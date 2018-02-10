Introduction to Black and White Nature Photography

What makes a good black-and-white photograph, how do I take one, and why should I try when I have this nifty hypersaturation preset that makes even my lamest photos look awesome? I’ll answer the last question first – your oversharpened oversaturated photos stink. Their gaudy colors may suck the eye in, but then the eye gets stuck, realizes there’s nothing more to look for in the picture and hastily moves on. Effective black-and-white photography relies on form, texture, lines, contrast, tonality and composition to engage the viewer. Without flashy colors to draw viewers in, the black-and-white photographer either masters the principles of composition or perishes. Shooting in black-and-white is a great way to improve your photography skills.
But My Eyes See in Color
True, to some extent. In bright light the “cone” photoreceptors in your eye register color information. But go into a dark room or out at night and then your “rod” photoreceptors take over – they are more sensitive in low light and primarily recognize contrast, shape and movement. So you are already programmed to see those important aspects of B&W pics – form, texture, lines and contrast. This is going to be easy. Let’s get going with some examples.
Form
Ah, a grand landscape in the traditional style. The classic form of Devil’s Tower anchors this composition. Form, or shape if you prefer to call it that, works well when you have a large/predominant composition element in your photo. The viewer recognizes the element and it pushes an emotional button. For instance, lets say I was shooting a portrait of Dolly Parton…but I digress, lets move on.
Texture
Texture is formed by contrast and tonality changes on the small scale, then repeated to create texture. Some textures we find pleasing, say a cat’s fur. Others trigger the opposite response, such as cactus needles
Lines
Lines lead our eye to move about the composition and not get stuck in one place. When I view this simple composition my eye first goes to the heavy thick trunk of the tree, then shoots up the branch to the perched osprey; the osprey is looking right and this moves my eye to the top to the branch to the right, from whence it travels down that branch to the trunk and right back where it started to take another loop. This takes just an instant. Mapping your eye movements is a cool way to learn about composition – look at some of your favorite pictures and track how you eye moves about the composition – on a good photo it keeps moving. On a poor composition it gets stuck as bad as a piece of legislation in DC.
If lines repeat they can form patterns and a very regular pattern can create a texture. Lines or curves coming together can create forms. I could blather on about converging lines, “V”’s and such for pages, but this is the stuff of any composition how-to. Let’s move on.
Contrast
Contrast – do I need to define this? Suffice it to say high-contrast images tend to give a harsh, sometimes uneasy, feel like in the cactus shot earlier. Low-contrast images have a softer mellower impact. The above shot from Weston Beach has a rugged feel due to a fairly high-contrast rendering. Compare that with this shot of leaves on the forest floor in Kentucky.
Here there’s no abrupt intersections of light and dark – it looks smoother and more soothing to my eye.
Tonality
Tonality refers to the range of tones in an image – how many shades of gray there are from featureless black to featureless white. The Osprey silhouette has a very limited tonal range, just black and white. The Weston Beach shot looks contrasty due to the juxtaposition of light and dark lines, however it actually has one of the most complete tonal ranges of the shots in this post with good representation of grays all the way from black to white. The overlapping leaves actually have a lower range of tones as there are mostly dark grays and blacks and very little representation at the white end. This is not a defect, just an artistic decision on my part as to how I want the final output to look – hmmm a bit dark and depressing, maybe my team lost that day. One often hears that a good black-and-white photo contains a complete range of grays from black black to white white but this is one of those rules that once you understand how to practice it, you may feel free to disregard.
Mostly black and near black and the tiniest smattering of white (insert your own NBA joke here) – where’s the light gray representation? Not needed in my estimation – I dig this. What do you think?
Composition
Good composition is essential to both B&W and color photography. The only difference in black and white is instead of using contrasting and/or complementing colors to balance our compositions (or unbalance if that’s our goal), we have to depend on the above elements of form, texture, lines, contrast and tonality to compose our images. Let’s quickly analyze the shot above. As humans, our eyes are drawn to bright objects and sharp objects first. In this case the big dead pine snag on the right and the two aspen trunks on the left, the brightest objects in the image, suck the eye in. These familiar forms create parallel lines encouraging the eye to move up and down each trunk. The horizontal dead pine branches help the eye move left to right and not get stuck on one of the three trunks. They also encourage the eye to visit the leftmost, darker tree and revel in the texture of the spruce needles. There is a full tonal range, but weighted to the dark side – however the eye doesn’t register this (the histogram does) because light objects carry more psychological weight in our mind than dark ones and balance out the composition. This happens too in color photos where warm tones outweigh cold ones – for instance a small figure in a red jacket can balance out a huge blue iceberg.
Okay, that’s a pretty busy shot. Let’s go pine tree again, this time alive.
This is pretty minimalist. The eye doesn’t have many places to go. Up and down the tree, then left and right along the dry lake and horizon, maybe back up the tree then cut across the empty sky to the right end of the horizon. The one dominant form – a lone pine tree reaching upwards – is balanced with…nothing. Ha! Negative space to the rescue. The vast empty sky to the right of the pine balances the “weight” of the tree. Yes, negative space when used correctly carries it’s own weight. In this case the lack of other trees implies a sense of independence to the single majestic pine. Or one might see it as a lonely figure. Many interpretations to this one.
Good black-and-white compositions don’t need all of the characteristics discussed above to work.
Your Take
Here’s some sample shots you can analyze in terms of form, texture, lines, contrast, and tonality. Feel free to comment on them. Do you like them? Which ones work for you and which ones don’t? Why?
How To Get Started Shooting Black-and-White
You may have some image files already you can practice with. Any color digital image can be easily converted to black-and-white (all of the above came from RAW files which by default contain all the color information the sensor collects). In Lightroom it’s as easy as selecting an image and hitting the “v” key. This gives a default B&W rendering. Each color is rendered as a particular shade of gray but can be lightened or darkened in the develop module by using sliders in the “black-and-white mix” panel or you can check out the various preset B&W filters and looks in the presets panel. When choosing a file to work with, think about lines, form, texture, etc – find a file strong in these and give it a try. If the file is weak in color or the white balance is whacked, so much the better. Alternatively you can go out and shoot your digital DSLR in monochrome mode (e.g. on my D810 I can go to the shooting menu, select picture control and select monochrome). This will give B&W views of your shots on the camera’s LCD. If you shoot jpeg it will dump your color info. I recommend shooting RAW. The color info will be stored and allow more options when it comes to post-processing later, but you’ll still get to see your in-camera previews in B&W while you shoot and this will help you compose. All of the images in this post were converted in Lightroom, however there are many other programs for B&W processing. Silver Efex Pro is popular and I like how the noise it creates looks more like old school B&W film grain than the more digital-looking post-processing noise in Lightroom.
Two Last Shots
Fall colors in Black and White?
Oh, what the heck!
Comments
Great article! I love taking my camera to monochromatic and just recording the B&W image only. I know that isn’t the “high tech, record in RAW, post process” methodology, but it helps me to feel like the old days when I loved shooting B&W film. And it forces me to record with B&W in mind, and not just to take something I shot in color and see if it looks good in B&W!! But a great article with many helpful concepts to consider!!
Thank you “Verm”. Excellent post. Having just returned from shooting some fall colors this afternoon, I feel some of them would be great candidates for a trip into B&W. Thanks for the suggestion.
Hi John
Great article. Do you plan to give tips from going from the pic to the print ? . I am thinking of paper selection, .icc profiles, sharpness, printers choices , etc.
regards
An article about printing would be highly appreciated.Especially sharpening for printing is a topic that I often come across. I tend to over sharpen on the monitor to get better results in my lab. Also I would like to know the communities opinion on over brightening the image before giving to the printer. The guy in my lab that ownes the place doesn’t are about color profiles. He sets the image up so that It’ll print right for me but one time his assistant printed my pictures in a wrong profile and they were totally messed up. What are your experiences?
Regards mack
I will second that motion. It would also be interest to see the changes from camera to final edit to printing.
Oversharpening for print is exactly what you should be doing – it compensates for the loss of some sharpness or ‘dot gain’ (spread of ink on the paper) and so restores what was intended on the monitor.
If your monitor is correctly calibrated there should be no need at all to lighten the image before printing.
If your prints come out dark compared to your monitor preview then your monitor is not calibrated properly.
If your lab doesn’t care about profiles I suggest you change your lab – they are not professional.
The whole point of colour management is that whatever the image and wherever it is sent, if all parties are calibrated and colour managed correctly, everyone will see the same image in the way the author intended on their respective monitors and the print will be correct even if it’s printed on the other side of the world.
In the absence of colour management, it all becomes hit and miss – mostly miss.
I’d like to see this too. 98% of my output never gets beyond my computer screen or the web (2/3rds of that goes to the computer’s trash), Of the remaining 2%, most of that gets submitted to publishers and only a tiny bit is printed for display. I am definitely not a master printer. When I received the Emerging Artist Award the prize was a gallery show printed by master printer Richard Jackson. Working with him made me realize just how deep one can go with printing skills and how time consuming it can be to take a file I’d tweaked to look good on screen and end up with a print on paper that really pops. Jackson has an ability to make a two-dimension print look three-dimensional and he won’t rest until he gets the result the photographer wants. I watched him tear a bunch of great looking prints in half because they weren’t perfect. It was then that I realized I had so much to learn as a photographer, that if I was to achieve my goals in that respect, that I needed to devote my energy that direction and leave the printing to the pros. I simply don’t have enough time to pursue both – mastering printing to the level of a Richard Jackson takes decades of dedication. The people who are really good at printing are that good because the most important thing in the photographic process to them isn’t the creation of the file it’s the creation of the print from that file.
John,
Great response and while I’m at it a great article. Many of my photographer friends ask me why I still send files to the company that does my printing while I have the Epson 1430 and Epson 3880 printers in my studio. Reasonably two of the best printers but the main reason I send files out to be printed is because I suck at it. When creating prints for clients I don’t print myself unless they are what I call easy files. Then I have the equipment to product adequate prints that can last a life time.
Just curious, what printers do you use for yourself? Do you have one dedicated printer for B&W? I read on another forum about a guy who produces a set of inks that many use with the Epson 1400 and 1430 printers but I forget who that is. I’ll have to get back into that forum to find out and post it here.
I have to disagree – just a little.
There is no fundamental difference between producing an optimum file for print and an optimal file for web or screen display.
The editing skills are exactly the same.
Once an image is perfected on the monitor (and, vitally importantly, the photographer’s set up is properly colour managed), producing an exhibition quality print to match the image on the monitor is a matter of routine.
The beauty of digital editing and printing is, given the above, WYSIWYG rules.
What You See Is What You Get.
Wonderful images! Just beautiful. How is it that B&W can draw the mind in so much more than color does? I guess, as you say, its all about form and texture and composition. Many years ago I lived in a remote area of rural northern Canada (well actually I still do) there were no camera stores around to get film processed and get prints. So for about $200 I had a budget enlarger with a so-so lens, a timer, a red light, developing trays, chemicals, some boxes of paper and with a trusty Pentax Spotmatic (and Kodak Tri-X) and a few odd lenses I was out shooting evenings and weekends. Landscapes, portraits, you name it. It was a lot of fun and very satisfying. In fact I would shoot the local weddings in B&W, process the film and make the 8X10 prints in 24 hours and hand them to newly weds the next day for free. It was all fun to me. My Nikons can shoot in B&W or I can transform the shots afterwards with software on my PC but its not the same fun that it used to be. Maybe its just that I’m getting old!
Thanks Ron. You seem more nostalgic for the darkroom than I am. Maybe I just sniffed too much fixer or maybe you did :)
Hi Ron
Sorry but I don’t feel nostalgic, about the old film days, where you had to work in the darkroom with smelly chemicals in a room that required outside ventilation, and trying with my Durst enlarger equipped with a Nikon lens to “dodge and burn”, with limited DR compared to todays camera, and making multiple bands of papers for testing. I forgot to mentionned all the time we had to spend with paint brushes to get rid of the dust on the final print. We were young at that time and we spent nights printing pictures up to 4 feet X 8 feet. The only nostalgia that I have is my lost youth with what came with it…
Thanks for the reality check. I hear you. In those day it was a fun hobby for after work and weekends, for you it was a totally different story.
The place I lived in then had a population of less than 500, our contact with the outside world was an aircraft 2 or 3 times a month. When I arrived in that town, there were no telephones, we could contact a Bell radio operator on the community radio. My camera and my darkroom were my primary source of enjoyment.
Wishing you all the best,
Ron
I remember those days too.
I would go into my darkroom on a Saturday afternoon and emerge as the birds were beginning to sing on Sunday morning.
Very absorbing but also very limited compared to what is achievable in the digital darkroom.
Terrific article! Very educational and extremely well written.
‘your oversharpened oversaturated photos stink’. That’s the reality of what you are doing. Especially all over this site, I see so many of these crimes. This article is the real thing.
please, first and more importantly, let me say thank you for impacting or influencing my crude photography knowledge.i am a graduate[2,000] of the Nigerian national film institute jos,plateau state, Nigeria. I major in cinematography and minor editing .since my graduation i have being in the teaching service in other words i have not made any movie rather photographing weddings and events and i love it .by the next three years i will be 60years, meaning time for my retirement.all alone i have always combine teaching where i have a B Sc. in geography and a pgd in educate to be a qualified teacher.most people see me as a good photographer.but i don’t think so.hence, i want your opinion on what camera i should buy for a top class wedding photography assignment. PLEASE KIND GIVE ME ONE NAME ONLY. FOR GET AN ALTERNATIVE CHOICE. I MEAN A CAMERA KNOWN FOR AVAILABLE PHOTOGRAPHY WITH A GOOD ISO CAPABILITY. PLEASE DON’T FORGET LENS CHOICE.I STRONGLY RESPECT YOUR OPINION.THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS AND YOUR FAMILY. from GANGAN BRODERICKS [african hands limited] presently i shoot nikon d7100 for shipyard photography assignment since 2012.some of my photographs are very poor,lack good exposure most of the time.good contrast and colour are some of my photographic problems.
G’day Gangan!
The road to good exposure is not that complicated. The best solution is to find something you can photograph and start trying different exposures. For example take a teddy bear and put it half in the sun and half in the shade, take one photo at the shutter speed and aperture recommended by the camera. Look at it. Decide, ‘do I like that?’ Then go to Manual mode and start by exposing in the direction that you thought the image needs to look better. For example if the automatic picture looked to dark, expose a little lighter. Then try a little lighter again. And then again, etc. Once you have made it to white images, go back to where you started from. This time expose darker and darker until the image is black. Put them on you computer and look at them, again decide, ‘which do I like?’ for each image. Try the procedure over and over, but for each run do it with either changing the aperture or the shutter speed. That is, try a run where all you change is the shutter speed, then another run where all you change is aperture.
I strongly recommend doing it over and over. I know it sounds basic, but light is one major key to photography. It is what some professional photographers do for every new camera body they get.
What I have learnt from doing the above myself is that a little under exposure gives more colour and contrast then over exposure. But then over exposure can give very beautifully bright results. This is where learning about stops in light makes a big difference. Maybe this might help: www.photographymad.com/pages…hotography (Please note I do not endorse photograpymad, I could not find a lesson on this subject here on the Photography Life site.)
As for a new camera, the Nikon D7100 is very nice, but I imagine it could be a little restricting at times. There is no be all and end all camera to recommend, but from what you have described, maybe look at a Nikon Df with a 50mm f1.8 lens. You really need to research and decide for yourself. Check this out: photographylife.com/gear-…hase-guide
I hope that helps. May God bless you,
Christopher
(I know you didn’t ask me, but I answered anyway. ;-)
Without meaning to be unkind, it sounds like you need some basic photographic tuition, not a new camera.
Back to basics.
Christopher’s advice is not great.
For optimal quality you should expose as far to the right of your histogram as you can just short of overexposing (blowing out) the highlights.
Then you normalise the image in your software of choice by adjusting the exposure slider to the left until your image looks exactly as you want it.
That way you preserve maximum data, sharpness, detail and colour information.
If you only shoot JPEG then Chris’s advice is correct – you expose as if you were using film because like film, there is no none destructive way of altering your image after you have shot it so you have to get it right first time.
This article conveys an excellent understanding why Camera Club purists advocate black and white although I am not sure if they work from the same knowledge base.
This piece is illuminating and the writing stylish. Thanks.
Perhaps the next article might be, “What is fine art”?
Marvellous! I love your second last one. You should call it “Fall Colours.” I can see the colour even in black and white.
Great article Verm. I loved the last photo with the mountains in the background. I have seen one of these photos before as well on your blog.
Inspiring article! Thank you!!!
Darn it… now I want to go out and shoot instead of work all day! Consider me inspired.
Splendid photos. I am sure you have inspired some people to go out and try their hand creating some black and white images that will improve their photography.
very, very nice article i really aprecciate it!
in my opinion the hardest form of speech, great job
Beautiful photos and very clear explanations. You are a true talent. When I read the sentence containing the crude phrase, ‘your oversharpened oversaturated photos stink’, I also moved on however. Who are you to tell someone their vision stinks? That one sentence almost ruins what is otherwise an excellent piece…
Hi Duffy,
I agree my statement about oversaturation was a broad and provocative blast. If someone’s vision is truly to see the world through oversaturated colors that’s fine, but I worry that many people just hit the “punch” button by default in an effort to follow a trend that is currently pervading the photo world. I hope my statement encourages people to look inwards to discover their own personal vision and not just duplicate what the masses are doing. To a far lesser degree I hope it gets people to simply think about any tweak in post and only hit click if it will make the picture better. The final rainbow shot is a great example of tweaking in post that doesn’t help the photo – that image is way better in color. It was tossed in as a joke and if anyone tells me that one stinks, I’ll have to agree with them.
Regards,
Verm
Hi Verm,
Yes, a ” broad and provocative blast.” I too get frustrated with the “hit the button” method of processing. Some people think it’s cool to use the wah-wah pedal on everything, and in truth it doesn’t sound anything like the guitar, even when used tastefully! Sometimes the vividness of a brilliant sunset simply can’t be captured without a little extra saturation, especially the emotional impact of it! There was a school of modern art called the expressionists who were trying to convey the emotion they felt in a painting, often by using extremely bright colors…
People often over-sharpen when their technique doesn’t quite match their passion, or their equipment (glass) can’t quite get there. Sometimes they overdo it, however they like us are on a learning curve. There are endless numbers of people in front of us and endless people behind us.
I think your images are terrific. I think you are a fine writer as well. I look forward to hearing and seeing more of each.
Cheers to you,
Duffy
Duffy,
Amen to that. I’m with you all the way and yet pictures you describe keep appearing, don’t they?
Duffy,
I think Verm, acknowledges and I agree that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But aren’t you also tired of some aspects of overdone techniques in photography? As a musician, aren’t you tired of hearing the same riffs over and over again from different artists? I think all Verm is saying is don’t over do something that is beautiful by itself. Sometimes the natural is better than the enhanced. Would you agree with that?
Hi Mike,
Yes I would agree with “sometimes.” Yes I get tired of hearing the same old riffs. I get tired of seeing the same photographic cliches as well. I don’t need to see anymore slow shutter waterfalls, people spinning a burning hunk of steel wool on a rope, anymore wedding rings making a heart shaped shadow on a book binding, or even anymore sunsets, which I myself am guilty of shooting all the time. I want more “Jazz,” more improvisation, more abstract (much more abstract), more relationships where one element echoes another, in shape, texture, color etc. There are terrific compositional opportunities at our feet, no matter where one is. I want to see much more of that, seeing pleasing composition in ordinary stuff, instead of another mundane shot of the Delicate Arch. Yes, overdoing the post-processing is tiresome, but not nearly as tiresome as photographers who keep trying to shoot the same old shots. Overdoing in post-processing is something most people gradually grow out of, but boring not so much. I want to see Photographers reaching for something new. Each of us has a unique POV. I want to see us use it!
Have a splendid Sunday,
Duffy
Duffy,
We are in agreement here. And as you stated, we are both guilty of taking just one more sunset or sunrise picture.
I don’t mean to be denigrate anyone when I say that most photographers as hobbyists want to create what they see the professional photographers create. As we find oversaturation…over done, it seems to sell pictures so some photographers will continue to do this until their photographs no longer move to an audience that is willing to buy them. Once the amateur accomplishes what they see other doing they tend to move one but in the creation of the flowing waterfall, they learn to control their creative POV to other subjects. One of the methods I employ with my high school kids who come to me to learn photography is exactly that, go out and shoot a sunset or sunrise, make the water flow soft and creamy. Then apply that technique to something else. It teaches them to use polarizer filters and ND filters and control shutter and aperture and ISO to create something new.
I think it was Joey L who started using the technique of putting a one stop ND filter in front of his Phase One with powerful strobe flash. I wondered why he did that because one could just make adjustments to flash, or shutter speed in order to create the same effect, I thought. I don’t have a Phase One but I tried this experiment with my D800e and certainly got different effects then just making adjustments to the camera. However, we still all must learn what each component element of photography does before we can alter it for our own purpose. And yes, I still make soft water pictures and tend to over saturate sunsets or flower photos. But my flower pictures sell and I will keep doing it until they no longer have appeal to my clients.
Yep, flowy waterfalls, sunsets, rainbows, national parks, BIF, bugs on flowers, star trails, head shots, kids on their birthdays, lightning photos, beach photos, Italy, city scapes at night, fall colors, all so 1999. Get creative people.
Wow, you’re amazing!
Jason,
That about covers it except for the few photos of my feet accidentally taken while walking through the city. OH and yes, family events and the grand children.
I think accidental feet photos are going to be big in 2015 so hold onto those.
Jason,
I’m counting on it. I have them in color and black and white; and then there is the shoe variety. I’m set for the new year.
If you photograph the real world then anyone can argue that it’s all been done before.
I smiled when I read your comment. I find myself over sharpening and over saturating colors (a bit, sometimes more than a bit!) because most of the people I share my pictures with are my friends and a few relatives who think photography is something you do with your smartphone – they all love my pictures! So when I read that opening statement, “your over sharpened oversaturated photos stink” I was slightly put off but also intrigued and continued reading the article. I’m glad I did!
Photography to me is something I do for enjoyment – it adds “color” to my life!
:)
Ron
Fantastic article. It is so unusual to read a piece of work the explains in detail and with obvious passion for black and white work. Many thanks, a great read.
John
