What Are Histograms? A Photographer’s Guide

Histograms are the solution to a fundamental problem in photography: Our eyes don’t always tell the truth. Have you ever been in a dark room, turned on your phone, and felt it blind you like nobody’s business? The same thing can happen in photography. Several times, I’ve taken pictures at night, and they look great on my camera’s LCD — until I open them the next day on my computer and realize they’re all hopelessly underexposed. Enter the histogram. This is one of the best ways to know exactly, mathematically, the brightness of your pixels. So, let’s dive in.
1) What are histograms?
Histograms are graphs of your camera’s pixels that specifically show brightness. This is quite useful. You don’t need to rely on your eyes to tell the brightness of a photo; you can get a more objective understanding by looking at a histogram. Here’s a sample photo paired with its histogram:
As you can see, the photo above is very dark. The histogram underneath it, too, is shifted mainly to the left. That’s not a coincidence. Here’s another example:
The photograph above is neither dark nor bright; it’s somewhere in the middle. In other words, a majority of the pixels in the image above are simply “normal” in brightness — and the histogram is roughly centered.
Here’s the last example:
In this photo, which is clearly much brighter, the histogram is bunched much closer to the right. Are things starting to make sense? Here’s our tally so far:
- Dark photo: Leftward histogram
- Bright photo: Rightward histogram
- Medium photo: Centered histogram
Essentially, a histogram’s layout is like this:
So, histograms are a graph of the brightness of each pixel in your photo, arranged from dark to light. They are a useful way to visualize how bright your photo is in an objective way. Also, you’ve probably noticed that all the photos so far are black-and-white. That’s because color histograms have a bit more information, and they take some extra effort to understand (although they’re still pretty easy, as I’ll cover in a moment).
2) Why do histograms matter?
Aside from what I’ve already suggested — that histograms help you out in dark conditions — there are a few other reasons why histograms matter. Most importantly, this is one of the best ways to figure out if you’ve lost any detail in the highlights or shadows of an image.
It’s a simple concept: When there are pixels all the way to one side of the histogram or another, black or white, you’ve lost some of the information in your photo. For example, in the image below, you can tell that I’ve lost details in the highlights, since the histogram has a tall column on the very right:
The same goes for this photo, which has regions that are totally black:
When you’re out taking pictures, and you don’t know whether you’ve lost important details, the histogram is a great place to start. Any time that part of the histogram is touching the very far extreme, you’ve potentially lost detail in that region. Personally, I use histograms all the time to make sure that I’m exposing properly, and especially to make sure that I’m not overexposing an image. (Overexposed areas of pure white are impossible to recover, while it’s usually possible to bring back shadow areas even when they look almost completely black.)
3) How to use histograms
It’s very easy to use histograms properly. In fact, you don’t need to look at most of the histogram.
Focus your attention only on the right-hand side of the histogram, where the bright tones appear. Ask yourself if anything is overexposed (which would appear as a column touching the right-hand side). For example, this histogram comes from the sand dunes photo above:
You can tell from this histogram that the photo is overexposed. You don’t even need to look at the image itself to realize that. Because of the tall column up against the right-hand side, you can deduce that certain parts of the image are completely white. Not good.
Having a column on the very righthand side isn’t always a problem. For example, if the sun is in your photo, it should be completely white in the center. However, tread carefully. In most cases, it’s something to avoid, especially if more than a small handful of pixels are completely overexposed.
Side note:
Your pixels have to be completely white before it’s impossible to recover highlight detail. Normal highlight regions? They’re perfectly fine and easy to recover, so long as nothing is 100% white.
The most important thing is to avoid blowing out any highlights. If you make that mistake, there’s no easy post-processing fix. That’s why I like histograms so much — they make it easy to know for sure if any highlight detail in an image is gone.
4) Understanding color histograms
The histograms I’ve shown so far are accurate, but they’re only for black and white images. In color photography, histograms get a bit more complex. That’s because your camera sensor has red, green, and blue photosites within every pixel. So, naturally, a color histogram has red, green, and blue components. Here’s an example photo paired with the histogram:
This leads to an interesting result: You can lose information in one color without losing information in the others. For example, you might have a very bright photo where some of the blue channel is overexposed, but the red channel and green channel are fine, like the image below. Is that a problem?
Yes, that is a problem! It means you’ll be able to recover some highlight information, but the colors in your highlights won’t look quite right when you do. They’ll shift in strange directions, because you’ve lost a lot of blue information.
Overexposing just one of the three color channels is nearly as bad as overexposing all of them.
Luckily, most cameras let you see all the color histograms at once, so you aren’t flying blind. You’ll want to enable this feature (otherwise, the camera might just show a monochromatic histogram by default, which isn’t very precise). For example, on my Nikon DSLR, I’m able to see this screen when reviewing an image:
5) How to enable the histogram in your camera
Hopefully, you agree that it’s a good idea to enable the color histogram in your camera. How do you do that? It varies:
- On most Nikon cameras, go to Menu > Playback icon > Playback display options > RGB histogram. Then, when you’re reviewing a photo, press the “up” button on the direction pad multiple times to cycle through different displays.
- On most Canon cameras, go to Menu > Playback icon > Histogram display > Brightness/RBG > RGB. Then, when you’re reviewing a photo, press the “Info” button multiple times to cycle through the different displays.
- On most Sony cameras, go to Menu > Gear icon > DISP Button > Histogram. Then, when you’re reviewing a photo, press the DISP button to cycle through different displays (or the “up” button on the direction pad if your camera doesn’t have a DISP button).
However, every camera is different. If you have a camera from another manufacturer, the process won’t be exactly the same. Even if you do have a Nikon, Canon, or Sony camera, your exact model might have some differences. When in doubt, consult your user manual. Or, just search for the answer online.
6) An alternative to the histogram
Histograms aren’t the only tool for this job. There are also blinkies, which make overexposed regions of a photo blink black and white upon review.
Blinkies aren’t always as good as histograms — specifically, they don’t tell you about individual color channels — but a lot of people find them easier to understand. They also do a good job showing exactly where any overexposure occurs.
If your camera has this option, it’ll be under the same menu as the histogram setting. This is called “Highlights” for Nikon and “Highlight alert” for Canon. For Sony, they’re automatically on once you enable the histogram.
7) A note on the JPEG histogram
A discussion on histograms (or blinkies) isn’t complete without mentioning one corollary: As helpful as they are, they typically don’t reflect the complete set of RAW data that most cameras can capture. In other words, it’s possible that your histogram or blinkies say that a highlight is blown out, but you actually can recover the data without issue — sometimes just barely — in post-processing software like Photoshop or Lightroom.
The reason is that cameras display the histogram based upon your camera’s JPEG settings, even when you’re shooting RAW files. (Check out our intro to RAW vs JPEG, and why you should shoot RAW.) So, if your JPEG settings include extreme contrast and vibrant colors, your histogram may say that you’ve overexposed a highlight long before you’ve actually lost data in the RAW file.
For most photographers, my recommendation is simply to leave your JPEG settings — called Picture Control settings, Creative Style settings, etc. — set to “boring” values that don’t add much contrast or saturation. Personally, I just use Camera Standard with contrast and saturation set to zero.
Side Note:
If you really want the most accurate possible color histogram, you can go much deeper than these basic changes, including setting your Picture Control to the flattest possible version, lowering contrast as much as possible, and using a specific “UniWB” white balance for all your photos (which will make them appear very green on the back of your LCD screen). These steps are overkill for most photographers, who just use histograms as a basic guide to avoid overexposure. It’s also beyond the scope of this article — but if you’re a histogram maniac, it could be worth exploring.
8) Conclusion
It’s a simple fact that you can’t trust your eyes to be perfectly accurate. You can’t trust the camera’s LCD, either — and with histograms, you don’t need to. The only important thing is to know how to read them. Once you understand how to read a histogram, you’ll be at a huge advantage in photography. You won’t end up overexposing or underexposing an image by accident, since you’ll already know how bright it is.
Personally, I use histograms a lot (and blinkies, too). The same is true for almost every photographer I know. They’re a great tool, and one that is worth learning how to use properly.
Comments
Fabulous. Clear, precise, a great explanation. Thanks so much for this.
Thank you for the feedback, Trish, glad you liked it!
As always, an interesting article.
So in a color image, if your histogram shows that you are overexposing just your blues, how does one fix that in capture? Do you spot expose for the bright blue areas and let the other colors fall where they may?
Wish you provided “hints” for Fuji cameras as well as Nikon, Canon, and Sony!!
In this instance the histogram tells you the channel, but the preview makes it abundantly clear.
And, each camera is different. The better the camera the more forgiving, especially shooting RAW. As stated in the article, blinkies and histogram are based on a JPEG of the capture, NOT the actual RAW data. So, for me, a part of getting familiar with a camera that is new to me, is shooting a wide range of exposures, including shots with blinkies, then getting back to the computer to see how, once the RAW data is interpreted into an image, how what the blinkies suggest is a challenge actually turns out. And, each camera is a bit different on this front.
If you have just one channel clipped, the overall exposure is likely OK and will be rcoverable in post, as the software will interpolate the missing data a bit like ‘content aware fill’ in Photoshop.
This is not always true of course.
If you are photographing an intensely red rose say, and the red channel containing most of the data you really need is blown out, then the only way out is to reduce exposure until the reds behave themselves.
If the blue channel is the only one that’s overexposed, the only thing you can do is reduce the exposure until that is no longer the case. Same goes if the red or green channel is the only one that’s overexposed. I wouldn’t overthink metering or other issues in this scenario — I’d just use negative exposure compensation to get a faster shutter speed (if in aperture-priority mode), or manually set a faster shutter speed (if in manual mode). I consider all three channels to be equally important, and my goal is simply to create an exposure that is dark enough to avoid the brightest of them clipping to white (while still keeping my overall exposure as bright as possible).
I typically agree with Betty’s comments, although I will disagree somewhat in this case, and say that if one of your channels is truly overexposed (not just on the JPEG preview histogram, but the actual RAW histogram), the colors often turn very odd when you try to recover them. Often, for example, when your sky is overexposed and unrecoverable, the red and green channel actually are fully intact; only the blue is overexposed. So, at least in the cases that I’m thinking of (which are biased by the types of subjects I shoot), I still consider overexposure in one channel to be a major issue.
As for applying the histogram with Fuji, this is where you’ll find it:
• Shooting Menu > DISP. Custom Setting > Histogram
Some cameras also have a live histogram in live view or the electronic viewfinder, and Fuji cameras are among them. Some people find this feature useful, although for simplicity’s sake (and because it’s not the full color histogram), I probably would lean on the side of not using it. That’s just a personal preference, and others will leave it on.
Excellent the way you always cover all bases, Spencer; Here you’ve provided a great explanation of histograms *AND* important notes re use of “blinkies” (aka Zebra highlights, in the Sony world) along with caution about histogram reflecting the JPG (even if one is only shooting RAW).
Another “trick” I employ on my Sony camera is to set DynamicRangeOptimiser(DRO)=Auto … even tho I’m shooting RAW.
What this does is trick the metering system into allowing for a bit more highlight “headroom” (before highlights will appear to have clipped – with my Zebra setting at 100+%) – on the basis that it assumes this will be handled by the DRO algorithm applied to the JPG – when, in fact, it will be “absorbed” by the RAW file.
Note: I set DRO=Auto (rather than at a specific level/degree) so that it will apply only when it needs to (when the metering system detects a high-contrast scene) and because I’m not fussed about the degree to which the algorithm will be applied (‘cos it’s NOT affecting my RAW file – as this article of yours confirms; photographylife.com/which…raw-photos).
I’m not sure if this will work the same way for Canon’s AutoLightingOptimizer (?) – but I understand it doesn’t quite work this way with Nikon’s ActiveD-Lighting (as, according to your explanation, in article above, it can have significant impact on metering results) … Perhaps there’s an Auto option for ActiveD ??
Glad you liked it! I don’t have a Sony camera in front of me, so I can’t confirm anything, but does DRO affect the meter itself? What I mean is, if you’re in aperture-priority mode, and you scroll from Off to High on the DRO, will your shutter speed change?
If the answer is no, your method makes a lot of sense to me — bringing down the highlights in the JPEG preview to give your histogram more ability to distinguish between near-white and completely-white tones. If the answer is yes, I will need to think about your method a bit more, but it might not be the most effective, since it will actually alter the way your camera meters. I know with Nikon, at least, I strongly recommend keeping Active D-Lighting (the equivalent of DRO) turned off, because it has an impact on the meter even when shooting RAW photos. But it seems like you’re saying this does not occur with Sony cameras, which would be good.
I have to assume my browser is spying on my activity, in this case very much to my benefit, because yesterday I viewed three histogram videos in an effort to better understand how I can utilize them and today I get a link to this article.
I say emphatically that your article beat the three videos hands down. You were concise, to the point and easy to understand. Your explanation on how to set up the RGB histogram on my recently purchased Nikon D500 took less than a minute, while the D500 manual index doesn’t even mention histograms (although I finally found it on page 264 under Photo Information, treated more like after-the-fact info instead of a tool for better exposure while shooting).
As I sit here at my computer I’ve taken several photos of the same scene out my window using Manual at different shutter speeds and watch the changes in the histogram. Love it. I’m excited to get out into the field and learn to use it as a regular tool in my photography.
Thank you so much Spencer. I love it when a teacher gives me the meat of a subject and not a lot of potatoes. I very much appreciate this article and will seek additional articles by you as well as your photography. Have a great 2018. Donovan
Thank you, Donovan! I’m glad you found the article useful, and I am sure that you will find the histogram to be a valuable tool in the field. It’s certainly one I use a lot to ensure that I’m exposing properly. It certainly is odd that Nikon (and others) bury histograms so far in their camera manuals. When writing this article, I didn’t have a Canon in front of me, and I spent quite a while searching through an online PDF manual in order to find how to apply it.
And a happy 2018 to you as well!
A very useful and helpful article to explain how histogram can be used to take better photos. I would like to add a bit to it. The histogram used by most cameras is based on the JPG and not the RAW file. There may thus be a tiny bit of wiggle room in recovering from the highlights when using the RAW file. But as most modern cameras are able to recover from the shadows pretty well, I generally set the camera settings to protect the highlights and recover from the shadow for single-shot photos.
I was reading the article from the phone and did not see that what I posted above is amply covered in the article. I see it now as I am using a notebook. My apologies for this.
No worries, Larry, these are important points to know!
Not quite true.
First, there is more headroom concealed within the JPEG histogram than you imagine (see Iliah Borg’s articles on this).
Second, digital capture is, unlike film, linear. The vast majority of the information in a RAW file is clustered at the highlight end.
The stop at the extreme right of the histogram contains 50% of all the data in the file. Many photographers are unaware of this sobering fact.
The next stop down contains 25% and so on… 12.5%, 6.25%, 3.125%, 1.5625% …
In terms of levels and starting with a possible maximum of 256, there are 128 in the first stop, then 64, 32, 16, 8, 4 for an 8bit histogram.
As you can see, by the time the darker shadows are reached, the number of levels in the shadows is very low.
If you try to recover/lighten these dark areas you will get artefacts (especially banding) and noise will sky rocket.
This will be made even worse if the file is underexposed through misguidedly ‘protecting’ the highlights because by doing so, you will have failed to gather all the data that the sensor is capable of collecting in the first place – so if you underexpose by just one stop (and it’s actually a lot more if you are looking at a JPEG histogram) you are starting off from a position of ‘bucket half empty’ at the outset.
Protecting the highlights and recovering the shadows is a big mistake.
…And I can’t see why you seem to think single shot photos deserve this treatment, other than perhaps a single underexposure is a bit better than a sequence of 10 underexposures? On the contrary, with a single shot you are probably not in an ‘action situation and have more time to devote to a carefully considered correct exposure.
I was indeed unaware of this uneven clustering of information in the histogram. Can you please provide a link with more background on this? Thanks!
Interesting points you bring up Betty. The situation in my “protect the highlights and recover from the shadow” premise is shooting in typically very high dynamic range conditions that far exceeds the 13-14EV dynamic range of the camera (Nikon D850) I am using. I can only take single shot photos because the fast unfolding events does not allow multiple repeated bracketing tripod-based shots of the same scene. The use of flash would have been useful but is not allowed in the conditions I am shooting in. Protecting the highlights does not mean that the shot is severely underexposed as I am willing to clip unimportant or uncritical bright areas and let it go blank. I am currently able to recover from the shadows (not total black scenes) without too much of a noise or artifacts penalty. But it seems that you have a different way of handling this. I would be very interested to hear from you as to how differently you would handle this condition based on your what you have posted above. Thank you.
I would not overthink it. There is only one “technically best exposure” for a particular photo — the brightest possible photo that captures as much light as possible, yet does not lose any important highlight detail. It sounds as though you and Betty are both discussing exposing to the right (photographylife.com/expos…-explained), just approaching it from different angles.
Exposing to the right follows two rules: never lose data in your important highlights, and always try to capture the brightest possible exposure. If you lose important highlight data, that isn’t exposing to the right. It’s overexposing. Sometimes, ETTR requires negative exposure compensation. Contrary to popular belief, it frequently results in photos that look “too dark” out of camera.
I’ll also add one thing that people have asked me in the past about ETTR. Most people know that, at base ISO, it’s a good idea to capture an ETTR photo and edit it to the proper brightness later. But it’s also true that you’ll come across certain cases where you’ve already maxed out your aperture and shutter speed, and the only way to brighten your photo to the point of an ETTR-like histogram is to raise your ISO. In other words, you may need to choose between two images: an ISO 400 image that has a “centered” histogram, and an ISO 1600 photo with an “ETTR-like” histogram (both with the same aperture and shutter speed values). Which one is better? In practice — though often not by a wide margin — the ISO 1600 image (darkened properly in post-processing) will be preferable. At worst, if your camera is fully ISO invariant (photographylife.com/iso-i…-explained) at the ISOs you’re considering, the results will be functionally identical.
At higher-than-base ISOs, the advantages of ETTR-like histograms are usually far less visible than at base ISO. Also, at ISO 1600 in the example above, you are at more risk of accidentally blowing out highlights if you are not careful — which is why I and many other photographers usually don’t aim for the “best possible” ETTR-like histogram at higher ISOs. The minor benefits aren’t worth the additional worry of blowing out highlights. But at base ISO, I always try to expose to the right.
This is getting quite technical, though. In practice, you will want to do what it seems like you’re already doing: protecting the highlights at all costs, but, aside from that, taking the brightest possible exposure (and only raising your ISO when you’ve already maxed out shutter speed and aperture as far as you’re willing to go).
Thank you Spencer. You have described exactly what I am doing. Betty’s post was a bit confusing but I am always willing to learn something new if there is something she can add to this. Thank you again.
Betty, I may be misinterpreting what you are saying, so let me know if we are on the same page here.
What do you mean by “The stop at the extreme right of the histogram contains 50% of all the data in the file”? Are you saying that a camera which has, say, 10 stops of dynamic range, would have half of the overall photo’s data in the upper 10% of the histogram — the values from 230 to 256? If that is what you’re saying, I have to disagree. Instead, in that case, the farthest stop to the right on the histogram has twice as much data as the single stop before it — not the whole histogram before it. But it’s quite true that the data in the right-hand side of the histogram has a greater signal-to-noise ratio than the data at the left of the histogram, and therefore less visible noise, which is why ETTR results in cleaner images in the first place. I am unclear if we’re on the same page on that — it seems like we might be.
Also, the following info is more for other readers, since I know you’ve written about this and know the topic quite well already:
A one stop difference in exposure — although it does mean you’ve captured twice as many photons — does not translate to half the amount of noise in the brighter image. Say that you captured 200 photons in a brighter image, and 100 photons in the darker image. In the brighter image, there is a standard deviation of ( √200 ) = 14.14 photons of noise, which is 14.14 / 200 = 7.1% (or an SNR of 14.1.4). In the darker image, there is a standard deviation of ( √100 ) = 10 photons of noise, which is 10 / 100 = 10% (or an SNR of 10). So, the brighter image certainly has a better signal-to-noise ratio — but not twice as good.
Here is a good source which describes the technical side of this histogram confusion, if anyone is interested: photomorrobay.wordpress.com/2012/…-exposure/
Edit: I now see where I misinterpreted what you were saying, Betty. We’re on the same page.
200 photons -> 100 -> 50 -> 25 -> 12.5 -> 6.25 -> etc.
200 photons is twice as many as 100 (which you’d capture with an exposure that was one stop darker). And it also has equally as much data as the entire histogram before it (100 + 50 + 25 + 12.5 + … ), making for half the total data.
Sorry for the confusion. You were right on point.
It just goes to show how differently we can all think about the same thing or interpret the same written words.
The explanation which switches on the light for one person can plunge another into a state of confusion!
So to clarify, yes, each stop on the histogram contains twice as much data as the one preceding it – with the farthest stop containing 50% (as the whole histogram has to contain 100%.) On that basis, underexposing by a stop from the ideal ETTR exposure at base ISO results in the loss of half the data the sensor is capable of collecting.
That said, it’s important, as you say, not to get too anal about. Much of the time there simply isn’t time to agonise over the last photon, but it is important to understand what is going on in the camera so we at least know what we are aiming for rather than just blindly surrendering to the meter.
And thanks to Pete A for sorting out the math.
A nice clear article too.
It seems that I temporarily forgot the definition of “half” :)
Thanks for the generous interpretation, and for helping out other commenters who have questions about this important topic.
“In the brighter image, there is a variance of ( √200 ) …”
The standard deviation is √N; the variance is equal to N; where N is the expected number of photons.
Thank you, Pete, I fixed it!
Spencer, best article I’ve seen to date explaining histograms and how to use them. Thank you so much.
Happy to hear it, thank you, Alan!
Great explanation, thank you so much!
Thank You for this lucid summary. Some prominent 3rd party guide books make the subject of exposure too complicated. I remembered this post that covers the relationships between exposure and the tonal range etc abstracted as histogram
photomorrobay.wordpress.com/2012/…-exposure/
Great article on the topic. One of the most succinct, yet thorough articles about histograms and exposure I have read.
If I might, I’d like to add a couple of comments – but before that, up front state my preferences, since none of this kind of stuff is black and right – that is absolute right or wrong in how you use the technology.
Personally, I mostly take pictures of wildlife, where I aim to have the image I capture as close to what I want as possible, in terms of contrast and exposure. I shoot RAW, so ultimately I want the capture of light info/data that I get to enable me to yield the image I envision with a minimum of fuss, but realizing that some tweaking is preferable to produce the image I envisioned when I took the shot.
Two points of practicality:
Having loss of detail at one end or the other may not be a bad thing. Sometimes people get the impression that clipping at either end is totally wrong. In reality, it is a balancing act, and tweaking exposure compensation to have good histogram is pointless if you slam your data just for the sake of the histogram. In reality, the best capture may well clip one end or the other a bit and typically there isn’t any key detail there, so it’s perfectly acceptable and will lead to an image with good color and contrast without excessing color shift/processing to render the image.
Learning to understand the blinkies for your camera is key (primarily a Nikon shooter). Every camera I have owned, from consumer DX bodies to the D500, to the D5, and other brands of point and shoot cameras is different in terms of what it reports in terms of blinkies/histogram and what I actually have in the RAW data. So, a part of learning a new camera isn’t just figuring out what the buttons and settings do, but also getting a handle on how that preview reflects what I really have, once I’m in front of the computer. In the field shooting active wildlife, I may not have time to evaluate the histogram, or even stop to look at a preview reflecting blinkies, though I do try to do that as a quick check of the settings I have dialed in for the shot. It’s valuable to develop a strong sense of how what I see in the viewfinder will translate into an image, so I can quickly make exposure compensation tweaks, etc. on the fly. In more challenging scenarios, I’m going to use a preview with blinkies or histogram to verify changes, but with wildlife you don’t always have time to go through that, so it’s really valuable to know how what you see in the viewfinder translates to the data you are collecting. And if you shoot with multiple cameras on a given outing, knowing the idiosyncrasies of each camera in this area. No perfect camera, so I choose the one that I think will be the best for the image I envision, relative to FOV, exposure capacity, and other considerations that come into play.
Great article – and may the light be with you – to capture memorable shots of interesting subjects doing cool things.
You make some good points.
Clipping is not always bad – as long as we know what is being clipped and whether it’s important or not.
For instance, if I am shooting a scene with sky at the top of the frame and I know that I will be cropping the sky in post, then the fact that the sky is blown out is immaterial – in fact the exposure for my intended subject will be all the better for the increased exposure. If however, the sky is an important element in my composition, then clipping that area is a disaster – much better to reduce the exposure and accept darker shadows with less detail.
Birds in flight is another typical example. On a sunny day with a bird against a bright sky, correctly exposing for the bird will almost inevitably clip part or all of the sky. Better that than a dark, underexposed, bird with poor colour, noise and blocked shadows – as we so often see.
I am not sure what help your viewfinder image gives you? Only mirrorless cameras provide an idea of what is going on with exposure in the viewfinder. But I agree, recognising when conditions are not typical/ideal and getting to know how much to compensate ‘on the fly’ only comes with experience and understanding how different metering sytems can interpret a given scene quite differently.
For instance on a low contrast drab day, Nikon cameras generally tend to underexpose by up to a full stop while in very bright, high contrast situations -2/3EV is often in order (using matrix metering) if important highlights are to stay intact.
This was a really good explanation for a challenge I have had every time I photograph fireworks or something like the Christmas Light Tour we go on every year. I can vividly remember the first time I returned from a trip and thought I had lost most of my shoot to underexposure only to find it could be recovered in editing. The histogram will remove that doubt. Thanks so much for the article.
An informative, concise, article. Thank you, Spencer.
But, I’ll echo Georgette Grossmans question above, as I would like to know the answer too:
“So in a color image, if your histogram shows that you are overexposing just your blues, how does one fix that in capture? Do you spot expose for the bright blue areas and let the other colors fall where they may?”
I already tossed an opinion out on this. The overall exposure was clearly off, so needed tweaking the exposure compensation would get you back in a better range, overall. If the blue is still blowing out, technically, then understanding the camera well enough to know what will and won’t be there in the RAW file is the key, or just shoot leaning toward under exposure a bit, since you can tweak the RAW dat to render a more correct image. Without outlandish color balance tweaks in the camera, you can’t always be assured of a non-clipping histogram for every color for every capture. The key question isn’t whether or not I will have a non-clipping histogram. The key point is do I have the detail I need to tell the story I want the image to tell.
Mark W, thank you for this answer; Dial back the overall exposure a bit. I’ll give that a try next time I encounter this. I don’t like to spend too much time behind a computer adjusting my images (years ago I was a Sys Admin and got burned out) and try to get them as close to right, at least to my eyes, as I can in camera.
Thank you, Brian! If you look at comment 2.3, you can see my response to Georgette’s question.
First, you can’t ‘spot expose’ for the blues. A spot meter is calibrated to a mid tone – so even if you could isolate a pure blue in the scene (unlikely as most colours that look ‘blue’ also contain other colours) your brightest blues would likely become a ‘mid tone blue’ and equally likely would be somewhat underexposed relative to the ideal full exposure – unless of course you applied a suitable + compensation. Good luck with that if you think you can compensate for a single hue in the camera.
The answer to your question is that it all depends on how important your blue is both as an individual hue and in its contribution to other colours.
The pragmatic answer is that you reduce your overall exposure until the blue channel isn’t clipped.
At least then all your colours are intact and your exposure is as full as it can be.
Thanks Spencer for this very useful and clear article.
I was wandering, in case the histogram show’s a tall column on the left-handsite and the right-handsite, is this an indication to take 3 or 5 different exposures and use HDR function in Lightroom? or indication for ND filter?
Thanks for helping me out.
Kind regards,
Hedwig
If you have a histogram with tall columns on both sides — which would signify extremely high levels of contrast — your best bet is to capture a bracketed set of exposures and combine them in post-processing. Regular ND filters won’t help, since they’ll darken everything, but in some cases a graduated ND filter might do the trick to selectively darken the sky. Hope that helps!
Thanks, Best explanation for histograms I’ve come across.
Glad you liked it!
Hello Spencer,
Here’s one question that I thought showed some practical thinking:
2) Georgette Grossman
January 12, 2018 at 10:05 pm
As always, an interesting article.
So in a color image, if your histogram shows that you are overexposing just your blues, how does one fix that in capture? Do you spot expose for the bright blue areas and let the other colors fall where they may?
I didn’t notice an answer – I’d be interested in what you’d advise her.
Hi Anthony, glad you liked it! Strangely, I responded to her comment several hours ago, but you’re the second person after that point to ask about it. Perhaps it isn’t showing up for some reason, or it was delayed in showing up? It’s comment number 2.3. Let me know if you see it.