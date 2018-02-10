Iceland – Exploring the Ring Road

For those of us living in the US or Europe it can be a daunting challenge to search for a nearby destination in which we may truly immerse ourselves in nature, specifically without enduring months of near bankruptcy directly afterwards. There are still plenty of hotspots left, especially in Northern Europe, but the signs of civilization can leave one feeling placed in an artificial bubble, albeit a beautiful one. Like it or not, this often is translated into the images we take.
We therefore look for places not yet marred by the encroaching presence of human beings. It’s a way to connect with what was, until just a few millennia ago, our natural habitat, to experience the sweet melancholy of complete isolation. In pursuit of that I took a week long holiday and traveled to Iceland with a partner in crime on a shoestring budget. We rented a car, a white Nissan Qashqai, and called it home for the duration of the trip.
A Quick Comment on Location and Budget
Iceland is perhaps one of the most conveniently located natural hotspots for those of us living in the West’. As it sits halfway between the European and American shores flights are cheap and travel time is short enough that a weekend trip is a realistic consideration. Within the country itself roads are in excellent condition and the ring road allows one to foray into smaller side roads and points of interest whilst keeping close to the main route.
If you are willing to rough it out by using a tent and a small gas cooker (a luxury compared to our journey) costs are incredibly low as you can find any number of secluded spots to set up camp free of charge. Coupled with the numerous free hot springs and pools, public bathrooms, and clear and safe spring water you can comfortably traverse the country without ever needing to pay for utilities. Restaurants and hotels are expensive so be prepared for a significantly lighter wallet if you decide to go that route.
The Weather
Perhaps the biggest barrier to capturing bright and Tolkienesque images of the landscape is the unpredictability of the Icelandic climate. The day can start out in spectacular fashion with opal blue skies, the sun shattering the clear waters into thousands of bright shards of light, dancing in the wind-stoked waves. In an instant however this can turn to a rolling fog, enveloping the sky above you, and reducing line of sight to ten meters or less, making driving an exercise in patience and vigilance. Don’t trust the weather predictions on this, as they are inaccurate on all but most general trends. Fortunately we were lucky, and experienced unseasonably sunny and warm days. In any case, it’s something to consider.
Landscape and Photography
While the more tourist filled areas show unfortunate signs of strain on the environment the majority of the country remains spotless. The low population density combined with many views that require at least a modicum of sweat and effort to reach mean you can enjoy the primeval landscape at your leisure.
If you are willing to stay awake into the late hours of night and early morning (given the weather holds) you can enjoy a prolonged sunset and lasting dawn/dusk at this time of year. If you feel up for some late night driving you can visit numerous locations with the same lighting conditions, which can be spectacular, turning even mundane subjects into worthwhile shots.
Personally the smaller and more out of the way places discovered amongst the East and West Fjords were the highlight of the journey, however the path most traveled, nearer to Reykjavik also had some ‘must capture’ locations and activities. The two that most spring to mind are the Jökulsárlón glacier ‘lagoon’ (really just the meltwater of a very, very big ice cube), and the whale watching ventures off Husavik. The latter is an enjoyable experience that brings you close to creatures that you would otherwise never encounter. Fog is common unfortunately and so for photographers conditions are often not ideal. Like most ventures into wildlife photography you have to bank on a large amount of luck, so this is par for the course.
The glacier lagoon is located in an area flush with large glaciers. The drive through provides countless opportunities to go off the beaten track and, if the path is not too dangerous, find your way to the foot of some spectacular glacial structures. The main attraction, Jökulsárlón, has large ice breakages the local birdlife perch on and dart amongst. An avid bird photographer such as myself could spend several days there pining for the perfect image.
Some Final Thoughts
In terms of gear and equipment a tripod is non-negotiable, as low levels of lighting when the sun is covered mean hand held shots are tricky. In addition a cable shutter release is a life saver; wind comes in unpredictable gusts. It’s strong enough to disturb your tripod and so replacing timer shots with a cable will save you a lot of headache. In addition I would highly recommend a super telephoto lens for bird life and the occasional puffin, more importantly some of the more interesting geological features can only be observed at a significant distance. Also, and I can’t stress this enough, a proper lens cleaning kit will save you again and again. The incidence of strong wind and fog was such that I needed to clean my lens of moisture and dirt constantly. I’m neurotic about dust on my lens however, so take this as you will.
In terms of the trip given a higher spending limit and more time there are countless activities that one could partake in; the greatest feature of Iceland as a destination however (aside from the landscape) was that most of its natural areas can be accessed without doing any of these things. As someone traveling there for photography it was perfect, as I felt free despite my own financial constrictions. Having recently done a large safari in Africa (I hope to discuss more on this soon if possible) I was restricted in the time and distance I could travel. Since I focus on wildlife and nature photography Iceland was a fantastic and budget friendly alternative, homicidal seagulls aside.
More Images
This article contains a small vertical slice of my journey, with the rest soon to be found on my website, I hope you enjoyed my work, and thank you!
Robert.
Robert Alexander is a wildlife photographer from Tanzania, currently based out of the Netherlands and working part time alongside his studies in ecology and the environment. His images are to be found on his website where a selection of his work is on display, in addition to projects and excursions.
Comments
I am doing the full circle in 11 days. Usually the tours are 10, so we have an extra day to spend on one location twice. Where do you think would be the best place to spend 2 days? I will note it will be the winter time with a 4×4, so i hear most f roads are closed.
I was thinking glacier lagoon but then my friend went and said you could be done with 1 day.
Where should I go, if not there?
Nothing compares when you visit my country Iceland with Jökulsárlón – Glacier Lagoon, is one of the best place where u can stay more,have a lot of places around lagoon…depending of the light u can catch wonderful landscape .But you can try Fjallsárlón glacier lagoon, Godafoss,Aldeyjarfoss,Gullfoss etc
The options are unending – just leave enough time and space, and don’t be constrained by a timetable! weather and light change, take you time to plan and be in the right place at the right time.
To be honest it depends entirely on why you are there. In my case as someone focused more on wildlife photography given the chance I would have spent any extra time in or nearby the East Fjords where if you are lucky Caribou, Minks, and Arctic Foxes can be spotted, according to my online and ‘in situ’ sources ;) Otherwise for landscapes I would say stay a few extra days in the West Fjords, which were visually spectacular!
Normally spend a second say in Akyureryi/Myvatn and use it for a day trip to Askja, either by the bus from Myvatn or by superjeep if you pay more but want more time there, but in winter probably not an option. You still have Dettifoss, Godafoss and Krafka in the proximity of Myvatn. Alternatively, Hofn for proximity to Jokulsarlon or maybe somewhere near Helnar/Arnastapi on the Snaefsfelljokull peninsular are the highlights of the entire country for me (I’ve spend a lot of time there).
Winter, for me, is not the best time for Jökulsárlón. Too many ice over the water. I would say spend the extra time at Stokksnes. Amazing spot.
To heck with the tents. But how about renting a RV? I may look into that! Meanwhile your article has just increased the number of pesky tourists that Iceland will have in the future!
An RV would be fine if your’e not planning on taking the more off the beaten track routes, which is fine and it will be a great trip beyond a doubt. There is plenty to see directly on the ring roads. In late spring or summer however when more roads open up you do miss out on a range of attractions if you don’t have a 4WD. I’d say save your money and go for tents and a 4WD, but it is a different experience of course. At that point its dependent on what sacrifices you want to make!
There are hundreds of places in Iceland unknown to tourist and even to Icelanders that are worth visiting and not inferior to all the famous places that can be packed with people. Just ask locals in the small towns around Iceland and I am sure you will get directions to many amazing spots untouched by the human hand. Even close to the road nr. 1.
The name of the waterfall is Folaldafoss. Translates to Foal falls. And the “large valley” photo is taken at the same location, in the east fjords, not the west. ;)The waterfall is to the right, just out of the frame.
Good catch! Must have written it down wrong in my log :o !
Great article!
I had the privilege of visiting Iceland a few weeks ago on a work trip and my host were fantastic. They mentioned examples of tourists not respecting the natural environment and in some cases driving hired 4 x 4 vehicles over delicate fauna and ruining what in some cases may take decades to develop. Just thought I’d share that following Nasim’s recent experience in Yellowstone. Iceland and it’s people really are lovely, lets hope the ever increasing numbers of tourists don’t change the essential character of the place.
Is there relatively easy access to public washrooms? I’m okay with a tent and stove, but I will not bring a spade and toilet paper. I love photography but not THAT much.