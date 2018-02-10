Photography Life

Long Exposure Photography Tips

Last Updated On By 29 Comments

Long exposure photography can produce stunning photos. Nighttime shots can bring out unexpected detail and create amazing light effects. Daytime long exposure can create images with haunting moods and ethereal imagery. None of this is actually hard to achieve, but it does take a little thought and preparation. Here are some tips to ease you into long exposure photography.

Salt Lake Sunset at Mandurah
NIKON D700 + 24mm f/2.8 @ 24mm, ISO 100, 121/1, f/8.0

1) Steady As She Goes

Vibration is the bane of long exposure. The slightest vibration will blur the picture. Sometimes you can use a table or an improvised stand, but the best way to steady the camera for long exposure is a tripod. It keeps the camera far steadier than you can hold it or support it on most surfaces. A remote shutter release is also useful, though not as important as the tripod. You can use the camera’s shutter delay so any vibration caused by pressing the shutter release doesn’t show up in the shot when you start shooting long exposure. Eventually, though, you will want a remote.

Water Fall at Lesmurdie
NIKON D700 + 24mm f/2.8 @ 24mm, ISO 100, 20/1, f/5.6

2) Research

You can just see a spot that looks promising and set up, but it is better to prepare ahead of time. Once you know where you want to shoot take some time to walk around the area and see how it looks. Find the best place to set up for the kind of picture you want to shoot. If you plan to shoot during the day, check the weather for the time you’re going to shoot. You will want a day that is partly cloudy with wind to provide movement. If there is no wind and the clouds aren’t moving, the shot may not look any different than a normal photo.

Milky Way at Guilderton
NIKON D700 + 24mm f/2.8 @ 24mm, ISO 1600, 30/1, f/2.8

3) Compose Your Picture

As exciting as the nifty effects you can create with long exposure are, it is still important to pay attention to the things that are notable for their stability. Walls, building, plants, whatever is in the photo that will not move during the exposure is as important for the total effect of the shot as the motion. Compose the picture, then figure out ways to improve it for long exposure.

4) Plug the Leaks

Bring along black tape and opaque material you can use if necessary to block any light leaks. They could come from the viewfinder or elsewhere on the camera. Long exposure photography is relatively new as a common photographic method. Leaks that are too small to affect a normal shot can have strange effects when the shutter stays open for minutes or hours.

Moving Cloud Sunrise at Kings Park
NIKON D700 + 24mm f/2.8 @ 24mm, ISO 100, 3/1, f/13.0

5) Know the Light

Even at night there will usually be some kind of light besides the stars. It might be the moon – and the quality of moonlight changes as the month goes by – or it could be some man made light source like a town or a campground. A few short test shots will help you understand how the ambient light will affect your picture.

6) Final Words

Long exposure photography is a great way to take a fresh look at the world you photograph every day. It creates a sense of motion and mystery in photos that isn’t possible in a normal photograph. It doesn’t require new lenses or special cameras, so grab your equipment and take a long look at the world around you.

About Kevin Choi

Kevin Choi is a freelance photographer who has a love for landscape and wildlife, and the founder of CaptureTheMoment. He has been carrying Nikon with him since 2008. Kevin is a man who never stops dreaming and would wish the same to you.

  1. 1) Stephen
    March 23, 2015 at 4:07 am

    A D800 has a panel which slides across the viewfinder thereby shutting out any possible stray light. Nice feature, use it quite a bit.

    • 1.1) nwcs
      March 23, 2015 at 6:24 am

      Very useful, easily forgotten too. Lenses can have slight light leaks as well.

  2. 2) Patrick Papesch
    March 23, 2015 at 4:24 am

    thanks for the great article kevin, i really enjoy your images!

    i have one question regarding pp:
    when i started out with long time exposures my first problems were the lightleaks i didn´t realize during shooting. this was solved by using the viewfinder cover which came with my d7100 (in the beginning i wonderd what this little black piece of platic is made for:D) for very long exposure times i get a lot of colored hot pixels which is normal as far as i know, but i hated the in camera dark-frame NR, so i never use it (don´t want to wait, just go on shooting). my approach so far is get those images in photoshop, duplicate the layer, use the remove scratch function on the top layer (which removes the hot-pixels) and after that set the top layer blending mode to darken cause otherwise the “remove scratches” function is removing too many details.
    do you have any suggestions to get better results, or maybe a differetn approach in getting rid of these problem?

    thanks for

    here is one of the postprocessed images with above mentioned method:
    130 sec @f9.0, 10mm and ISO100

    • 2.1) Aaron Priest
      March 23, 2015 at 12:31 pm

      I’ll weigh in… I shoot a lot of long exposures of the night sky. I often shoot a “dark frame” at f/22 with the lens cap on and eyepiece covered using the same shutter speed and ISO of my landscape shot, then subtract the hot pixels in the dark frame with pixelfixer.org/. This lets me shoot a large panorama or long timelapse without needing to wait on in-camera long exposure noise reduction for each frame (very important to avoid gaps in star trails).

      Beautiful image by the way! ;-)

  3. 3) Jean Daniel
    March 23, 2015 at 4:25 am

    Nice reminder, Kevin, illustrated by convincing pictures.

    I practice night photography a lot, and it can be deceptive at times, when a night picture looks like a daytime pic, or a photo made at dusk. It surely gives added usefulness to our cameras, as they considerably enhance our human vision in the dark.

  4. 4) Arron
    March 23, 2015 at 4:27 am

    Thanks for the article, Kevin. You’ve made some good points about doing one’s homework and putting in the effort before shooting long exposure shots. I like the sunrise picture of Perth from Parliament House – the sun shining through St. George’s Terrace is a nice touch, and it’s not often we’ve got clouds in the sky, either! I have one question: did you use a filter of any kind, or just rely on the camera? I’ve tried both to achieve the desired blur and found it just depends on the scene and the light at the time.

    • 4.1) Kevin Choi
      March 26, 2015 at 9:03 am

      Hi Arron, I use a 10 stops B&W for the shot. I shoot two images, one is before sunrise (for the light trail on the highway) and one is just after sunrise (for the moving clouds with nice color). The blend them together in photoshop.

  5. 5) CSharp
    March 23, 2015 at 5:45 am

    What does 121/1 mean in your captions?

    Reply
    • 5.1) nwcs
      March 23, 2015 at 6:23 am

      121 seconds. It’s the opposite ratio. 1/125 is 125 thousandths of a second. 1/1 is 1 second. 121/1 is 121 seconds. Just an unusual notation method.

      • 5.1.1) Mark
        March 23, 2015 at 6:29 am

        mmmm, got it.

      • 5.1.2) Csharp
        March 23, 2015 at 11:41 am

        Thanks.

      • 5.1.3) wildcottage
        March 24, 2015 at 2:59 am

        I think you’ll find that 1/125 is 8 thousandths of a second, or a one hundred and twenty-fifth of a second. 125 thousandths is one eighth of a second [8 x 125 = 1000]

        Reply
        • 5.1.3.1) nwcs
          March 24, 2015 at 5:03 am

          You’re right. I was going fast. My mistake.

  6. 6) Mark
    March 23, 2015 at 6:29 am

    Nicely done!

  7. 7) William Dyer
    March 23, 2015 at 9:02 am

    Use of long exposures via neutral density filters can really help by getting rid of people in architectural photos, if they are unwanted. I once took a 30 second exposure at a university during Parents Day at midday; shooting from the roof of one building to capture other buildings on the quad. No one remained in place long enough to register on the image.

    • 7.1) milagroful
      March 30, 2015 at 6:52 am

      Sounds interesting I’ll have to try that

  8. 8) Marti
    March 23, 2015 at 11:28 am

    Hi, very nice post and picture. I wonder how it possible to have a picture like the second one, 20 sec during the day, with this opening withoud a ND filter ? Is it really so easy ?

    once again, thanky for this article
    Best regards

    • 8.1) Arron
      March 23, 2015 at 5:28 pm

      I don’t know about Kevin, but I managed to create blur in broad daylight without a ND filter. This was shot with my Nikon D800E @ 24 mm, ISO 100, 30 sec, f/13:

      • 8.1.1) milagroful
        March 30, 2015 at 6:52 am

        That would explain why the sky has no colour at all. ND filter would definitely have improved that shot.

        • 8.1.1.1) Arron
          March 31, 2015 at 7:51 am

          Quite right, but it was actually overcast at that moment. There are some minor hints of blue sky there; the sun was appearing then disappearing behind clouds every couple of minutes that day.

    • 8.2) Kevin Choi
      March 26, 2015 at 9:02 am

      If you want to expose 20 sec during the day, you need at least a 6 stops ND or even a 10 stops ND. You can learn more about it on my blog.

  9. 9) Mark Pitsilos
    March 24, 2015 at 3:37 am

    Can someone with astrophotography knowledge explain how come high ISOs are used in astrophotography?
    I’ve heard it’s used to amplify the light from the stars and render more stuff visible, yet I don’t understand how come a long exposure does not suffice.

    • 9.1) Aaron D. Priest
      March 24, 2015 at 6:38 am

      Hi Mark! For most people it’s because the stars move due to the earth’s rotation. If you have too long a shutter speed, you’ll get star trails instead of pin sharp stars. The longer the focal length, the shorter the shutter speed must be. If you want star trails, a very long exposure with low ISO will suffice (many people stack shorter exposures anyway for a number of reasons that I could explain later), but if you want a clear Milky Way, a high ISO with 10-30 second exposures is necessary with most lenses. I wrote about this recently for Photography Life here: photographylife.com/photo…-milky-way

      If you have a properly aligned and guided tracker, you can shoot as long a shutter speed as you want and get sharp stars. Still, “shorter” exposures at higher ISO are often used and then stacked because random noise can be better analyzed and removed over a single long exposure where amp noise and sensor heat produces a more difficult type of noise to remove. If you want the really long answer about read noise, signal to noise ratio, dynamic range, etc. then this article might be of great interest to you!
      www.clarkvision.com/artic…e.summary/

      Regarding the merits of stacking multiple shorter exposures vs. one long exposure for star trails, here is an article I wrote about that. It’s merely an opinion though, either method produces great results: galleries.aaronpriestphoto.com/Artic…StarTrails

  10. 10) Kafkiano
    April 1, 2015 at 2:52 pm

    Where are the tips ? : )

  11. 11) SITKI
    June 5, 2015 at 10:35 am

    Çok faydalı bir makale. Teşekkürler..

  12. 12) Alfred
    September 1, 2015 at 2:09 pm

    Hi Kevin,

    Your milky way photo is amazing! How did you do a 30 second exposure without making the light from the lighthouse too bright? Thanks!

    • 12.1) Kevin Choi
      October 27, 2015 at 8:57 am

      Hi Alfred, If you use are in really dark location, this is not a concern. Also, the light from the light house only flash once for about 30 second. That mean the light is only exposed for very short time.
      Kevin

  13. 13) Vince
    October 26, 2015 at 9:59 pm

    Alfred, my guess about how he did the milky way photo is, that he shot the milkyway sky shot, with no ‘Earth’ in the shot, then shot the lighthouse picture & joined them as layers in photoshop.
    But that’s just a guess.

    • 13.1) Kevin Choi
      October 27, 2015 at 8:58 am

      Hi Vince, I only use panorama for this shot. Star and the Earth are in the same frame.
      Kevin

