Understanding Composition: Beyond the Rule of Thirds

Composition is critical. If you want to take powerful photos, it’s one of the most important parts of photography. Still, a lot of photographers start out only hearing about the rule of thirds, and they never go more in depth on how to compose better photos. The good news is that you can learn more about composition — and you should. It’s a deep topic, and there’s no way to cover everything in just one article, but I’ll do my best to hit the biggest points here.
1) What is composition?
Composition is the structure of a photograph. It’s how you arrange the elements in your image to create the look you want, and it can make or break an image. If you stumble upon an interesting subject — no matter how good the light is, or how unusual the conditions are — you still need to compose the photo well if you want a successful result.
You have an absurd amount of power to change the composition of a photo. Move forwards and backwards, left and right. Change your lens — zoom in, zoom out. And pay attention to which elements of the scene you’re including, as well as the ones you’re not. Done right, composition takes your subject and presents it to your viewers as effectively as possible. It is the mechanism for conveying a message with your photos.
2) The elements of composition
Points, lines, and shapes.
At the most fundamental level, those are the only elements of composition. Anything in your image — your subject, the background, tiny details that don’t even matter — they’re all points, lines, and shapes. Some of them are very complex, of course. A face or a tree clearly are not simple things. But they still have a shape, and they can help form the structure of an image.
On top of individual elements in a photo, there’s also the way they interconnect with one another. Several elements of a photo, arranged properly, are stronger than the sum of their parts.
To make this clearer, take a look at the photos below. These are side-by-side comparisons of a successful photograph along with its component parts. The first example is a photo from Yosemite. Based solely on the line drawing, you can see that the composition is very balanced, with equal amounts of interest on both halves of the frame. Drag the slider back and forth to see the before/after comparison:
The next photo, from Death Valley, has a more dynamic composition, with strong diagonals running the length of the photo:
Last is a photo from Jökulsárlón in Iceland, with a block of ice washing ashore. Here, you can see the lines and shapes that form the structure of the photo:
To me, the interesting thing so far is that these three line drawings still work well on their own, and they maintain a similar emotional mood as the original image. I wouldn’t hang them on my wall, of course — but they have a certain internal structure, even as simple as they are.
When I’m out taking photos, do I actually imagine my subject as a set of black-and-white lines? I’d be lying if I said that I did. What I do think about, though, is arranging a good structure — which, deep down, has its roots in fundamental elements like lines and shapes.
3) Intent
The big secret of composition is not that you should follow one structure or template for a majority of your photos (which is what the rule of thirds suggests). Instead, the important thing is to pick your composition intentionally.
Intent is the most important part of composition. Nothing in the photograph should happen by accident. Everything must have a reason to exist. If you remember that, and you really spend time in the field making it happen, your photos will skyrocket in quality. It’s almost impossible to avoid, since you’ll end up putting more conscious thought into how a photo appears.
4) Simplicity
Every photo you take has an emotional message — the core reason why you chose to take a photo in the first place. When you’re out taking pictures, one of the best things you can do is consciously think about the emotional message, and hone in on how you want to express it. That’s where the power of simplicity comes in.
Simplicity means that nothing in your photo takes away from the emotional message. If you’re trying to convey a sense of beauty at a landscape, eliminate everything from the photo that isn’t beautiful. That could be power lines, footprints in the foreground, a piece of trash in the frame, and so on.
At the same time, simplicity also refers to your composition. Don’t overwhelm your viewers with too much information, unless your goal actually is to capture an overwhelming, chaotic photo. When your photo tells the story you want without any distractions, it will be as powerful as possible.
5) Balance
One of the main things I think about when composing a picture is balance.
Balance is fairly easy. To start, all you need to do is ask yourself how much attention each element in the image attracts. This is known as “visual weight.” Objects that have high levels of visual weight include bright objects, saturated colors, eyes, people, animals, high contrast, and unusual elements — anything that attracts attention in the real world. Then, figure out if the visual weight is distributed evenly across the frame, or if one half of the photo has more than the other (from left to right). If they’re roughly even, it’s a balanced photo. If not, the photo is imbalanced. (Neither is necessarily better than the other.)
This works a lot like a seesaw, including the fact that you can balance a “heavy” object — your main subject — with a “lighter” object, so long as the lighter object is farther to the edge of the photograph (just like balancing a child and an adult on a seesaw). Take a look at the photo below:
In photography, you have the choice to capture balanced photos or imbalanced photos. Neither is better than the other. What matters is that they both convey different emotions.
- Balanced photos are peaceful, static, and calm
- Imbalanced photos are dramatic, tense, and dynamic
If you’re photographing a gentle lake at sunrise, you might not want an imbalanced photo. But, with more intense subjects, it could be the perfect composition. It just depends upon the mood you’re trying to convey.
6) Breathing space
When there are multiple points of interest in a photo, you may want to give them “breathing space” by spacing them apart from one another. Otherwise, elements of your photo will interfere with one another (or the edges of your frame), making for a sloppy composition.
Think about a scene where a few birds are flying through the air, and you want to capture all of them in a single photo. If one bird crosses in front of another, though, that area of the image will look messy and unintentional. It’s better, instead, if all your subjects have some space to breathe — between one another, and between the edges of your image.
The same goes if you’re photographing a mountain, and the peak is almost touching the very top of your photograph. In that case, it will draw unwanted attention and potentially demonstrate a sense of carelessness. Instead, it tends to work better if your subjects each have room to stand on their own, unobstructed by anything else in the photo. That helps you send a strong, cohesive message to your viewers.
7) Positive and negative space
We’ve already covered positive and negative space, but it bears repeating here.
Positive space is anything in your photo that stands out and attracts attention. Negative space is the opposite — areas of an image that fade into the background and don’t draw the eye. You can take photos with high amounts of negative space, high amounts of positive space, or somewhere in between. They all convey different emotions.
Photographs filled with negative space have a sense of emptiness, peacefulness, and isolation. They tend to be somewhat minimalist images, and they work well when you’re trying to show a sense of scale or loneliness. A single tree in a snowstorm would qualify, and so would the photo below:
Photos with a lot of positive space are more intense, busy, and active. They include lots of little details for your eye to notice, although the downside is that they can appear crowded — harming the simplicity and clarity of your message — if you aren’t careful.
These emotions are very important to your composition, and they help form the message that you want to send. If you’re paying close attention in the field, you can move around or adjust your composition in order to alter the ratio of positive space to negative space. Because of the different emotions they convey, this is a great tool to have at your disposal.
8) Patterns and relationships
In some cases, with care, you can capture photos that have more intricate patterns and relationships than just a simple composition. For example, you might photograph a landscape with an orange flower in the foreground, and orange light on distant hills. Or, you could capture a plume of smoke rising from a volcano at night, and matching with the shape of the Milky Way overhead.
There’s no end to the world of deeper relationships that are possible in photography. It’s not something you’ll find all the time, but you should keep an eye out. When a photo has an especially imaginative relationship, it will feel completely interconnected and intentional.
9) Conclusion
I don’t want to make it seem like composition is easy. In some sense, it’s impossible. Even the greatest photographers of all time never mastered composition, because composition isn’t the type of thing you can master.
Perfect composition is not an end point that you’re able to reach with enough talent or hard work. It is, instead, a shifting target that depends vastly upon your own, changing qualities, as well as the scene in front of you, and the emotional goal you have in mind. The rule of thirds won’t get you there. It’s a simple technique, mainly meant for beginners, and it only scratches the surface of the what composition can be. The same goes for any other simple tip out there — none of them apply often enough to overrule the fundamental elements of composition.
Unfortunately, as much as I hate to admit it, that’s also true for reading about these things online. You can’t learn everything about composition from an article or YouTube video; it is far too personal of a topic. Composition is something you must go out and learn for yourself.
Hopefully, though, the tips in this article will give you a good starting point. Very few elements of photography are more important than composition. Done right, it has the power to make your photos truly stand out from the crowd.
Comments
Like..
Happy to hear it!
What I enjoy about articles like this is not any new information presented therein, but rather the inspiration and encouragement they give me to work even more diligently to improve my photographic skills. Thanks to the PL staff for bringing these inspiring articles to us.
BTW – I notice that if you had not applied the rule of thirds to the image demonstrating imbalance (image 5 of 10), it would not have made a very good photo at all. ;-)
Thank you for the kind words, Thomas! As far as the rule of thirds, I don’t deny that you can take good photos that follow the traditional tic-tac-toe grid. You can take great photos with any compositional structure — and to me, that’s the point, that people shouldn’t get stuck on just one possibility and not explore beyond it. But like many creative aspects of photography, it is open to individual interpretation :)
Nice article ( as usual from you in this great WebSite). Thank you to remind us of these fondamental elements in a successful composition. You are perfectly right and you have nicely explain a vey complex subject in photography: just to read and practice by visualizing the elements of composition. Thank you again.
Glad you enjoyed it, Assadi, much appreciated. Composition definitely is the sort of thing you can visualize and practice even without having a camera in front of you — I always like analyzing other people’s good photos to see why they work, or just looking around and imagining how I would compose a photo of whatever is in front of me.
Great article – I’m going to read & re-read this! Interestingly some of your ideas I’ve been doing intuitively, but consciously understanding why I’ve made that decision is very helpful. The more control & intent behind our images – the better photographer we will become!
I love too that that there is basically no endpoint to developing a sense of composition (or to the learning process of photography in general)- I wouldn’t want it any other way! : )
Thank you!
Happy to hear you liked it! Fully agree — conscious effort and intent are the best ways to ensure that your composition is powerful, and that nothing in it exists by accident.
Excellent article. Side by side display of lines in the three images really made me understand the idea and a few of my images immediately came before my eyes in the form of lines and points and shapes. (See the power of an image!). All other illustrations also are very appropriate. The trouble with composition, apart from the barrier of rule of thirds, is that it is perceived most applicable to landscape photography and to a lesser extent still life. For other generes somehow it is not considered very relevant. But your article does a lot to dispel this idea. I certainly look forward to reading more articles from you. Thanks once again.
Thank you, Ravindra! I enjoyed making the side-by-side diagrams — good to know they were useful. I think that is a great observation, that composition applies to more types of photography than some may think. As one example, sports photographers may not have as much time to compose a photo as landscape photographers, but composition is still just as important to the underlying structure of an image. And, if you look at the best sports photos of all time, their compositions are excellent.
Great article. Thank you. This should help me to think more before taking pictures.
Glad to hear it! The more thought and conscious effort you put into a photo, the better its composition will be.
Great post. Thank you! For what it’s worth, your very nice mountain goat photo happens to strongly follow rule of thirds on multiple different levels :) Perhaps occasionally the most basic guidelines do the trick!
Thank you, Bob! You are quite right that it is possible to take good photos that follow the rule of thirds. My only worry is that some photographers get stuck on the rule and don’t explore possible structures beyond it, like circular composition, centered composition, dramatically off-center composition, and so on. I tend to recommend that people don’t think about the rule of thirds while composing, and just aim for the most effective composition to convey your message — which very well may align with the rule of thirds. Much of this is down to personal style and individual preferences as well, and if a particular photographer finds the rule of thirds valuable, I would not try to take it away!
Brilliant text Spencer, many thanks!
Spencer, I think this is the same mini iceberg at Jokulsarlon; but more volume and points in my photo from Aug 12, 2017. You must have stood there later! Like your vision of the B&W possibilities and including more ocean.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/0GMQ1UkFnV2kvGeD2
I think that one of the problems with discussions on composition and how the ‘rules’ play within the subject is that there is a lack of understanding as to what the primary purpose of composition is actually.
Now, I think you (Spencer) allude to this here but maybe it should be more blatantly stated. Basically, all photographs are made to convey some IDEA. Even if something just looks ‘cool’, that is an idea. The primary purpose of Composition is to CLARIFY that idea visually. Not that it has to look good, although that is certainly a factor in many cases, but that it clearly conveys the idea to the viewer.
(“looks good” and it’s cousin, “like” are subjective and aren’t really relevant to whether something is composed well or not. There ARE objective criteria that determine whether an image composition is good or not—a very good composition, one that fully expresses the idea for its creation, could be considered very mundane in nature—objectively! I might also suggest, if you don’t know it, looking up one of the most powerful photographs every made, Napalm Girl, not ‘pleasing’ to look at but you won’t forget it—and it is well composed.)
To the extent that one considers following Rules or Guidelines as must do’s, they are external to whatever idea we have for making a photograph—they are predetermined. As such, they end up being overlaid rather than being an integral part of expressing our ideas most effectively. Whether we end up with a satisfactory—or even ‘better’— image is irrelevant if our interest was to convey the original idea and that was compromised by the application of a rule.
There is a body of knowledge on Composition that is rarely discussed among photographers or available in photographer’s forums. These are the Elements of Art and Principles of Design. These are the foundation one learns in an art school, whether a photographer or an artist in other media in the first classes taken. Knowing these allows one to actually evaluate why an image that follows the rules may not be successful and one that doesn’t is. These aren’t do’s and don’ts but rather explanations of cause and effect–thus, how to effectively express your idea for your photograph. As you said Spencer, we can’t just read to learn composition. We learn by doing and by analyzing what we, and others, have done and why it did or didn’t work. We need a solid body of information to do that!
Yes, yes, and yes. Very well put. That is one of the crucial reasons why pre-determined rules are a worrying prospect — they treat every image the same, rather than allowing the degree of freedom that is necessary in order to convey your idea or message in the most effective possible manner.
Also, I’m glad you mentioned that elements of composition are cause/effect rather than right/wrong — for example, imbalance leading to dynamic movement, while balance leads to calmness. Neither of these emotions is better than the other, but, depending upon your underlying idea, one likely will be more preferable than the other. The goal should be to define your message/idea, and then pick the elements of composition consciously to enforce what you are trying to say.
Since I was a young man, picking up my first SLR, I discovered a connection to my subject as I put my eye up to the viewfinder. Composition came natural to me and still does today, many years later. And because it comes natural to me, I have always had a hard time explaining composition. I usually don’t read composition articles, but I read all the way through with yours, Spencer. Well worded, and as mentioned by another commenter, explains the craftsmanship of composition.
Another excellent article, Spencer … I am impressed with your prolificacy !
This is NOT a criticism of any of the photos.
Rather it’s a comment on the attempts made to capture the intangible aspects of what makes a good photo good.
‘Wgat would I know’ :-) ? – but:
The photos are excellent.
But I’d like to suggest that the reasons given are in most cases not overly good.
That is – explaining WHY the photo works is an attempt to explain the largely intangible.
(Similar to top wine experts who can identify a given wine correctly and whose descriptions are similar each time BUT differ from those given by another equally competent expert).
One only example – in the Jökulsárlón block of ice photo, I consider that while the structure shown is important, the photo is “made” at least as much by the elements that are not covered by the before/after image. eg the incredible ice structure, the time softened water flow at right and the waves at left are not included in the shown “structure” but are nearly inseparable components of the final image.
This is not really a “complaint” about the things that you do say, but a note that the complexities of “the art” are such that learning to “feel” the image and impressions given rather than spent more than a brief time on even these less formal “rules” will be more liable to help people obtain the mastery that these photos demonstrate.
Again – “What would I know?” :-)
Russell McMahon
An old long photography-obsessed amateur in New Zealand.
bit.ly/russellrr.
After 5 hours, this is still trying to load something. None of the photos that pertain to show before and after have loaded. It might have been a good article, but this is a significant bit that is missing. A pity. It otherwise seems well written and informative.
And now that it has fully loaded (waiting or me to reawaken the PC?), it doesn’t show a before and after as much as a photo and the outline composition of that photo. But the message is now clearer. A helpful summary if the comments are taken at face value. Many thanks.
Very good article. I Love it.
I have been a portrait photographer and, thought, your text can be more specific for landscapes, it is precious for compose harmonic photos of portraits too.
Thank you and write more articles for us, please :D