She posed atop a sand dune with wind-gnarled cypress trees clinging to a rocky precipice in the distance. She was nude of course, and sitting on a bedpan. A dead pelican lay at her kelp-entwined feet. In one hand she held a nautilus, in the other the most sensuous bell pepper that had ever grown. As I adjusted my 8×10’s tilts and shifts she gave me that glance – just 1/60th of a second, but in that moment I knew there would be more tilting and shifting later as her aperture and my shutter speed would dance in perfect rhythm. I stopped the lens down to f/64, then…I woke up.
It was the Weston dream again – the one I’d had for decades. I needed to go to the Central California Coast and visit Point Lobos.
Thousands upon thousands of photographers have made this pilgrimage and snapped millions of photographs. Nevertheless, one photographer above all will forever be known as the person who put Point Lobos on the photography map. He was Edward Weston. Weston is famous for his black and white photos of shells and peppers and nudes and sand dunes and nudes on sand dunes. He even has a famous bedpan shot. But my favorite shots of his were always the rock detail shots from Point Lobos.
“The world is going to pieces and people like Adams and Weston are photographing rocks!” Henri Cartier-Bresson said that in the 1930s. Hey Henri, what about me? The real point here is that by shooting rocks and roots and seaweed and dead pelicans Weston was exploring new subjects and taking photography in a different direction.
Weston was one of the leading proponents of “Pure Photography” and I don’t mean he pre-ordered a Df. In the late-1920s and early-1930’s Pure Photography meant tightly composed, razor-sharp images with maximum depth of field that utilized the cameras ability to record detail in a way no painter could. Prior to the rise of the Purists, Pictorialists ruled the American photo scene. Embarrassed by their cameras (and their lack of painting skills), but desperate to be considered Artists with a capital “A”, the Pictorialists stuck to the classic subjects of the painting Masters and strove to make their photos look as much like paintings as possible. Imagine your friends playing wood nymphs prancing naked through the forest while you shoot with your Holga, apply instagram while scanning the negs, then print on rough matte paper and you’ll have yourself a Pictorialist image.
Weston was a founding member of Group f.64, a loose short-lived group of Purist Photographers from Northern California. Other notable members included Imogen Cunningham, Willard Van Dyke, and some dude named Ansel.
Okay I admit this one was more inspired by Adams “Surf Sequence” than by any particular Weston image. Nevertheless, the tide was coming in when I shot this and Weston was keenly aware of the tides, though in his case it was the tide of women who came in seeking his company.
But I digress. Back to imitating Weston, or at least his subject matter – kelp shows up in a lot of Weston’s Point Lobos shots. When it comes to shooting kelp I have an advantage that Weston didn’t have – a polarizing filter to cut glare off the water surface.
The “grand landscape” when a large amount of terrain and detail is recorded in one photo (as typified by Adam’s work), was not something Weston did much. He was more into the nature detail shots. Hey, I’ve got something in common with Edward. That said, I realize my grand landscapes are not my strong point and never will be if I don’t work on them. I like this one – it works in color or black and white, but as Weston rarely had access to color film (really only near the end of his career) I’ve limited my Point Lobos shots here to ones that do well in black and white.
Another advantage I have is the speed of my DSLR. Weston shot dead birds because it took a long time to set up his 8”x10” view camera (even though he boasted that he could set up the tripod and camera, compose the shot, insert the glass plates, cock the shutter and fire the shot in just two and a half minutes). This Striped Shore Crab held pretty darn still, so maybe Weston could have set up the shot, but as Weston’s film checked in at around ISO 16 equivalent, I’m guessing the shutter speed would not have been quick enough to freeze the weird bubbling coming from the crab’s mouth.
Hey these limpets aren’t moving at all. Nevertheless, I doubt this pic will ever sell for as much as Weston’s shell prints, one of which (Nautilus, 1927) went at auction for over a million bucks. Hey that’s over $400,000 more than Adam’s Moonrise over Hernandez went for. Speaking of low ISO, some of Weston’s still lifes such as his peppers and shells required exposures of several hours, yes hours.
A million bucks!?!?! Wow, Weston must have lived like a king. Well, sadly that wasn’t the case. He was pretty much a starving artist type. The most he ever got paid for a photo when he was alive was $250 per shot for seven color images he did for Eastman Kodak. Fifty years after his death, his Nude, 1925 sold for $1,609,000, one of the top ten highest amounts ever paid for a photo. You might want to bookmark this post – no telling how famous I’ll be after I croak.
In the mid-1940s, Weston was beset with Parkinson’s disease. The trembling in his hands made it increasingly difficult to use his view camera. In 1948 he went down to Point Lobos (he lived nearby at Wildcat Hill) and took his last photo – Rocks and Pebbles, 1948. Edward Weston died on New Years Day in 1958. His ashes were spread on the beach that now bears his name.
Comments
Wonderful! Glad you had the Weston dream and chose to share!! Did you utilize a tilt-shift lens for any of these per your dream?
Thanks Tim. Sadly I don’t own one of those – mostly I just stopped down to get the DOF I needed. The last shot of the rock through the arch I couldn’t get enough DOF so I focus stacked that one.
Fantastic, great story. I am a Docent at Point lobos, love to share your article with my friends at Point Lobos.
You docents are great. I got some good info on sea lions from one of you. I hope to return to Point Lobos with more time to shoot one day. I hope the White-tailed Kite will still be hunting the meadow across from Weston Beach when I return :)
Absolutely beautiful images. Kim Weston, grand son of Edward Weston, still lives in South Monterey on his grand fathers property and regularly does workshops on both the Point Lobos coast line and Weston style figure photography at the Weston property. The house still has all the original Weston dark room equipment and some cameras. It’s like a museum except there is still a lot of photography going on. Kim recently started using one of those “miniature” cameras that photographers use these days. It’s actually an RB 67.
Hi Mike,
I wish I’d had time to visit Wildcat Hill and especially see the darkroom – no enlarger right? All contact printing for maximum retention of detail.
Cheers,
John
John, that is correct. However, since Kim is now using an RB 67, he has to have an enlarger in there somewhere. I did a Google search and did see an old photo of a huge enlarger in the darkroom decades ago. I’ve attended several figure workshops at Wildcat Hill in the past and it truly is a unique experience.
Hello John,
Thank you very much for your photo essay. I immensely enjoyed it. Indeed, Edward Weston is one of the all-time greats. I, too, am an admirer of his work.
Your photographs are brilliant. They speak to me. I love the vision and emotion that you convey in your work here. I can see and feel the love you have for the intersection of land, sky, and sea at this mystical place. Stunning.
What a great locale in Point Lobos to channel your inspiration. In my humble opinion, Point Lobos is one of the most spectacular, pristine, and peaceful spots on the West Coast. Over the last 4 years, I have had the privilege to visit the reserve three times to hike and do nature photography. In many respects, it’s like no other place on Earth. Aside from the physical beauty, there is just an uncanny and emotional aura there that you can’t put your finger on but one that captures the imagination and lets your mind go free. That’s why I think it’s a great place for photography. Whalers and China Cove are two of my favorite spots. I love your rendition of both. And you gotta love those hikes through the forest to get there! Did you see many owls or sea otters?
Great work, and cheers!
Rick
Hi Rick,
I wholeheartedly agree – I think on the small to medium landscape scale I’ve never been anywhere more beautiful than Point Lobos. For real grand scale stuff I had the same feeling when I visited Patagonia and saw all those 3000-5000-ft tall granite walls.
I didn’t see any owls, but was enthralled by the kites and also the blue throat patches on the Brandt’s Cormorant. There were also some baby Black-crowned Night Herons out at Bird Island doing some scary-looking exploration on the sides of the steep cliffs.
John
Stunning photography. Where can i get one of those 8×10 dslrs?
Thanks, Micheal. I think the D810 is the new 8×10, but these were all shot with either my D7000 or my D600.
Did you have the camera set for B&W or did you shoot color and adjust color levels in RGB Grayscale.
I noticed back in my darkroom days that I did get better tones like you have here on non-resin coated paper. I’ve not been happy with any of my digital B&W.
You reminded me of a day when I went on a one day 4×5 seminar and instead of using the tilt shift, which was the point, I was shooting trees and roots.
These were from color digital files and converted to B&W with a simple command-v in Lightroom after which I would then go into the various color channels and tweak further if I felt the need, usually in the yellow or green channels to get foliage to look as I wanted. More than the color tweaks would be the contrast and tone curve adjustments I’d play with.
Thank you for this article. Weston has long been a favorite. One who seems to get less and less mention over time. Your photos pay tribute to his work very well.
Thanks Rich,
I remember as a teenager asking my mom for a Weston book. She wanted to get me another Ansel Adams book, but relented, even though she was worried about me being exposed to Weston’s nudes. I had a great time researching Weston before my trip out and maybe will write more about him in the future – there was so much I didn’t have space to mention.
John
Great essay, excellent photography AND writing skills. Thank you for this high quality article.
Thanks David!
I would love to visit this place one day. Great photos
Definitely put it on the life list Muhammad!
Great stuff! Thanks for sharing.
Thanks Patrick!
Great story and pictures to boot.
Thanks Ali.
I guess I’m a troglodyte but I agree with Paul Simon: “Everything looks worse in black and white.” Well…that’s not entirely true but I think some of those photos would have looked better in color. Some photos look better in color, others in b/w, and still others look good either way. I just don’t understand the point of doing b/w merely for the sake of nostalgia.
I wouldn’t have commented but after so much praise, I figured someone needed to bring you back to ground! ;-)
I guess Paul Simon didn’t have Silver Efex Pro ;) Actually I don’t either, but my choice of images to convert to B&W for this was based on which ones I felt worked as good or better in B&W due to their patterns, texture, lines and such. I was picky about which images from Point Lobos I rendered in B&W and which ones I kept as color images (a few of which you can see in this blog post on my website if you care www.vermphoto.com.
When considering B&W, I look for really simple compositions where color will distract from the relevant elements or images of old subjects. I’d rather see a photo of an old tractor in B&W than in color.
looking at the actual colors from your blog’s images, you were very probably right to convert these to B&W.
Great images and writing, as usual.
Patrick, you just haven’t seen how beautiful B&W can be. Look up Hurrell and Weston, maybe Man Ray for more experiemntal stuff or Jerry Uselan for those nbeautiful pre-photoshopp compositional works that inspired my photoshop composite art.
I couldn’t find anything on Jerry Uselan but I checked out the others and they just didn’t do it for me. But that’s all to the good. If everyone agreed on what was great art or literature or, well, anything, it would be a terribly boring world. At the risk of sounding mundane, I DO like Ansel Adams’ photography. Thanks for trying to enlighten me. :-)
Thanks for doing a tribute to one of my inspirations from photo history. Adams is spectacular but the intimacy of Weston’s compositions was inspiring for me.
Thanks Bruce. I agree about Weston’s care in composition and use it as inspiration to work on my composition skills.
Great post and photos. Love your sense of humor, based on your knowledge of photographic history and quick wit, as per D810 the new 8 x 10 camera.
Makes for a great read. Thnaks and and many years of happy shooting.
Thanks Juan.
Your composition is delicious to look at, if that makes any sense. It’s definitely Art with a capital “A”.
The photograph of Edward Weston is beautiful in contrast the effects used in black and white. He made beautiful photograph with his model Charis Wilson, too. Thanks, I will share this article.