Using Telephoto Lenses for Landscape Photography

When one thinks of landscape photography, one more often than not imagines dramatic, sweeping grand landscape scenes, which are almost exclusively taken with ultra wide-angle lenses. While these scenes can be quite stunning (and beautiful… and a lot of fun to shoot!), it is nice to make use of the drastically different perspective afforded by a telephoto lens. A telephoto lens, as you may know, is used to capture frame-filling images of faraway subject matter. This is because it has a much narrower angle of view than a wide-angle lens. While a wide-angle lens exaggerates differences in both the size of and the distance between near and far objects, a telephoto lens effectively reduces those differences. This means that a telephoto lens causes a close object to appear more similar in size relative to a further away object, even if the closer object would actually appear larger in person, and it means that a telephoto lens can cause the apparent distance between near and far objects to appear smaller, which creates a nice compression effect.
It is not always easy to know when to use a telephoto lens versus a wide-angle lens, nor is it always obvious how to use it. I have compiled a few ideas that I think might help somebody who wants to get the most out of their telephoto landscapes.
Generate Order Out of Chaos
Scenes in the natural world can often be a tangled mess. A telephoto lens has the incredible ability to help a photographer simplify this mess – to pick through the chaos, and make order out of it. Look to find repeating or complimentary lines, patterns, shapes, layers, and textures. Even if they’re not obvious, they’re often present.
Shoot the Light
A telephoto lens is not something to use as a “backup” when conditions are less-than-ideal for wide-angle photography. It is a tool that is every bit as useful as a wide-angle lens, and it too, is best put to use in ideal lighting conditions. Due to the way telephoto lenses regulate the apparent size of near and far objects, telephoto images taken in flat light conditions, or without any direct light on the scene, can appear to be dull. Nothing helps negate this problem better than photographing scenes that feature actual light on the landscape.
Weather Matters Too
I really love using my telephoto lens in stormy or foggy conditions. If there is dramatic cloud action far away in the sky, or only in one particular section of the sky, the reach of a telephoto lens can help one capture it, and fill the frame with it. Fog works wonders for telephoto landscape images as well – few things help to simplify the chaos of a messy forest better than layers of fog or clouds.
Look Down
Maybe this one is obvious – look down! I’ve been pleased with my results when shooting intimate or abstract scenes with a normal to medium telephoto lens. I think the touch of compression these lenses offer can be helpful to these sorts of scenes, and I don’t often find myself wishing to be closer to my subjects, by way of extension tubes or a macro lens.
Beware of the Vibrations
Telephoto lenses are far more prone to camera shake than wide-angle or normal lenses. Use a sturdy tripod and ball head, cable release, and mirror lockup to combat this. I have found that in extremely windy conditions, none of this makes a difference. A telephoto lens and its hood can catch the wind like a sail, causing uncontrollable camera shake and blurry images. In these circumstances, I compose an image through my viewfinder, as I normally would, but before clicking, I position my body between the wind and my equipment, effectively blocking the wind from shaking my camera and lens. Oh, and on a windy day, no matter how sturdy your setup is, do not leave your tripod standing upright with your camera gear mounted atop it. It is a bad habit that will likely only lead to monetary loss and sadness.
Using a telephoto lens can offer a nice change of pace for a contemporary landscape photographer – give it a try!
PL is on a roll ! Nice streak of great contributions these days ! Keep it up :-)
I’m new to photography . Does the telephoto lens have a place in city scape or urbanography? I live in Chicago and Chicago specifically downtown /skyline is my subject.
Yes, absolutely! There are lots of opportunities for using telephoto lenses in urbanography and citiscapes!
I’m sorry forgive my ignorance but code you give me some examples? Thanks
Come up with your own! Head out into the city without any other lenses and see what you come up with.
Excellent advice Alex. Chicago Finest, only you can see through your eyes. All you have to do is do it. (Hmmm sounds like a nike commercial). Just chose a lens and make pictures. Try looking at the entire scene in front of you and then isolate one component that tells what you are looking at or what is important to that urban landscape. This is my favorite kind of shooting.
Mr Moody: Thanks for some beauty shots! With my D800 and 2.8 zoom lenses including the 200mm, I have never had more rewarding experiences. From stopping dragonflies in flight (200mm), to the sun obscured by snow clouds, rolling through the Colorado mountains, the rig accomplishes whatever I can think of.
Hei Lung
The principle would be similar to landscape photography in nature. You can use the telephoto to isolate details that make a photography. Say for example the pattern created by a fire escape or scaffolding. Or a limited portion of a architecturally interesting building.
Wow Alexander, thanks for bringing us this excellent article. Brilliant images and very inspirational.
I don’t understand the reference to shutter speed under some of the photos. What do these references mean; 5/1, 8/10, 30/1, and 16/10?
5″, 0.8″, 30″, 1.6″ ?
5/1 is 5 seconds, 8/10 is 0.8 seconds, 30/1 is 30 seconds, 16/10 is 1.6 seconds. Our cameras just give us whole values, but the camera keeps it as fractions
Thanks for the feedback.
Wonderful shots, I think I like the clovers the best, originality wise. Frankly I often prefer telephoto lenses to wide angle for landscapes as well. I guess I just often see more details that I find picture worthy, and leave the rest up to the imagination, than I feel the need to picture the whole.
Fantastic article, really timely. Have 2 telephotos I barely use and will be packing at least one when I head out for some deep-in-the-woods photography next week. Thanks!
Good plan, Kevin. Thank you for reading!
I always pack a telephoto lens when I’m shooting landscapes, at least up to 70mm, usually longer! I always tell people that landscapes are not all about super huge panoramas, so sometimes you just need the longer lens to get a great shot. Great article!
Eagle Creek! Some of my favorite landscape photos were shot on my 70-300mm VR, which produces pretty decent shots when stopped down to f8 or so. And light enough for a backup. The compression of a telephoto is really the only way to go to capture the dramatic juxatposition between a foreground subject, and a background with mountains.
Eagle Creek is awesome! So is that lens, for it’s price point. Thanks for commenting!
I love the 70-300 for its size and handling and use it frequently instead of my 80-400 on photo walks. It’s so easy to handle that I don’t miss much and the quality is reasonable stopped down.
I used the 70-300 for about a year until I attended my wife’s sons wedding in Denver. The second shooter on the job had the 28-300 and she let me mount it on my camera for about half an hour while he made the ring pictures. I was very impressed so that is what I use now. I gave the 70-300 to my good friends daughter for her birthday that year. It is far superior to the 55-200 she got in the kit.
Hi Mike,
Thanks for replying. I have been using the 70-300 for so long I haven’t really considered alternatives that would provide similar quality and handling with even more versatility. I had no idea this lens provided similar quality.
Right now replacing the 70-300 is not in my budget :) but I do like the idea of carrying one lens instead of two on photo walks. When the budget permits I will look at it.
Hi, sceptical1, I used the 28-300 for quite a time as my main walk around lens. Then I got the 24-120 and switched up for a while. As I am a dedicated stealth, (read sneaky), shooter I went back to the 28-300 for normal trips. It covers a very wide range and very nice quality. Now I’m adding a bunch of wide glass, which in the past, I never used much but finding a lot of fun. I spend so much time behind macro lenses that almost anything else I use becomes a learning experience for me. Gee, just think, at 70 I’m still learning; and only 58 years into this game.
I am not far behind you age wise and am finally using that new wide angle you recommended – the Tokina 11-16 on my D7100 for some pet photography. I am loving it and its adding a new dimension to the images. I am going to incorporate these close up images in all my pet shoots because I think they are so compelling. Being that close really makes lighting easier as well. It’s always great to learn some new tricks!
I bought the Tokina 11-16 for real estate interiors but found it a fun lens to shoot street photography with. The other day, I sold one of my D7100 along with a couple of lenses to a friends daughter. I still have one left and am deciding if I should keep it. I wouldn’t sell them the Tokina 11-16, the Sigma 17-50 or the Sigma 10-20 and no one is getting my copy of the Nikon 18-200 f3.5/5.6. I’m sure Nikon will come out with a new pro DX sometime in the near future to compete with Canon and I’ll be ready with the glass I need for that.
I’m not really a wildlife shooter but am doing it more and more learning about that genre. I know many prefer to shoot DX for the “reach” but I have a bunch of long lenses for FX and with TC can accomplish the same “reach” in FX. I do some pet photography but mostly horses for clients in our Virginia horse country. Recently, I photographed a prize Angus Bull for a client and used the Sigma 16-28 at close up to exaggerate the breadth of the animal for the magazine the photo was for. Came out great. I also like the wide lenses for cats. I can get them to try to touch the front element of the lens to see what it is and have made some very funny pictures that way. Nothing my client would want but I print them in collage for myself.
One of my favorite pet photographers, Kaylee Greer at Dog Breath Photography, described what she got when she started shooting with a wide angle lens….bobbleheads! That is a fantastic description!
As you say, you can get some very funny pictures with a wide angle. Not sure why I didn’t get into this before! I am loving the results and really enjoying figuring out the lighting / DOF to get roughly what I want.
As I’ve stated in the past, I’m mostly a long shooter. I prefer long zooms to WA or UWA but in recent years have been playing/experimenting with wide glass and having a ball. This past Christmas with the family in Delaware I worked with the D7100 and the Sigma 10-20 at 10mm to exaggerate facial features of all my nephews and nieces. I created a multi exposure picture and made copies for everyone. Most of them are clown like and the family loved it. I really didn’t know what I would get once made but it was a fun family project. As you know, the UW glass will really mess with an image when very close up. It’s just fun to play with.
I was particularly interested in your f stop choices. So many times I have to read from experts that anything over f8 causes diffraction causing an image to be unusable. What bunk. Beautiful images wonderfully composed and very well illustrated.
Experts say all sorts of things. I would have preferred to use f/14 over f/22 for that very last photo, but it just happened that way and I couldn’t go back to shoot it again!
Thanks for the really kind words about the images!
Alex, what do you perceive would have been different utilizing f/14 over f/22? Would be interested in your response.
In my work I do a lot of macro and am always at the tighter end of the f stop spectrum. Often I also have to focus stack in order to create photos for my clients. When shooting events or for myself my choice of f stop depends upon what I am trying to accomplish. In my landscape photography I’m at lease at f/8-f/11 maybe more depending upon the lens and I also am one to use telephoto lenses for landscape.
Agree Mike. Diffraction does occur but the actual effect is much much weaker than is made out by all the ‘experts’ in internet forums.
It also depends a lot on which lens and which sensor we are talking about.
On a D810 the effects are definitely visible at relatively “normal” apertures (f/10+), that is, if you print or use large resolutions, not on a 2.5MP web version.
While I agree that many people overdo it, saying it is “bunk” is also an overstatement.
Fair enough Pierre but if my landscape scene needs f16 to prevent portions of it being obviously out of focus then diffraction concerns don’t stop me.
And they shouldn’t ! In the meantime some would prefer focus stacking in those same instances.
I’m personally part of the “all hail small apertures !” club, so. ;-)
I am so in tune with your comment. For me, for the most part, it is a non issue. But then I feel the same way about bokeh, super wide glass, and uber fast lenses.
Alexander — Thanks for your very interesting article and exquisite photos. I really enjoy photographing landscapes, but I came to the conclusion ages ago that I’m next to useless at this task because my medium to wide-angle shots are mostly just boring snapshots. Despite having been told many times that my photos were really good, I don’t like them and I’ve been unable to learn a technique that works for me.
Since switching to telephoto lenses for landscapes I’ve managed to take some photos that I find quite pleasing. I tend to use just one prime lens rather than my zoom because it forces me to think more carefully before I press the shutter button.
While reading the first paragraph of your article I was puzzled by the two statements: “…it is nice to make use of the drastically different perspective afforded by a telephoto lens”; and “…which creates a nice compression effect”. I know exactly what you mean, but I’ve learnt from Nasim’s posts that perspective is determined solely by the position of the lens entrance pupil not by its angle of view. In other words, the only way to change the perspective of an image is to move our feet, not zoom our lens.
Would I be right in thinking that you are both correct, but in very different contexts? Nasim is correct in the context of perspective in terms of 3-D object space and other websites have science-based articles showing that “telephoto compression” is a myth. However, I think that you are correct in terms of the subjective experience of the apparent change in perspective, and the apparent compression, that results from using telephoto lenses to shoot landscapes. Obviously, the subjective impression of a landscape shot with a 10 mm lens can’t even start to be compared to the subjective impression of the same shot using a 1000 mm lens.
Note to the readers of this blog: Kindly refrain from starting yet another tiresome argument about lens focal length changing perspective.
Thanks for the thoughtful comment, Pete! I really appreciate your kind words about the writing and photographs.
In my first statement, I simply meant that a telephoto lens offers a drastically different perspective when compared to that of a wide-angle lens. I am using the word “perspective” because I can’t think of a better one. Google gives me this definition for “perspective” – “a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something; a point of view.” I think that checks out.
Despite the fact that telephoto compression does not actually occur, I perceive it when I look through my telephoto lens, so that works just fine for me. You can call it a “subjective experience of the apparent change in perspective”, and I’ll just say that it creates “a nice compression effect!” I’ll leave the big words to engineers and other technically oriented folks, hehe. I avoided going too far down this path in my writing so that I could avoid the tiresome arguments about semantics that go along with so many of these articles.
So yes, I’d like to think Nasim and I are both correct in completely different contexts.
Wow, I just love the photos – a real inspiration.
Thank you.
awesome photos! the 9th photo really intrigues me because I can’t figure out if it’s a wide landscape or a puddle! would you care to enlighten me alexander?
Thanks! That photo is a geothermal feature in Yellowstone National Park. The scene you’re looking at is 20-30 feet from front to back, if I had to guess. It was photographed at 78mm on a full-frame body.
Alex,
Your photo’s are great. Do you use a filter on the lens? If so, which one do you use?
Thanks,
Sherm Barr
Thank you, Sherman. I used a circular polarizer on almost all of these images.
Thanks for the inspiration. Will definitely try to shoot with tele lenses. Nice pics btw.
Great photos! Really good use of telephotos for landscapes! Love it!
Wonderful pics and a great article. I enjoy using longer focal lengths in landscapes, especially in hazy conditions to emphasise layers in the scene.
The standout image for me was the two white flowers surrounded by ferns even though it is not really a landscape :-) Remarkable shot, almost surreal.
Loved it!
Very insightful reading with awesome shots! I really enjoy reading this. Thank you for sharing your knowledge with us.
A.Monoang
Many think that M.Zuiko 75mm F1.8 is for portraits while I find it perfect for the landscape.
Here are some examples: www.romeocolombo.com/Sony7…o-75mm-F1/
Always taken handheld at f / 4 and stitched images.
Greetings, Romeo
Where are locations #6 and #7? It looks like the southwestern Northwest Territories. Am I right?
Beautiful photographs Alex, and good tips. Makes me want to pack a bag and leave, right now.
Wow, your photographs are among my most favorite I’ve ever seen. I love the “captured” feeling of the telephoto shots, as opposed to the energetic wide-angle shots.
Wow! Inspirational! Motivational! Gotta go shoot!
I’m taking one and only one telephoto lens on a 3,000+ road trip in a few days. A Nikkor 85mm F1.8D I plan on using it a lot. Along with a Nikkor 20mm F2.8 and a Voigt 40mm F2. The pics should be interesting.
Great article. I googled this very topic and this was the first and only article I think I need. I let my intuition do the rest. Thanks also for the tip haha “It is a bad habit that will likely only lead to monetary loss and sadness.”
My favorite tele is the 85mm/1.8 medium lens shot on film It’s “just right”.
The first picture under ‘Look Down’ is surreal, looks like a whole new landscape within a small area of the ground.