dislike it so much I’ve considered using it for a boat anchor.
So actually I use my D300 or D3300 for 98% of my photography needs. For the other 2% I’m using my new P900 which I’m beginning to like a lot and plan on using more.
Regards,
Duane
Duane,
Just curious. What do you dislike so much about your D7100?
Thanks,
Mac
I used to tend to switch cameras when there was what I call a “generational improvement.” Last purchase was a D750 which, with a few lenses, does everything i need. But, when I both it, I considered it my second last camera, expecting that in a few years there would be another “generational improvement” in the science, leading to something significantly better. Still waiting…
My go to “workhorse” is a Nikon D4…a little beat up but tough reliable and capable. No reason is seen to upgrade to the $7k D5. My “City/Travel” camera is the Fuji XT-2 which I love for its image quality, size, and weight combo.
I have the money and could upgrade but I can’t see how my photos would improve by upgrading. I have a Nikon D7000 and a Fuji X100S. the only thing I would like is the joystick on the X100F to move the focus point – but is that worth £1,300??
I have a D750 and a D7200, and I’m pleased as punch with both. While I won’t use the term “last camera” for either I have no need for anything better than these. The only thing that might tempt me to upgrade would be equivalent performance in smaller, lighter, cameras.
The D750 is a fantastic camera which I believe edges out the xt 2 for most applications. Maybe the xt 2 for travel and street photography. The d750 received a 5 star rating from Nasim so I am quite surprised not to see the d750 on his list. Not saying that the XT 2 is not worthy but so is the D750. It is a fantastic camera for the money with better image resolution It could easily be my last camera. How much more resolution does one need?
You have described my “state” perfectly. When the D800 was announced, it was so superior to my D700 that I ABSOLUTELY HAD TO HAVE ONE! I got on the list and waited for a seemingly interminable time before I was rewarded with one. I am without a doubt susceptible to GAS, but my desire for a new camera body was satisfied by the D800. Once in a while I think about adding a high-end mirrorless or moving to a D810, but the D800 is really doing everything I need extremely well. Now if I could only convince myself that I don’t NEED a Nikkor 105mm f/1.4!
I am extremely happy with my camera equipment listed below.
Nikon D750 with a devoted Nikon 300mm F4 prime.
Nikon D750 with 24-120mm that came with it and a Nikon 105mm micro
Thanks to you Nasim, I have depended on Photography Life for information when buying my equipment and fine tuning my photography skills. I always read Photography Life which has been a blessing.
I photograph Nature…wildlife, flowers,bees birds,,,etc and I use Lightroom and CS6 Photoshop for post processing. It’s magical to see nature up close in it’s beauty in post processing…..!!
Thanks again
George
I agree with your accessment on the last camera state. I have hit that point as well. I own the D810 and X-T2. If I get back into birding I will pick up a D500. I am now concentrating on lenses buying and selling to get the line up I need for the type of shooting I do.
It was interesting to read your article as I had just recently posted a comment on another web-stie that my Olympus E-M1 MK II may very well be the last camera that I will buy. It has everything that I want and more. Two card slots; PDAF focussing; reasonably good high ISO performance; and a longer lasting battery. I have many of the pro lenses that cover 7mm to 400mm with no gaps and some redundancy – that’s 14mm to 800mm in full frame equivalency. I also have the cheaper, lighter, m4/3 lenses for travel that cover 9mm to 300mm.
I’m going to keep my Nikon Df together with the f/4 zooms that cover from 16mm to 200mm with no gaps, together with a couple of primes.
Unless one of these bodies break or get stolen, I can’t imagine needing another camera – ever.
Prior to this, I’ve probably owned about eight film cameras including a Hasselblad 500 (maybe 501) and a few pro Nikons, together with about 10 DSLRs, including one of your old favorites, the D3s; and about 4 M4/3 cameras including the E-M1, the EM10 and the GX8. No more – this is it. And, I was fortunate to have been able to sell almost all of my old equipment at reasonable prices considering that all but a couple of lenses were purchased new.
Thanks for the article. It’s always good to have some validation.
I very much enjoy your blogs and appreciate the time and thought that goes into them. The images in this one were especially beautiful!
I finally feel that I have what I want in camera equipment. It’s a bit different than what most are listing but here goes.
I have the Pentax K 3 II for landscapes (dust and moisture resistant). With that I have several wide lenses plus the 300 mm f4 lens for close up birding in lower light.
I have the Panasonic GX8 with the Leica/Panasonic 100-400 mm lens for birding for it’s excellent, fast focus and great video and light weight.
And I just picked up the Fuji X-T2 with the 23 mm f 2 lens for everything else.
My choices reflect the need for relatively light weight combinations that are dust and water resistant for the Oregon coast and blowing dust in the SW desert. Although I would love to have a prime 600 mm lens, I would never be able to manage the size or weight.
Firstly, great landscape shots on here Nasim… they’re making me drool!
I’m an amateur landscape and portrait photographer who’s been through a D7100, a D800E and is currently on a D810 – all in the last 8 months! Maybe i’ve got ‘can’t make my mind up’ syndrome :)
BUT… i’ve got an incredible, crushingly annoying urge to trade my Nikon gear in for an X-T2 and a couple of lenses – am I mad? I just think it’s an amazing looking camera, light(er) weight and would make me less conspicuous when i’m out-and-about doing street photography. So… am I crazy??
Hi Steve, greetings from New Zealand, where some of Nasim’s pics were taken. No, you’re not crazy – or if you are, so am I! I’m at precisely the same point and seriously considering trading my D7000, 16-85 and 70-300 for an X-T2 and maybe just a single lens, the 16-135, mainly for the same reason as you, ease and lightness.
I currently run with a D750 and a Pen-F for my digitals. Both are good enough for what they do (general purpose and street respectively). Lenses seem to affect my photography more than the bodies these days.
For me (as an enthusiast), with my current lenses set*, my “last cameras” would be:
-D610 (which I already own): Everyday Needs/ Landscape / Architecture / Portrait / Macro Photography;
-D7200: Birding / Wildlife / Macro / Sports Photography (I currently own a D5100).
*my current lenses:
AF-S NIKKOR 18-35mm f/3.5-4.5G ED, AF-S
NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR
NIKKOR 24-85mm f/3.5-4.5G ED VR, AF-S DX
AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G
AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II,
AF-S VR Zoom-NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED
AF Micro-NIKKOR 105mm f/2.8D
AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR.
Fixing typos in the list:
AF-S NIKKOR 18-35mm f/3.5-4.5G ED
AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR
AF-S NIKKOR 24-85mm f/3.5-4.5G ED VR
AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G
AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II
AF-S VR Zoom-NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED
AF Micro-NIKKOR 105mm f/2.8D
AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR.
My main camera is a D7200 (paired with an 80-400mm lens for wildlife and 16-85mm for landscapes). I don’t see me upgrading from this for a long time – I considered the D500 but wouldn’t produce any better photos with it until my technique improves a lot! I also had an AW1 for underwater photography but it hasn’t been very robust. It’s replacement was a Nikon J2 with a Nikon underwater housing purchased when B&H were selling them off at 10% of their rrp.
All settled then? Not quite…. I do prefer the light weight of the mirrorless system if I’m doing some serious hiking or wandering around a foreign city but the Nikon 1 system appears to be a dead-end at present with lenses expensive for what they are.
So today I have bought a second hand Fuji XT-1 and a second hand Fuji 18-55mm. It will be interesting to see how I get on with them but a smaller format that can be paired with some reasonably weather resistent lenses appeals and it does seem as though Fuji are managing innovation and quality control better than Nikon of late.
Mark,
How do you like the 16-85mm for landscapes? Good sharpness on the wide end?
Thanks,
Mac
Mac,
I am happy with the lens both on my current D7200 and previously on a D7100. It has produced good images up to A3 size (or on a 27in i-Mac). I have not attempted any ‘formal’ testing however.
All the best,
Mark
Thanks Mark. Much appreciated!
Mac
While I can’t say that I’m at the last camera stage yet, I do admit I’m very close. I currently still enjoy lugging around my Nikon D800 with grip through the desert. I intentionally did not buy a grip for D750 as this camera was always intended to be my light “baby” camera, and I still carry my D300s with grip with its dedicated Sigma 8-16mm lens. When I am out with my bicycle I bring along my Sony RX 100Mark3. If I’m feeling nostalgic on any given day I’m known to haul out my D200 as I still enjoy some images shot with a CCD sensor.
Since I shoot with all these cameras it tends to keep the shutter activations on each body low so I will no doubt have these cameras for years to come.
I agree there does not seem to be any innovations of great leaps and bounds around the corner so I will delay purchasing a new camera for sometime. Guess I’m stuck with my current gear😄
When everybody was selling their D700’S and moving up i decided the 700 was for me,i did not want video on a camera so ideal,it had good reputation and i think 1 firmware upgrade over all the years.Solid build and suited my needs.This was my last one i decided,as with all marketing new models are hyped up to create i must have syndrome and to make you think you are missing out.
I bought one that had been used as a backup camera 20 clicks.Every man to their own needs though
I have a D600 – and I haven’t had any issues with it all… What is supposed to be wrong with it?? I will probably get the mythical D820 when it appears and that will put me in Last Camera State!! Only lenses thereafter…
P.S. If anyone finds a bag with my D700 and all my other gear – including 14-24 24-70 70-200 please call – it was stolen from me in Paris a few years ago… Grrrr
“The Nikon D810 was a very marginal, but functional upgrade – arguably the camera the Nikon D800/D800E should have been when it was released.”
That’s part of a huge issue with Nikon but also other manufacturers, the more or less marginal upgrades (or the intentional crippling of bodies so that one can sell the – already planned or even already in development – upgrade later). The D7100 should have been what the D7200 is. The D600 should have been what the D750 is. The Sony A7 should have been what the A7II is. Not even going to list the D3xx and D5xx, nor the Sony A6x00.
Everyone got stuck on the same release schedule for years and years, even though it should have been obvious that it wasn’t sustainable. And with the mounting quality issues, one had and still has to be leery to jump onto a new model too early (or even at all until it’s update has been released (D610 instead of D600, D810 instead of D800/D800E, D7200 instead of D7100).
I waited and waited for the D300 successor until I couldn’t wait anymore and purchased the buffer-challenged D7100, despite my misgivings about the ridiculous control layout. One major reason I wouldn’t go anywhere near the D600/D610/D750. Jumped at the first opportunity to get a D500. Even though the camera feels a bit rushed to market, what a relief after the D7x00 series that should never have been in the first place.
I am glad that I waited for the D810 and did not purchase the D800/D800E (even though I own a very recently purchased used D800 now). Looking forward to seeing what the D810 successor might incorporate, but unless it comes in form of an amalgamation of the D500 and D810 (very doubtful), I doubt I’ll jump right away (aka, after the appropriate at least 6-month waiting period) or at all. Amalgamation would entail an 50+MP sensor and 10fps (so that I could give up on a separate DX body altogether).
Last camera? Certainly not. But I am planning to holding on to what I have now (D500, D7200, D700, D800, D810, Sony A7II) for some time. The D7200 may yield to another D500 or its successor in due time; I doubt that the D7500 will be of much interest to me. The D800 may become another D810 or the D810 may yield to its successor or more likely its successor’s successor.
I reached last camera state a while ago with the D600 a sensor that had incredible dynamic range and enough speed and megapixels to do anything I wanted. I only replaced it this year with a D750 when I dropped it. Now with built in reliable wifi and a bit more speed based on the same great sensor I can’t imagine wanting more. I fear that Sony is holding sensors over Nikon’s head so we won’t see any gains in Nikon cameras for a while. I’m much more interested in putting money into glass at this point.
My Fuji X-Pro2 (still have and use the X-Pro1 and X100s).
Canon 5D Mk3.
Have pretty well all the lenses I need for both systems.
Another great topic Nasim. You make us think. Well done.
I’d like to think I currently have my last camera(s), but I love toys. The same thing happens to me when a new model car is announced. Good thing my wife controls the budget.
I now have a great combination. A Sony A7II for landscapes/real estate. A Sony A6500 for wildlife. A Sony HX-80 for carry around. What I would go for someday is a pocket camera with a great zoom and viewfinder like the HX-80, but with a better sensor. Even more than that, I want Sigma or Tamron to bring out their 16/18-300 travel zoom for E-mount that I can hang on my A6500 for vacations, etc.
I had and loved the D300 for over 5 years waiting for a D400. I added a Nikon 1 V1 to be used during business travel before purchasing a used D800E. Waiting for a D300 replacement and buying the D800E made me realize that staying slightly behind the upgrade curve was a great financial move. With the differentiators between bodies lessening, unless there is a major feature or function on a new body, this will be my approach going forward. Looking at sites like Fred Miranda’s shows how strong the used market is today. I believe that more folks are taking the same approach as I am.
FWIW I had the opportunity to use a Fuji X-T1 a couple years ago and was blown away. I’ve since sold all of my Nikon D-SLR gear and fully moved to Fuji. The X-T2 was the first new body I’ve purchased since the D300 in 2007!! I haven’t been as content with my kit since the D300 days.
The V1 was upgraded to a V2 when the V3 came out – I just purchased a used V3 last week. The main reason I keep the V-series is because of the CX 70-300mm. It is an amazing piece of glass.
Finally, as far as “last bodies” goes, my wife adores her Nikon 1 J5. For her, it is a perfect combination of form and function. The only thing she wants me to change is to possibly add another battery.
Hi Nasim… Very nicely done. I’ve had GAS all my life but restraint and $ always get in the way!
I started with a brand new Kodak Brownie Target Six-20 from my Dad in 1949 at $3.50. It sits on a shelf. Moving right along to the mid 1960s, my Dad gave me something (35 mm, can’t remember what but he didn’t want it!) but it never got my interest since I did a lot of work with his Graflex Press camera. What a gem. It wasn’t until 1978 that I needed a quick and easy way to take product photos that GAS took over with a Canon A1. Then in 1992, a new AE-1. Quite an upgrade. In 2003, a Canon EOS 20D made it in into my main bag. I still use the 20D…. and “unfortunately” it seems to be working nicely.
But it’s probably time for my “Last Best.” It’s overwhelming. What I really wanted to do is go back to play with my Canon A1! I’ve never sold a camera! All still in my (storage) bag except the Graflex that was my Dad’s. To my surprise, there was a mostly exposed roll of Tri-X in the A1! Looking to get it processed produced quite the surprise. I have all the darkroom gear to do it myself but an even bigger surprise on that front! I’ll pay the ticket price to get it processed (I wonder what’s on the roll?!) but film is dead for me. Time for my old stuff to go to “cold storage.” My adult grandchildren will no doubt trash it some day.
At my age, what do I do? The 80D is the easy choice except there’s one sitting beside a Sony A6300 Mirrorless at the local Best Buy. The Sony is not under consideration but the Mirrorless concept is. It’s a choice between easy-to-carry and lugging around an 80D and my 5 lenses. Gee. Based on my history, this may be my Last Best!
I’m a hobby photographer now but want quality, nevertheless. The X-2T is double the cost of an 80D! The Canon EOS M6 will take my EF lenses if there’s ever a need. I now follow the Old Zone 6 Philosopher Freddie Picker Rule One: “If you can’t drive to it, …”
Suggestions?
Thanks all…..
Bob, in Arizona
Actually, I’ve heard this term from the political economist Francis Fukuyama. He wrote a book in 1992 called ‘The End of History and The Last Man’. So nothing new under the sun.
And another thing – I don’t really think you can claim to be in this ‘state’ when you are rocking the latest camera in the lineup; ie an XT2 or D810 is the most up-to-date camera you can have. Tell me you are in this ‘state’ when another few years are gone, and you still have a D810.
Rauck, I own the D810 purely because I needed it for performing lens tests (electronic front curtain), otherwise I would have been satisfied with the D800E. As for the XT-2, I used one for a review and returned it – I own the XT-1 and decided not to upgrade. The D820 will most likely be announced later this year and I’m not planning to upgrade :)
My A7R II for casual use with manual lenses, and Two D750’s for wedding/event work. I honestly don’t think I will ever need to buy replacements until they die.
Video cameras on the other hand…
All my previous cameras had annoying deficiencies which I was all too aware of:
D300- too noisy
D800- too slow
I now have a D500 and an X100T. Both do just what I want and I can’t see any reason to change them.
Paul Boden, UK
At this moment my “last camera” is my Nikon D800 which I’ve had since it’s release. Was waiting for the rumored D400 which would have been an upgrade from my D300, but never happened. So went for the FX D800, and happy with the move.
D500 for sports and wildlife; A7Rii for everything else. I won’t be buying a new camera for quite a while because I can more easily and less expensively produce better images by improving my skills in the field and in post-processing.
Since I don’t know if I’ll be photographing a player diving for a ball 20ft away or someone 420ft away from 1 second to the next, I can say they haven’t come close to giving me enough MPs to deal with the lenses that are out there to pick from. All I really need now is enough MPs to make an excellent 13×19, or make that a wall poster sized, print after cropping away 90% of the photo. Is that so much to ask? ;-)
I’ve also percolated up from the D600 to D750(as soon as it was released) and find it fits most all my needs. I shoot mostly Tiffany stained glass windows in dark sanctuaries as well as landscape. But even with street photography, the D750 is very comfortable and relatively light(really, weight is more about the lens). That along with the tilt-out LCD screen saves my back with ground level shots. Could I use the extra pixels that the D810 or larger provides when cropping or printing very large prints? Perhaps, but it’s the exception, not the rule. In those specialized applications, renting a true medium format would fit the bill. Lastly, I recently went down the Topaz rabbit hole to explore the many artistic digital art treatments. The realistic art/brush effects turns the resolution pixel peeping a non issue. For me, it’s now all about the hybrid beauty of digital towards impressionistic effect. More pixels no longer drives my hardware needs, rather the development of a printer that produces real layered textured paint effects would be a huge presentation leap. Look out Van Gogh!
Hi Nasim,
A great, thought-provoking article as always my friend!
In terms of my ‘last camera’ my choice is likely quite different than most folks as I made the decision almost two years ago to shoot exclusively with the Nikon 1 system. This decision came quite slowly and evolved over a couple of years.
I had used a number of camera formats before deciding on Nikon 1. These included Nikon APS-C, then Nikon full frame, and a brief flirtation with M4/3. Through all of this I had spent a considerable amount of money on camera gear.
Its funny how one arrives at their ‘last camera’. I stumbled into the Nikon 1 system mainly due to the needs of my client video business. At the time I was shooting video with a Nikon D7000 and a Nikon D800. Only the D800 allowed me to change aperture ‘on the fly’ when shooting video and the D7000 was frustrating in this regard. This led me to look for another, hopefully Nikon, solution. That’s when I stumbled on the Nikon 1 system and the V2 specifically. It didn’t take long before I sold my D7000 and DX lenses.
After some tests I discovered that the quality of the 1080HD video at 30p shot at ISO-800 was indistinguishable from clips done with my D800. Plus the V2 was much less prone to moire than was my D800.
The more I used my V2 the more potential I saw in the CX format. As I began to add more 1 Nikon lenses, including the three primes, I began using my D800 less and less. Once I started to shoot my video projects exclusively with my Nikon 1 gear I discovered that I could stop hauling around my studio lights when doing onsite client video work. I was able to get the required depth of field when shooting my Nikon 1 gear at f/2.8 compared to shooting at f/8 with my full frame equipment. This was due to being able to use a 10mm 1 Nikon lens rather than a 28mm full frame lens, for example.
A trip to Greece shooting with Nikon 1, then buying the CX 70-300 were the final determining points in my decision to sell my D800 and all of my F-Mount lenses. That was almost two years ago and I haven’t regretted my decision for even a second.
A dark cloud seems to hang over the Nikon 1 system with many people predicting that Nikon will discontinue the format. Whether this will eventually happen is anyone’s guess. I enjoy shooting with Nikon 1 so much that I have added a number of bodies to help ‘future proof’ my camera gear. I now shoot most of my still photography with two J5s. My nature and birding needs are handled by a V3 with EVF and grip, and all of my video work is done with a trio of V2s. I own most of the 1 Nikon lenses and even if the Nikon 1 system was discontinued by Nikon tomorrow I could likely shoot with my system for another 8 to 10 years.
At the end of the day I really don’t think it matters what camera equipment we choose. The most important thing is to find something that we enjoy using and that delivers the performance that each of us needs.
I have a number of photography e-books under development right now. One of them chronicles my journey with Nikon 1. For me, that particular book is a labour of love.
Tom
Finally, I have broken my “GAS” addiction. Like all slow learners it took me several decades to realize the obvious – I have become a camera gear collector rather than an active photographer. Currently I have three high end DSLR camera bodies, a boat load of lenses plus a multitude of miscellaneous accessories. All my stuff is in mint condition, because it has such “low mileage”. At my current level of actual use, my gear will see me dead and buried before it wears out. As your insightful article points out most of the latest offerings from Japan are just outright boring and do very little to improve image quality or ergonomics. Seems to me, endless complexity works for a gimmicky gadget like a Swiss army knife but takes a lot of the fun and enjoyment out of the photography experience. Looking back; the old analog mechanical cameras were simple to use and I used them. I am no Luddite and am in awe of cutting edge technology, however cramming said tech into every camera body is over kill and seems to be done because the “Gear- heads” can do it, as opposed to should they do it. Question is; do real life consumers (including Professionals) actually need it all?
My dream camera would have greater dynamic range, reasonable resolution, outstanding electronic viewfinder, reasonable size and a greatly simplified interface. In short – bury the complexity so that it is available but not in the users way – simple is more, more is often less.
I’m shocked…SHOCKED! That you didn’t mention a camera for catalog and product photography and general large size color press work.
Back in the film days I used a Canon A2E with its standard kit zoom lens and the Canon 100mm macro lens that reduced the wider angle distortions caused by the 50mm macro. For higher quality, I used a twin lens Yashica Mat-124 G medium format camera that gave me pretty good extra detail that held up after drum scanning, but not exactly the shame sharpness quality of a Mamiya 67 or 645.
For press work, you need those extra megapixels and image detail, as at a minimum, the images need to be at actual print size and a minimum of 300 ppi. When I started heavy web press work and scanning on a boxy printer size Nikon 35mm scanner, you could scan at a lower res of 240 ppi because the web press used then had a line screen requirement of 120, but that was back in the day when file size storage was a concern and a blank CD cost $15 and a 2GB hard drive $1000. Now it’s pretty standard to see the requirement of 300 ppi for any press printing (though my Nikon insists on the old 240ppi when converting raw files).
I started with a Canon 20D in 2002 which I got on the first day of an important outdoor photoshoot and my images gave me around 7×10 inches for press work. I had to use special software then to expand the image to a full bleed size for a 9×12 cover image. My 40D I purchased in 2007 gave me a full bleed letter size image, but when I saw the medium format (after scanning) quality of the first Canon 5D, I was sold on the full frame sensor. The press images of the Canon 5D were equal in quality of the same photographer’s Mamiya 67 images after they were drum scanned. My Canon images with the small sensor looked good enough in print but lacking the sharpness in image detail up close, the fine details picked up by a large film/sensor just weren’t there. If I had to blow up the image to full size on a press, it would get soft. They were OK for illustrative purposes but bad shooting a product.
So from your lens tests (back in 2013) and the fact that Nikon was $1000 less with rebates and with 12 more mega pixels at that time, I got the D800 instead of the Canon 5D Mark II (or III, can’t recall). It’s worked perfectly for doing my presswork and my photos have an added depth missing from some of the earlier Canons (though I think Canon had better color without software enhancement).
There is no last camera, really. Camera’s wear out and maybe not worth fixing. My 20D is sluggish if it works at all. replaced shutter twice. 40D still shoots with my 100 mm Macro and 70-200 white zoom, but i’ll always, when financially possible, get a camera with better quality and more image detail.
Hi Nasim,
My last camera is my D800, which has been serving me well and will continue to do so for quite some time as I mostly shoot landscapes, flowers, nature. I have wanted to get into wildlife photography, and was considering the purchase of the Nikon 200-500mm, but have not pulled the trigger on it as of this time. I feel that I may be disappointed with the results I get using the D800, as it is not really suited for birding from reading reviews of those that have used it for that. I have been contemplating a smaller/lighter/easier to carry body for some time, since as I get older (66), a heavier FF is not as easy carrying around, and I had been thinking something along the lines of the D7200. I have also thought about one of the Fuji cameras after reading your articles, reviews, and seeing the beautiful images you have captured with them. But for now, the D800 will be my last camera.
Vinnie
I plan to save up for a D5s. When it’s released I’ll get it and let that be the end of my camera acquisition.
No counting a couple of point and shoot cameras, my digital camera journey started about 8 or 9 years ago. Nikon D90 -> Nikon D7000 -> Nikon D800 -> Nikon D4 -> Nikon D800E -> Nikon D810 -> Nikon D750. I thought I hit my last my camera(s) with the Sony A7RII and A6500, then I found Fuji. Now I honestly feel I could live with this camera for some time. The Fuji X-T2. I may get one more body when the next one comes out (X-T3) or get a cheap X-T20 next year if the next X-Tn camera doesn’t make a significant gain, but I really think this is where it ends. The X-T2 and some great Fuji lenses gives me everything I really want and need.
*Not*
Most of you guys might laugh or shake your heads in disapproval thinking I am some sort of penny pinching dinosaur, but I am still happy with my D7000. For my needs it still is a very capable camera. When it dies I will be forced to go with something else, but not until then.
I am at the last camera stage with my D750 and D7100. I seriously considered the D500 until I went to a Nikon demo at local camera store and discovered it did not have my favorite U1 and U2 options on the dial. Both the D750 and D7100 have my favorites U1-U2. I use these so much, I would be lost without them. For wildlife, I use the U1 setting for static shots and the U2 for motion, altering the ISO and shutter speeds. I would miss a lot of shots if I had to adjust. Wildlife just doesn’t give you a chance. My shooting runs from African wildlife, to international travel, from which I assemble a DVD slide show made with a PC program called Photodex , ProShow Producer. It allows me to create a slide show with slides, music, video, and over 400 transitions. I travel with the D750 as a primary, using an 28-200mm f 3.5-5.6, and a D7100 as a spare body. In the past 2 years I have broadened my horizon to timelapse sequences using Gunther Wegner’s wonderful software, LRTimelapse. I cannot justify going to another camera for now. The D750 and the D7100 both have their own intervalometer for timelapse, and the intervalometer on the D750 is super. I could go on. My other lenses are the old 80-400mm and I frequently rent the Nikon 600mm f/4 for Africa. I am as happy as can be with this situation and have no reason to ever change.
When I think of changing to mirrorless, I actually get nauseous!
Dale Davis
Very timely article Nasim and great recommendations for last cameras for people with different needs..
I too have thought about a last camera for my needs and my choice is the Sony A99II..after using the original A7 and A6000..I was tempted to get the A7rII on several occasions but the focusing, especially in low light was always a concern and I wanted something that would be my last camera..the original A7 had several shortcomings. Imprecise autofocus in low-light and poor object tracking, lack of in-body image stabilization, no dual memory card slots, no weather sealing, poor battery life etc..The A7rII addressed several of these issues but not all of them..The A99II however addressed all of these problems..I also believe that it is one of those rare cameras that would fit anyone including landscape, portrait as well as sports photographers..Just my personal opinion though..
d70s and/or F4 for when I am feeling nostalgic
D5100 for everyday use. Usually lives in my truck
Refurbished Nikon 1 J4 that I purchased on the cheap. It is almost always with me
and a D500 as my last camera I suspect. At least it is starting to appear that way.
I’d say the smartphone market is killing everything, not because everyone is satisfied mostly with their smartphone, but the expectations in technology because of the smartphone cycle is just leeching onto everything. Apple is always expected to grow despite saturating the market, and they’re always expected to release a new model every darn year. Other technologies are being affect I think too, we are all always expecting something new and grand the following year, and expecting growth despite markets they appeal to being saturated enough. This then goes into that “last camera syndrome” that’s described. I don’t think anyone really plunks down that much money, especially on camera equipment, with the expectation of buying another next year unless something so innovating comes around that makes life that much easier. No, we buy and invest expecting to get the worth out of our equipment. Why replace a perfectly working camera just because the newest model is out? That doesn’t happen, but investors, and hardwarephiles are always anxious, and impatient with this concept. I have an OMD-EM10, perfectly happy with it, I don’t expect to upgrade for years to come because it’s just a hobby for me. The cycles are too short to give me time to think if I want the next great thing, think it’s probably the same for most, especially once they’ve learned all the ins and outs of their device, changing to another might have a learning curve again to integrate it back into their workflow.
After 20 years of Nikon, I think I have my last camera – the X-T2 – and that I’m finally cured of G.A.S. – Thanks for a great article Nasim. By the way. where are the first three pictures from? (Snowy Mountains)
George
Nasim,
Thanks for a good article. I purchased a Fujifilm XT-1 when they first came out and have been very happy with it. It is certainly a better camera than I am a photographer. I have 4 prime lenses for it so my next camera will probably be a Fujifilm as well. When the XT-2 came out I decided that a larger sensor and a joystick were not worth the price of a new body especially since I have not explored the capabilities of the one I currently own.
Once I become a better photographer and outgrow the XT-1 I will replace it but that will be a while.
Well.. I thought back in 2009 that my wonderful D700 was my ‘Last Camera’, but now, eight years on I can’t help feeling its my Last But One. I keep ogling the D810 to couple with my existing 14-24 and my trusty travel-friendly 24-120. But tell me folks, are all those pixels worth it to me? For someone who revels in travel, landscape and architecture photography for fun but never prints big images – am I just suffering from new camera envy? Sit back and relax with my 700.. or maybe wait for a D820….?
It was only a year and a half ago that I was able to buy a full-featured full-frame camera, a Nikon D750. I give the newest gear the wow-and gee-whiz once-over–but actually, photography has never been as much fun for me as when I was shooting a film era Leica M3 and 1960s lenses, which I still have and cherish. That equipment came from an time in which one did make a “camera investment”; the quality and joy of using a Leica or Nikon F3 has a permanence and delight that no wow/gee-whiz gear will ever replace.
I have only owned two [D]SLRs in more than three decades. The first was a Nikon FM film camera purchased in 1981. The FM was replaced with a Nikon D700 in 2010. I might have stayed with the Nikon FM even longer but taking film through airports became far too much of a hassle.
I never really thought that the D700 would be my “Last Camera” but Nikon never updated the D700. (No, the D750 is not the upgrade but it’s close.) So I have been using the D700 for many years.
In the past year or so I’ve noticed some degradation in the images. This is most likely the result of using this camera for night time landscapes and astrophotography. A substantial number of long exposure images at medium and high ISO have resulted in an increase in electronic noise and “hot pixels.”
Cameras wear out so I’ve decided it’s time to replace or repair this camera. Given its age, it would be better to buy a new camera. So, hopefully, my “Last Camera” should be the one that arrives today! Nikon D750. Yeah, I gave up waiting for the D700 replacement.
My fav camera until now I’m using at event is Nikon d2x 12mp is enough for me.for printing lay flat album with its speed and ease of used still I can rely on
For me, the image quality: noise, color fidelity, dynamic range and resolution have leveled out in the last few years. However, the focus technology, which I view the most important, is still steadily improving, through improved hardware and software. I’ll still be on the upgrade wagon as long as the focus technology improves for my wildlife photography. Currently shooting with an EM1, D810, 7D2 and 1DX2.
Problem is – if companies stop introducing new models every 5 minutes then people will have to actually concentrate on becoming better photographers. As it is, there’s always the excuse that they’re waiting for the next ‘upgrade’ which will surely make up for their lack of vision, skills, patience and application. I think a small but growing number of photographers (the ones who care about photographs rather than the gear) are realising that the endless chasing of improved/better/newer cameras is a dead end which probably explains why film sales have started to rebound. Which is why my Nikon FM2 and Hasselblad 501 – both bought new back in the Stone Age – are still my favourite cameras of all time.
Colin, That is what the camera companies are counting on. You need their latest offerings in order to improve your pictures. The latest gear is no substitute for talent.
Excellent and though provoking article Nasim. At my age I should be thinking of my last camera(at least that is what my wife keeps telling me)! But I feel that you have missed an important. As a “senior” citizen (like may others) I no longer want to hike miles carrying my 4×5 view camera! My criteria for a camera is how small and light it is provided it has “acceptable” picture quality. I still can’t quite be satisfied with a fixed lens camera and for various reasons I went the micro 4/3 route several years ago. I love the light weight and small size of the m4/3 given image quality that is hard to tell from my Nikon D600. So will I ever replace my current “last” camera, an Oly EM1 Mk2? I might if I could get the same image quality from a camera weighting half as much but it would be hard to change unless the camera accepted the multiple expensive m4/3 lenses I have purchased.