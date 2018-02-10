The Question of “Good Enough” Image Quality

One of the largest debates in the world of photography is split into two main camps. On one side are people who strive to take photos with the highest technical level of image quality — in everything from their equipment to their camera settings — for most of their photos. The other side of the debate says that photographs are more about the subject and emotion of the scene, and the image quality is only a minor factor. Neither side is always right or always wrong, of course, but this is a question worth discussing. When does image quality truly matter, and when is “good enough” more than enough?
1) Genres of Photography
More than anything else, I am a nature photographer. I do take occasional pictures of people, but the backbone of my portfolio is of the great outdoors — from macro scenes to grand landscapes. That also means that my perspective on this question is a bit one-sided.
Not all genres of photography have the same image quality concerns. For example, many street photographers intentionally shoot with grainy film (or add film-style filters in post-production) to make their images appear grittier and timeless. I haven’t worked with this genre enough to have a well-considered point of view.
So, this article focuses primarily on nature photography. Similar compromises exist in every field, from weddings to still-life, but this article is mainly geared towards people who shoot landscapes.
2) Comparing Famous Photographers
This is one of the major questions of landscape photography, and it makes sense that famous photographers fall on different sides of the “good enough” image quality line. On one end of the debate was Ansel Adams, history’s most famous landscape photographer, who (among other photographers) catapulted the idea of technical perfection into mainstream practice.
Other landscape photographers fall into a different camp. Galen Rowell is one of the more recent famous landscape photographers, and his work is also iconic. Yet, Rowell was known to take pictures with nothing but a simple 35mm camera with a cheap wide-angle lens and lightweight telephoto zoom. Why? Because he had mountains to climb.
The crux of this debate deals with the reasons people are willing to forego the “best” equipment in favor of other options. Although all photographers are different, this typically boils down into a few main factors: weight, price, and speed.
Galen Rowell needed the light weight and quick use of 35mm cameras. Many of his famous mountaintop and climbing photographs wouldn’t have been possible with heavy equipment. Sure, the technical quality of his photos suffered a bit, but his subjects were more important than the size of his film grain.
Ansel Adams, on the other hand, didn’t go on the same technical climbs that Galen Rowell was known for scaling. Instead, he had assistants — and occasionally a mule — to carry his gear long distances. Adams wasn’t sedentary by any means, and he backpacked quite a bit, but most of his landscapes were still reachable with his large and heavy equipment.
So, who took better photos? I’m not going there! These two incredible photographers simply had their own styles, and different types of gear suited them differently. Ansel Adams never would have gotten such large and dramatic prints with a handheld camera — especially in the mid-1900s — and Galen Rowell couldn’t have climbed to some of his most famous photos while carrying forty pounds of camera gear.
3) Camera Settings
Between Ansel Adams and Galen Rowell, the main image quality difference was due to the camera equipment that they used. This matters in your own photos, of course, which is why camera manufacturers offer so many different choices. However, another variable is at play: the amount of time that you take to set the proper camera settings.
At first, this seems like a no-brainer. Obviously, if you have enough time to take your photo, it makes sense to use the best possible camera settings. Right?
Maybe not. Do you use UniWB and check the histogram for every shot, making sure that you always expose to the right? Do you always measure the distance to your closest subject and focus at double that distance, the hyperfocal point? Do you choose the aperture that provides the mathematically best compromise between diffraction, lens sharpness, and depth of field?
For most photographers, the answer is no. I wrote those articles, and I still rarely take my photos with proper hyperfocal distance, the ideal aperture, and perfect ETTR, all at the same time. I may — and typically do — one or two of these things, but the whole set would take ages for every photo.
Plus, things don’t stop there! I could focus stack every single image at f/5.6, since that’s the sharpest aperture on my lens. I could take a set of five bracketed exposures just to make sure that my exposure is as perfect as can be. While we’re at it, why not make every image a panorama? That way, I could get triple the pixels (or much, much more with a multi-row panorama).
And there’s the other problem. Even though memory cards can fit thousands of photos, no one wants to spend thirty minutes on a single landscape image — especially when it might not turn out well. Once you start searching for the absolute best image quality, you rapidly begin to change the fundamental way that you take pictures, and not in a positive way.
So, “quick” camera settings make it easier to photograph a scene — and, most likely, take many other photos in the same amount of time. Sometimes, as crazy as it sounds, I even put away my tripod when the light is at its best. I then set down my camera bag and run to the best possible location, taking photos from the best vantage point before the light fades away.
Yes, I would prefer to have a photo taken from a tripod. But, in the long run, is there anything wrong with one stop higher ISO, or a slightly wider aperture? I take 95% of my landscape photos with a sturdy tripod, if not more, but there’s always occasion to put it down and run to the best vantage point as fast as possible.
Of course, this isn’t an excuse for photographing everything at the wrong shutter speed, without a tripod, and at bizarre ISO values. Instead, it presents another question. Do you want to take a landscape photo that, in all likelihood, uses settings that will work just fine? Or, do you plan to eke out every possible pixel of image quality for large prints and high-resolution displays?
4) The Effects of Modern Technology
Modern cameras have driven image quality forward throughout the past decade in two main ways: number of pixels and low-light image quality. These two variables may be crucial for your work, or completely unimportant, but there is no doubt that these are the main still-photography features that camera manufactures are interested in iterating. (Matters like dynamic range and color depth are certainly important to camera manufactures, but they aren’t advertised in the same way as pixels and high ISOs.) How does this change the way we look at image quality today? If anything, it makes the two camps even more divided.
For one, it is now much easier for photographers to print high-quality images several feet or meters wide, even without paying thousands of dollars for camera equipment. Until the past five or ten years, that was very difficult. Although 35mm film has a surprising amount of detail, it doesn’t have the same resolution as modern digital sensors. (Film obviously has other advantages for some photographers, of course.)
At the same time, it is easier to carry lightweight camera equipment and shoot at higher ISOs than ever before, still taking relatively high-quality images. If you want to hike up the side of a mountain, mirrorless cameras — and even some point-and-shoots — have incredible quality today.
So, where does this leave us? It’s easier to take ridiculously-high-quality photos today, but it’s also easier to take “good enough” photos with equipment that is still very lightweight. This is surely a good thing, but it does make our decisions more difficult.
5) Compromise
In the end, everything is a compromise. Image quality is a sliding scale; the more quality you get — typically — the slower you will need to work. Achieving the perfect balance can take years of trial and error, but most photographers find their fit at some point along the way.
My own photography can serve as an example. Surprisingly — or not — I shoot most landscapes on my Nikon D800e at f/11 or f/16. I absolutely understand the effects of diffraction from these settings, but there is a huge benefit: I don’t need to take extra time to check my depth of field for every photo. I already know that I have enough, no matter the landscape.
Why am I willing to make this particular compromise? It’s simple. After printing dozens of my photographs at large sizes, from 24 inches to 60 inches wide, I realized that the difference is too small for me to care. Not everyone will make the same judgement call, but that’s what this ultimately is: a judgement call. An aperture of f/16 adds some pixel-level blur, but it also makes it easier to take more compositions in the same amount of time. Ultimately, I realized, this nets me a greater number of successful photos.
As with everything in photography, the real goal is to go out and answer this “good enough” question yourself. Do you routinely print enormous photos on acrylic? Ideally, you would shoot with a high-resolution camera — even medium format — or perhaps a 4×5 or 8×10 film camera. Do you sell digital downloads of your work at 1920 x 1080 resolution? By all means, get a lightweight camera that makes it easier to reach interesting places.
That’s why today is such a good time to be taking pictures. As much as we like to find fault with new cameras and lenses, the fact is that we have more options than ever before. In everything from cameras to tripods, manufacturers offer an incredible range of options: price, size, image quality, and every other possible variable.
Although too many choices can make our decisions more difficult, it also means that we are able to take the photos we want with much less compromise than in the past. As a community, that is something we should embrace to its fullest.
Comments
Just to let you know – I appreciate, enjoy reading, and look forward to the articles and photos you and others post on Photography Life. I learn from them and that helps me become a better photographer. I cannot spend as much time as I would like out taking photographs. What that means, in my case, is that when I do get out I sometimes forget to use the camera settings that might improve the photos I do take. But I also sometimes remember some suggestion from an article and that makes my photos better. I don’t sell my photos to anyone so my level of “good enough” is more on the 8×10 side than the 20×30 side. Still, when I do see something I like I try to take the best photo I can and hope I remember enough to make it what I want it to be.
Thank you for the kind words, Allen. Everyone ends up forgetting the best camera settings from time to time, especially when working quickly or photographing changing conditions, and the real goal is just to get as much right as often as possible. I’m glad that you find our articles helpful, and I hope you get the chance to shoot as much as you would like.
I really enjoyed reading this article. It is interesting, well written and makes you think. Amazing photos too.
Thank you
Jose
Thank you so much, José! This is something that I have been thinking about for a while, and I thought it could make for an interesting article.
I enjoyed this, especially with my OCD and how I am constantly nitpicking my shots. I found it helpful to take a break sometimes and then go back to the shot and see if the “negatives” that I have overpower the “positives” of it all.
Thank you, Jon! As photographers, of course we are going to nitpick our own work and try to improve as much as possible. I agree, if the negatives are less noticeable than the positives of a photo, it will be a success.
Best article I have read in long time.
Full if insight and practical thinking.
I will reread this article everyone I read very technical article to remind myself that for my purposes I do not need to over think every detail.
Thank you, I am glad that you like it so much! Technical concepts are important, of course, but they are rarely worth obsessing over.
Always enjoy reading your articles, but this one was even better than usual! It was thought provoking, educational and enjoyable.
Thanks for taking the time and effort to produce these writings.
Thanks, Joe, very glad that you enjoyed it!
Spencer, great that you made our subject of discussion into an article.
But seriously, how could you shoot at f/16? That’s a cardinal sin in the world of digital photography, where diffraction will be making your images viewed at 100% look soft! And zoom in to 500% and the softness will be even more evident, with corners of pixels appearing round instead of rectangular. You should really re-think about your technique and start shooting at wider apertures – no more than f/5.6, since that’s a sweet spot for your lens and diffraction is nowhere to be seen. Pay very close attention to corner sharpness, hyperfocal distance, focus stack if needed and don’t forget to ETTR! And just in case, make sure to bracket every single shot, preferably all the way to -7 and +7, 1 EV step in each direction. This way, with 15 exposures, you always cover all the dynamic range your camera cannot capture. While at it, make sure to stitch panoramas. Can you imagine the potential and the detail level you would get with every shot HDRd in a layer of focus stacks merged into a single panorama? Don’t be a disgrace to our kind by being a lazy f/16 photographer!!!
LOL, sorry, couldn’t help it :)
LOL, thank you for reminding me, Nasim — I need to work on my all-in-one HDR/Focus Stack/Panorama stitching techniques!
Because if a photo doesn’t have 200 megapixels, it isn’t really a photo at all.
:)
That’s exactly right. Didn’t you hear about the 100 megapixel super resolution mode on the D800? Make sure to enable that before stitching those panoramas. 200 MP is too little nowadays – gotta keep up and go Giga!
And if you’re lucky you can even book some time with the Hubble Space Telescope, and aim it at the tree you want to photograph. Nasim’s instructions above still apply of course, note that hyperfocal distance will be a bit harder to compute from low-earth orbit :)
Dang, that’s a good option! How about photographing the tree from Mars, whenever we have active colony there? Zero pollution, no atmospheric haze and above all – zero light pollution to get a clear shot! :D
Hi Nasim
I am asking for your advice, do you recommend using a tripod in space with the Hubble? How about dark matter, is Elinchrom good enough for it?. Just kidding
I took a class a two weeks ago on Photography with the iPhone–taught by Dewitt Jones and Connie Post here in Dayton. Dewitt emphasized that photography is all about point and shoot: knowing where to point the camera and when to take the picture. It would be interesting to post cell phone photos along side those taken of the same scene with a full frame camera and see if anyone could tell the difference. 12MP vs 36MP. I’m certain someone would cry foul because the cell phone has a big depth of field advantage.
Post photos on line and compare them? Seems hardly fair – the output medium (our screens) is less capable than a good print of showing off subtle differences in tonality. But if the point is to compare only on-line consumption, then sure, let’s play.
1. f5.6 doesn’t have enough depth of field to adequately compose any but vast vista shots. Good stuff, but after a while even a good thing becomes boring. f11 is as wide as you can go if you want even trivial foreground.
2. You can pay attention to corner sharpness by cropping. Anyway, paper publications always crop; the 24×36 aspect ratio doesn’t fit in a column.
Nasim, I am absolutely jealous of your ability, as with your Death Valley photo described a few months ago, to commit to a single viewpoint with a single framing and spend hours nailing it. Ansel Adams, Eliot Porter, and Clyde Butcher all practiced this brilliantly. But try don’t try this on a travel article assignment! Your profits will evaporate and your editor will hate the results.
To misquote a common street photography saying : “f/16 and be there!”
In my opinion, image quality is subjective. Image quality may also be an element of an image that contributes to what the photographer is trying to communicate to the viewer. I have seen some pretty mediocre landscape work that was presented at very large print sizes, the primary “wow” factor being the high image quality, without which the images would not have been worth a second glance In such a case, the image has to lend itself to demonstrating this high quality with appropriate detail, contrast and lighting. On the other hand, I have also seen some superb work that could have been taken with a lens from a folding camera of the 1920’s but that I could not afford to put on my wall.
Certain types of photography require the highest image quality regardless of subject matter. A lot of my technical photography for industrial clients has to be of the highest image quality possible, for reproductive as well as illustrative reasons. On the other hand, I enjoy using an adapted T T H lens from a plate camera made in 1889 for some of my portraiture. In terms of sheer image quality, I consider it to be terrific for the purpose that I use it but compared to my Nikon 85mm f1.8 AF-D it sucks.
As for the pixel peepers who chase “apparent” image quality as their primary interest, they can be compared to the mechanics who delight in obtaining every last ounce of power from a race car engine, but don’t necessarily know how to drive the car it is fitted to. Henri Cartier-Bresson said “Sharpness is a bourgeois concept.” He was so right!
I like your take on the subject, Graham, thank you for adding this. One of my favorite quotes by Ansel Adams is, “There is nothing worse than a sharp image of a fuzzy concept.” That can be taken two ways:
1. If you don’t have a solid idea for a photo, sharpness and technical perfection are useless.
2. If the emotional impact of the photo can be conveyed better with a blurry photo, take a blurry photo!
I assume that Ansel Adams had the first concept in mind when he came up with the quote, but I like to keep both interpretations in mind while I’m taking pictures.
Tremendous article! This needs to be said. And it complements John Bosley’s recent article on shooting for your audience.
You talk about situations where in-camera perfection is not appropriate. There are others. Let me talk about one I know: travel article assignments.
When shooting for a travel article you must produce publishable pictures for each of a dozen or so locations. And you need to produce a lot of them at each location; your client will demand choice. In these circumstances “technically excellent” includes such things as framing the picture to fit the publisher’s column width, illustrating the article’s text in a clear and obvious manner, and providing blank spaces to put writing on the cover shot. And if you spend more than a day or two doing this your profits are wiped out by your expenses.
So travel journalism is one of many approaches where “excellent” means not spending much time on an individual shot. Vacation shooting is another. You have companions who don’t appreciate cooling their heels while you fiddle with your camera. Vacation shots are important. Don’t blow them off.
And don’t complain. Once upon a time you’d be doing all this with no post-processing using 50 ISO film that had a two stop dynamic range.
Thank you, glad you enjoyed it! Very good point with regards to certain types of paid work. If you are a stock photographer, volume may be more important than anything else. Or, if you are contracted to take just a few photos for an advertising campaign, you’ll need to spend more time than usual making sure they are perfect.
Yes, advertising is a good example of a market where you take just a few images and nail ’em all. So is lighted interiors, such as for Southern Living or for an architect. Personally I believe that HDR is far superior to lights, producing a more natural image at a cheaper rate. You can do all the rooms in a day, not just three or four in two days with an assistant to speed things up. (And have you noticed how lighting experts do really bad sunlit exteriors?) But the client, not the photographer, determines the approach.
I hear these days about this is the greatest time to be a photographer and that we should embrace the great tech we now have. The authors of these articles leave one problem out of the equation: The demise of professional paid photography. With all this new-tech making capturing photos and video so easy, there is no longer a demand to hire someone to take the photos that mom and dad or their children are taking with their new easy cameras. So no, this is not something that we should all embrace as this author suggest unless you want to perpetuate the demise of paid photography. This is not the golden age of photography as others have said. Unfortunately, photography has become a do-it-yourself activity.
Although this wasn’t the main point of this article, I do see what you are saying, and of course agree in many ways. National Geographic, for example, no longer has paid photographers on staff. Newspapers are laying off their photojournalists in favor of freelance and crowdsourced content. If you worked in one of these professions, things have been changing very drastically, and old business models may not be sustainable any more.
At the same time, it isn’t all bad. I’m studying journalism for a reason, and I’m writing articles for a photography website for a reason. Although the number of amateur photographers is increasing, so are the opportunities to sell photos — they simply are more hidden. There is a much larger market for photo workshops today than ever before, for example, as well as more people who are willing to pay for photographic eduction online. Companies still need advertising campaigns, and National Geographic still needs just as many high-quality photos as before. You only have to look at the crazy sales by people like Peter Lik to see that there is still a market for traditional prints, even if the marketing techniques have changed.
The prevalence of modern cameras has shaken up the photography industry in countless ways, but it hasn’t destroyed it — only shifted the types of content that people are willing to buy.
“we should embrace the great tech we now have. The authors of these articles leave one problem out of the equation: The demise of professional paid photography.”
Hear hear! But it wasn’t the ease of shooting that so reduced journalistic photography. The Nikon F-4 was introduced in 1988, and it was dead simple.
1. Film was hard to use and hard to process. Kodachrome had an ISO of 64 and Velvia had an ISO of 50. Dynamic range was 3 on the shadows, 1.667 on the highlights. And you had to nail it in-camera; no post-processing. On top of that the publisher had to pay $100 per image for a drum scan. Photographers who could do this were in short supply and so cost more. Digital technology ended the expensive reign of film.
2. Stock photography, the cheap alternative to hiring a photographer, required large libraries of slides, heavily keyworded and cross-referenced. Administrative overhead was a nightmare. And no minimally adequate computer software existed to help you; you needed expensive custom software (I wrote my own). The Web destroyed this bottleneck with aggregations of digital images (no drum scans!) so huge that prices dropped to $1/image.
There was also a Kodachrome (K25) with an ISO of 25, which I used it a lot, mostly with a tripod. Ektachromes from that era are now faded and purplish, but the archival quality Kodachromes are still in wonderful shape, which is one reason I elected to use them. I have to be nervous about my digital image assets, but the Kodachromes will survive for a long time. I’ve scanned the best ones at 4800 dpi with a Minolta scanner, have processed them through Neat Image, and right now I’m editing and evaluating them in Capture One Pro for possible future prints. Maybe more on this later.
I should have added that as I’m playing with them in Capture One Pro, I’m thinking to myself, despite the flaws of this old technology, and in light of what I can improve and enhance in Capture One, “are these good enough?”
I’d counter that this is truly a golden age for photography, just not for professional photographers. Never has there been more information, more potential, better equipment and a shorter learning curve for anyone who’s interested in photography than there is today. Unfortunately (for people like me who make their living through photography), this also means many people are deciding to do it themselves. While there will always be a place for pros who know what they’re doing, we just have to accept that it’s not an elite club anymore.
The hoi polloi are on the way!
Spencer,
You are wise beyond your years. Nice article. I will add that many people probably buy equipment to the level they can afford, regardless of what they need or will use.
Thank you so much, very glad that you enjoyed the article. Price is a big deal here, as it should be. Luckily, manufacturers have done a better job in recent years offering options for a wider range of budgets.
I belong to these people, but remember that we buy the big bulk of expensive gear (much more than the “professional” photographers). In doing so we help to keep the prizes reasonably low. BTW – can anyone define the difference between need and urge?
I also take my photos in the nature, but focused on wildlife. If you always needed razor sharp images down to the barely existing strand of hair in an animals fur, and with the object far out in a corner, you would probably not have any problems with the size of your memory card. These photos you could easily take at a zoo, but out in the nature there is a “need for the speed” since (enough!) light seems to be a scarce thing. So you often need to compromise. Example – will you “sacrifice” the the really short moment when the animal shows the special face expression you want to capture, for highest resolution, sharpness and absence of noise? Personally I will not!
Even with today’s best technique the light is often too low for short enough shutter speed and low enough ISO.
BUT
I’m not saying that it was better in the old days. – Handling glass plates in the middle of a moose rut fight isn’t noting but nerve racking!
Spencer, although your as always well written article geared on landscape, it might as well be about f.i. wildlife. Just other factors involved in the debate of “good enough”.
Spencer,
This article couldn’t be more timely for me. I am just getting into landscape photography and your
ideas will be of great help.
Thanks
I do have a question that you might help me with. When I try to get a starburst from the sun in the background
does the focal distance matter?
Hi Sherman, glad you liked it!
There are two major components of a sunburst: your lens and your aperture.
First, some lenses simply have better sunbursts than others. The reasons are a bit too long to cover here, but it is easy enough to see for yourself. For example, the Nikon 24mm f/1.8 lens has a much better sunburst than the 24-120mm lens, even when both are set at 24mm.
Part of this depends upon the focal length, too. Sunbursts are larger when the sun (or any source of light) is as small and bright as possible — in practice, this means that wide-angle lenses tend to work best.
Finally, if you want the strongest sunburst, use a small aperture! That’s why I shot this particular photo at f/16.
Spencer,
Thanks for the reply. I am using a 24 f/1.8g lens. I didn’t ask the question correctly.
What I should have asked is (does the focus point matter)?
Thanks again,
Sherman
So long as the background is within your depth of field, the exact focusing point doesn’t matter. For the photo in this article, I believe that I focused on the river rather than the sun itself. However, if the sun is significantly out of focus, it won’t create the sunbursts as easily.
Thanks Spencer,
Looking forward to your next article.
Sherman
Shape of the aperture blades make a big difference. Flat ones are the best.
Spencer, always love your articles. Keep up the great work. We amateur enthusiasts need and welcome those who are willing to share their experience and expertise, such as you, Nasim and the others who contribute to this site.
Thank you very much, Tom! I’ll keep the articles coming :)
Mr Cox, let me start by saying that your work is beautiful. Whatever you are doing, keep doing it. But as for this debate, I believe you are missing the point. Photography is not really about gear. Ansel Adams did what he did with what amounted to a box, a lens and a photographic plate. I always say that the most important piece of equipment we have is what lies behind the viewfinder. In case anyone didn’t get that, the most important equipment we have is our brain. A great photographer can take a great picture with a crappy camera. A poor photographer can take crappy pictures with a great camera. So what is it really about? It is about the pursuit of excellence. We buy better gear when we have achieved a certain level of skill (and a heavier wallet) because we want to pursue excellence.
Usually, when we have gotten good enough to spend money on a high level camera, settings come to matter to us because we are growing and want to do better and better work. Digital cameras are complicated. It takes a lot to figure out the relationship between ISO and shutter speed at any given f-stop, not to mention the rule of threes, the hyperfocal point and other techical matters. Some people don’t figure it out, or are afraid to experiment, so for them auto settings are just fine. But they can still produce excellent photos. But at some point it becomes a matter of grow or stagnate. If you don’t grow, your work stays the same. For some people that is good enough. For me, as for many photographers, good enough is never good enough. So I try to be the best that I can be. That is why I believe that settings and gear matter. Because without them, I can’t be the best that I can be.
Thank you for the kind words and the interesting perspective. At the most basic level, it is very true that gear doesn’t matter. As you say, a good photographer can create successful images with any equipment. Of course, in practice, things can be more complex. Some people, like you mentioned, try to take technically-strong simply because it is a personal challenge. I certainly fall into this category on occasion. Other photographers may shoot professionally, and their clients expect a certain amount of image quality.
Ultimately, that’s why I think this is a judgement call. I like the way you say it: grow or stagnate. Everyone knows their own needs and wants, and your expected image quality will differ depending upon your personal style.
(Apologies that I had to cut part of your comment. Please email me if you would like more details.)
Spencer, Please tell me how to email you. -Elaine
Hi Elaine, my website is spencercoxphoto.com. Once you get there, just use the “Contact” button.
Well said.
Thank you, much appreciated!
To make the long story short, photography for me is like cooking a food, if you don’t have a good materials or ingredients it will not be a good food, also if someone don’t know how to cook it won’t be a good food even with right ingredients, and if both are available then it will be all matter of calculating and timing and controlling things.
Well, i have great gear, and i learned through years about photography, i am not yet at pro or highest level, but i am not so much behind too, i met photographers who are been into it for so long years and they images aren’t that much great and some of them using old so it is like they didn’t learn through years, also others who are new in this and wow, it is like they know what they are doing, and also there are who are doing arts but they keep looking for upgrading their gear for one reason or another.
From all of these, it is simply like this, i am doing good with any tools, what is harm or what’s wrong if i use high quality or expensive gear then? it is always a matter of people who couldn’t buy expensive or afford something of higher quality optics then they try to bring up the topic of skills and the photographer or the beauty is in the….. you know, so simply anyone can be good with any tool to a level, but sometimes the skills need the right tool to be matched, and there are tools making things like easier to get or more keeper or better quality and these all aren’t something we have to ignore it just because we only talk about the photographer skill, i still can do good photos today with my 10 years old camera, but that will never stop me from going to next generation or modern gear, and i really don’t make those statement about that equipment isn’t doing much and i just buy and enjoy doing my photography even better, i have friend who are really talented and some of them keep complaining about not having a better gear, and i told them that it is not about the equipment, and they simply replied me, “BULLSHIT”, and those who keep saying it is not equipment should be happy just with their skills and ability in photography, and the funny thing is that i see many photographers who calling themselves as pro or popular globally or famous are using high end and current or latest gear mostly, so where is that “The Photographer” statement went?!!!
Also, looking at many photos on flickr and 500px and even IPS awards or 1X, it is really sad to see that 90% of winners and features and editors choices are from high end gear, so i am not blind to believe what they say more than what they use.
And last thing, Photoshop and most editing software made photography like an exhibition of art paintings or masterpieces of arts, i went to few locations of those winner shots say landscapes and i used my best tool with right settings and right moment and right position/spot and right timing and right whatever it is, and still it never come close to what they did, the colors and the items are like they are out of world, sharpness and clarity isn’t an issue at all, so i am also keen about what is right out of camera RAW files look and what they did after the click, and i still keep watching many topics here and there about Photographer vs. Equipment + post processing and there is no end or winning to it.
Thanks Spencer. Great article.
For me this is specialy valid in wildlife photography also, because…
…often I am patiently waiting on a subject to get in action and have my shutter speed accordingly to <1/1600th and my ISO starts to rise.
…I want wildlife in action to be in focus and stop down for more dof in case my AF doesn't keep up. (ISO rises)
…I want a technically "perfect" shot and lower my shutter speed for slow moving or not moving subjects and get slight (or sometimes heavy) motionblur.
…I am very close to a subject and would have to use single point AF to ensure that the eye is in focus, but need to be ready preferably with a AF mode that has more spread (Nikon: D9, D21, GRP). Resulting sometimes in not so perfect eye-focus.
Wildlife photography is an interesting scenario. Often, you’ll be at higher ISOs anyway, so the concept of “good enough” image quality begins to change. Part of this is also a waiting game. Do you spend another thirty minutes waiting for a possible photo, or do you settle for the (possibly very good) images that you already captured? This is an important thing to think about when you’re in the field, and, again, there is no perfect answer.
People on here tend to say “Pro” level etc……what exactly is Pro level anyway? The term Pro suggests that the person gets paid for his/her services. It doesn’t mean the the person is good at what they do…although it helps. I’ve seen professional plasterers and brickies etc who are totally useless, but still regard themselves to be Pros.
We do tend to use the word “pro” in unusual ways. I typically take it to mean someone who earns a living at photography, but that doesn’t mean that they take “pro-level” photos :)
Many people, many opinions. Cannot be agree with “always exposure to the right”. This is not a dogma. I have many many situations when i have to underexposure -0.3 -.07 and even more. If not too much, this will have only positive effect. Noise? Again, if not too much, then no more than in normal conditions of shooting. The “current lightning conditions” factor is a king.
Hi ANH, thanks for the comment. We covered most of what you’re saying in our article on exposing to the right. More often than you might think, you’ll need to dial negative exposure compensation in order to expose to the right. All that ETTR means is that you have the brightest possible exposure that doesn’t blow out any important highlights. Assuming this – that no important highlights are blown out – this method always produces the greatest amount of recoverable image data in a single shot.
There are reasons that you wouldn’t want to expose to the right, of course. I covered them in the ETTR article. But, for landscapes at base ISO without moving subjects, ETTR is the best exposure. The only case where you shouldn’t use it for such photos – as this article covers – is when you need to work quickly!
Great photos Spencer!
Thank you, Motti! These are all from the recent Photography Life landscape video trip. It has been very fun looking back through and editing everything :)
This is my opinion; the most important thing in any photo is the subject matter, composition, atmosphere and emotion. Probably the most important of these qualities is the one that stimulates an emotion.
You may have the most perfectly taken photo but without all or most of these it will be just another photo, maybe not worth taking.
To get the qualities I mentioned you don’t need high resolution, perfect sharpness, exposure, lowest ISO, etc. Too many so called photographers pixel nit pick rather than look at the photo as a whole; does it tell a story?
Good article which I enjoyed reading but I’d rather see a photo that stirred something within me than one that was pixel perfect – so a photo can be good enough and also excellent!
Composition, emotion, light, color, subject matter… All of these are what really make a photo succeed. Thanks for adding this.
Hi Spencer,
I love your images because of their technical quality AND because of what you were thinking…So there!
Imagine a graph of technical quality/effort needed crossed with one for technical quality/enjoyment. Wherever they intersect is your sweet spot.
Sometimes I push the envelope and sometime I just click quick and “take a shot!” 8^)
I use a D810 and excellent lenses, because I want the possibility of extremely high quality to be available to me always, but I also just enjoy the feel of it in my hands when I’m walking around having fun!
Thanks as always for you fresh perspectives. My world is improved with your articles!
Duffy
Thank you for the very kind comment, Duffy!
You make a good point – all of this also depends upon the particular day you decide to shoot. Sometimes, I have a plan in mind to take focus-stacked photos that have been exposed perfectly to the right. Other days, as Daniel says in a comment above, it’s “f/16 and be there!”
The mass decline of photographic standards combines inevitably with the mass increase of photographs taken. The dumbing down of photography is our future as ‘good enough’ is all that the majority knows or cares about. Photography is dead long live the snapshot, unfortunately.
I think just the opposite. I think digital photography is akin to the printing press! And, in time the millions more people that now have access to it will bring about a much more literate photography populace. Is Steven Hawkins somehow less brilliant because technology allows him to do what he otherwise would be unabe to do?
Well said. There may be more “noise” now than ever before, but there are also a greater number of people who truly take the time to get their photos right.
The weight of evidence contradicts that. Mass populations didn’t become literate because of the printing press, most remained illiterate long after printing was invented; they became literate because of social and economic change.
By and large the population at large tends to choose the cheapest, easiest and most convenient option – in other words the lowest common denominator rules.
Look at the rise of the camera phone, MP3 and DAB audio, fast food, flat pack furniture, jerry built houses, cattle class flights…for the most part people want it cheap and they want it now, irrespective of merit, quality or efficacy.
Appreciation of, and usually the ability to pay for, high quality (however we might define it) is generally a minority sport.
Oh and Steven Hawkins had one of the best educations available on the planet and studied and researched his subject for decades… nothing quick or easy there. The fact that he had the benefit of technology is a bit of a red herring as most of his work was/is theoretical (maths and quantum physics), but even given that, learning enough to be able to use technology or imterpret its results at that level is a feat in itself.
I couldn’t have put it better myself. Well said Betty.
Betty,
I think your entire response is a red herring… You have set up a straw man of the masses wanting cheap and easy and shot him dead.
Yeah the printing press had nothing at all to do with the masses gaining access to the printed word! how could I be so foolish!
And Yes Steven had the “education!” He minored in staying alive with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis don’t you know and sprinkled in
some extra courses; How to communicate with a voice synthesizer 101, and Eating with no hands 100…
When technology allows for the spread of human creativity, you get more widespread creativity…period.
Duffy
Duffy
“When technology allows for the spread of human creativity, you get more widespread creativity…period”
No, not really. When technology allows for the spread of ‘human creativity’ more and more humans without an ounce of creativity in their bodies feel ever increasingly empowered to swamp the world with their self admiring and pretentious garbage…period.
And that swamping contains more total great art than without it. You just have to sift more… Good luck!
Duffy
You’re the one who needs the luck for sifting through the mountain of crap in the dim hope of uncovering a pearl…Good luck!
Can’t say much for your style Betty, but I do respect your intelligence…
Well thanks Duffy, that’s the nicest compliment I’ve had today.?
Great article Spencer, thanks.
Thank you, Hanna, glad you liked it!
“Do you want to take a landscape photo that, in all likelihood, uses settings that will work just fine? ”
Yes.
I’m a landscape centric photographer. I use one camera (a Nikon D 7000), and carry just two lens (using just one of them the vast majority of the time). I normally use a tripod only when using my Lee filters or when the shutter speed requires. My goal is to take pictures that will require the minimum of processing using LR. I don’t use PS.
I can’t remember anyone who sees or buys my printed pictures who has opined about the camera settings or processing details of the photograph. This is not to say I’m that good at taking photographs, rather it is to say that most people just don’t care about the details. They don’t examine the photographs with a magnifying lens, and they don’t say that had I used ISO 400 or used f5.6 they would like the photograph more than they do.
Spot On , ZeroVc.
Betty – Good posts. We’re of like mind on these issues