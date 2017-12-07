How to Photograph Winter Landscapes

Four seasons is a marvelous gift of our planet to landscape photographers, at least in certain parts of the world. In the past, I preferred anything but winter. I always impatiently awaited fall colors, peaking around late October and beginning of November, or the lush green tones of mid-April. But in the past few years, I learned to love winter too. Well at least when there is snow and frost. Here are my tips on how to photograph snow in cold weather.
Winter is not an easy time to photograph, as some extreme conditions may occur. Among other issues, low temperatures often lead to discomfort for photographers and shorter battery life. Winter, however, brings several benefits for landscape photographers that are often underestimated:
- The sun hangs much lower over the horizon compared to other seasons;
- The sun rises in the southeast and sets in the southwest (in norther hemisphere) – which might be useful for some locations;
- The sun does not rise as early as in the summer;
- Snow and frost can substantially transform the atmosphere in many locations;
- Snow and ice can be very photogenic on their own;
If you have not done so yet, perhaps it is time to get out in the cold and bring home some great photographs. Below are my ten tips for shooting winter landscapes.
1) Thorough Preparation is Important for Tough Conditions
Look at the weather forecast and prepare appropriate clothes. Pay attention not only to temperatures but also to wind speed and to air humidity – the latter two can decrease the subjective feel of the temperature big time. As a landscape photographer, you should be set up at your shooting location ideally 30-45 minutes before sunrise, as pre-sunrise pink clouds can show up pretty early on. But that is also when the temperatures reach their lowest point. The first photograph above was shot at the beginning of January of this year. When I got out of my car, it was -24.5°C (-12 Fahrenheit). Sunset photography can be slightly more weather-friendly in winter months, however, as soon as the sun disappears below the horizon (and you do want to stick around after sunset), temperatures typically drop very quickly too. What’s worse is that you would be standing right next to your camera, waiting patiently for the best light, which means lack of body movement and hence getting cold much quicker than usual. Therefore, it is critical to wear proper shoes and clothing that won’t let you down. Here are some recommendations in those areas:
- Use multiple layers of high quality clothing. Merino wool-based layers can provide the necessary warmth – make sure that the base layers are close to your skin.
- Use warm waterproof shoes. If the snow is deep, you might want to use gaiters.
- Have two pairs of gloves – one thick hard shell for those waiting moments and the other should be thinner gloves to be able to manipulate your camera.
- Wear long johns for really low temperatures. Sometimes several layers might be necessary. Again, Merino wool can be very useful as a base layer.
- Have a thick and warm head cap, perhaps even two layers.
- Hand and toe warmers can be life-savers in very cold conditions, so if you know that it will be freezing cold, you should equip your hands and feet with those.
- Have multiple fully charged spare batteries. Remember, cold temperature drains batteries much faster than usual.
- Ideally, try to pre-set your camera settings before getting out (in car or at home) so that you only change the absolute minimum while shooting in harsh conditions.
- A tripod would be a must during early hours due to lack of ambient light and very slow resulting shutter speeds. However, make sure that you have foam or other material protecting your tripod legs – you do not want to be grabbing a bare aluminum tripod with your hands, as it will freeze your palms and fingers. I personally carry my tripod attached to my camera bag, so that I do not have to hold it for a prolonged period of time.
2) Plan Your Trip Immediately After Snowfall
To get amazing photos in the winter, timing is much more important than your gear. In lowlands where I live, unlike in the mountains, fresh snow is rare and often melts and gets dirty within a few days. I pay attention to weather forecast and especially try to identify short pockets of good weather following the snow storms. Often, even cloudy weather can be good, especially if the clouds are structured. Shooting while it is snowing hardly ever leads to good results (unless the snow storm is combined with direct sun, but that hardly ever happens).
These images were captured after a snow storm. Here, the snow covers everything, including branches of the trees, roofs and roads. Some ugly subjects, which might otherwise be difficult to get out of your frame, such as trash bins in natural parks, literally disappear from your scene under the snow cover. The downside of this is the fact that roads might be difficult to ride – so again be extremely careful (and do not drive if you do not have winter tires and chains in reserve). Inform your family and close friends if some hazard may occur during your trip. Safety first – do not risk just for the prospect of a potentially great image. Your health and well-being are far more important.
3) Work with Snow Structures in the Foreground
Wind and frost create beautiful shapes and structures in fresh snow. Such a theme is ideal for your foreground. If snow cover is older, perhaps already partly melted, look for foot imprints or any tracks in snow – these can serve as leading lines in your composition. Get low and close to those structures and use a wide angle lens. Control your depth of field by applying hyperfocal distance measurements to determine the best spot to focus on. And don’t forget about diffraction, as it can make snow particles and other important details look mushy rather than sharp and detailed.
4) Use a Different Color Palette
What I enjoy about snow-covered landscapes is the very special color palette they exhibit. Snow and frost change the tonality of the landscape. The hue palette gets simplified. Snow softens strong tones and highlights the otherwise less visible pastel colors. Very often, the only saturated color is deep blue of the clear sky. Moreover, snow covers the unfitting color elements on the ground (such as non-complimentary green-brown hues of the empty fields).
During sunset and sunrise, the white snow nicely reflects the saturated tones of the sky. In extreme temperatures, I often observed rich purple and orange tones in the low sky above the horizon before sunrise and after sunset. Don’t be surprised to see bluish shadow areas in sunny conditions – it is just your brain that compensates your perception of the snow color in shadows in real life.
5) Use the Sun as the Primary Subject
The sun makes a wonderful primary subject when you shoot against it and include it in the frame. In the mornings and late afternoons, it hangs really low. If you have a good lens that handles flare well and draws nice sun-stars, the sun will serve as a wonderful compositional element in your images. To get those sun-stars to appear, you would need to stop down your lens to a very small aperture such as f/11 or f/16.
If you see flare and ghosting, you can use a great trick described in detail in Nasim’s article on eliminating ghosting and flare in landscape photography. If you are comfortable with image blending in post, there is another great technique to avoid over-exposure and diffraction: shoot two images – one for the sun at f/16 and one for the foreground and background at a larger aperture like f/8. Then combine the two images in post and use simple blending techniques with layers to bring those sun-stars into your image.
Also, consider if filters (such as CPL, UV or ND) are helpful in any way when shooting against the sun. If not, detach them, as they could make things worse in terms of additional ghosting and flare. If you do use filters, make sure that they are of high quality and have multi-coating applied to them. For more details about lens filters, see Nasim’s article on lens filters and also check out his must-have filters for landscape photography article.
6) Make Use of Frost
White frost can turn almost anything into a very attractive subject. Paradoxically, that is exactly what makes it difficult to photograph. With a thin layer of frost covering everything, landscape looks like a fairy tale, which may obscure the focus of the photographer for a good composition. I personally live in an area where the combination of freezing frost and blue sky is relatively rare.
So when I got it earlier in January of this year, I got totally excited – and out of excitement I forgot to turn on VR on my lenses. When I discovered that, I was at first angry at myself, but then I took it as a good sign that I should take my time and focus on what I am doing, rather than let my excitement take over and ruin my photographs. Good composition and framing should always be your priority, but do not underestimate other variables that come into play while shooting, whether it has to do with proper exposure, focusing, depth of field or simpler things related to your camera settings.
9) Try Black and White Photography
Even if I really enjoy the winter color palette, snow and frost often create handy conditions for black and white (B&W) photographs. Low sun prolongs the shadows of all subjects. These shadows can create interesting shapes and lines. I prefer B&W when I shoot in relatively harsh midday sun.
Basic composition elements (such as lines and shapes) are much more visible in black and white, especially once you highlight them a bit in post-processing, whether through color conversations or through dodging and burning. During sunny winter days, you can play with shadows projected on the snow and also get some great shots.
10) Go Above the Inversion
If you can, go above the inversion. What do I mean by inversion? In winter, there are often specific conditions when lowlands have lower temperatures than higher altitudes. This usually leads to low-hanging clouds that cover anything but mountains. Underneath the clouds, the light is usually dim and dull. Above the clouds, you get a clear sky – and the clouds below look like a sea. Only some mountains peak out and you can create some really interesting compositions with them. Come around sunrise and sunset – that is when the light and colors are going to be ideal.
11) Look for Details
If snow covers the landscape, I recommend looking for tiny details. Even in cloudy days you can find some objects that look a bit different with snow than without it. Branches, fences and other mundane subjects are placed on a flattering white background. Ice, icicles, snowflakes, bubbles or cracks in ice – all of those are great themes to use. Do not forget to get really close to different structures and take a few detail shots which can make your winter portfolio more diverse.
12) Try Different Post-Processing Techniques
This point will be a subject of another article. For now, I will recommend that you do not boost the “Clarity” slider too much. Compared to standard landscape images, I prefer using a different post-processing technique for winter landscapes. The simplification power of snow holds for luminosity as well: what portrait photographers know as high-key photography can be achieved with snow too. Mid and high tones dominate with very few areas reaching black point.
Hope you enjoyed this article on photographing winter landscapes. If you have any questions or feedback, please feel free to share your thoughts below!
Amazing pictures and great tips Vaclav, love your work!
I love winter landscapes taken by an accomplished photographer.
Excellent work and explanations!
Thanks!
Thank you, Russ, I am glad you found the article useful. Vaclav
Nasim stole my comments. Nicely done all around. You are working in some seriously cold weather. Great tips on safety, that should be heeded.
dobrý den Vácalv!
That and a couple more words are the extent of my knowledge of Czech.
The last time I visited Prague and Böhmen was more than 15 years ago.
Your beautiful photos reflect the stunning landscape and old buildings in the area.
Your use of frost as a medium for photography is novel – you have inspired be to try the same thing in the heart of winter in Vermont.
The last time I photographed in cold weather was in December 2016 – it was snowing and the temperature was about 0 Fahrenheit. I could not operate my Nikon D810 with gloves. I held the camera lens in the gloved hand and used the fingers of my bare hand to hold in the focus button and separately press the shutter button. I could only expose my bare hand for 15 to 20 seconds before putting it inside of my coat to warm up. I have tried to use a thin leather glove on the camera hand – but, I can not feel the buttons. Possibly you have some suggestions here. I use a thick skiing glove to hold the camera by the lens.
I kept the spare battery inside of my coat and fleece and next to my undershirt. Actually, battery in the camera lasted much longer than I thought it would – about 45 minutes.
I am very impressed with your photos – except for the short lens, I have all of the other lenses. I will have to re-read Nassim’s articles. I have learned much from him. I will archive this article for future reference for winter photography.
Regards,
peter
Ahoj Peter,
yes, it is difficult to operate camera with thick gloves. I use very thin gloves and on top of them I have skying gloves that I take off when photographing (and put them into pocket or backback to keep them warm). AF-ON button focusing also helps because then you do not need to worry about refocusing unless you re-zoom or need to change DOF.
And as you say, even in some extremely cold situation, my batteries could keep for very suprisingly long time.
Last but not least – it is really nice to hear you visited Bohemia – come again!
Vaclav
Wonderfully scenic images.
In the section 1 preparation you suggested “make sure that you have foam or other material protecting your tripod legs – you do not want to be grabbing a bare aluminum tripod with your hands, as it will freeze your palms and fingers. I personally carry my tripod attached to my camera bag, so that I do not have to hold it for a prolonged period of time.”
Wouldn’t the other tip to “Have two pairs of gloves – one thick hard shell for those waiting moments and the other should be thinner gloves to be able to manipulate your camera.” prevent that?
Like preplaw I too struggle to operate the camera with thick gloves. Either my hands are warm or I am operating the camera at risk of frostbite. My solution to date has been to quit and pack up when my body can no longer handle it. I once sat in my car for 15 minutes unable to drive because my fingers were too numb.
Dear Khürt, I see your point, but believe me – carrying (even carbon fiber) tripod even with thick gloves can have an effect, I know it from my own experience, so if I can I never hold tripod in my hands in very low temperatures.
And I can totaly relate to your final sentence – I have experienced such numb moments a few times.
Hi Vaclav,
Great article, well written with very good tips and suggestions, and beautiful photographs included.
Vinnie
Thanks for a good and very helpful article. Pictures well done and very evocative of place.
Now to gloves and keeping you hands warm, a very important topic. I do bird and nature photography in the winter, so I face the same problems in handling camera and gear in cold weather–but so do hunters and they have some good products that are worth considering. So 4 suggestions.
1) I have worn for several years Cabella’s Glomitts with Thinsulate Insulation. They are very warm, but allow your fingers and thumbs to freely access your camera.
2) Inside the Glomitts I wear liners. My liners of choice right now are a pair from Columbia with their silver insulating lining (it works) with touch enabled thumb and forefinger. This allows the operation of a camera without taking off your liners or glomitts. Also you can operate touch screens on camera or cell phone.
3) Use rechargeable hand warmers. I use the ones by EngergyFlux. These really work and fit in the glomitts or your pockets. These rechargeable hand warmers are much more convenient to use than Zippos.
4) Finally, in some situations hand warmer muffs come in handy, although I mostly find that I prefer glomits. The muffs are nice when working in a blind.
I am not myself a hunter, but have a number of friends who are and have learned from their efforts to keep warm.
Dear Brandon, these tips are very much appreciated. I can confirm that gloves with Thinsulate Insulation always worked great for me. I will check out the liners from Columbia.
Have a great day and thanks again for sharing your experience.
Vaclav
Nice shots and a good discussion, including comments. Might venture out during or after our pending snowstorm here in Toronto. I’d throw in that after some time in the cold, bringing gear back inside to a warm and possibly humid interior risks condensation in the mechanics of body, lenses, etc. – Martin Bailey did a podcast about this some years ago, on a snowbound shoot in rural Japan. It’s worth googling some techniques for sealing gear against condensation during the transition from sub-zero to room temperature after an outing.
Thanks for mentioning the issue with condensing moisture – definitely something to be aware of.
And let us know how was your shooting after the snowstorm.
V.
very interesting topic and very clear explanation.
thanks a lot.
thanks for your feedback!
Wonderful photos and a great overview of winter photography.
Here are a few additional tips from a long time winter photographer.
1. Snow pants are a must if you want to get low to the ground, or take a break and have a seat.
2. Practice, practice, practice with your gloves on before you go out into the cold. Put on and take off lenses and filters, change batteries, make believe you are wiping snow off lenses and camera, decide where to put batteries, microfiber cloths etc, so they are easy to retrieve.
3. If you wear glasses it is very difficult to prevent them from fogging up when you put your eye to the camera. I try holding my breath but ultimately they get fogged up and I have to wipe them off. I now use contact lenses when I go out in the winter
3. Set up you camera menus before you go out. Arrange your camera bag for ease of access and retrieval.
4. Because I suffer from Reynauds disease I have tried many combination of gloves and mittens. What is working for me now is Heat 3 Mittens.
(http://www.theheatcompany.com/en/gloves/heat-3-smart) The Camera Store in Calgary Alberta, Canada has a great youtube overview of these mittens. They allow up to three hot packs in each mitten. I have found that putting a hot pack in the mitten near the underside of my wrist to be very effective. There are some battery powered mittens and gloves but I have not tried any.
5. As I frequently go into the field alone and often out of cell phone coverage, I always leave instructions with my family as to where I am going and what time I will return. They are instructed to begin looking for me if I am one hour late. This has been frustrating at times when I’m in great light, but being in trouble at -10˚F or colder does not leave a lot of time for rescue if needed.
6. If you are in deep snow you may need snowshoes on your tripod. John Shaw has a great tip on his blog on how to make homemade tripod snowshoes.
One nit pik – you stated that in winter in the northern hemisphere the sun rises in the northeast and sets in the northwest – actually in the winter the sun rises in the southeast and sets in the southwest.
Dear Rob, thanks for all those tips! And yes, you are right with southeast and southwest – I will correct it. Thanks again, I hope you had a wonderful winter season. Vaclav
Lucky chap. Here in the south of the UK, the last good winter weather we had was in December 2010. Before that – I can’t remember!
This winter we might have had one good frost – I think.
Thanks for the images. Makes me want to head north next year …
Yeah, that’s why I wrote I feel quite privileged. Even here in Central Europe the winter seasons 2011-2016 were pretty week, hardly any snow and frost either. And yes, I can also remember 2010 – that was a strong winter. V.
Thank you very much for such an instructional and clear article, illustrated with superb photos.
As someone who lives in a wintery place, I can verify these are top tips. Great article!
Consider also the temperature of your camera verses the outside temperature. You must have a camera capable of functioning in extreme cold weather and extra batteries, but also remember that you lens or filter will immediately fog or frost when you change from inside to outside. AND NEVER, EVER REMOVE OR CHANGE A LENS ON A COLD CAMERA! The moisture in the camera will immediately condense on the sensor or the inner components of the lens. In this case your shoot is done for the day. Always place a cold camera in a gallon ziplock bag before going inside and leave it unopened for at least 4 hours to allow it to come to room temperature again.
Hi Randy, thank you – that is a very relevant point. This holds 100% for situations when going from cold to warm. Luckily, most of the time I go from warm place (my home) to cold (outdoors) and then the camera is mostly fine, even if you change lenses.
The only situation where I was really frustrated was in Hawaii, when I photographed sunrise at Haleakala Volcano summit (over 3000 m above sea level) with freezing winds and then went to see where there was high humidity and unfortunately both my cameras and lenses were still pretty cold and I could not photograph for a good hour. I had to warm them up using my car heating.