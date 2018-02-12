If you love astrophotography, you might want to photograph a unique event called “The Supermoon”, where the moon will not only be full, but will also appear larger than normal. If the skies are clear and you are lucky to see the moon, this will be a great time to get out and try some moon photography. If you have never done it before, you might be wondering what camera gear and settings you should use in order to capture the moon in its full glory. In this short article, I will give advice on how to photograph the Supermoon and explain some of the steps involved in the process.
What is a Supermoon?
A Supermoon is a name given to a somewhat rare event, when the moon is new or “full”, and it is physically at its closest point to our planet. As the moon rotates in its elliptical orbit around the Earth, there are two points that astronomers marked with names: “lunar perigee”, which is the the point of the closest distance of the moon to our planet at 363,104 kilometers, and “lunar apogee”, which is the point of the farthest distance of the moon from our planet at 405,696 kilometers. So when lunar perigee coincides with a new moon, which normally happens several times a year, the “Supermoon” can appear up to 13% larger and 30% brighter compared to a full moon at lunar apogee. Although the Supermoon can be seen several times a year, only one of those is usually the most “super”, meaning it is the fullest and the closest of them all. And that date for 2013 happens to be June 23.
How to capture the Supermoon
Without going into all kinds of unnecessary details, let’s get down to business and talk about how to actually photograph the moon.
What you will need: A sturdy tripod, a high resolution camera (the more resolution the better), a telephoto lens (the longer, the better + a teleconverter if your lens can take one) and a remote shutter release (optional).
Here is a quick summary taken from my detailed article on moon photography that I published a while ago (some newer recommendations have been added):
- If you do not have a remote shutter release cable or device, set your camera to a timer. The idea is to eliminate camera shake caused by your hands and the mirror slap before the exposure. If you shoot with a telephoto lens longer than 300mm, it is best to enable exposure delay mode in combination with the timer. If you shoot with a Nikon DSLR, go to the Custom Settings menu, find Exposure Delay and turn it on. On newer Nikon DSLRs like D800, set Exposure Delay to 3 seconds. If you have a remote shutter release cable or device, then a timer is not necessary, but I would still turn Exposure Delay on to prevent mirror slap from potentially causing camera shake.
- Turn Image Stabilization / Vibration Reduction off on the lens.
- Set your camera + lens on a stable tripod, point at the moon and lock it down. Since the moon moves fast, you might need to readjust the position multiple times.
- Set camera mode to Manual for full exposure control.
- Set ISO to camera’s base ISO (typically ISO 100 or 200) as a start and turn off “Auto ISO”. You might need to increase ISO a little later, if the shutter speed is too low. The above image was captured at ISO 200.
- Set aperture between f/8 and f/11. If you shoot with a teleconverter, stop down the lens a little to get maximum resolution. For example, if you have an f/2.8 lens and you are using a 2x teleconverter, your maximum aperture will be f/5.6. Set your lens aperture to f/8 minimum to get sharper results (the above photo was captured at f/11)
- Set shutter speed to between 1/125 to 1/500 of a second. You do not want to shoot at slow shutter speeds, especially at long focal lengths, because the moon moves very fast. If you have your camera metering set to spot metering, your built-in camera meter will indicate if the moon is properly exposed or not. Use that meter to balance the correct shutter speed (make sure to keep the focus point on the moon when you do that). I set my shutter speed to 1/125 for the above shot.
- If the moon appears large enough in your viewfinder, set the camera to Live View mode and focus on the moon. The camera should be able to acquire proper focus. If it cannot, then you will have to manually adjust focus to infinity.
- Take a sample shot and make sure that the moon is property exposed (not like a white blob or too dark). Adjust ISO or shutter speed as necessary.
- To have the least amount of noise and better post-processing options later, use the “Expose To The Right” technique if you can (make sure to shoot in RAW format). Basically, slightly over-expose your shots without blowing out any highlights. The above photo was slightly overexposed, which I corrected in Lightroom later.
Once you have a nice shot of the moon, the rest is all post-processing. For the above shot, I increased “Clarity” to 70 in Lightroom, darkened the blacks a little, increased contrast and decreased exposure by a stop. Then I took the image to Nik Software Viveza, added a point on the moon and increased “Structure” quite a bit, which recovered plenty of the structure of the moon. The last step was downsampling the image to 1024 pixels and adding some sharpness.
I hope the above tips will help you capture some stunning shots of the Supermoon. Definitely check out my article on how to photograph the moon for more detailed information. Good luck!
Great article as usual Nasim. Supermoon looks amazing. Unfortunately I don’t have a telephoto lens, otherwise I would have loved to take pictures of the moon tonight. Anyhow, will try to capture the Super Moon’s photo with my normal lens, and see if it appears somewhat bigger than usual or not. :D
Why not, try it with your regular lens, it will be good experience!
Can i know the name of the photographer who has captured this supermoon in his camera?
That would be me…
Thank You Sir..
I have not seen this moon ever before in my life.This is the real super moon,it’s beautiful.
Great article! Thank you.
The moon in the northern hemisphere is upside down to what we see here in New Zealand.
I managed to capture some nice pics with my Canon EOS650 + a Tamron 18-270 mm lens.
Just a question why turn off image stabilizer? Thanks
Lawrence,
when you have your camera mounted on a tripod, image stabilizer may potentially induce shake if left on.
I see, thank you.
Because, the stability is already provided by the tripod and some VR or IS systems introduce even more vibration when turned on and on a tripod.
Some new lenses already detect that the camera is on a tripod and automatically disable the VR or IS. If you are not sure if your lens has this capability, just turn VR or IS off and you’ll be good to go.
Bummer, I was ready to shoot the Supermoon but it was cloudy and rainy all night.
Oh well, I’ll wait until August 10, 2014. The moon will be even closer than this year.
AM,
you still have the next night, I believe.
Yeah, but it won’t be “fully” full moon and won’t be as close as it was few hours ago.
Still I urge you to give it a shot ;)
Weather permitting, I’ll do. The forecast doesn’t look promising though.
So, how did it go?
Hi Romanas,
Not so well. Unfortunately, it was cloudy again.
Thank you for asking anyway.
Nothing but thunderstorms and clouds here either. Oh well… next year… :-P
first I want to say that I respect you a lot for all your work, you are a talented photographer but I was expecting to see a more detailed moon! I am not saying your technique is not good or your picture doesn’t look good, I was just expecting more. Here’s one I took about a month ago with my 70-200 with 1.4 tc and d800e: smg.photobucket.com/user/…e.jpg.html
Eric, that is a nice image. I must say, though, one Nasim made has much more detail in it. That is, of course, understandable – he used completely different optics.
I never said is picture was not better then mine, it is but I was expecting to see more craters I guess. I just start playing around with a macro lense, maybe that’s why im expecting too much!!! :P
When the sun is hitting the moon directly as in a full moon, there are little or no shadows. A partial moon will give more depth to the craters due to shadows. Light illuminates and shadows define. Eric, if you look at your image ( nice one by the way) you see more depth and craters on the right side where there are shadows. Last night’s moon was more full than the one in your image. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks tom for the detailed explanation!! I am just an amateur who like to play around with his camera!! Wit my comments in no way I was saying that I am better then Nasim because I know I am not, I was just sharing my opinion.
Eric, it’s not about who’s the better photographer – trust me, I meant no such implications. :) It’s a simple matter of, as Tom said, great light. Keep it up. :)
Eric, no worries at all, no one took offense to your comments, rather, it gives us a chance to learn from each other. I understood your comments. Please keep shooting, questioning and sharing! We learn from each other. All the best-
Updated version of my first picture, tried nasim viveza structure tips:
smg.photobucket.com/user/…f.jpg.html
I fixed the link, Eric. Looks very good!
Thanks Romana!! I William try to learn more about veveza structure, first time I use it! Thank you Nasim for your tips, I was doing everything right but didn’t knew about veveza structure!
The moon rotates on its axis. It revolves around the earth. I know, a nit, and who cares…..
That’s a good clarification, thanks for sharing!
Dear Nasim,
Thanks for your article.
In the sentence under the ‘What is a Supermoon?’ section,
“So when lunar perigee coincides with a new moon, …”,
you actually meant “… coincides with a full moon, …”, right…
Interestingly, about a week ago I tried my Canon 40D + 500mm f/4 + 1.4x tc, essentially the same arrangement you had (though the D800 is FX, I guess, right). The moon can be interesting as well when away from full, as the crater shadows can get very dramatic.
Thanks.
Antonio – I agree, I like the partial moons better for the reason you state.
Thanks Nasim!
Following is useful link to check the moon rise and set timings in their local area
www.timeanddate.com/world…nrise.html
Hi Nasim,
I had just taken a photo of Super moon but from the opposite side of the World ;-)
Photo was taken in New Zealand, and as you can see it’s pretty much an inverted image of yours.
s21.postimg.org/3zs1e…3976_C.jpg
Quick details:
f/11
1/250 sec
ISO 100
400mm focal length (Nikon 70-200 f/2.8 + TC-20 III)
Post: levels + curves + output sharpening in PS
regards,
Drazen
Great photo Drazen, amazing how it looks like spun for 180 degrees due to it being taken in the Southern hemisphere.
Keep up the good work.
Strange how both your and Nasim’s photos you guys took today of Supermoon lack any visible craters, where are they all gone? Is it th etechnique or simply the “wrong” side of th emoon which is ‘craterless’ ?
Hi Clare,
I donn’t believe the lack of craters in the Supermoon (or any fool moon for that matter) has much to do with the shooting technique empoyed.
Supermoons and full moons are known to “show” much less relief detail like craters, ridges, valleys etc due to the more direct angle of the sun it hits the moon’s surface at. If you’re after craters you’re much better off shooting at the moon during the half-moon or partial eclipse, first and third quarters probably being your best bet as those are all the times the Sun hits the moon’s surface at an angle that showm much more of th esurface relief, including those cool looking craters.
Aha! – thanks for the explanation, Drazen.
Craters or not, both your and Naism’s photos show there’s quite a bit going on there at the surface of the moon :-) It’s all ‘happening’ at the moment up there.
Fabulous photo, BTW…
Awesome photo, Nasim’s still a little sharper I believe but then again he used a 3x more expensive lens :-)
It’s hard shooting a full moon and look for that fine-line definition as the reflected Sun glow off the moon’s surface blurres the detail by default. Much easier shooting 1/4 and 3/4 moon photos where the Sun light is from the side.
l have the D600 and D7100 which would be the better option to use for Super Moon shots, the crop or full frame sensor. My previous camera D7000 I had excellent results, I love it when the moons craters are very visiable. Forgot to mention I have a nikon 1.7 converter which I intend using on my nikon 70-200mm 2.8 ll, will be my first attempt with this setup. Previously I used the 70-300 nikon on the D7000, thanx in advance for your help and excellent article and site.
Paul either would be fine you are taking the shots at a low ISO setting and they both have excellent sensors. I’ve taken lots of great moon shots with a D7000 and the sensor in the 7100 is even better.
Thank you Jason, appreciate your feedback. Had some good shots of the moon pity about the cloud coverage, but thanx.
My first attempt last year of the full moon shot with the Nikon D7000 & 70 – 300mm, I thought it was an excellent first take. Please comment and advise. Thank you.
www.facebook.com/media…38;theater
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the tips. This french website www.focus-numerique.com/test-…ues-1.html suggested 2 years ago other kind of tips. The idea is to take several images and export them by increasing there sizes (200% by example). Then, they aligned them with Hugin and finally combined them with Gimp or Photoshop. The signal/noise ratio will increase and the fact that the size was increased is no more a big issue. I think that nowadays tools such as HDR Denoise from Oloneo’s PhotoEngine software can also work for that.
What do you think about this?
Nicolas
Great picture Nasim! Love the detail in it.
Too bad the weather is too bad over here (too many clouds…).
Thanks for this article!
I´m from Antartica and I´ll try to get a nice picture with auroras too. I don´t have a telephoto but I´ll try with my normal lens.
Regards,
Lucasmf.
Lucas, you get a picture with the auroras and please share – I would love to see it.
Love this article ! Didn’t know there was a super moon ! Hope to see it tonight. I have taken some good photos of the moon in the past, you don’t need a fancy camera to get a good shot. Although I would love to have a DSLR someday !
I took this shot with a Coolpix P500…..
www.etsy.com/listi…query=moon
I hope that it is okay to leave this picture, even though it is in my Etsy shop.(I could not figure how else to post my moon pic.)
I’m bummed, I did more reading…it was this morning, I missed it. We have had flooding so I think the sky was full of clouds anyways…maybe next time.
Linda, if it is clear tonight, give it a try, it will still be bright.
It showed up with some hazy clouds around it. Then got really cloudy. Better luck for me next time:)
Nice shot Linda, I like the 3/4 look.
Thank you:)
You do not necessarily need a tripod, I used my D300S and 200-400mmf4 at 400mm giving me 600mm focal length, had held with vR turned on .Got excellent results of the moon.
ISO 200 1/250 at f5.6
It depends on the camera, as well as total sensor pixel count. D300S is OK without tripod, for D800, 5DMKIII and the likes a tripod is a must.
www.flickr.com/photo…122833726/
I took this just the night before super moon, with my EOS 650D and a Tamron 18-270mm f3.5/f6.3 Di II VC
Didn’t have my tripod with me at the time ^^||
Any constructive feedback is welcomed as I’m still new at post-processing photos with LR and PS
And if anyone is wondering why the moon is inverted. I live in New Zealand which is in the southern hemisphere :)
cheers.
Nice photo mate, imagine how much better would it come out if you used a tripod ;-)
Thanks bro,
I shot some more last night using my friends tripod and his Canon 80-300mm lens
www.flickr.com/photo…otostream/
it looked much cleaner and clearer :) Photo was cropped of course ^^
Cheers
Beautiful moon photograph Nasim, the top of the line super-telephoto glass definitely shows thru!
I will try shooting mine tonight,
thanks,
Mario
Hi Nasim, unique shot indeed. After seeing yours, I tried mine, albeit with Nikon D5100 and Nikon 70-200 f/2.8. After reading your article, I realized I did a couple of mistakes – didn’t apply exposure delay and didn’t turn VR off. Not sure if that affected the result – I still feel this was the best I could get with the focal length but perhaps you can comment on if/how I could have done it better.
www.facebook.com/photo…38;theater
Thanks,
Kumar
yeah
anyway my share
s21.postimg.org/xpra1…_06_13.jpg
yesterday moon
made on pretty cheap construction
crop camera d7000 and 70-300 VR lens which is today cost around 1500$ new.
so its not a best example of what you can do with this
so another example that pretty much anyone can shoot this
no need to be professional and rich person either.
Hi Silkway, nice photo in your link, but are you sure you use the lens you mention?
I was trying to watch details in it, and I wonder if it was taken with a pinhole or a Holga camera. If I am wrong in my appretiation and you really use what you said I would recommend you to improve your technique.
IMHO instead of posting your comments I suggest spending your time LEARNING photography.
You can continue telling us that you are better than Ansel Adams, and so many others, but your picture says otherwise and shows your lack of technique. And please don’t search the web for a good photography in order to show it as yours.
Sorry for my comments, for a while I forgot that you are the only one REAL PRO and EVERYONE ELSE in this site including Nasim are just AMATEURs.
My apologies, I forgot to recognize that your photograph was a PRO MASTERPIECE, you show what you liked to show, just a nasty and sad moon to make us remember the ancient Daguerrotype era. Only a real PRO like you can get this low quality looking result with a 16MP camera.
As I said we don’t have your skils and knowledgment, perhaphs because we are at a lower plane than you we are unable or very slow understanding your genius.
Please post your tips, I tried harder to replicate your masterpiece, but I was unable, I always got better resolution.
yeah yeah your pinhole jokes i got them since yesterday)
but from a person like you who doesnt know how to wet clean the sensor of Nikon d600
that Ken Rockwell called a best camera Nikon ever made (including d800 and d4)
www.kenrockwell.com/tech/…htm#costly
and you just sent it back coz of dust on sensor issue
it doesnt sound natural (your pinhole joke)
however you got the point about art masterpiece principle
so that’s a right direction you moving, so take a candy from the shelf)
P.S. im glad that i inspire people to post their images here after my image (coz they can get it sharper).
Silkway a king is addressed as “your majesty”, I’ll address you as “your luminosity”.
I want to tell at your luminosity that instead of cleaning sensors I prefer spending time taking pictures.
By the way, I know how to wet clean a sensor, I did it several times, and I did it fine. But I don’t like spending time on it.
Luckily your luminosity is another KR, a person with lot of info.
But I regret to say that info is not knowlegement.
Again I am kneeling at your luminity asking for your helpfull tips.
If you had identified before as a KR follower (or disciple) it would be easy to understand your point and way of thinking.
Before saying good bye at your luminosity I’ll include a link to how KR is perceived by others. I perceive you in a very similar way.
blog.bahneman.com/conte…well-facts
Perhaps you won’t find the link funny, but I understand your luminosity, if someone thinks different than you he is completely wrong.
It was a pleasure to had been in contact with your luminosity, I’ll frame this thread and in the future I’ll auction at Christie’s, perhaphs I would get several millions.
Not all the people got the privilege to learn so much from your luminosity.
KR site has a lot of contradictory info, my guess is that the more contradictory, the most clicks he receives, and the more clicks, the more “valuable”a site is.
And “valuable” means money (for him), not usefulness (for ours).
My humble advice for your luminosity is to keep clicking KR (sorry, he doesn’t have a place to post like this) and left serius places like this clean from your I will end this here, I have a word, not like other who returns to after telling otherwise.
In addition it is becoming too long, and it makes framing the thread for future auction more expensive.
Please remember that KR is the place to go for your luminosity, you both thake the same language, and it is so simple : WE ARE THE ONLY OWNERS OF THE TRUTH, if you think different you are wrong.
I’ll ask again at your luminosity stop teaching us, we are just only amateurs, and being so we can’t understand your way of thinking and less incorporating your infinite knoledge in our lifes, it is like me trying to teach you quantum mechanics.
Don’t worry fellow.
I’m not disciple of Ken Rockwell or his website.
I just said that i noticed that he has same opinion as me.
It means clever people think same way. Nothing else.
Hi Marcelito, if I may? I’m just going to let myself involved this once.
But why waste your breathe and time lock in a battle of exchange of words?
We all know that he is ignorant and arrogant.
As Romanas has said just ignore him, I’m sure sooner or later he’ll leave on his own accord or banned later. So don’t elevate yourself to his stature and let’s just enjoy sharing our loves for photography :)
cheers
oh please
you know what smell does it produce
when someone says “enjoy photography”
and being ignorant to it’s rules?
i’m here just to make sure
that people learning rules
that just makes world better
btw did you actually know that yesterday night
was a full moon of muslim calendar Shaaban
it means holy night of destiny “leylatul baraat”
that happens every year in full moon of Shaaban
one night every year.
so after 12 circles of moon this day will come again
not quite sure but maybe it is connected with a date of super moon as u say 23 june 2013?
i mean maybe holy night of destiny when decided all the soul for next year will live or die and so on
it is connected with supermoon date?
Sufi people were doing meditations around the world yesterday night
it was a really amazing event
You said yesterday you’re leaving this site and will never come back again…what will it take for you to leave and leave the rest of us discuss relevant photography topics?
Be a man and stick to your decision, leave now before you make the fool of yourself once again.
Well said.
For some reason his yesterday’s D600 posts were deleted and the original Nasim’s comment removed.
Gloria, Laurie – I think it’s best if he’s ignored. We refrained from banning him for the time being, but removed all the stupid comments along with all the off-topic conversations he actually managed to pull some people, including silly me, into. It’s enough to take a look at the moon photograph he linked to above to understand he’s not exactly worth your time with that attitude.
If he continues to annoy our readers, we will take necessary actions, of course. For now, I’m still hoping the guy’ll be off whatever he’s smoking and start learning from the articles rather than make a fool of himself and anyone who engages into a conversation with him. I am known to be rather naive at times, mind you, but perhaps all is not lost with him just yet.
Have a great day and keep your spirits up. There’s always someone that’ll make you scratch your head, you know. :)
oh thus u respect art of image, to comment on my share like this)
i dont care but i think u can learn to respect image if u want to become real photographer someday
i mean objectively, the image is art and art has no limits
and yeah i know the downside of this image
but i just share it to know the level of people who will comment on it
also i dont think i can learn anything from articles here
but i like the posibility to find good people in comments
hope to share with them my knowledge
that u dont have here unfortunately
but for example Ken Rockwell has same opinion as me
www.kenrockwell.com/tech/…htm#costly
so…
yeah well i didn’t found any other website to stick in similar to this one
so i appologized and came back)
but yeah, all my comments are removed
not a big deal, i saved them on my pc anyways
so my advices information is not lost for future generations)
My brother is a good psychiatrist that I could recommend. He’s be more than glad to examine your head.
i am a good psychiatrist
and i’m telling you
i’m bored on this website
so probably i’m living it soon
coz there is nothing to talk about
i thought here some perspective artists
but i see no one who want to learn real stuf…
oh except the owners of website.
Made a shot today morning with D7100 in 1.3 crop mode with 70-300 f4.5-5.6 at 240mm focal length since beyond that point lens becomes soft. That gave me Focal Length (35mm format) at 480 mm.
Tripod mount, with remote mirror up by control ML-L3.
Minor adjustment in LT4.
www.flickr.com/photo…303595252/
Not bad although you should go little easier on noise reduction. One of the artifacts it creates is ‘smudging’ of finer edge detail so the end-result looks more like the oil painting than the photo itself.
70-300 does amazing moon shots, I am disappointed I sold it now, should have kept it when I purchased the 70-200 f2.8 ll, I’m disapponted with the moon shots with the 70-200 & 1.7 teleconvertercombo. I posted my earlier shot at the moon last night on this site, please feel free to check and comment, incredibily sharp and visable craters.
I was pretty mad it was cloudy both days so no chance to take pictures of the supermoon!! oh well, I guess I’ll take picture of 3/4 or half moon to get lots of cratters!! :P
Had the same problem, we in the heart of winter, hoping the rain and clouds would take a break so I too can do some quarter and half moon shots, :(
Excellent tip Nasim, I took this picture couple of days before supermoon, recently bought a D3100 and was trying my hand on photographing the moon, here is my picture.
Thanks so much Nasim for your excellent tutorial!
Here’s a link to my Supermoon picture from last night. I wish I was able to capture more detail in the main body of the moon but I’m happy I got the craters on the side in focus. Do you think further processing in Nik Software to “recover structure,” as you mention in your tutorial, would help? Image is cropped and was made using a Canon 7D & 400 5.6 L lens mounted on a tripod and processed in Lightroom 4. www.facebook.com/photo…038;type=1
Cheers!
Katherine
Thanks for the tips.
Here is my result and I feel great as the moon is captured with a bird as well :)
adzleyeusoft.blogspot.com/2013/…1434h.html
oh nice
so u also noticed that supermoon was on 15 shaaban by sufi moon calendar?)
:)
Hi Silkway
Many thanks for telling me that supermoon was on 15 shaaban by sufi moon calendar, otherwise I won’t have taken pictures.
Did you ever think travelling to the moon? I suggest you doing so and remain there FOREVER without a Comm Link.
yeah well 15 shaaban is most holy night of the year
not just by sufi but whole islamic calendar and actually whole humanlike godly (christians, jews) calendar
so if you dont know what is night of destiny
then yeah, its just a supermoon and nothing special about it)
Yes, I am really tolerant but Silway should be banned he is getting on everyone nerve and have nothing good to say other then d600 is the best camera of all time.
slowly sir
ive got lots of info to share and discuss
info from top of the pro
such as ken rockwell
who totally agree with every my opinion
but everything at its time
when somebody learns first step we come to the next one
so as we can see the progress is moving
here photographylife.com posted new article based on my shares already today
photographylife.com/intro…e-cropping
Hi bit late to the party on the night and nights ater the supermoon was super cloudy here in Manila so had to wait until lastnight for the clouds to clear and I could see the moon, although not ‘full’ now was still quite nice.
D600 + Nikkor 70-210 f4-AF oldie lens ( I dont have a TC, not sure what one to use for this lens)
Cropped in ACR 8.1, PP’ed to bring out as much detail as I could with the limited zoom range of my lens
:-)
docs.google.com/file/…sp=sharing
oh you got the point
you made a moon look serious
kind a sad
making think
and kinda alive
that what happens
when u dont make it bright like a glare lamp
that what usually happens when someone doesnt “see” what to capture
“that what usually happens when someone doesnt “see” what to capture..”
So you now “moved” into the next stage where you decided to start insulting the efforts of others?!
Really, you dumba$$?!
Nasim and Romanas…if you were still waiting for that last drop that ‘overflowed the glass’ here it is. Please ban this cretin, it’s been long overdue.
Really good job with showing the craters structure on the opposite side.
I’s just go a little easier with the sharpening amount if I were you, it’s creating quite a bit of artifact especially in the darker surface areas. But that’s just me ;-)
Thanks, I like it a bit noiser just to bring out the detail but i do go overboard on ACR sometimes lol Cheers
p.s ( whats this Silkway dude talking about LOOOL )
Got a get shot of the almost half moon last night with the D7100 after the update 70-200 f2.8.
www.facebook.com/photo…nt_count=1
Oops meant “great” sorry!!!
Nasim, FYI, I linked this from my Meetup page as I’m doing a small shoot up on Lookout Mountain when the August moon is rising just over Denver skyline. meetup.com/stevegandyphotography
Just wanted to say a quick thanks. I decided to try some of your tips. I got some great results. Some of the best moon shots I have ever got. Exposure delay setting really helps.
Useful information MY advice is Choose a suitable lens 200 mm or larger. The moon will be small if you take the picture with your normal lens of 50 mm. After all, the sky is vast and the moon is only a small ball from where you stand. Select a good lens greatly improve the appearance of your photograph. A telephoto lens is the best lens to take pictures of the moon. The minimum for a photograph with details is 300mm lens, but it is still better to have a lens with a focal length of 500 mm. This lens will give a picture of the full moon equivalent to approximately 5 mm in diameter in your film or digital sensor.
Photoshop and the like can make average photos look wonderful. I am still wondering if photography is still an art.Even pros have gone to post processing , so now their clicks perhaps can not be called great because of the share of Photoshop. Efforts/skills diluted?
These are great tips. I started shooting the supermoon in 2013. I had tons of notes but I had lost all of my notes two years ago, and now that my husband has a Nikon DSLR I have been motivated to get back into taking pictures. I am glad I found this site again. The settings worked for me, with a little tweaking. For tonight’s super moon I used a 500 mm lens on my Canon EOS XS/1000D. I set the ISO to 800, the F stop was set to F00 and the aperture, my husband liked it at 1/800 and 1/1250. I got some really good shots.
Nasim thanks for great tips. Would you mind if i ask where are you from? Your name looks little a bit Azerbaijani.
Ibrahim, it’s based on your definition of art. Some call it great composition, some call it contrast, some like BW and others like colorful. I think it’s how photographer see it through his eyes. And without proper composition, framing, lighting – no digital editing can help you.