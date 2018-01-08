I have recently been invited to visit and experience Israel by a non-profit, non-political and non-religious organization called “Vibe Israel“, which gathered four influential photographers from all over the world to come together to a week-long event, during which we were given a tour of the country and what it has to offer. I have been wanting to visit Israel for many years now, so when folks from Vibe Israel contacted me and explained what the organization and the tour were all about, I told them that I would love to be a part of it. I knew that it was going to be an amazing experience being in the company of three other talented photographers, taking pictures of some of the most ancient and historic places in the world. Having previously been to the region (I have previously visited the neighboring Jordan several times in the past few years, check out my article on photographing Jordan), I was aware of what to expect, but I also understood that there was much new to see. And I knew for sure that a week in Israel would not be enough, especially considering how packed the tour schedule was going to be. Therefore, I decided to stay for an extra week by myself in Israel and experience it firsthand – something I really enjoy doing when traveling overseas. In this article, I would like to give you a tour of what I have experienced in Israel through pictures and hopefully inspire you to visit this beautiful country and the region.

[Read more…]