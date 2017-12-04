What It’s Like to Photograph a Sandstorm

One of the windiest nights I’ve ever taken pictures turned into perhaps the single most rewarding — and frightening — landscape photography experience of my life. I was on the Mesquite Sand Dunes in Death Valley, a place I had visited twice in the past, though under much tamer conditions. This night, the gusts of wind were far greater than I had seen before, and they kicked up a layer of sand that made for amazing sunset photos. But as the day came to a close, it was clear I had entered uncharted waters.
Even before sunset, the wind was fairly heavy. Sand stung at my feet, but it wasn’t any worse than a breezy day at the beach. I had a scarf over my nose and mouth to avoid inhaling too much dust, and I wore sunglasses to protect my eyes.
It was a beautiful sunset. The clouds were something special — patchy, orange, blue, and dark. The atmosphere was perfect for photography. Over the course of an hour, I made a series of mad dashes from dune to dune in search of the best composition, and I captured a handful of shots I liked along the way. The whole time, in the distance, one dark cloud was lower than the rest. Although it stood out somewhat, I filed it away in the back of my mind as I focused on capturing other parts of the landscape.
Soon, the day had ended. The sun dipped out of view, and the light began to fade even further. I saw, then, how far I had traveled. I was already at the tallest dune, which rose next to me in a gentle slope. The best colors in the sky had ended, but I decided to climb this last peak to see the view before turning back for the night.
That was when the air began to change. The low, dark cloud I noticed earlier had grown much closer, and the reality of my situation became obvious: This was not a typical low-hanging cloud, but, instead, a sandstorm. The wind picked up in powerful gusts, and I took a photo.
For half a second, everything was completely still. The sky dimmed and turned dirty. I started to hear sifting noises, and a thin layer of dust fell on my shoulders and backpack.
When the wind picked up again, much faster than before, it was a completely different world. I stood looking ahead, unable to see the next dune in any direction. As the atmosphere thickened, darkness fell rapidly. I pulled out my flashlight, which illuminated swirls of sand racing through the air.
After bracing myself into the ground, I went through the inevitable safety checks. Was my GPS still working? Check. Did I have enough water to last the night, in case of a true emergency? Check. But even then, it’s hard to feel completely safe at a time like this.
The storm didn’t seem natural. Or, instead, it seemed too natural. The power of the wind and sand was overwhelming. If you want to feel completely helpless in the face of the world’s chaos, get lost in a sandstorm.
Of course, I wasn’t truly lost. The GPS had found a path back, pointing to where my car sat in the distance (though I no longer saw it, or the road). I started moving in that direction.
It soon became apparent that my progress was slow. Indeed, I thought I was walking in circles, despite following the GPS’s recommended route. To be clear, it didn’t just seem like I might be walking in circles. I truly believed I was going around the same sand dune over and over, retracing my own footprints as the wind blew them away.
Especially in a situation like this, I am inclined to trust technology. I know that a GPS is far more likely than a clueless photographer to pinpoint its location in a sandstorm. But I was thankful to have packed along a backup GPS, which I pulled out now to calculate the same route — sending another signal to perfectly-placed satellites flying thousands of kilometers overhead. When that, too, confirmed the same path, I knew to stifle my intuition and follow the light back home.
To describe the rest of the hike, the best comparison I can make is to say that it felt like walking on an ocean. I would climb up a dune, shine my flashlight ahead, and then step down into darkness. And this repeated itself for an hour — up, down, up — on waves of sand.
Then, suddenly, I was at the car. I threw my backpack on the back seat, climbed in, and closed the door.
And that moment was absolutely eerie.
The constant push of wind and sand suddenly stopped; even as the car shook in the breeze, it felt like everything was absolute silence. The dim glow of the reading light overhead seemed like the only island in the entire world.
I was back — back to a refuge from the relentless wind and sand. I was also back to civilization, where, surreally, the nearest town was a five minute drive away.
The fact that I could order a burger moments after I had been inside of new sand dunes forming was amazing, and deeply unsettling.
Writing this, I’m on the third floor of a huge building with glowing lights, and, a few hundred feet away, tall waves are crashing ashore. It’s nighttime, and there is a light drizzle. Heavy winds are whipping around. A car just drove past.
We’re living in shelters that we created at the doorstep of a storm, and it’s so incredibly difficult to remember that. It shouldn’t take an otherworldly night of photography to put things like this into perspective; it should be at the core of who we are.
Landscape photography is a strange art. I’ve realized that my true motivation for taking pictures is not to create beautiful images. Instead, it’s to be out there — walking into a sandstorm, surrounding by waves of dunes — to watch the planet change so spectacularly.
Comments
Spencer, I am in awe. This is a beautiful essay about your terrifying and wonderful experience. I look forward to seeing more photos that you took of this experience. Well done, Spencer. You are an amazing photographer.
Thank you, Elaine, that is very kind of you to say. This was one of those experiences that sticks with you for a long time. I’ll add a few more photos below!
Elaine said it all for me. My heart stopped as I read through your essay and it reminded me of why and what I want to photograph.
Margaret, I am happy you liked it, and to hear that it reminded you of why you enjoy photography as a whole. That is precisely why I love writing on subjects like this, and your feedback is very nice to hear.
“Landscape photography is a strange art. I’ve realized that my true motivation for taking pictures is not to create beautiful images. Instead, it’s to be out there — walking into a sandstorm, surrounding by waves of dunes — to watch the planet change so spectacularly.”
You spoke directly to my inner soul with this article, Spencer, and the above quote in particular. I’ve found myself in similar-ish situations in a very different landscape – windswept snowy mountains. There’s nothing like a good (micro-)adventure, and being able to capture these fleeting moments through memories and the art of photography. When things get a bit patchy at times, this also comes with a sense of survivalism that keeps drawing me back to landscape photography. As your story illustrates, though, it is paramount to be prepared for the worst in such situations, both in terms of equipment and in terms of mentality.
Any chance you could show us one/some of the sunset pictures in colour as well?
Greg, thank you, very glad you enjoyed it. I definitely know what you’re saying in terms of the sense of survivalism; it’s something that draws me toward landscape photography as well. The obvious caveat is that a true life-or-death scenario isn’t something I ever hope to have, but that’s why preparation matters so much in the first place!
Here are some of the additional photos I took that night, all before the sandstorm hit, since visibility dropped so significantly. These are in chronological order, from earliest to latest:
NIKON D800E + 70-200mm f/4 @ 100mm, ISO 100, 1/100, f/8.0
NIKON D800E + 70-200mm f/4 @ 70mm, ISO 100, 1/13, f/16.0
NIKON D800E + 35mm f/1.8 @ 35mm, ISO 100, 1/10, f/16.0
This one isn’t a portfolio-quality photo, but I included it just to show the sheer scale of the approaching sandstorm.
Thanks for the additional photos, Spencer! Not only are they gorgeous, they also provide me (a very visual person) with an improved idea of the terrain and conditions you found yourself in.
Happy you like them! It was an eerie place to be, but undeniably beautiful.
Wow the last one is really impressive! Too bad the quality isn’t as good as your other pictures but it shows how scary it must have looked… Nice article by the way ;).
Thank you, Maxime! That photo definitely does show the scale of the sandstorm. It wasn’t just a gradual increase in dust — it was a huge, unexpected, barreling cloud. Once it hit, visibility dropped from the distant horizon to only the closest objects.
Well said (I’m assuming you meant ‘..true motivation for taking pictures is not *just* to create beautiful images’).
I can really relate to what you’re saying. I got started with photography when I bought my first dSLR to take photos my newborns. I found this website and took Nasim’s advice and purchased a bunch of prime lenses. When I saw what I could accomplish with those lenses, I was in love. Over time, I started transitioning more towards land/seascape & street photography. That’s when I started seeing and appreciating the world in a whole new way. Things that I hadn’t paid much attention to before – clouds, skies, faces, street scenes, shadows – took on a new meaning. I developed a more meaningful appreciation for almost everything around me. And finally, it got me being more active, locally as well as travel.
There’s a always a reason to be outside now.
Thank you, Shiraz! Yes, there are many reasons to do landscape photography. I agree that it makes you pay attention to things more closely, and naturally look at them from an artistic angle. And it’s true, the hope of creating beautiful images definitely is a big reason as well. Thanks for adding this; it’s awesome to hear how important landscape photography has been for you day-to-day.
If your so good with codes of conduct help me unsubscribe, I’m not interested
That rude comment isn’t justified. If you want to unsubscribe, then simply don’t visit this site.
As for me, I can’t get enough of this wonderful site with great writing, excellent photographs, unbiased reviews and useful tips.
ssm, very glad to hear that you are enjoying Photography Life! We’ll keep working as hard as possible to put out great new content. There are a few exciting things we are planning to launch over the next few months, so keep an eye out :)
Hi Peter, it depends upon whether you’re trying to unsubscribe from emails or browser notifications. If it’s emails, click the unsubscribe button at the bottom of the email. If it’s browser notifications, click the red circle/bell at the bottom right of every page on our site, and then click unsubscribe. Or, you can do the same thing in your browser preferences menu, where you pick which websites send you notifications. Hope that helps!
Nicely written and descriptive. It would have been safer if you were not alone but you did have some gear and two GPS units. I hope you were also carrying water.
Sandstorms are amazing and scary. Low visibility, sand hitting the car sounding like rain or hail. I have been in a few nasty storms in Saudi Arabia. They are imposing when you watch the storm front heading your way and when you are in the middle of one. The dust permeates everything including your camera gear, your house and even the car with doors and windows closed. It is important to carefully clean your gear afterwards. I usually use my phone these days or shoot from inside the car or house.
Again, great photo and story – thoughtful and well written.
Thank you, Joe, very glad to hear it! This was the first sandstorm I had been in, and it was quite unexpected. Even in hindsight, looking at photos from Death Valley, there don’t seem to be many other people out there who have experienced something like this at the Mesquite Dunes specifically. However, as you say, being prepared is the most important thing. I did have a lot of water with me, luckily, and in the absolute worst case I would have been able to last a (very uncomfortable) night. It certainly would have been a lot worse if I hadn’t prepared. Getting back to the road without a GPS might have been possible, but I’m very glad I didn’t have to try it.
Would like to know how you protected your gear in such a harsh environment.
Once the sandstorm hit in full force, I packed away the camera as quickly as possible. The light was gone by that point anyway, and there weren’t any photos left to be taken.
Before that, though, there was still plenty of sand in the air. For these photos, the smart thing to do would have been to put a UV filter on the front of the lens, or a polarizer if nothing else. In this case, though, I didn’t have a UV filter, and my only polarizing filter is one of the square ones for a filter holder system (which I didn’t want to scratch, and which also had enough space for sand to slide in behind it). So, I just used a lens hood.
That’s not the worst part, either — at the beginning of the night, I started with a 70-200mm lens, since I had some telephoto shots in mind (see the first couple images in comment 2.1). As the night wore on, and it became apparent that sunset would be beautiful, I made the decision to switch lenses to my 35mm prime, which I figured would be a good all-around lens for the rest of the night. (The 35mm also has no external moving parts, unlike my 14-24mm, which is the other wide lens I brought along.) To change lenses, I ended up standing with my back to the wind and executing one of the fastest swaps of my life. Thoroughly not recommended, although it seems to have worked out fine.
As for my tripod, which normally might be the piece of equipment most likely to get ruined by sand, I use one that can be completely taken apart and cleaned, the RRS TVC-24. I already broke two cheaper tripods in the past by using them in the ocean, so I figure that this one actually saves me money in the long run.
Long story short, if you want your equipment to last, don’t follow my lead. As much as I try, that’s not my forte at all. My D800e currently has a large crack in the top LCD from hiking through slot canyons, and I halfway killed it at Milford Sound by taking pictures in a downpour. Still works for now, though :)
Amazing article!
“We’re living in shelters that we created at the doorstep of a storm, and it’s so incredibly difficult to remember that. It shouldn’t take an otherworldly night of photography to put things like this into perspective; it should be at the core of who we are.” This part got me!
Thank you, Yadhu! I am glad that part stood out for you. I think it’s true — until massive natural disasters hit, it is hard to remember each day how little stands between us and the natural world. Still, experiences like this make it easier to recall that we aren’t separated very much from nature at all.
I’m short of words to express my appreciation. My sincere thanks for sharing that experience.
Stay safe.
I am very happy that you enjoyed hearing about it! Thank you, Albert.
As far as safety, I’m the type of person who gets carried away easily by something incredible, and I’ve had to stop myself a few times in the past from entering a situation that could have been dicey. So, your good wishes are especially relevant. There is no foolproof way to stay safe when out in nature like this, but it’s important to keep safety, and not photography, as the top priority. After all, I want to keep doing this for a long time :)
I had an almost identical experience there, so know exactly how you feel. I would be happy to share a couple of my images for comparison!
Absolutely, Andrew! Do you have links to them? If you post more than two links, I’ll have to approve the comment manually, so it won’t show up immediately. But I’ll do that as soon as I get the notification. Excited to hear that others have experienced something similar!
Hi Spencer…this is a link to a couple of pics…please let me know if you can access the images OK.
http://andrewthomasphotographer.blogspot.com.au/search?q=death+valley+drama+windstorm
This was part of my USA National Parks project. I’m from Australia and have visited all 59 USA National Parks…my book was published last year…let me know if you’d like to see a link to the book.
PS…my Canon 24-105 brokedown not long after the Death Valley day…..(but not before I got home to Australia!)
I had the very same experience happen in the dunes. It all started with a slight breeze before sunrise and then all of a sudden gale force winds came and I was completely blinded by the blowing sand. I didn’t have a GPS and just started walk the mile or two in the direction I thought my car was. I some how found my way to the road but couldn’t see in which direction my car was. I took a guess and lucky for me about a mile down the road I found my car. It was an experience I will never forget. The storm lasted for two days with gust around 70mph. Death Valley nearly lived up to it’s name with my experience.
John, wow, you certainly did get lucky to find your car in those conditions! I don’t think the wind for me was up to 70mph, luckily, but it certainly was strong. I’m glad to hear that you made it out all right.
Thank you Spencer. Beautiful article. I’m an amateur but you really got my heart! its not to make a beautiful photograph but to see the changes that can happen and be there to photograph that beauty that happens on earth.
Mickey, thank you, I am in full agreement! I love the photography side of things, and trying to capture the strongest possible images. But being able to witness some of these awesome changes firsthand is truly amazing.
Wonderful photos and wonderful writing Spencer! I always look forward to your articles!
Thank you very much, Charlene, and I am happy to hear it! I will work hard to keep on writing things like this in the future :)
I read your ordeal with great interest. About 4 or 5 years ago my wife and I got cought in a sandstorm in the same area. Our car got severely sandblasted. There was no escape as we could not see more than a couple of feet in any direction. I had never experienced such incredibly severe winds. One of the most frightening experience I have ever gone through.
Clearly, there are enough sandstorms in the area to cause such massive dunes to form, so it should not be a surprise! But I have to say, it was entirely unexpected for me. Luckily, the car did not get damaged during my experience, probably because it was far enough away from the most powerful part of the storm (which is especially good, as it was a rental)! Without a doubt, it is a frightening experience indeed.
Great Story! Well, not great, but lesson to be learned? It’s called “suffering for our Art”. I cant help but wonder why you suck around after seeing that last picture of the impending storm. Light or no light, that last pic was pretty clear that something was coming quickly.
Thank you, Jon! In the sense that it was so memorable, and even impactful toward how I see the world, I would consider it a good experience. But you are right, there is also a component of suffering for the art!
You’re quite right that, if I had seen such an insane cloud ahead of time, I wouldn’t have gone so far out into the dunes. In this case, though, it didn’t look anything like that until I was already a mile or two into the dunes. By then, it was moving far too quickly to avoid, and my fate was sealed, so I decided to stick around for a few more photos! Case in point: The bottom photo, where you can see the entire cloud, was taken 12 minutes before the black and white photo in this article, looking at the timestamps. Then, almost immediately afterwards, the sandstorm was directly overhead. It moved very, very quickly. I don’t know when the point of no return was, but I probably crossed it long before I knew the sandstorm cloud even existed.
Thanks for the really great article and photos! Really interesting.
Glad to hear that you liked it, Walter, thank you! I can assure you that it was quite an insane night of photography — one I am very glad to have experienced, but perhaps not one I should try to repeat in the future :)
A beautiful story and cautionary tale. Thank you. Glad you kept your head. It isn’t easy remaining rational when you become disoriented. I had a similar experience in a totally different environment years ago when I got caught in a blizzard while skiing off trail. Got lucky that time.
I have never thought about carrying a GPS receiver with me when I am out alone. Your story has motivated me to get one and use it. I hope others who read your story reach the same conclusion.
Thank you, Jack. Glad that the article inspired you to carry along a GPS — they’re great for peace of mind (and for marking locations to revisit)!
Hi Spencer,
Always a fan of your work and this set is no different. Fantastic images.
Then again, your post brought serious issues to the fore.
Among them would be: is it worth plunging into a precarious/dire situation
to get an awesome image? I guess the answer would vary from photographer
to photographer. Food for thought/points to ponder before losing ourselves
in the moment and failing to take note of the signs around us.
Oggie R.
Oggie, happy that you enjoyed it! I think you bring up an important point. I always try to lean toward safety, and recommend the same for others, but the most important thing is just to be prepared (and know your limits). In such a digital, connected age, there isn’t an excuse to go to a remote or dangerous location without telling others when/where you’ll be back, and bringing along a GPS or other relevant equipment if it’s a tough route.
I have a small GPS unit that I haven’t used since I got my smart phone. I am thinking I should slip it in my camera bag and make use of it when I am out and about. I have not had the terrifying experience that you did, but I have gotten quite lost while out on a trail alone, and was foolishly without GPS or water on the hottest day of the year. I realized that I had needlessly placed myself in real peril and have been much more careful since. Last year in Milwaukee, a woman was dropped off in front of her home by a taxi during a blinding snowstorm. The driver, out of concern, even offered to walk her to her door but she declined. She somehow became disoriented in the storm and was unable to find the entrance of her home. She unfortunately, succumbed to the wrath of the storm, and was found deceased just a few feet from her door the next morning. We can never take Mother Nature for granted.
Patricia, that is an awful story, but I’m glad you shared it here. It just goes to show how even mundane situations can turn dangerous if you aren’t aware of Mother Nature. I don’t mean to say that landscape photography is inherently dangerous, of course, assuming you’re prepared — just that preparation is essential. If I hadn’t brought along a GPS to the Mesquite Dunes, finding the route back probably would not have been life-or-death, but it very likely would have required me to wait through the sandstorm until morning.
Spencer,
Just to add another note of acknowledgement and appreciation. Thanks for helping all of we readers get that sense of reconnection to nature’s raw, indifferent beauty and fury.
Craig, thank you, I’m glad you enjoyed the article. “Indifferent beauty and fury” — that is quite an accurate description indeed.
Spencer, you are definitely developing both as a photographer and as a story teller. This article in particular is a wonderful tale, beautifully written. As a lifelong photographer, backpacker and nature enthusiast, thank-you for putting into words some of what I so much appreciate about being outside of our shelters.
Rudiger, much appreciated! It is not in the typical style of my articles for Photography Life, so I needed to write and re-write it a few times before I felt ready to publish it. I’m glad that the result connected with the sort of things you experience and appreciate about nature as well.
Thanks for a great article.
I live within half a mile of a canyon so inaccessible that I often have to climb the cliffs to reach its many amazing waterfalls with my camera. If it was easier the experience would not be so rewarding.
Wow, that sounds like an awesome place to photograph, and I’m sure your images from that location stand out from some of the “icon” images that are popular today. And I feel the same way — hiking and exploring locations is an inseparable part of why I enjoy landscape photography so much.
Absolutely enjoyed reading this! You have a new fan! Loved the details in your writing! The star here is obviously the photos but the reading was a delight!
Alex, I am quite happy to hear that you enjoyed the article and photos so much! Thanks for the feedback.
Another fantastic post Spencer. You are not only a fantastic photographer but a wonderful writer.
Thanks for a great post and I look forward to the next.