How to Take Sharp Landscape Photos

It’s something we all care about, right? Sharpness. As a landscape photographer, with very few exceptions, taking sharp photos will be an important part of your work. That’s why you’ve spent so much time learning about the technical side of photography — and so much money buying high-quality camera equipment. This article covers everything that matters if you want your landscape photos to have as much sharpness and detail as possible, including the 15 most important tips to keep in mind.
1) Don’t go down the sharpness rabbit hole
The other day, I found an intense debate about image quality in an online forum. Here’s a sample quote (which I changed to make sense out of context):
- “Because the Nikon D810 has a greater pixel density than the Nikon D750, it will have more read noise in the shadows at high ISOs. That’s the problem with high resolution — cameras typically lower their read noise by using larger read devices and lower currents, which becomes more difficult as pixels become smaller.”
On the same website, another discussion asked why young people don’t think of photography as “cool” any more.
Sharpness is a rabbit hole. Do you want to have online debates like that one? Probably not. As landscape photographers, our collective answer should be probably not. Instead, spend more of your energy on the creative side of things. Practice light and composition, and think of sharpness as nothing more than another creative tool to match your vision.
Is it important? Yes. Sharpness is another creative tool to capture your vision, and it absolutely matters in landscape photography. But chasing after maximum sharpness should not come at the expense of other elements of photography, and there is a point where sharpness isn’t what holds a photo back.
With that in mind, the tips in this article aren’t all things that you need to do for every photo. You can take sharp photos without knowing all this info, and you can choose not to do some of the more time-consuming techniques below if it will take away from other aspects of your photography. Still, I elected to share more tips rather than fewer, so that you can choose how far you want to go. The items below start with the must-do tips, and end with some things that have a smaller effect.
2) Avoid Cheap Filters
One of the most basic mistakes I see photographers make is to put a cheap, clear filter (also called a UV or haze filter) on the front of their lens for protection.
I will say that there are some cases where a UV filter will help — say, you’re taking pictures where sand and dust are blowing everywhere — but cheap ones always do more harm than good. There is never a reason to use an inexpensive UV filter on your lens, ever, since it will cause significant harm to the quality of your photos.
When I got my first DSLR, I made the mistake of using a thirty-year-old UV filter for several weeks in a row. I took a whole series of photos which are essentially unpublishable due to their low image quality. Take a look at the photo below, which might seem acceptable at first:
But, when you look at just a minimal crop, the blurriness is easy to see:
At first, I thought this was a result of my lens (an 18-55mm kit lens) having poor optics. Actually, though, kit lenses are surprisingly sharp if you use them properly. Instead, the true reason for this blurriness is the cheap filter.
Even worse is if you leave a clear filter on your lens all the time and never clean it. I’ve seen so many photographers shoot with a dirty, dusty filter on the front of their lens. Sometimes, they’ll tell me that their lens isn’t sharp and ask if I have recommendations for a new one — at which point, my recommendation is simply to take off the filter and see how much sharpness they gain.
To let your lens reach its potential, only use high-quality UV filters, or none at all. Don’t believe Amazon reviews that say a $10 filter maintains your image quality; it doesn’t. If you absolutely have to buy a protective filter, you’ll regret purchasing anything except one of the higher-end versions.
Personally, I don’t use clear filters, except in conditions that also require a face mask. I prefer lens hoods whenever possible, or something like a polarizing filter that I already have on my lens.
3) Use your tripod
No matter where you go, bring along a tripod. It’s as simple as that. For a landscape photographer, tripods are second only to lenses in their importance. They improve the sharpness of every photo you take.
Tripods are heavy and expensive. They aren’t fun to use. But, even if you’re trying to go lightweight, you need to carry one along if you want the sharpest possible photos.
Why are tripods so important? Quite simply, they minimize camera shake. With a tripod, you can use long shutter speeds without the shakiness from handholding a camera. No matter how steady you are, it’s impossible to take sharp photos at long shutter speeds without some sort of camera support.
So, which tripod should you get? That’s down to budget more than anything else. At the high-end side of things, a good carbon fiber tripod is worth the price, but it is out of reach for many photographers. The good news is that even a $10 tripod from the dollar store is infinitely better than nothing, and there are plenty of good tripods (See How to Choose and Buy a Tripod). If you’re trying to take sharp landscape photos, a solid tripod is step one.
4) Find stable ground
If you set up a tripod in wet sand or moving water, it will move while you take a photo. That defeats the entire purpose of having a tripod. For example, take a look at the photo below. I captured this image in Olympic National Park during a beautiful sunset. I like the colors and waves in this image, and the composition isn’t too bad. One problem, though: The trees on the left are very blurry.
That’s because my tripod here was halfway underwater. Waves washed ashore during this exposure, and the result isn’t sharp enough to display at any decent print size. Granted, your tripod usually won’t be in the ocean, so this example is a bit extreme. But you still need to avoid placing your tripod somewhere unstable, such as on wet leaves or soft snow. If the ground isn’t solid, your photos may not be sharp.
5) Shoot in RAW mode
Most cameras capture at least two different file types: JPEGs and RAWs. Although JPEG files are quite common, RAW files have significantly higher image quality. This includes the potential for higher sharpness. Personally, I always shoot RAW photos, never JPEG. To me, the image quality boost from RAW files is worth the effort (larger file size, and more post-processing required). You can read more at RAW vs JPEG.
6) Pay attention to telephoto lenses
Telephoto lenses magnify everything that you photograph — which is the whole point of using them in the first place. Unfortunately, telephoto lenses also magnify the blur in your photos. So, when you use a telephoto lens, always pay special attention to sharpness. If it’s windy, for example, consider lowering your tripod for extra stability. Ideally, you would do so by collapsing the thinnest leg sections.
In difficult conditions (such as heavy wind or unstable ground), you may want to review your photos right after taking them, particularly if you’re using a telephoto lens. This way, you can know for sure if you captured your intended sharpness, and you weren’t robbed by unexpected vibrations from the wind. Of course, you need to be sure not to miss anything exciting in the landscape while you’re looking at your camera’s LCD, though.
Telephoto lenses are great tools for landscape photography, but they take some effort to use. Still, if you’re careful, you’ll be fine. Just pay special attention to camera shake, and review important photos after you capture them.
7) Use proper focusing technique
This is a very easy mistake to make. I see a lot of beginners with expensive camera equipment who don’t actually get sharp photos simply because they don’t know how to focus.
First, a very easy mistake: Many beginners think that “pros” use manual focus, and nothing else. Not only that — these same “pros” use manual focus by looking through the viewfinder, then spinning their lens’s focusing ring until things look sharp. No!
Advanced photographers use autofocus all the time. In fact, even as a landscape photographer, I use it more often than manual focus. I only focus manually when I’m not in a rush, I’m using a tripod, and I’m in my camera’s live view mode. That way, I can magnify things 10x or more, making sure that I manually focus on exactly the perfect point in the image.
8) Focus at the proper distance
So, where’s the perfect point to focus in a landscape? Sometimes, the answer is just to focus on your subject, if its sharpness matters more than anything else. Other times, you’ll want to have the entire landscape from front to back as sharp as possible, and that’s where things are a bit trickier.
Here’s an example: Say that there are two important elements in your photo — a flower for the foreground and a mountain in the distance. In most cases, you’ll want both of them to be equally sharp. So, where should you focus? The answer, of course, is between them. Of the two, I would focus closer to the flower, since lenses have more depth of field behind your focus point than in front of it.
Technically, in fact, the best spot to focus is at twice the physical distance to the closest item in your photo, assuming that you want the foreground and background to be equally sharp. If your closest foreground object is one meter away, focus on something two meters away. We have a more in-depth article about that goes into this discussion as well, which I recommend reading if you want more information.
9) Use the right exposure settings
Exposure can be a complicated topic. It even requires its own article. Your camera settings have a huge impact on sharpness, which is one reason why people spend so much time trying to learn them in the first place. I’ll only go into a simple explanation here.
9.1) A simple explanation
If you’re interested in a broad rule that works most of the time, here’s what I recommend for landscape photography (assuming you’re using a tripod, and nothing in the scene is moving):
- Use your camera’s base ISO — usually ISO 100 — whenever possible. A low ISO is best, since it lets you capture as much light as possible (resulting in the lowest amount of noise/grain visible in your photo).
- Your choice of aperture affects sharpness in a few different ways. For landscape photography, you are trying to balance depth of field with blur from diffraction. The best aperture to use depends upon a number of factors, but a small aperture is ideal, since it gives you more depth of field. Something like f/8, f/11, or f/16 is usually a good choice for landscape photography if you have no clue where to start. (With a DX or aps-c camera, divide these numbers by your crop factor of 1.5. If you have a micro four-thirds camera, divide these numbers by your crop factor of 2.)
- Let your shutter speed fall wherever it needs to be. You want the photo to be the right brightness. Assuming that nothing in the photo is moving, and you’re using a tripod, you can set any shutter speed without a problem. However, if your subject is moving quickly, you’ll have to use a faster shutter speed to freeze any motion blur. This will darken your photo, but you can compensate by increasing your ISO if necessary.
- Don’t use your camera’s fully automatic exposure mode. It might not recognize that you need a large depth of field. Instead, use a mode like Aperture-Priority, where you select the aperture (something like f/8 or f/11) and ISO (your camera’s base value, often 100), and the camera sets the shutter speed. If the resulting photo is too bright or too dark, use exposure compensation, which will make the camera adjust the shutter speed to compensate.
This is a simplified explanation, of course, but it’s accurate for many landscapes if you have no idea where to start.
9.2) A complete explanation
The more you learn about exposure, the more nuanced everything becomes. The steps above are good guidelines, but they don’t work all the time (such as nighttime photography, which is a completely different ballgame.) I thought about including a complete explanation of exposure in this article, but there’s a lot of information to cover. Instead, I recommend reading this instead: Understanding Exposure: A Beginner’s Guide.
If you’re interested in learning about the best practices of exposure, including sharpness, that’s what you’ll want to read. Otherwise, the four steps listed above should be enough to start you in the right direction. After all, exposure is something you just need to learn for yourself — it’s nice to read about online, but there’s no substitute for taking pictures in the field.
10) Limit diffraction
At ridiculously small apertures, you’ll run into the problem of diffraction. This is when the aperture in your lens is so small that it drastically bends light and causes it to interfere with itself.
Since aperture is written as a fraction, small apertures are f/16, f/22, f/32, and so on. Personally? I’m comfortable using f/16 if necessary, but I try to avoid anything smaller than that. I’ve only used f/22 a handful of times, and I would never touch f/32 or smaller for landscape photography. (Again, divide these numbers by your crop factor.)
Here’s a sample crop to show the loss of sharpness at f/32, compared to a more typical aperture of f/4. The loss of sharpness here due to diffraction is pretty significant:
11) Choosing sharp camera equipment
If your only goal is to create interesting photos, camera equipment doesn’t matter as much as other aspects of photography (though it is still important to use something which makes it easy to capture your desired photos). However, in terms of sharpness specifically, there are some differences even among high-end gear.
Luckily, camera equipment today is the best it’s ever been. Never before has such cheap gear been able to produce such high-quality and sharp photos. Digital cameras are an amazing value, and even film cameras are vastly more affordable today than they were just a few decades ago. The cheapest consumer DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have more than enough image quality for a good print. No matter what camera you own, even if it’s just a smartphone, you can take good landscape photos.
Still, depending upon how you output your images, you’ll find some noticeable differences in sharpness between various pieces of equipment available today. For example, large camera sensors with a lot of pixels will — all else equal — capture more detail than other options on the market. The same goes for high-end tripods, which tend to dampen camera shake better than cheap options.
Finally, pay attention to the sharpness of lenses that you buy, but not too much attention. Some lenses absolutely are sharper than others, but these differences are mainly visible at wide apertures, which landscape photographers don’t tend to use. Although there are some sharpness differences among modern lenses at apertures like f/11, they are not as large as you may think, and generally are not worth obsessing about.
12) Use vibration compensation wisely
If your camera or lens has vibration compensation, turn it off when you use a tripod in stable conditions. This isn’t a big deal, but, sometimes, it might end up compensating for vibrations that don’t exist (harming the sharpness of a photo). More likely, it will just take up some battery power. But it won’t improve the sharpness of your photos if your camera is already completely stable, so you might as well turn it off.
However, if you’re taking pictures in a very windy area — even with a tripod — ignore this advice! In fact, although vibration compensation has an element of randomness, you will tend to get sharper photos if you leave it turned on for extreme conditions. Strong wind will cause even the best tripods to vibrate, and vibration compensation can help keep your images as sharp as possible. (Also, it should go without saying that you should use vibration compensation if you’re shooting handheld, especially if you’re pushing the limits of shutter speed.)
13) Turn on mirror lockup/exposure delay mode
When the mirror in your camera moves, it causes blurry photos. Even if your camera doesn’t have a mirror (i.e., mirrorless cameras), the shutter will move and potentially cause blurry photos.
Mirrors and shutters typically don’t add a lot of blur, but you’ll notice their effects if you’re looking closely. Luckily, you can fix this type of blur with a simple menu option available in most cameras. Depending upon your equipment, it may be called something different: shutter delay (Nikon DSLRs), mirror lockup (Canon DSLRs), or electronic first curtain shutter (mirrorless cameras, and some DSLRs).
These settings have another benefit, too. Normally, if you touch your camera — for example, by pressing the shutter button to take a photo — you could get blurry shots, even with a tripod, since your finger pushes the camera as it takes a photo. With these settings, though, your camera will wait a few seconds before taking each picture. However, enabling this setting is different depending upon your camera. For Nikon:
- Turn on exposure delay mode.
- Press the shutter button.
- The camera raises the mirror, waits a second, then takes a sharp photo.
For Canon:
- Turn on mirror lockup mode and two-second self timer.
- Press the shutter button.
- The camera raises its mirror, and takes the photo two seconds later.
With Canon in particular, it’s very important to enable the two-second self timer. Otherwise, you’ll need to press the shutter button twice — once to raise the mirror, and once to take the photo. The problem with that method is that your second shutter press happens right as the camera takes your photo, which means that you may introduce camera shake by pressing down the button.
Even if you have a Nikon or Canon camera, the exact steps to minimize vibration as much as possible may not look exactly like this on your camera, or you may have additional options (such as the separate electronic first-curtain shutter on the Nikon D810 or D850). When in doubt, read your manual, or search online.
Side note:
Some mirrorless cameras work the same as Canon’s DSLRs. You can set their electronic first-curtain shutter, but you’ll still get shake from your hand when you press the shutter button. Once again, the only way to fix it is to turn on your self-timer as well as the electronic first-curtain shutter.
14) Don’t bother with a remote release
In the good old days, photographers had to use shutter release cables in order to get rid of mirror vibrations and shake from pressing the shutter button. Luckily, modern cameras are better — just turn on your mirror lockup instead, as described above. Skip the remote release unless you’re planning to take photos with extremely long exposures (shutter speeds more than thirty seconds), or if you have other special requirements (such as timelapses or photos without a two-second timer delay).
15) Combine multiple shots (maybe)
If you’re really crazy for sharpness, you may want to combine multiple photos together. Why would you do this?
Simply put, every lens has a “sweet spot” aperture where it’s as sharp as possible. Usually, that sweet spot happens around f/4 or f/5.6, which might not be your typical landscape photography apertures, since they may not offer enough depth of field. Still, if you really need the extra sharpness from those apertures, all is not lost. You can compensate for the shallow depth of field by merging a set of photos together.
For example, what if you took two photos at f/5.6 — one focused on the foreground (with a blurrier background), and one focused on the background (with a blurrier foreground)? You could then combine these photos and take the best parts of each one! In practice, this is called focus stacking, and it can work quite well, assuming there is no obvious motion in the scene.
So, if you want the sharpest possible photo of a landscape, you might decide to combine several photos together, taken at different focusing distances, all at your lens’s sharpest aperture. (If you don’t know your lens’s sharpest aperture, you should test it for yourself, or research online for a rough answer.)
Of course, focus stacking isn’t always a good idea. It doesn’t work if anything in your landscape is moving too quickly, and it also takes more time (and memory card space) for every photo, including time in post-processing. That’s why I personally tend not to use focus stacking in the field. Instead, I nearly always take just one photo of a scene, focused properly, rather than going for a maximum-detail focus stack. I only use this technique when f/16 isn’t even enough depth of field.
Still, other photographers use focus stacking far more often, and find it a crucial technique for their work. My main recommendation is to make sure that you’re using it for a good reason, since it may not be worth the effort to gain every extra pixel of sharpness at the expense of time in the field and post-processing (and a greater potential for errors).
16) Sharp landscape photos checklist
There you have it — the most important things to remember if you want sharp landscape photos. Here’s a quick checklist to recap everything:
- If you’ve decided to use a UV filter, pick a high-end option, and made sure that it doesn’t reduce the sharpness of your photos.
- Use a tripod, and make sure the ground is stable.
- If it’s windy, collapse the thinnest section of your tripod and lower the center column. Use vibration compensation if your lens has it.
- Shoot in RAW, not JPEG.
- Review your photos to make sure that they’re as sharp as you want (especially if you’re using a telephoto lens, which magnifies any motion blur).
- Focus properly — either on your subject or at the hyperfocal distance. And, if you’re using manual focus, magnify the LCD screen in live view to make sure that you’re actually focusing where you want.
- Pick a fast enough shutter speed to freeze any motion in the landscape. Aside from that one constraint, it can be as long as necessary in order to capture a photo with the proper brightness.
- Use a small enough aperture to get the proper depth of field (often f/8, f/11, or f/16 for full-frame cameras).
- Avoid apertures that are so small that the diffraction is too strong. I don’t recommend using apertures like f/22 or f/32.
- Set your camera’s base ISO whenever possible. Still, don’t worry about raising it if your chosen aperture and the longest usable shutter speed don’t give you a bright enough photo.
- Use a good lens, a stable tripod, and a high-resolution camera with a large sensor.
- With a tripod, turn off vibration compensation in your lens (or camera body), unless it’s windy.
- Turn on your shutter delay mode (Nikon), your mirror lockup and self-timer (Canon), or your electronic first-curtain shutter and self-timer (mirrorless).
- If you’re after every last ounce of sharpness, use focus stacking to combine photos at different focusing distances.
- Don’t actually focus stack photos unless you have a very specific reason, since it’s prone to errors until you thoroughly understand its limitations.
17) Conclusion
That’s a lot of information! How could one person possibly keep all of this in mind while taking landscape photos?
In practice, though, you’ll end up learning all of these automatically as you keep taking photos. Sure, you may forget to turn off vibration compensation from time to time, or you may not use the ideal aperture for a given scene, but that’s fine. After a bit of practice, it will all be second nature.
With so many factors to remember, maybe you can see why a lot of people online say that perfect sharpness doesn’t matter! It’s not easy to learn and remember all of this. Sharpness does matter, though, at least to a degree. If you have tack-sharp prints, your audience will be impressed. If you enter photos into a competition, judges in the final round may care about the overall sharpness. And, if you crop your photos in post-processing, every extra ounce of detail is helpful.
Just don’t take it too far. If you spend more time thinking about sharpness than the creative side of photography, you should shift your priorities. Sharpness matters, but it’s just a small part of taking the best possible landscape photos.
Comments
Thank you so much for the simplified version on this topic. I always look forward to your writings, something to keep in mind when I am taking photos.
Very glad that you enjoyed it, thank you Sompoon!
I’ll add two more points that usually help.
1. Take multiple shots of the same scene. Either with the same focus or after refocusing each time. You could also vary the aperture to get a different depth of field for each shot. Then pick the best image (and there will be one that’s superior).
2. Bracket your shots (unless you’re absolutely confident of your exposures). This will also give you the flexibility to merge images together later if you want. Basically, it gets you your perfect exposure.
3. Use an infrared or radio trigger remote to take the shot. No contact with the camera at all. Mirror lockup is still desirable unless you’re shooting at very high shutter speeds.
A correction.
You don’t need to press the shutter release twice with mirror lockup on Canon. A single press will do.
Also, many Canon cameras have the option of taking multiple shots with a timer which can be very useful.
Glad that you added these, thank you! Bracketing photos (for exposure, focusing, aperture setting, and so on) is an excellent practice, especially if you’re not pressed for time. There’s nothing worse than capturing a spectacular photo that is unpublishable due to a simple error in something like focus or exposure. Also, very glad that you caught the double-shutter error. I’ve corrected the article accordingly!
Thank you again for another excellent article Mr Cox, I always look forward to your contributions here. I was recently evaluating some of my protective UV filters and discovered that they were indeed leading to blurry pictures.
Thank you, John, glad you enjoyed it! Those UV filters can be a sharpness killer (although top-of-the-line ones are far better than cheap ones). I still use mine from time to time, but only when I feel that conditions are specifically likely to harm the front element of my lens. I tend to prefer a lens hood whenever possible.
I now use clear filters from quality manufacturers like B+W. I am clumsy and appreciate the added protection but do not like the looses from many UV/Haze and all cheap filters. Still, as you say, they only help if they are clean.
If you want the added peace of mind, that’s the best route — a good UV filter from B+W (or similar quality) that you keep as clean as possible.
That was very helpful, thank you! I used to shoot B&W film on an OM-1 about 20 years ago in college. I started getting back into photography about a year ago. For budget/nostalgia reasons I got the OMD-EM10II. I’ve been pretty happy with it, except for the sharpness I’ve been able to get in photos. The first thing I’m going to try is not stopping down so far. I’ve been try to shoot at f/16 for sharpness/DOF; I didn’t realize I needed to divide that by the crop factor and shoot at f/8 instead.
Bill, that is quite true! It is strange to me how frequently photographers mention the equivalence calculations for focal length/angle of view, yet rarely mention that you will see diffraction more quickly on smaller sensors (for a given output print size). With a full-frame camera, a typical aperture range for landscapes would be from f/8 to f/16. For micro four-thirds, that would be f/4 to f/8, due to the 2x crop factor. It’s not as though you never should use a smaller aperture, but the blur from diffraction at that point will start to become quite visible. Glad you found the article useful!
Excellent article! Thank you Mr. Cox! The information on the UV filters may have just corrected some of my problems.
Yeah, Spencer nailed the point about UV filters. They frequently cause problems. I almost always purchase high quality B&W filters (a couple of Hoya’s thrown in) and even they will cause problems with some lenses. I have two in particular are much less sharp with any UV filter and one is a 2k lens (Nikon 80-400). The other is a cheap consumer lens – Nikon 70-300 VR. As Spencer suggests, if you aren’t getting sharp results from a lens, take the filter off and see what happens. I was completely shocked at the difference with these two lenses!
Sceptical1, agreed! My UV filters also are high-quality B&W filters, and although they are quite good, the simple fact is that they’ll never improve image quality. At best, they wouldn’t affect it at all — but in practice, I see a bit extra flare/ghosting when I use the filter, in part due to the two extra surfaces where dust can accumulate. Keeping it clean is essential, and even then, I would rather go without a UV filter whenever possible.
sceptical1, if you’re worried about damage to the lens and want to use a filter to protect it, there are no “clear” filters that have no optical qualities at all – their sole funtion is to protect the front of the lens.
Waabishka, very glad to hear it! I hope you’ll see a clear improvement when you test with and without the filter.
Great advice Spencer, thanks for the summary. One point I disagree with: when I’m on a tripod I always want to use a remote release. It just makes it so easy to keep your hands off the camera and eliminating any blur from that. Curious as to why you suggest to not use remotes.
Thanks, John! Fair question. It’s not that there is something wrong with using a remote release, and you certainly should continue using yours if it’s useful in your own photos. I wrote that simply because, in most cases, you’ll already be using a self-timer of sorts in order to eliminate mirror/shutter shake. At that point, the self-timer also eliminates shake from pressing the camera with your hands, so an external release to fill the same purpose could be redundant. There are several other reasons to use a remote release, though, so it’s still good to keep in your bag — just not necessarily with the main goal of minimizing camera shake.
I used live view on my Canon DSLRs on tripod. AF works perfectly well and there is automatic EFCS. SO there you go :)
Excellent solution to the shutter shake problem! I wish that feature existed on my D800e. Didn’t know that was the case, thanks for adding this.
Normal Live View on Canon doesn’t mitigate the shutter shock. Try shooting a long Telephoto lens on a slow shutter speed with live view and you’ll see the shake even if you use a timer or a remote. Newer Canon bodies have a used selectable “silent” mode in live view which activates EFCS and prevents shutter shock. This needs to be selected explicitly.
You should use a remote release, because quite often the two second timer is inadequate to dampen the vibrations (caused by pressing the shutter button) fully.
On older bodies like the 1Ds mk iii, you have to use mirror lockup along with a cordless remote release for the best results.
These are pretty much extreme cases that you’ll see when shooting very high magnification macros or very long focal lengths. But it’s always good to know your equipment inside out. :)
Many thanks for the article… again…
i would like to add ;
With camera sensors are getting more and more pixels you will see every problem of the lens…
For me to make the sharpest image is to examine the live view image at 100% from corner to corner at the aperture that you are going to use. Often you have to find a compromise of corner and center sharpness… especially with wide angle optics. Yes, a tripod is needed too and i use a remote.
Very true. Frequently, the sharpest aperture will be quite different between the center and the corners of a photo. Personally, I tend to prefer uniform sharpness from center to corner, even if the overall amount is slightly lower. That tends to mean smaller apertures win out, at least for me. There certainly is an element of personal preference here.
Great review article, Spencer! I always enjoy your articles… they are technically sound sprinkled with the reasons you make your choices. Your beautiful images back up the narrative and drive home the points you are making. Happy photographing in 2018!!
Thank you, Georgette, I’m glad that you enjoyed this one — and Happy New Year to you as well!
Great article, Mr. Cox. I will be sure to check your other articles. Easy to read and to follow. Not always an easy task when discussing photography. Thanks!
Maria, thank you, happy to hear it! As far as the challenges of writing about photography, your assessment is quite accurate! Especially for the more technical articles, I usually end up writing and re-writing them a few times before they make sense and flow logically. It’s the sort of thing I’m sure I’ll never master, but hopefully will keep improving.
Thank you very much. Your articles are clear, concise and most helpful in my development and increase my keeper rate.
I’m glad you enjoy them, thank you, Gregory! Definitely appreciate the feedback.
Good article, there is a lot to think about to get the best results. I find that I am often using a graduated ND filter for my landscape shots.
Thank you, Mark! Graduated ND filters can be quite useful for landscape photography, particularly when you are trying to capture everything in a single shot.
Thank you. Another very useful article. you say that you do not go smaller than f16 because of diffraction. What type of photography would you use f18, f22 etc. At what point of enlargement do you start noticing diffraction.
I do occasionally use f/18 or f/22 for landscapes, although I try not to go beyond f/16 if possible. However, for high-magnification macro photography, it’s not uncommon for me to use f/22, and every once in a while f/32. But those circumstances are different, since it isn’t possible to do focus stacking (since I do my macro photos handheld).
As for when I notice diffraction, it definitely depends upon a number of factors, including the print material. If you’re really looking closely, and you have a print material that shows high levels of detail, you’ll be able to see differences between f/8 and f/16, or f/16 and f/32, even at quite small print sizes. However, all of this is especially relevant if you’re printing 12×18 or larger. Certainly at 16×24 or 24×36 sizes, you will see noticeable differences. I highly recommend testing this out for yourself to see exactly what you are comfortable with. It’s not as though f/32 is completely unusable — just that you typically can do better.
Thank you so much. These are questions that I have been asking and could not find an answer to.
Mark Jarrett
Excellent article, thank you. I love how you mention that aperture settings are for FF and differ for DX. Most articles don’t make this distinction. I will also leave my UV filter off unless in very windy conditions as I sometimes shoot in areas where small pieces of dirt and gravel are blown onto the lens.
Thank you, Beverly! Yes, to me it is key to lay out the sensor size differences, since it has a significant impact on which apertures are sharp enough for large prints. I would be fine using f/16 on a full frame camera, but would strongly avoid it if I were trying to create a similar-sized print from a micro four-thirds camera. And that is quite true, UV filters are useful when the wind is strong enough to blow particles at your lens!
Excellent and concise article, thank you! I couldn’t agree more with your recommendation to spend more time on the creative side of things–the pixel peepers can always have their forum battles.
Mark, thank you, glad you enjoyed it! As a whole, the technical side of photography really is nothing more than a creative tool that you have at your disposal. Things like proper exposure, sharpness, pixel count, noise, and so on — they matter because of their impact on the creative side of your images. A photo with insane levels of noise will carry a different message than a clean, high-detail photo. So, I can see where pixel peeper battles arise, in the sense that it is important to know how to capture the technical characteristics you want. Certainly, we have published several technical articles on Photography Life! But to think that the technical side of things is more important than the creative, or the only side of photography worth studying, is a recipe for “sharp photos of a dull subject.” Technical characteristics do matter, but people’s first opinion of a photo will be based upon elements such as the subject, light, color, and composition, with image quality just being one of many creative factors to get right.
Instead of shutter delay on my D750, I’ve been using the mirror-up option for the IR remote. The first click raises the mirror, and the second click triggers the shutter. The nice thing about this is that you can wait for the ideal instant to trigger the shutter in windy conditions, that is, when there is a temporary lull in the wind. It’s far more often than not windy where I live, and blowing flowers, leaves, vibrating tripod, etc. are a problem with less than fast exposures. When you use shutter delay, you have to specify a fixed interval of time between mirror-up and shutter release, and it’s difficult to predict seconds ahead of time when that wind will die down.
That is an excellent use of the external remote! If you’re photographing something that requires careful timing, like a moving landscape, it’s a great technique to keep in mind. Perhaps my suggestion not to bother with an external remote should have a few more asterisks attached :)
Thanks a lot.İt is very helpful article particularly for beginners like me.I feel myself very thankful for your so detailed and strictly prepareted writing.I wish happy new years…
Hi Spencer, a great article as usual.
I mostly have used a D800 for landscapes, using the usual mirror lock up and a remote to get sharp images, however I also use a Sony A7r2 when travelling and was interested to note your comment about using Electronic First Curtain Shutter, to achieve reduced camera shake on mirrorless cameras.
There is quite a lot of discussion about Electronic First Curtain shutter, especially regarding the Sony A7 cameras, causing “banding” under artificial light and having “Bokeh” issues at high shutter speeds.
High shutter speeds shouldn’t be a problem shooting landscape, but it may be worth anyone using a mirrorless camera for landscape images to check out some of the discussions on this subject.
Personally, I use a tripod and remote with my A7r2.
Regards,
John Taylor
Thank you so much for this article! I have learned so much. I am pretty new into photography and really love it. I look forward to learning more! Thank you for all the info!
Dear Mr. Cox,
Thanks for an excellent and all-encompassing article. Your stance against UVs came as a shock since everyone swears by it. I’ll have to try it out and find out for myself.
About the aperture choice. You’ve mentioned about full frame and MFTs. But what about us Johnnies come last year with bright and shining Nikon D3300? What would you suggest?
Your checklist is great!
I’m saving your article for re-reading and frequent reference.
Thanks once again. Wish you all there a very happy, productive and prosperous new year.
Thank you Spencer for the extremely helpful article. Please would you give me your thoughts on using a polarizing filter.
Wonderful article. I, too, had never seen a discussion of dividing the aperature by the crop factor when thinking about achieving high levels of sharpness in a photo. Thank you for that information.
I have a question that is related to the sharpness discussion, but not directly. I am wondering about the impact, both in terms of sharpness and in overall, of cameras the have a base native ISO of 200 (e.g., Fijifilm XT-2) and those with a base native ISO of 100. What are you (practically) giving up with the one stop difference? Thanks in advance for your reply
I don’t think I should have been allowed to read this article, Spencer – thank you thank you thank you – I can’t say it enough times! Finally, an experienced photographer, drowning out the chatter with some common sense! You can’t imagine how much I appreciate your article! I have had way too many of those pixels discussions and, in the end, I abandoned them – so I could get back to doing my own thing.
In all the chatter, a few things did turn up that I found interesting. Heaps of smaller pixels can apparently leak into each other – horrors! – think what that would do to clarity! I’ve no scientific data on it though. And MF cams, with far bigger sensors, apparently record a lot more detail in the highlights than the FF and smaller sensors can – so if your landscapes scream for detail in the highlights, forgot the arguments about 36MP vs 42MP on a FF cam, and go get an MF cam.
Terrific piece, Spencer. Practical and helpful tips for improvement – I understand that you are generally outlining places to start for better landscape photography, rather than end points. Thanks for providing your insights – Happy New Year!
Great tips and advice. I might add a simple technique for shooting in windy conditions. Sometime when it is very windy you will be unable to take a clean pic without blur, especially if you are shooting with long/big lenses that get hammered by the wind and as a result shake during your exposure. Try to use aperture and ISO settings to minimize (shorten) shutter speed if you can. More often than not I set my shutter release for a 2 second delay, compose my shot, lock down my ballhead and gently rest my hand or wrist on the end of the lens pushing downwards ever so slightly to minimize shake caused by the wind. Take a breath, press the release and don’t move. You may have to adjust your composition for the downward movement of the lens with your arm resting on it. I am able to take a clean image in gusts to 25mph with good technique. Time your shutter release as best you can to take advantage of lulls in the wind if your subject allows.
You always write the best articles, very informative…taking filter off..Thank you!
This might not be the right place for this question though it is about sharpness but pertaining to print size, so it is a little off topic. I notice you use a full-frame Nikon D800. I have a Nikon 7100 which is a smaller sensor DX camera. What are the practical realistic limits for print sizes (assuming no cropping) between the full-frame senor and DX versions?